Alexi Amarista | Second Baseman | #5 Team: San Diego Padres Age / DOB: (27) / 4/6/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'6" / 162 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / LAA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $1.3 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that free agent utilityman Alexi Amarista has agreed to a one-year major league contract with the Rockies. The contract will include a club option for 2018. Amarista was non-tendered by the Padres at the beginning of December after hitting just .257/.295/.271 in 65 games last season for San Diego. The 27-year-old can play all around the diamond defensively, but he holds a weak .230 career batting average and .596 career OPS in 1,725 plate appearances at the major league level. It's somewhat surprising he didn't have to settle for a minor league deal. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that Alexi Amarista has three major league contract offers and is likely to make a decision on Friday. Amarista was non-tendered by the Padres earlier this month, as they elected not to pay him a raise in his final year of arbitration eligibility. The 27-year-old batted an ugly .257/.295/.271 with no homers over 150 plate appearances in 2016, but his versatility will still attract some clubs. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Padres non-tendered INF Alexi Amarista. The 27-year-old had a mediocre season in a utility role for the Padres in 2016, hitting .257/.295/.271 with no homers, 11 RBI and nine stolen bases in 150 plate appearances. He'll look for another opportunity in free agency but is likely to be irrelevant in most fantasy formats regardless of where he lands. Source: Dennis Lin on Twitter