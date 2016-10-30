Player Page

Brandon Guyer | Outfielder | #6

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (30) / 1/28/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Virginia
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 5 (0) / CHC
Contract: view contract details
Indians and OF Brandon Guyer avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year, $5 million contract with a club option for 2019.
Guyer will make $2 million in 2017 and $2.75 million in 2018 while the 2019 option is worth $3 million and carries a $250,000 buyout. The deal buys out his final two years of arbitration and the option could cover his first free agent year. Guyer, who turns 31 later this month, played well after being picked up by the Rays last season and batted .266/.372/.423 with nine homers and 32 RBI over 101 games on the year. This included a league-leading 31 hit-by-pitches. Guyer owns an .861 OPS against southpaws in his career and should continue to provide value in a part-time role. Jan 18 - 10:38 AM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1012937817193239195532.266.372.423.795
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000008312
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Charlotte(FSL)A3122100120200.167.167.250
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
3Francisco Mejia
4Guillermo Quiroz
5Erik Kratz
1B1Edwin Encarnacion
2Chris Colabello
3Jesus Aguilar
2B1Jason Kipnis
SS1Francisco Lindor
3B1Jose Ramirez
2Erik Gonzalez
LF1Michael Brantley
2Michael Martinez
CF1Tyler Naquin
2Abraham Almonte
RF1Lonnie Chisenhall
2Brandon Guyer
3Daniel Robertson
DH1Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Danny Salazar
4Josh Tomlin
5Trevor Bauer
6Mike Clevinger
7Ryan Merritt
8Cody Anderson
9Travis Banwart
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Bryan Shaw
4Zach McAllister
5Dan Otero
6Kyle Crockett
7Hoby Milner
8Joseph Colon
9Austin Adams
10Nick Goody
11Adam Plutko
12Perci Garner
13Shawn Armstrong
14Steve Delabar
 

 