Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Alex Meyer (shoulder) placed on disabled list
Red Sox 'continue to scout' Eduardo Nunez
Brewers 'fading' in pursuit of Sonny Gray
Moose hits 29th homer, Royals win in extras
Leake works seven shutout against Rockies
Wilson Ramos (head) aims to play Wednesday
Grichuk homers for fourth consecutive game
Justin Bour (oblique) headed to disabled list
Stanton slugs 31st, 32nd homers vs. Texas
Beltre goes 4-for-4, just seven hits from 3K
Gausman throws six scoreless, whiffs eight
Roberto Osuna fans three A's for 25th save
Jose Alvarez
(R)
Yunel Escobar
(3B)
Alex Meyer
(S)
Albert Pujols
(DH)
Andrelton Simmons
(SS)
Andrew Bailey
(R)
Nick Franklin
(OF)
Keynan Middleton
(R)
J.C. Ramirez
(S)
Tyler Skaggs
(S)
Cam Bedrosian
(R)
Juan Graterol
(C)
Ricky Nolasco
(S)
Ben Revere
(OF)
Huston Street
(R)
Parker Bridwell
(S)
Andrew Heaney
(S)
Bud Norris
(R)
Garrett Richards
(S)
Nick Tropeano
(S)
Kole Calhoun
(OF)
David Hernandez
(R)
Blake Parker
(R)
Shane Robinson
(OF)
Mike Trout
(OF)
Ysmael Carmona
(R)
Tim Lincecum
(S)
Cliff Pennington
(2B)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Luis Valbuena
(1B)
Jesse Chavez
(S)
Martin Maldonado
(C)
Yusmeiro Petit
(R)
Matt Shoemaker
(S)
C.J. Wilson
(S)
C.J. Cron
(1B)
Cameron Maybin
(OF)
Alex Meyer | Starting Pitcher | #23
Team:
Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 1/3/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'9" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (23) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Angels placed RHP Alex Meyer on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 20, with right shoulder inflammation.
Meyer certainly didn't show any signs of being injured in his last outing, surrendering just one hit over seven shutout innings versus the Nationals. Unfortunately, the tall right-hander has a history of shoulder issues, so this obviously isn't a good sign. Meyer has continued to struggle with his control this season (42 walks), but he holds a 3.74 ERA with 75 strikeouts over 67 1/3 innings.
Jul 24 - 11:48 PM
Alex Meyer allowed just one hit in seven innings versus the team that drafted him as the Angels beat the Nationals 7-0 on Wednesday.
Meyer was the Nationals’ first-round pick in 2011 before being traded to the Twins for Denard Span a year and a half later. He went on to reach the majors with Minnesota, but the Angels picked him up along with Ricky Nolasco in a four-player deal at last year’s trade deadline. This makes three of his last five outings in which Meyer has allowed no runs. Unfortunately, he’s given up five runs in the other two in that span. Consistency isn’t likely to come soon, but the Angels have to be pleased with his progress overall; he’s a very respectable 4-5 with a 3.74 ERA.
Jul 20 - 1:13 AM
Angels recalled RHP Alex Meyer from Triple-A Salt Lake.
Meyer will draw the start against the Nationals on Wednesday now that he has been called up. He had been pitching to a 4.18 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 68/41 K/BB ratio across 60 1/3 frames prior to a scheduling demotion on July 4. Opposing Meyer on the mound for the Nationals will be Gio Gonzalez.
Jul 19 - 6:33 PM
Alex Meyer will be called up to start for the Angels on Wednesday against the Nationals.
Meyer was optioned to the minors on July 4 after registering a 4.18 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, and 68/41 K/BB ratio in 60 1/3 innings. The 27-year-old right-hander is not a recommended fantasy streamer versus the first place team in the National League East.
Jul 18 - 7:23 PM
Source:
Pedro Moura on Twitter
Alex Meyer (shoulder) placed on disabled list
Jul 24 - 11:48 PM
Alex Meyer shuts down Nationals in win
Jul 20 - 1:13 AM
Angels bring up Alex Meyer for start
Jul 19 - 6:33 PM
Alex Meyer to start Wednesday vs. Nats
Jul 18 - 7:23 PM
More Alex Meyer Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Martinez
ARZ
(4766)
2
T. Frazier
NYY
(3609)
3
Y. Moncada
CWS
(2908)
4
C. Kershaw
LA
(2785)
5
T. Turner
WAS
(2610)
6
C. Correa
HOU
(2564)
7
Z. Britton
BAL
(2561)
8
J. Garcia
MIN
(2537)
9
S. Gray
OAK
(2456)
10
M. Trout
LAA
(2391)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Angels Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
LAA
13
13
4
5
0
0
67.1
48
30
28
42
75
0
0
3.74
1.34
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jul 19
WAS
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
1
0
0
1
7
0
0
.00
.29
Jul 3
@ MIN
1
1
0
1
0
5.0
6
5
5
4
6
0
0
9.00
2.00
Jun 28
LA
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
1
0
0
5
4
0
0
.00
1.00
Jun 23
@ BOS
1
1
0
1
0
3.1
5
5
5
2
3
0
0
13.50
2.10
Jun 17
KC
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
2
0
0
1
9
0
0
.00
.50
Jun 12
NYY
1
1
0
0
0
4.2
5
2
2
5
5
0
0
3.86
2.14
Jun 7
@ DET
1
1
0
1
0
6.0
3
1
0
4
9
0
0
.00
1.17
Jun 1
MIN
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
5
1
1
2
4
0
0
1.50
1.17
May 20
@ NYM
1
1
0
1
0
4.0
3
4
3
4
7
0
0
6.75
1.75
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Salt Lake(PCL)
AAA
5
5
0
1
0
24
30
17
16
9
31
0
0
6.000
1.625
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Martin Maldonado
2
Juan Graterol
1B
1
Luis Valbuena
2
C.J. Cron
2B
1
Nick Franklin
2
Cliff Pennington
SS
1
Andrelton Simmons
3B
1
Yunel Escobar
LF
1
Cameron Maybin
10-Day DL
Angels placed OF Cameron Maybin on the 10-day disabled list with a right knee MCL sprain.
Maybin was diagnosed with a Grade 1 sprain in the knee while attempting to steal a base on Tuesday. He is expected to miss 2-4 weeks while rehabbing. The Angels have recalled Shane Robinson to help pad out the team's outfield depth while Maybin is on the recovery trail.
Jul 19
2
Ben Revere
CF
1
Mike Trout
RF
1
Kole Calhoun
DH
1
Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Garrett Richards
60-Day DL
Garrett Richards (biceps) resumed playing catch on Friday.
He also played catch on Saturday. Richards has struggled with nerve issues in his right bicep since late April but seems to have finally turned a corner. He had previously hoped to return in August but that might be pushing it.
Jul 15
2
Ricky Nolasco
3
Matt Shoemaker
10-Day DL
Matt Shoemaker (forearm) will be shut down for 7-10 days after being diagnosed with posterior interosseous nerve syndrome.
Shoemaker had been in line to return right after the All-Star break, but he felt discomfort during a rehab start Tuesday. He's been given a cortisone shot and will have to restart from scratch after the shutdown period, so we're looking at multiple weeks before we'll see him again even in a best-case scenario.
Jul 7
4
Tyler Skaggs
60-Day DL
Tyler Skaggs (oblique) allowed six hits and three runs over four innings Saturday in a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake.
He finished with two strikeouts while throwing 45 of his 62 pitches for strikes. Skaggs is nearing a return after missing the last three months with a strained oblique but will need at least one more start in the minors before he's ready to join the Angels' rotation.
Jul 22
5
Jesse Chavez
6
J.C. Ramirez
7
Parker Bridwell
8
Andrew Heaney
60-Day DL
Andrew Heaney (elbow) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Thursday in the rookie-level Arizona League.
It will be his first live appearance since he underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery last July. If he is able to avoid setbacks, Heaney could join the Angels' starting rotation sometime in mid-to-late August. The 26-year-old former first-round pick holds a 4.09 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 141 career major league innings.
Jul 13
9
Nick Tropeano
60-Day DL
Nick Tropeano (elbow) will throw off a mound on Monday.
It will be his first mound session since undergoing Tommy John surgery last August. The right-hander won't make it back to the big leagues this year but is hoping to pitch in instructional ball. He owns a 3.81 ERA over 25 major league appearances including 24 starts.
Jul 15
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Bud Norris
2
Cam Bedrosian
3
Blake Parker
4
Huston Street
10-Day DL
Huston Street (groin) said he expects to return from the disabled list on Friday.
That's the first day he's eligible to return. Street landed on the DL with a strained groin earlier this month but is already trending toward full health. He may make one rehab appearance before returning to the big leagues. Street was the Angels' closer as recently as last year but now serves in a setup role ahead of Bud Norris.
Jul 8
5
Andrew Bailey
60-Day DL
Andrew Bailey (shoulder) will resume throwing in the next few days.
Bailey has been on the shelf for two months and had a setback last month. Even if all goes well from here on out, it figures to be a little while before he's ready to rejoin the Angels' bullpen.
Jun 2
6
David Hernandez
7
Yusmeiro Petit
8
Keynan Middleton
9
Jose Alvarez
10
Eduardo Paredes
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jul 24
Ryan Boyer highlights and analyzes the hottest hitters over the past week using Rotoworld's Season Pass Player Rater.
