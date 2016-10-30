Brandon Guyer | Outfielder | #6 Team: Cleveland Indians Age / DOB: (30) / 1/28/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Virginia Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 5 (0) / CHC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $1.185 million, 2017-2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Indians and OF Brandon Guyer avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year, $5 million contract with a club option for 2019. Guyer will make $2 million in 2017 and $2.75 million in 2018 while the 2019 option is worth $3 million and carries a $250,000 buyout. The deal buys out his final two years of arbitration and the option could cover his first free agent year. Guyer, who turns 31 later this month, played well after being picked up by the Rays last season and batted .266/.372/.423 with nine homers and 32 RBI over 101 games on the year. This included a league-leading 31 hit-by-pitches. Guyer owns an .861 OPS against southpaws in his career and should continue to provide value in a part-time role.

Brandon Guyer requested $2.3 million and was offered $1.9 million by the Indians when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday. Seemingly, there is a nice mid-point at $2.1 million that should appease both sides. MLBTradeRumors.com projected that Guyer would earn $2 million through the arbitration process, which is also in the gap between the figures that the two sides submitted. After coming over from the Rays in a deadline deal, Guyer hit .333/.438/.469 with two homers and 14 RBI in 96 plate appearances down the stretch for the American League Champion Indians. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Brandon Guyer is starting in right field and batting seventh for the Indians on Sunday in Game 5 of the World Series. The Indians also have Carlos Santana back in left field and Mike Napoli at first base after Santana played first in Game 4. Rajai Davis is again leading off and in left field, while Lonnie Chisenhall is on the bench for the first time in the series. The Tribe's full lineup is as follows: Davis CF, Jason Kipnis 2B, Francisco Lindor SS, Napoli 1B, Santana LF, Jose Ramirez 3B, Guyer RF, Roberto Perez C, Trevor Bauer P. Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups