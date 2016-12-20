Welcome,
Jorge Alfaro (C)
(C)
Zach Eflin
(S)
Matt Harrison
(S)
Ben Lively
(S)
Roman Quinn
(OF)
Aaron Altherr
(OF)
Jerad Eickhoff
(S)
Jeremy Hellickson
(S)
Michael Mariot
(R)
Cesar Ramos
(R)
Drew Anderson
(S)
Taylor Featherston
(2B)
Cesar Hernandez
(2B)
Logan Moore
(C)
Edubray Ramos
(R)
Mark Appel
(S)
Pedro Florimon
(2B)
David Hernandez
(R)
Adam Morgan
(S)
Joely Rodriguez
(R)
Victor Arano
(S)
Maikel Franco
(3B)
Odubel Herrera
(OF)
Colton Murray
(R)
Cameron Rupp
(C)
Alec Asher
(S)
Ernesto Frieri
(R)
Frank Herrmann
(R)
Daniel Nava
(OF)
Rusty Ryal
(1B)
Joaquin Benoit
(R)
Austin Gallagher
(3B)
Dalier Hinojosa
(R)
Drew Naylor
(S)
Dane Sardinha
(C)
Chad Billingsley
(S)
Freddy Galvis
(SS)
Bryan Holaday
(C)
Hector Neris
(R)
Michael Saunders
(OF)
Andres Blanco
(3B)
Elniery Garcia
(S)
Rhys Hoskins
(1B)
Pat Neshek
(R)
Brian Schneider
(C)
Clay Buchholz
(S)
Luis Garcia
(R)
Ryan Howard
(1B)
Aaron Nola
(S)
Brock Stassi
(1B)
Sean Burnett
(R)
Tyler Goeddel
(OF)
Cedric Hunter
(OF)
Chace Numata
(C)
Michael Stutes
(R)
Chris Coghlan
(2B)
Hector Gomez
(2B)
Stefan Jarrin
(2B)
Xavier Paul
(OF)
Jake Thompson
(S)
Zach Collier
(OF)
Jeanmar Gomez
(R)
Tommy Joseph
(1B)
Cameron Perkins
(OF)
Alberto Tirado
(S)
Dylan Cozens
(OF)
Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez
(S)
Howie Kendrick
(2B)
Ricardo Pinto
(S)
Jesmuel Valentin
(2B)
J.P. Crawford
(SS)
Ryan Hanigan
(C)
Scott Kingery
(2B)
Nick Pivetta
(S)
Vincent Velasquez
(S)
Juan Cruz
(R)
Aaron Harang
(S)
Andrew Knapp
(C)
Andrew Pullin
(OF)
Nick Williams
(OF)
David Hernandez | Relief Pitcher | #30
Team:
Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 5/13/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Cosumnes River (CA)
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 16 (0) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $3.9 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Giants are signing reliever David Hernandez to a minor league contract.
It's somewhat surprising that Hernandez had to settle for a minor league deal. While the 31-year-old gave up 11 homers and walked 32 batters in 72 2/3 innings with the Phillies last season, he also struck out 80 batters while posting a decent 3.84 ERA. But clearly the interest wasn't there with spring training approaching. The Giants have some options, but Hernandez could be in position to secure a bullpen spot in the spring.
Feb 14 - 10:23 AM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Chris Cotillo of SB Nation confirms the Orioles are showing interest in free agent reliever David Hernandez.
MASN's Roch Kubatko was first to suggest Baltimore as a possible fit for the 31-year-old right-hander. Hernandez posted a 3.84 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, and 80/32 K/BB ratio in 72 2/3 innings last season out of the Philadelphia bullpen after working his way back from Tommy John surgery with Arizona in 2015. He'll probably operate in middle relief wherever he winds up signing.
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 04:47:00 PM
Source:
Chris Cotillo on Twitter
David Hernandez allowed a run but earned his first save of the season Saturday against the Reds.
Hernandez gave up a run on two hits but was able to get out of the inning without further damage. The save opportunity only came because closer Jeanmar Gomez had worked the previous two days, but it's good to know where he stands in the event Gomez falters or gets injured. The 31-year-old owns a 3.12 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 24/6 K/BB ratio over 17 1/3 innings this year.
Sat, May 14, 2016 11:00:00 PM
David Hernandez took the loss Monday against the Reds after he failed to retire any of the three batters he faced.
Brutal. Asked to protect a one-run lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, Hernandez walked Adam Duvall before giving up a double to Scott Schebler. He then walked Billy Hamilton to load the bases. Phillies manager Pete Mackanin brought the hook after that, but all three runners eventually came around to score. Dalier Hinojosa just saw his fantasy stock go up by default, but this figures to be a very messy situation all season.
Mon, Apr 4, 2016 07:54:00 PM
Report: Giants to sign RHP David Hernandez
Feb 14 - 10:23 AM
Feb 14 - 10:23 AM
O's showing interest in RP David Hernandez
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 04:47:00 PM
Hernandez closes out Reds to earn first save
Sat, May 14, 2016 11:00:00 PM
David Hernandez implodes against Reds
Mon, Apr 4, 2016 07:54:00 PM
More David Hernandez Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
PHI
70
0
3
4
1
15
72.2
77
31
31
32
80
0
0
3.84
1.50
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Cameron Rupp
2
Andrew Knapp
3
Bryan Holaday
4
Jorge Alfaro
1B
1
Tommy Joseph
2
Rhys Hoskins
3
Brock Stassi
2B
1
Cesar Hernandez
2
Jesmuel Valentin
3
Hector Gomez
4
Taylor Featherston
5
Scott Kingery
SS
1
Freddy Galvis
2
J.P. Crawford
3
Pedro Florimon
3B
1
Maikel Franco
2
Andres Blanco
LF
1
Howie Kendrick
2
Chris Coghlan
3
Daniel Nava
4
Nick Williams
5
Andrew Pullin
CF
1
Odubel Herrera
2
Roman Quinn
RF
1
Michael Saunders
2
Aaron Altherr
3
Tyler Goeddel
Sidelined
Tyler Goeddel has been diagnosed with a concussion.
Goeddel was hit in the head with a pitch by White Sox reliever Chris Beck on Wednesday. The outfielder is expected to rejoin the Phillies at some point this weekend and will be placed in the league's concussion protocol. At this late stage of the season, there's a good chance he's done for 2016.
Sep 23
4
Dylan Cozens
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jeremy Hellickson
2
Aaron Nola
3
Jerad Eickhoff
4
Clay Buchholz
5
Vincent Velasquez
6
Jake Thompson
7
Zach Eflin
8
Adam Morgan
9
Alec Asher
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Joaquin Benoit
2
Hector Neris
3
Jeanmar Gomez
4
Pat Neshek
5
Edubray Ramos
6
Joely Rodriguez
7
Sean Burnett
8
Alberto Tirado
9
Victor Arano
10
Dalier Hinojosa
11
Michael Mariot
12
Colton Murray
