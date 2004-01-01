Jhoulys Chacin | Starting Pitcher | #49 Team: San Diego Padres Age / DOB: (28) / 1/7/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / COL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $1.75 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Padres signed RHP Jhoulys Chacin to a one-year, $1.75 million contract. The deal was agreed to on Saturday and then finalized Tuesday after Chacin passed his pre-signing physical. Chacin posted a rough 4.81 ERA in 144 innings (22 starts, 12 relief appearances) last season between the Braves and Angels, but the 28-year-old right-hander will be a candidate to serve as the Padres' Opening Day starter in 2017. That's how bad the rotation options are in San Diego. Chacin turns 29 years old in January.

Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres have signed free-agent right-hander Jhoulys Chacin to a one-year, $1.75 million contract. The deal is pending a physical. Chacin had an up-and-down season in 2016, going 6-8 with a 4.81 ERA over 34 appearances for the Angels and Braves. He's a decent flyer for a team in rebuilding mode. After some significant roster turnover, Chacin might end up being the Padres' Opening Day starter. Source: Dennis Lin on Twitter

Jhoulys Chacin dominated the Astros on Sunday, firing seven shutout frames in the Angels 8-1 win. He struck out seven batters against one walk and four base hits -- all of which were singles. The Astros were powerless against him today. He finishes with a 6-8 record and a 4.81 ERA. It was a rollercoaster season for Chacin but there were more lows than highs. He split time between the Braves and Angels and between the bullpen and starting rotation. He struck out 119 batters and walked 55 in 144 innings.