Conor Gillaspie | Third Baseman | #21

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (30) / 7/18/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 195
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Wichita State
Drafted: 2008 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Giants designated INF Conor Gillaspie for assignment.
Gillaspie had posted an awful .163/.218/.288 batting line in 44 games this season for San Francisco and is now off the 40-man roster. Ryder Jones appears poised to take over as the Giants' everyday third baseman, though Pablo Sandoval could see some action down the stretch as well. Christian Arroyo is likely done for the season with a fractured left hand. Aug 3 - 9:02 AM
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final30.000000000000003
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
4480134028851000.163.218.288.506
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201704002000
201607004500
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Aug 2OAK13000000000000.000.000.000
Jul 31@ OAK11000000000000.000.000.000
Jul 30@ LA12100111000000.500.5002.000
Jul 29@ LA11000000000000.000.000.000
Jul 26PIT14000000000000.000.000.000
Jul 25PIT11000000000000.000.000.000
Jul 24PIT11000000000000.000.000.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Sacramento(PCL)AAA144511300363611.244.292.311
San Jose(CAL)A5144100111300.286.333.357
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Buster Posey
2Nick Hundley
1B1Brandon Belt
2Michael Morse
2B1Joe Panik
2Kelby Tomlinson
3Miguel Gomez
SS1Brandon Crawford
3B1Ryder Jones
LF1Austin Slater
2Jarrett Parker
CF1Denard Span
2Gorkys Hernandez
RF1Hunter Pence
2Carlos Moncrief
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Madison Bumgarner
2Johnny Cueto
3Jeff Samardzija
4Matt Moore
5Matt Cain
6Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Mark Melancon
2Sam Dyson
3Hunter Strickland
4George Kontos
5Cory Gearrin
6Josh Osich
7Albert Suarez
8Kyle Crick
9Chris Stratton
10Will Smith
 

 