Player Results
Article Results
Esa Lindell scores in OT to sink Los Angeles
Alexi Amarista
(2B)
Allen Cordoba
(SS)
Travis Jankowski
(OF)
Jose Pirela
(2B)
Luis Sardinas
(SS)
Carlos Asuaje
(2B)
Jarred Cosart
(S)
Zach Lee
(S)
Kevin Quackenbush
(R)
Ryan Schimpf
(2B)
Buddy Baumann
(R)
Miguel Diaz
(S)
Will Locante
(R)
Colin Rea
(S)
Yangervis Solarte
(3B)
Christian Bethancourt
(C)
Alex Dickerson
(OF)
Andrew Lockett
(S)
Hunter Renfroe
(OF)
Cory Spangenberg
(2B)
Jabari Blash
(OF)
Jon Edwards
(R)
Manuel Margot
(OF)
Clayton Richard
(R)
Luis Torrens
(C)
Zach Braddock
(R)
Robbie Erlin
(S)
Brandon Maurer
(R)
Andre Rienzo
(R)
Jose Torres
(R)
Ryan Buchter
(R)
Christian Friedrich
(S)
Brandon Morrow
(R)
Jamie Romak
(OF)
Cesar Vargas
(S)
Carter Capps
(R)
Javier Guerra
(SS)
Wil Myers
(1B)
Adam Rosales
(3B)
Carlos Villanueva
(R)
Jhoulys Chacin
(S)
Brad Hand
(R)
Kyung-Min Na
(OF)
Tyson Ross
(S)
Brett Wallace
(3B)
Paul Clemens
(S)
Austin Hedges
(C)
Nick Noonan
(SS)
Jose Ruiz
(C)
Michael Watt
(S)
Dusty Coleman
(3B)
Keith Hessler
(R)
Rafael Ortega
(OF)
Hector Sanchez
(C)
Brandon Wood
(3B)
Franchy Cordero
(SS)
Edwin Jackson
(S)
Luis Perdomo
(S)
Alexi Amarista | Second Baseman | #5
Team:
San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 4/6/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'6" / 162
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / UDFA / LAA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $1.3 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that free agent utilityman Alexi Amarista has agreed to a one-year major league contract with the Rockies.
The contract will include a club option for 2018. Amarista was non-tendered by the Padres at the beginning of December after hitting just .257/.295/.271 in 65 games last season for San Diego. The 27-year-old can play all around the diamond defensively, but he holds a weak .230 career batting average and .596 career OPS in 1,725 plate appearances at the major league level. It's somewhat surprising he didn't have to settle for a minor league deal.
Dec 26 - 12:52 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that Alexi Amarista has three major league contract offers and is likely to make a decision on Friday.
Amarista was non-tendered by the Padres earlier this month, as they elected not to pay him a raise in his final year of arbitration eligibility. The 27-year-old batted an ugly .257/.295/.271 with no homers over 150 plate appearances in 2016, but his versatility will still attract some clubs.
Dec 23 - 12:17 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Padres non-tendered INF Alexi Amarista.
The 27-year-old had a mediocre season in a utility role for the Padres in 2016, hitting .257/.295/.271 with no homers, 11 RBI and nine stolen bases in 150 plate appearances. He'll look for another opportunity in free agency but is likely to be irrelevant in most fantasy formats regardless of where he lands.
Dec 2 - 8:53 PM
Source:
Dennis Lin on Twitter
Padres activated INF/OF Alexi Amarista from the 15-day disabled list.
Amarista was out the last month with a strained hamstring. He'll be used in a utility role in September.
Sep 2 - 3:51 PM
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Dec 26 - 12:52 PM
Alexi Amarista to pick new team Friday
Dec 23 - 12:17 PM
Padres non-tender Alexi Amarista on Friday
Dec 2 - 8:53 PM
Alexi Amarista activated from disabled list
Sep 2 - 3:51 PM
More Alexi Amarista Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Diego Padres Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
65
140
36
2
0
0
11
9
8
26
9
2
.257
.295
.271
.567
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
28
12
5
10
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Lake Elsinore(CAL)
A
2
8
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Peoria(ARIZ)
R
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
.000
.333
.000
El Paso(PCL)
AAA
13
48
16
3
0
1
4
9
4
8
1
0
.333
.382
.458
San Antonio(TEX)
AA
1
5
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
.400
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Austin Hedges
2
Christian Bethancourt
Sidelined
According to Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Christian Bethancourt was recently clocked at 97 mph while facing live hitters in Arizona.
Bethancourt has also been developing a changeup as he prepares to work as a pitcher in the Panama Winter League. The 25-year-old made two relief appearances for the Padres in 2016 and looked pretty good, allowing just one hit over 1 2/3 shutout innings. He hasn't hit well enough to establish himself as a reliable major league catcher, so the Friars will stretch this experiment and try to catch lightning in a bottle with Bethancourt's big arm.
Oct 27
3
Luis Torrens
4
Hector Sanchez
1B
1
Wil Myers
2
Jamie Romak
2B
1
Ryan Schimpf
2
Carlos Asuaje
3
Cory Spangenberg
4
Jose Pirela
SS
1
Luis Sardinas
2
Javier Guerra
3
Allen Cordoba
4
Dusty Coleman
3B
1
Yangervis Solarte
2
Brett Wallace
LF
1
Alex Dickerson
2
Rafael Ortega
CF
1
Manuel Margot
2
Travis Jankowski
RF
1
Hunter Renfroe
2
Jabari Blash
Sidelined
Jabari Blash (finger) has been shut down for the rest of the 2016 season.
Blash has been sidelined by a sprained left middle finger since mid-August. He will rest his injured digit for the next 4-6 weeks. The Padres hope he will be able to play at some point during winter ball. In 71 at-bats with the major league team this season, the 27-year-old outfielder hit just .169/.298/.324 with three homers and five RBI.
Sep 28
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Christian Friedrich
2
Jhoulys Chacin
3
Luis Perdomo
4
Jarred Cosart
Sidelined
The Padres announced Saturday that Jarred Cosart underwent successful surgery to remove loose bodies from his pitching elbow.
The bone spur in his elbow caused Cosart to miss his final two starts of the regular season. He'll be sidelined for the next six weeks before he's able to resume throwing. The club believes that he'll be fully recovered and ready to go for the start of spring training.
Oct 22
5
Clayton Richard
6
Paul Clemens
7
Miguel Diaz
8
Colin Rea
Sidelined
Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union Tribune reports that Colin Rea underwent successful Tommy John surgery on Thursday.
The Padres had been hopeful that he would be able to avoid going under the knife through rest and rehab, but Rea felt renewed discomfort after a throwing session earlier this week. He'll miss the entire 2017 season and hopes to be ready for the start of the 2018 campaign.
Nov 11
9
Robbie Erlin
Sidelined
Padres activated LHP Robbie Erlin from the 60-day disabled list.
Erlin required season-ending Tommy John surgery back in May. He'll likely be out until around midseason next year.
Nov 8
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Maurer
2
Ryan Buchter
3
Brad Hand
4
Kevin Quackenbush
5
Keith Hessler
6
Buddy Baumann
7
Jose Torres
8
Carter Capps
Sidelined
Padres activated RHP Carter Capps from the 60-day disabled list.
Capps, who was acquired from the Marlins in the Andrew Cashner trade, missed the entire 2016 season following Tommy John surgery in March. He's reportedly ahead of schedule in his rehab and could be ready for the start of next season.
Nov 8
9
Jose Ruiz
10
Will Locante
11
Andre Rienzo
12
Cesar Vargas
13
Andrew Lockett
14
Jon Edwards
