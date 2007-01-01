Jonathan Lucroy | Catcher | #25 Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (30) / 6/13/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Louisiana-Lafayette Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 3 (0) / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $4 million, 2017: $5.25 million club option ($250,000 buyout) Share: Tweet

Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the Rangers have "tabled" extension talks with Jonathan Lucroy. Wilson also had nothing to report on talks with Yu Darvish. Without extensions, both players will hit the market next winter. The two-time All-Star hit .267 while splitting time with Buster Posey behind the plate for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic. He'll earn $5.25 million in the last year of his deal. Source: Jeff Wilson on Twitter

Jonathan Lucroy will draw the start over Buster Posey for the World Baseball Classic final against Puerto Rico on Wednesday. This one is for all the marbles. Outside of the Posey for Lucroy swap, the rest of Wednesday's lineup is expected to be the same one that the United States trotted out against Japan for Tuesday's semifinal showdown. Source: Bob Nightengale on Twitter

Jonathan Lucroy hit a two-run double in Saturday's Cactus League loss to the Royals. The double was Lucroy's first of spring training. In terms of fantasy, he is one of the best in the bigs and could be in for a huge offensive season if he can stay healthy. After the Brewers traded him to the Rangers last summer, he socked 11 home runs in just 152 at-bats.