Gillaspie had posted an awful .163/.218/.288 batting line in 44 games this season for San Francisco and is now off the 40-man roster. Ryder Jones appears poised to take over as the Giants' everyday third baseman, though Pablo Sandoval could see some action down the stretch as well. Christian Arroyo is likely done for the season with a fractured left hand.

Conor Gillaspie belted a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning on Sunday, but it wasn't enough to lead the Giants to victory over the Dodgers.

As a pinch-hitter, Gillaspie broke a scoreless tie when he lined a Josh Fields offering over the wall in right field. He finished the night 1-for-2 and is now hitting .171/.229/.303 with two homers and eight RBI on the season.