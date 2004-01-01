Player Page

Jhoulys Chacin | Starting Pitcher | #49

Team: San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:  (28) / 1/7/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / COL
Contract: view contract details
Padres signed RHP Jhoulys Chacin to a one-year, $1.75 million contract.
The deal was agreed to on Saturday and then finalized Tuesday after Chacin passed his pre-signing physical. Chacin posted a rough 4.81 ERA in 144 innings (22 starts, 12 relief appearances) last season between the Braves and Angels, but the 28-year-old right-hander will be a candidate to serve as the Padres' Opening Day starter in 2017. That's how bad the rotation options are in San Diego. Chacin turns 29 years old in January. Dec 20 - 5:10 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LAA34226800144153817755119104.811.44
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Oct 2HOU111007.04001700.00.71
Sep 24@ HOU110006.04203500.001.17
Sep 19@ TEX110005.061113001.801.40
Sep 14SEA110006.031105001.50.50
Sep 10TEX100002.011103004.50.50
Sep 7@ OAK100001.021122009.004.00
Sep 2@ SEA100004.0755350011.252.50
Aug 27@ DET101004.03001500.001.00
Aug 21NYY111005.26001400.001.24
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Gwinnett(INT)AAA111007.25002700.000.913
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Austin Hedges
2Christian Bethancourt
3Luis Torrens
4Hector Sanchez
1B1Wil Myers
2Jamie Romak
2B1Ryan Schimpf
2Carlos Asuaje
3Cory Spangenberg
4Jose Pirela
SS1Luis Sardinas
2Javier Guerra
3Allen Cordoba
4Dusty Coleman
3B1Yangervis Solarte
2Alexi Amarista
LF1Alex Dickerson
2Rafael Ortega
CF1Manuel Margot
2Travis Jankowski
RF1Hunter Renfroe
2Jabari Blash
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Christian Friedrich
2Jhoulys Chacin
3Luis Perdomo
4Jarred Cosart
5Clayton Richard
6Paul Clemens
7Miguel Diaz
8Colin Rea
9Robbie Erlin
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Maurer
2Ryan Buchter
3Brad Hand
4Kevin Quackenbush
5Keith Hessler
6Buddy Baumann
7Jose Torres
8Carter Capps
9Jose Ruiz
10Will Locante
11Andre Rienzo
12Cesar Vargas
13Andrew Lockett
14Jon Edwards
 

 