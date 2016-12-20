David Hernandez | Relief Pitcher | #30 Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (31) / 5/13/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Cosumnes River (CA) Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 16 (0) / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $3.9 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Giants are signing reliever David Hernandez to a minor league contract. It's somewhat surprising that Hernandez had to settle for a minor league deal. While the 31-year-old gave up 11 homers and walked 32 batters in 72 2/3 innings with the Phillies last season, he also struck out 80 batters while posting a decent 3.84 ERA. But clearly the interest wasn't there with spring training approaching. The Giants have some options, but Hernandez could be in position to secure a bullpen spot in the spring. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

Chris Cotillo of SB Nation confirms the Orioles are showing interest in free agent reliever David Hernandez. MASN's Roch Kubatko was first to suggest Baltimore as a possible fit for the 31-year-old right-hander. Hernandez posted a 3.84 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, and 80/32 K/BB ratio in 72 2/3 innings last season out of the Philadelphia bullpen after working his way back from Tommy John surgery with Arizona in 2015. He'll probably operate in middle relief wherever he winds up signing. Source: Chris Cotillo on Twitter

David Hernandez allowed a run but earned his first save of the season Saturday against the Reds. Hernandez gave up a run on two hits but was able to get out of the inning without further damage. The save opportunity only came because closer Jeanmar Gomez had worked the previous two days, but it's good to know where he stands in the event Gomez falters or gets injured. The 31-year-old owns a 3.12 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 24/6 K/BB ratio over 17 1/3 innings this year.