[X]
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Giants DFA third baseman Conor Gillaspie
Molina slugs two solo bombs to beat Brewers
Andrus goes 3-for-4 with a two-run home run
Godley tosses six shutout frames, beats Cubs
Worley shuts out Nationals for seven innings
Hellickson fires seven shutout frames vs KC
Julio Teheran leaves with cramping in thigh
Indians-Red Sox game postponed due to rain
Zimmermann goes seven scoreless vs. NYY
Matt Carpenter scratched with hip discomfort
Ervin Santana works his fifth complete game
Pirates activate Polanco (hamstring) from DL
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Chemistry between Glennon, Meredith 'evident'
Ingram wants to prove he is a 'complete back'
Stephen Jones expects Zeke decision soon
Tannehill leaves practice with leg injury
Alshon Jeffery sidelined with shoulder injury
Zay Jones 'winning the battle' for No. 2 job
Steelers RB Conner has AC sprain in shoulder
Kevin White disputes Bears WR coach's story
Chargers lose RG Forrest Lamp to torn ACL
Abdullah confirmed as Lions' featured back
Jordan Reed sounds day to day after checkup
Bears WR Wheaton to miss 2 weeks of camp
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Porzingis says he hopes to remain a Knick
Gerald Henderson to have hip surgery
Joel Embiid expects to be ready for camp
Ian Clark agrees to 1-year deal w/ Pelicans
Report: Melo unwilling to accept trade to CLE
Atlanta Hawks waive Diamond Stone
Winslow expects to be 100 percent for camp
Timothe Luwawu (knee) out for Eurobasket
Danilo Gallinari (thumb) likely out 3-4 weeks
Markelle Fultz (ankle) feeling 'a lot better'
Hornets will waive Briante Weber
Ramon Sessions headed to the Knicks
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Mike Fisher announces his retirement
Source: Eichel, Sabres working on 8-year deal
Duchene wants to focus on what he can control
Calvin de Haan signs one-year deal with Isles
Wild, Granlund agree to 3-year, $17.25M deal
Hurricanes ink Pesce to 6-six year extension
Stamkos has had 'no issues' during recovery
B's GM: Pastrnak talks 'in a holding pattern'
Jackets sign Tortorella to one-year extension
Robby Fabbri ready for training camp
Wild sign Niederreiter to 5-year contract
Sources: Niederreiter, Wild close to new deal
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bobby Santos: Stafford 150 stats
Max Zachem: Stafford 150 stats
Dave Sapienza: Stafford 150 stats
Eric Goodale: Stafford 150 stats
Rowan Pennink: Stafford 150 stats
Ryan Preece: Stafford 150 stats
J.J. Yeley: Zippo 200 advance
Timmy Solomito: Stafford 150 stats
Ryan Reed: Zippo 200 advance
Justin Bonsignore: Stafford 150 stats
Dylan Lupton: Zippo 200 advance
Ted Christopher: Stafford 150 stats
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
D. Johnson returns to Akron for WGC defense
Reavie WDs from the Barracuda Championship
Kaymer (shoulder) WDs from next two events
McIlroy & new caddie head for Firestone test
Glowing Garcia looking to find Firestone key
Garrigus first consecutive top 10s since 2012
Hoffman loses Canadian Open in sudden death
Vegas wins playoff; goes back-to-back at RBC
Hagy career-best T5 in Canadian Open debut
Poulter posts 20-under with bogey-free 64
Jordan Smith wins 2017 Porsche European Open
Chappell 1 back at RBC after third-round 66
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Starting LSU G Teuhema plans to transfer
Shaw: Darnold is the best QB in the nation
Ex-LSU DE Washington transfers to a JUCO
Etling (back) thinks he'll be 100% for opener
Ole Miss starting ILB Bing-Dukes arrested
LSU suspends two-year starting G indefinitely
Indiana DL Sykes (undisclosed) to miss season
Oregon State names Jake Luton starting QB
Star S Hansen (undisclosed) not practicing
UCF K De La Haye off team after YouTube flap
Sooners K/P Seibert doesn't report to camp
Leading returning TSU RB Mayberry leaves team
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
No old boys reunion for NUFC right-back
Klopp has a decision to make ahead of GW1
Pre-season malaise strikes Saints again
Mkhi notches up another pre-season goal
Pulis provides a mixed injury update
New Stoke signing sidelined
Terriers claw back to draw VfB Stuttgart
Sturridge scores v. Bayern, leaves w/ injury
Jesus Navas leaves Man City for Sevilla
New signings face a race against time
Drinkwater attracting interest from Chelsea
Alexis Sanchez back in London at Arsenal
Roster
Brandon Belt
(1B)
Sam Dyson
(R)
Ryder Jones
(3B)
Josh Osich
(R)
Jeff Samardzija
(S)
Ty Blach
(S)
Edgmer Escalona
(R)
George Kontos
(R)
Angel Pagan
(OF)
Austin Slater
(OF)
Kyle Blanks
(1B)
Wendell Fairley
(OF)
Hak-Ju Lee
(SS)
Joe Panik
(2B)
Will Smith
(R)
Brett Bochy
(R)
Kevin Frandsen
(OF)
Mark Melancon
(R)
Jarrett Parker
(OF)
Denard Span
(OF)
Madison Bumgarner
(S)
Cory Gearrin
(R)
Nestor Molina
(S)
Jake Peavy
(S)
Chris Stratton
(R)
Matt Cain
(S)
Miguel Gomez
(2B)
Carlos Moncrief
(OF)
Hunter Pence
(OF)
Hunter Strickland
(R)
Brandon Crawford
(SS)
Gorkys Hernandez
(OF)
Matt Moore
(S)
Buster Posey
(C)
Albert Suarez
(R)
Kyle Crick
(R)
Aaron Hill
(2B)
Bryan Morris
(R)
Ricky Romero
(S)
Kelby Tomlinson
(3B)
Johnny Cueto
(S)
Nick Hundley
(C)
Michael Morse
(1B)
Justin Ruggiano
(OF)
Conor Gillaspie | Third Baseman | #21
Team:
San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 7/18/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Wichita State
Drafted:
2008 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $1.4 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Giants designated INF Conor Gillaspie for assignment.
Gillaspie had posted an awful .163/.218/.288 batting line in 44 games this season for San Francisco and is now off the 40-man roster. Ryder Jones appears poised to take over as the Giants' everyday third baseman, though Pablo Sandoval could see some action down the stretch as well. Christian Arroyo is likely done for the season with a fractured left hand.
Aug 3 - 9:02 AM
Conor Gillaspie belted a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning on Sunday, but it wasn't enough to lead the Giants to victory over the Dodgers.
As a pinch-hitter, Gillaspie broke a scoreless tie when he lined a Josh Fields offering over the wall in right field. He finished the night 1-for-2 and is now hitting .171/.229/.303 with two homers and eight RBI on the season.
Jul 31 - 12:08 AM
Giants activated INF Conor Gillaspie from the 10-day disabled list.
Gillaspie returned to the disabled list last week due to a recurring back issue, but he came out of a brief minor league rehab assignment without incident. The 29-year-old has been limited to 28 games with the Giants this season while batting just .137/.224/.176 in 58 plate appearances.
Jul 7 - 9:31 PM
Giants placed 3B Conor Gillaspie on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 26, with back spasms.
Gillaspie just returned last week from a six-week absence with back issues, but obviously he's still not healthy. It's unclear how long he'll be out this time around.
Jun 28 - 1:53 PM
Giants DFA third baseman Conor Gillaspie
Aug 3 - 9:02 AM
Conor Gillaspie belts go-ahead homer Sunday
Jul 31 - 12:08 AM
Giants activate Gillaspie from 10-day DL
Jul 7 - 9:31 PM
Conor Gillaspie (back) placed on DL
Jun 28 - 1:53 PM
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
3
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
44
80
13
4
0
2
8
8
5
10
0
0
.163
.218
.288
.506
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
4
0
0
20
0
0
2016
0
7
0
0
45
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Aug 2
OAK
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jul 31
@ OAK
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jul 30
@ LA
1
2
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
2.000
Jul 29
@ LA
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jul 26
PIT
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jul 25
PIT
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jul 24
PIT
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Sacramento(PCL)
AAA
14
45
11
3
0
0
3
6
3
6
1
1
.244
.292
.311
San Jose(CAL)
A
5
14
4
1
0
0
1
1
1
3
0
0
.286
.333
.357
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Buster Posey
2
Nick Hundley
1B
1
Brandon Belt
2
Michael Morse
7-Day DL
Michael Morse (concussion) felt "foggy" while attempting cardio work on Friday.
Morse has been on the concussion disabled list since May 30 and will be shut down for at least another couple days. He suffered the head injury -- and some bruised ribs -- during last month's brawl with the Nationals.
Jun 10
2B
1
Joe Panik
2
Kelby Tomlinson
3
Miguel Gomez
SS
1
Brandon Crawford
3B
1
Ryder Jones
LF
1
Austin Slater
10-Day DL
Giants placed OF Austin Slater on the 10-day disabled list with a torn adductor muscle in his right hip.
The injury is expected to sideline him for 2-3 months, which means in all likelihood that his season is over. It's really a bummer for Slater, who was off to a .290/.343/.430 start with three homers over his first 108 plate appearances with the Giants. Mac Williamson was called up to take his place in left field.
Jul 8
2
Jarrett Parker
CF
1
Denard Span
2
Gorkys Hernandez
RF
1
Hunter Pence
2
Carlos Moncrief
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Madison Bumgarner
2
Johnny Cueto
10-Day DL
Johnny Cueto has been diagnosed with a mild flexor strain.
Luckily he was able to avoid any damage to his UCL. Regardless, the injury puts Cueto's season in jeopardy. Teammate Matt Cain was sidelined for two months with a similar injury earlier this year and there are less than two months left in the season. He'll be reevaluated after a week of rest. The Giants are optimistic Cueto will pitch again this year, though there's obviously no need for him to rush back with San Francisco's playoff hopes already dashed.
Aug 1
3
Jeff Samardzija
4
Matt Moore
5
Matt Cain
6
Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Mark Melancon
10-Day DL
Mark Melancon (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.
Johnny Cueto (blisters) is also set to begin a rehab assignment Monday at High-A San Jose. It's taken Melancon about a month to recover from a right pronator strain. He shouldn't need more than a game or two to dust off the cobwebs. Melancon will regain the closer role upon his return with Sam Dyson moving back into setup duty.
Jul 29
2
Sam Dyson
3
Hunter Strickland
4
George Kontos
5
Cory Gearrin
6
Josh Osich
7
Albert Suarez
8
Kyle Crick
9
Chris Stratton
10
Will Smith
60-Day DL
Will Smith (elbow) said he expects to be on the Giants' active Opening Day roster in 2018.
"Hell, yeah," the rehabbing left-hander told Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle. "You never want to get too far ahead because there are always setbacks, but it’s a personal goal I’ve set for myself." Smith underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery in late March and that procedure typically requires 13-15 months of rehab, but relief pitchers can sometimes get back in less than a full calendar year.
Jul 20
Daily Dose: Feeling Minnesota
Aug 3
Daniel E. Dobish takes a look at the continued excellence of Ervin Santana, as well as the rise of Zack Godley.
