Alexi Amarista | Second Baseman | #5

Team: San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:  (27) / 4/6/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'6" / 162
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that free agent utilityman Alexi Amarista has agreed to a one-year major league contract with the Rockies.
The contract will include a club option for 2018. Amarista was non-tendered by the Padres at the beginning of December after hitting just .257/.295/.271 in 65 games last season for San Diego. The 27-year-old can play all around the diamond defensively, but he holds a weak .230 career batting average and .596 career OPS in 1,725 plate appearances at the major league level. It's somewhat surprising he didn't have to settle for a minor league deal. Dec 26 - 12:52 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
651403620011982692.257.295.271.567
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160028125100
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Lake Elsinore(CAL)A282000010100.250.250.250
Peoria(ARIZ)R110000111000.000.333.000
El Paso(PCL)AAA134816301494810.333.382.458
San Antonio(TEX)AA152000100000.400.400.400
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Austin Hedges
2Christian Bethancourt
3Luis Torrens
4Hector Sanchez
1B1Wil Myers
2Jamie Romak
2B1Ryan Schimpf
2Carlos Asuaje
3Cory Spangenberg
4Jose Pirela
SS1Luis Sardinas
2Javier Guerra
3Allen Cordoba
4Dusty Coleman
3B1Yangervis Solarte
2Brett Wallace
LF1Alex Dickerson
2Rafael Ortega
CF1Manuel Margot
2Travis Jankowski
RF1Hunter Renfroe
2Jabari Blash
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Christian Friedrich
2Jhoulys Chacin
3Luis Perdomo
4Jarred Cosart
5Clayton Richard
6Paul Clemens
7Miguel Diaz
8Colin Rea
9Robbie Erlin
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Maurer
2Ryan Buchter
3Brad Hand
4Kevin Quackenbush
5Keith Hessler
6Buddy Baumann
7Jose Torres
8Carter Capps
9Jose Ruiz
10Will Locante
11Andre Rienzo
12Cesar Vargas
13Andrew Lockett
14Jon Edwards
 

 