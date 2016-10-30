Brandon Guyer | Outfielder | #6

Welcome,
Blue Jays officially re-sign OF Jose Bautista
Indians sign OF Guyer to two-year extension
Report: Greg Holland nearing decision on team
Bautista will be guaranteed $18.5M with Jays
Volquez's brother stabbed to death in D.R.
D'Backs sign Gregor Blanco to minors deal
Braves sign Blaine Boyer to minors contract
Nola (elbow) says he's 100 percent for spring
Rays nearing a deal with RP Shawn Tolleson
Pads finalize $83M extension with Wil Myers
Rockies sign Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Report: Tigers in touch with Bourjos, Blanco
Report: Texans promoting Mike Vrabel to DC
Kyle Shanahan 'almost certain' to be 49ers HC
Jaguars expected to cut FA bust Julius Thomas
Ravens to let NT Brandon Williams walk as FA?
Packers expected to release CB Sam Shields
Ladarius Green not expected to play vs. Pats
Browns likely to pursue Tyrod Taylor if cut
Jets to cut Brandon Marshall this offseason?
Beat writer predicts Dallas will release Romo
Chris Hogan (thigh) says he's 'feeling good'
Cable officially withdraws from 49ers search
Report: 49ers will offer job to Kyle Shanahan
Jon Leuer, KCP questionable for Wednesday
Report: Atlanta trading Mo Williams to Denver
Brandon Ingram stuffs the stat sheet in loss
Will Barton scores 26 in start for Harris
Ivica Zubac scores 11 w/ 13 boards, 3 blocks
Nikola Jokic racks up 29 points, 15 rebounds
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 27 points in loss
Ricky Rubio scores 21 w/ 14 assists
Nikola Mirotic plays 22 minutes in return
Kawhi Leonard scores 34 w/ 7 boards, 5 dimes
Cory Joseph scores career-high 33 points
DeMar DeRozan goes off for 36 points
Marian Hossa passes 600 assists
Ryan Miller gets 2nd shutout of season
John Gibson blocks 27 in OT win over Bolts
Kevin Shattenkirk nets 1G, 1A in loss to OTT
Mike Hoffman scores two in win over Blues
Jared Spurgeon scores 1G, 1A in loss to NJD
Kyle Palmieri nets 2 pts in comeback win
Predators scratch Craig Smith on Tuesday
Auston Matthews scores in win over Buffalo
Derek Stepan nets 3 pts in 7-6 loss to DAL
Jamie Benn scores 1G, 2A in win over NYR
Brandon Dubinsky scores twice in win over CAR
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
Harrison Burton on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson leads Friday afternoon ARCA test
Tyler Reddick on XFINITY Series watch list
Spencer Gallagher on XFINITY watch list
Stenson hoping to add Abu Dhabi to collection
Dufner back in Cali for CBC title defense
Fowler returns to Abu Dhabi to defend title
Dustin Johnson ready for a Desert Swing bow
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
Thomas wins Sony by 7; completes Aloha double
Spieth wraps Sony w/ 7-under 63 for solo 3rd
Ace buoys Reavie to career-tying-low 61
McIlroy can't break his season debut trend
Storm takes down McIlroy; wins 2017 SA Open
Late rally lifts Rose into R4 final threesome
Pauline hears second-round Watson buzz
Report: Auburn interviews OK-State OC Yurcich
Reports: WMU bringing in Kevin Johns as OC
Beamer joins Playoff selection committee
Michigan RB coach Wheatley hired by Jags
Arkansas promotes DB coach Rhoads to DC
Zierlein: QB Peterman could be an NFL starter
Report: Three Ducks in hospital after workout
Cal hires Eastern Washington HC Baldwin as OC
Bama promotes Locksley to offensive assistant
NCAA denies additional year for Jennings
Report: Former Vols HC Fulmer in AD convo
Matip misses match and will train at Melwood
Long and JRods' woes emanate from Puel
Max Gradel on Watford's transfer shortist
Cherries' Mings' big day besmirched by defeat
Defence causing Bournemouth major concerns
Pressure piling on picky Saints's boss
Allan McGregor set to move away on loan
Jakupovic asserts himself as number one
Hull send young striker Ter Horst out on loan
Livermore subject to bid from West Brom
United send full-back Riley out on loan
United tie up Valencia for an extra season
Brandon Guyer | Outfielder | #6
Team:
Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 1/28/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Virginia
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 5 (0) / CHC
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $1.185 million, 2017-2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Indians and OF Brandon Guyer avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year, $5 million contract with a club option for 2019.
Guyer will make $2 million in 2017 and $2.75 million in 2018 while the 2019 option is worth $3 million and carries a $250,000 buyout. The deal buys out his final two years of arbitration and the option could cover his first free agent year. Guyer, who turns 31 later this month, played well after being picked up by the Rays last season and batted .266/.372/.423 with nine homers and 32 RBI over 101 games on the year. This included a league-leading 31 hit-by-pitches. Guyer owns an .861 OPS against southpaws in his career and should continue to provide value in a part-time role.
Jan 18 - 10:38 AM
Brandon Guyer requested $2.3 million and was offered $1.9 million by the Indians when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday.
Seemingly, there is a nice mid-point at $2.1 million that should appease both sides. MLBTradeRumors.com projected that Guyer would earn $2 million through the arbitration process, which is also in the gap between the figures that the two sides submitted. After coming over from the Rays in a deadline deal, Guyer hit .333/.438/.469 with two homers and 14 RBI in 96 plate appearances down the stretch for the American League Champion Indians.
Jan 13 - 9:19 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Brandon Guyer is starting in right field and batting seventh for the Indians on Sunday in Game 5 of the World Series.
The Indians also have Carlos Santana back in left field and Mike Napoli at first base after Santana played first in Game 4. Rajai Davis is again leading off and in left field, while Lonnie Chisenhall is on the bench for the first time in the series. The Tribe's full lineup is as follows: Davis CF, Jason Kipnis 2B, Francisco Lindor SS, Napoli 1B, Santana LF, Jose Ramirez 3B, Guyer RF, Roberto Perez C, Trevor Bauer P.
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 03:47:00 PM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Brandon Guyer went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored as the Indians trampled the Red Sox in Game 2 of the ALDS in Cleveland on Friday.
Guyer got the scoring started with a run-scoring single in the second inning, then came around to score on the three-run homer by teammate Lonnie Chisenhall. He also singled and scored the club's final run on Rajai Davis' sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. He's a platoon player who will see most of his action against left-handed pitching, but Guyer certainly delivered when called upon in a big spot on Friday.
Fri, Oct 7, 2016 08:01:00 PM
Indians sign OF Guyer to two-year extension
Jan 18 - 10:38 AM
Jan 18 - 10:38 AM
Brandon Guyer seeks $2.3 million from Indians
Jan 13 - 9:19 PM
Jan 13 - 9:19 PM
Guyer in RF, Santana back in LF for Indians
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 03:47:00 PM
Guyer has three hits as Indians top Red Sox
Fri, Oct 7, 2016 08:01:00 PM
More Brandon Guyer Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
101
293
78
17
1
9
32
39
19
55
3
2
.266
.372
.423
.795
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
83
12
Brandon Guyer's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Brandon Guyer's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Brandon Guyer's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Brandon Guyer's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Charlotte(FSL)
A
3
12
2
1
0
0
1
2
0
2
0
0
.167
.167
.250
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yan Gomes
2
Roberto Perez
3
Francisco Mejia
4
Guillermo Quiroz
5
Erik Kratz
1B
1
Edwin Encarnacion
2
Chris Colabello
3
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Jason Kipnis
SS
1
Francisco Lindor
3B
1
Jose Ramirez
2
Erik Gonzalez
LF
1
Michael Brantley
Sidelined
Michael Brantley (shoulder) began some non-contact swinging last week.
As scheduled. Brantley has undergone three surgeries on his right shoulder over the last calendar year and appeared in only 11 games for the Indians in 2016, but the hope is he'll be somewhere close to 100 percent leading into the start of spring training in February. Brantley remains a risky draft-day gamble in fantasy leagues for 2017.
Jan 3
2
Michael Martinez
CF
1
Tyler Naquin
2
Abraham Almonte
RF
1
Lonnie Chisenhall
2
Brandon Guyer
3
Daniel Robertson
DH
1
Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Corey Kluber
2
Carlos Carrasco
3
Danny Salazar
4
Josh Tomlin
5
Trevor Bauer
6
Mike Clevinger
7
Ryan Merritt
8
Cody Anderson
Sidelined
Cody Anderson underwent an arthroscopic debridement of his right elbow on Wednesday.
Anderson is expected to begin throwing in eight weeks and should be fine for the start of spring training next February, though he'll face an uphill battle for an Opening Day roster spot after registering a rough 6.68 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 60 2/3 innings (nine starts, 10 relief appearances) for the Indians in 2016. Maybe the elbow was to blame.
Nov 10
9
Travis Banwart
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cody Allen
2
Andrew Miller
3
Bryan Shaw
4
Zach McAllister
5
Dan Otero
6
Kyle Crockett
7
Hoby Milner
8
Joseph Colon
9
Austin Adams
10
Nick Goody
11
Adam Plutko
12
Perci Garner
13
Shawn Armstrong
14
Steve Delabar
