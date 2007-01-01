Player Page

Jonathan Lucroy | Catcher | #25

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (30) / 6/13/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Louisiana-Lafayette
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 3 (0) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the Rangers have "tabled" extension talks with Jonathan Lucroy.
Wilson also had nothing to report on talks with Yu Darvish. Without extensions, both players will hit the market next winter. The two-time All-Star hit .267 while splitting time with Buster Posey behind the plate for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic. He'll earn $5.25 million in the last year of his deal. Mar 25 - 6:15 PM
Source: Jeff Wilson on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1424901432432481674710050.292.355.500.855
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016126600003
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Lucroy
2Robinson Chirinos
3Brett Nicholas
4A.J. Jimenez
5Steven Lerud
1B1Mike Napoli
2B1Rougned Odor
2Drew Robinson
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3B1Adrian Beltre
2Will Middlebrooks
LF1Jurickson Profar
2Ryan Rua
CF1Carlos Gomez
2Delino DeShields
3Jared Hoying
RF1Nomar Mazara
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Yu Darvish
2Cole Hamels
3Martin Perez
4Andrew Cashner
5A.J. Griffin
6Tyson Ross
7Mike Hauschild
8Dillon Gee
9Allen Webster
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Sam Dyson
2Jeremy Jeffress
3Matt Bush
4Jake Diekman
5Tony Barnette
6Keone Kela
7Alex Claudio
8Tanner Scheppers
9Eddie Gamboa
10Nick Martinez
11Jose Leclerc
12Dario Alvarez
13Anthony Bass
 

 