David Hernandez | Relief Pitcher | #30

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (31) / 5/13/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Cosumnes River (CA)
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 16 (0) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Giants are signing reliever David Hernandez to a minor league contract.
It's somewhat surprising that Hernandez had to settle for a minor league deal. While the 31-year-old gave up 11 homers and walked 32 batters in 72 2/3 innings with the Phillies last season, he also struck out 80 batters while posting a decent 3.84 ERA. But clearly the interest wasn't there with spring training approaching. The Giants have some options, but Hernandez could be in position to secure a bullpen spot in the spring. Feb 14 - 10:23 AM
Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
PHI7003411572.27731313280003.841.50
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
3Bryan Holaday
4Jorge Alfaro
1B1Tommy Joseph
2Rhys Hoskins
3Brock Stassi
2B1Cesar Hernandez
2Jesmuel Valentin
3Hector Gomez
4Taylor Featherston
5Scott Kingery
SS1Freddy Galvis
2J.P. Crawford
3Pedro Florimon
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Howie Kendrick
2Chris Coghlan
3Daniel Nava
4Nick Williams
5Andrew Pullin
CF1Odubel Herrera
2Roman Quinn
RF1Michael Saunders
2Aaron Altherr
3Tyler Goeddel
4Dylan Cozens
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jeremy Hellickson
2Aaron Nola
3Jerad Eickhoff
4Clay Buchholz
5Vincent Velasquez
6Jake Thompson
7Zach Eflin
8Adam Morgan
9Alec Asher
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Joaquin Benoit
2Hector Neris
3Jeanmar Gomez
4Pat Neshek
5Edubray Ramos
6Joely Rodriguez
7Sean Burnett
8Alberto Tirado
9Victor Arano
10Dalier Hinojosa
11Michael Mariot
12Colton Murray
 

 