Roster
Hanser Alberto
(3B)
Alex Claudio
(R)
Sean Green
(R)
Kyle Lohse
(S)
Martin Perez
(S)
Dario Alvarez
(R)
Scott Cousins
(OF)
A.J. Griffin
(S)
James Loney
(1B)
Jurickson Profar
(3B)
Elvis Andrus
(SS)
Jordan Danks
(OF)
Cole Hamels
(S)
Jonathan Lucroy
(C)
Drew Robinson
(2B)
Tony Barnette
(R)
Yu Darvish
(S)
Mike Hauschild
(S)
Nick Martinez
(S)
Tyson Ross
(S)
Anthony Bass
(R)
Delino DeShields
(OF)
Jared Hoying
(OF)
Kevin Matthews
(S)
Ryan Rua
(OF)
Adrian Beltre
(3B)
Jake Diekman
(R)
Jeremy Jeffress
(R)
Nomar Mazara
(OF)
Tanner Scheppers
(R)
Jordan Brown
(OF)
Sam Dyson
(R)
A.J. Jimenez
(C)
Will Middlebrooks
(3B)
Brad Snyder
(1B)
Jared Burton
(R)
Joey Gallo
(3B)
Keone Kela
(R)
Mike Napoli
(1B)
Kensuke Tanaka
(OF)
Matt Bush
(R)
Eddie Gamboa
(S)
Jose Leclerc
(R)
Brett Nicholas
(C)
Donnie Veal
(R)
Andrew Cashner
(S)
Dillon Gee
(S)
Steven Lerud
(C)
Rougned Odor
(2B)
Allen Webster
(S)
Robinson Chirinos
(C)
Carlos Gomez
(OF)
Colby Lewis
(S)
Juan Carlos Oviedo
(R)
Luis Yander La O
(3B)
Shin-Soo Choo
(OF)
Jonathan Lucroy | Catcher | #25
Team:
Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 6/13/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Louisiana-Lafayette
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 3 (0) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $4 million, 2017: $5.25 million club option ($250,000 buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the Rangers have "tabled" extension talks with Jonathan Lucroy.
Wilson also had nothing to report on talks with Yu Darvish. Without extensions, both players will hit the market next winter. The two-time All-Star hit .267 while splitting time with Buster Posey behind the plate for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic. He'll earn $5.25 million in the last year of his deal.
Mar 25 - 6:15 PM
Source:
Jeff Wilson on Twitter
Jonathan Lucroy will draw the start over Buster Posey for the World Baseball Classic final against Puerto Rico on Wednesday.
This one is for all the marbles. Outside of the Posey for Lucroy swap, the rest of Wednesday's lineup is expected to be the same one that the United States trotted out against Japan for Tuesday's semifinal showdown.
Mar 22 - 5:05 PM
Source:
Bob Nightengale on Twitter
Jonathan Lucroy hit a two-run double in Saturday's Cactus League loss to the Royals.
The double was Lucroy's first of spring training. In terms of fantasy, he is one of the best in the bigs and could be in for a huge offensive season if he can stay healthy. After the Brewers traded him to the Rangers last summer, he socked 11 home runs in just 152 at-bats.
Feb 25 - 6:24 PM
According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Rangers have not discussed a contract extension with Jonathan Lucroy.
The sides aren't talking yet but Heyman believes they will in the near future. Lucroy was arguably the league's top offensive catcher last season, collecting a .292 average to go with a career-high 24 homers and 81 RBI. If a deal isn't reached, Lucroy will hit the market next offseason.
Feb 23 - 4:48 PM
Source:
FanRag Sports
Rangers table extension talks with Lucroy
Mar 25 - 6:15 PM
Lucroy to start over Posey in WBC final
Mar 22 - 5:05 PM
Jonthan Lucroy warms up with two-run double
Feb 25 - 6:24 PM
Rangers aren't in talks with Jonathan Lucroy
Feb 23 - 4:48 PM
More Jonathan Lucroy Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Martinez
DET
(3583)
2
M. Brantley
CLE
(3356)
3
A. Pollock
ARZ
(3115)
4
D. Price
BOS
(2864)
5
C. Carrasco
CLE
(2855)
6
D. Dahl
COL
(2753)
7
K. Glover
WAS
(2730)
8
S. Gray
OAK
(2727)
9
R. Iglesias
CIN
(2722)
10
Y. Moncada
CWS
(2443)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
142
490
143
24
3
24
81
67
47
100
5
0
.292
.355
.500
.855
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
126
6
0
0
0
0
3
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jonathan Lucroy
2
Robinson Chirinos
3
Brett Nicholas
Sidelined
Brett Nicholas will undergo surgery Friday for a torn meniscus in his left knee.
Nicholas is going to need around a month of rest and rehab before he can resume baseball activities. It's a minor blow to the Rangers' organizational depth chart at catcher, but Nicholas was not in line for an Opening Day roster spot.
Mar 9
4
A.J. Jimenez
5
Steven Lerud
1B
1
Mike Napoli
2B
1
Rougned Odor
2
Drew Robinson
SS
1
Elvis Andrus
2
Hanser Alberto
Sidelined
Hanser Alberto is still experiencing soreness in his right shoulder when he throws.
Alberto was cleared to resume throwing a few days ago but is still having issues. He'll be shut down again for the time being and his availability for Opening Day would seem to be in question.
Mar 21
3B
1
Adrian Beltre
2
Will Middlebrooks
LF
1
Jurickson Profar
2
Ryan Rua
CF
1
Carlos Gomez
Sidelined
Carlos Gomez (shoulder) is expected to take swings on Sunday and return to Cactus League action early in the week.
Gomez hasn't swung a bat since jamming his left shoulder during Tuesday's game. He's still considered day-to-day and looks as though he should be ready for Opening Day as long as he avoids any setbacks this week.
Mar 25
2
Delino DeShields
3
Jared Hoying
RF
1
Nomar Mazara
DH
1
Shin-Soo Choo
2
Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Yu Darvish
2
Cole Hamels
3
Martin Perez
4
Andrew Cashner
Sidelined
Andrew Cashner (biceps) will pitch in a minor league game Wednesday.
Cashner resumed throwing from a mound last Friday following a pain-killing injection for his right biceps tendinitis, and he's now ready for game action. Having him pitch against minor leaguers would allow the Rangers to backdate a disabled list stint, although it's unclear at this point how long he might be sidelined.
Mar 20
5
A.J. Griffin
6
Tyson Ross
Sidelined
Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet syndrome surgery) threw 20 pitches -- all of them fastballs -- during a live batting practice session on Wednesday.
Ross told Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he felt fine and was mostly focusing on his mechanics. He obviously has some more hurdles to cross as he makes his way back from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, but the Rangers are increasingly optimistic that he could be ready to join the rotation by early May.
Mar 22
7
Mike Hauschild
8
Dillon Gee
9
Allen Webster
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Sam Dyson
2
Jeremy Jeffress
3
Matt Bush
4
Jake Diekman
60-Day DL
Rangers placed LHP Jake Diekman on the 60-day disabled list.
Diekman underwent colon surgery in January and has two more procedures scheduled for April and June. The left-hander is hoping to be able to contribute shortly after the All-Star break.
Feb 14
5
Tony Barnette
6
Keone Kela
7
Alex Claudio
8
Tanner Scheppers
Sidelined
Tanner Scheppers has been diagnosed with a left abdominal strain.
He'll require further evaluation and no timetable for his return has been noted yet. The club also hasn't ruled out a sports hernia for the right-hander. It looks increasingly likely that he'll start the season on the disabled list.
Mar 25
9
Eddie Gamboa
10
Nick Martinez
11
Jose Leclerc
12
Dario Alvarez
13
Anthony Bass
Headlines
Dominate Your Draft
Mar 25
It's draft time! Get a leg up on the competition with our extensive Draft Guide for rankings, profiles, projections and more!
More MLB Columns
»
Dominate Your Draft
Mar 25
»
Podcast: Braves Check-In
Mar 25
»
Final Standard Mock
Mar 24
»
Abusing the Default Rankings
Mar 24
»
All About Steals: AL Edition
Mar 24
»
ST Daily: Quintana Rolls Reds
Mar 24
»
Podcast: SP/OF Rankings
Mar 24
»
Podcast: Pirates Check-In
Mar 23
MLB Headlines
»
Anibal Sanchez fires six no-hit innings Sat.
»
Rangers table extension talks with Lucroy
»
Kennys Vargas (foot) to undergo more tests
»
David Price (elbow) likely out until May
»
Juan Lagares leaves game with oblique strain
»
Carlos Rodon (biceps) MRI comes back clean
»
Rangers and Odor in agreement on $49.5M pact
»
Polanco scratched due to shoulder discomfort
»
Colby Rasmus expected to open year on DL
»
Bud Norris and seven others no-hit Mariners
»
Indians and Ramirez agree to $26M extension
»
Carrasco (elbow) goes three innings in return
