Alex Meyer | Starting Pitcher | #23 Team: Los Angeles Angels Age / DOB: (27) / 1/3/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'9" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Kentucky Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (23) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent

Angels placed RHP Alex Meyer on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 20, with right shoulder inflammation. Meyer certainly didn't show any signs of being injured in his last outing, surrendering just one hit over seven shutout innings versus the Nationals. Unfortunately, the tall right-hander has a history of shoulder issues, so this obviously isn't a good sign. Meyer has continued to struggle with his control this season (42 walks), but he holds a 3.74 ERA with 75 strikeouts over 67 1/3 innings.

Alex Meyer allowed just one hit in seven innings versus the team that drafted him as the Angels beat the Nationals 7-0 on Wednesday. Meyer was the Nationals’ first-round pick in 2011 before being traded to the Twins for Denard Span a year and a half later. He went on to reach the majors with Minnesota, but the Angels picked him up along with Ricky Nolasco in a four-player deal at last year’s trade deadline. This makes three of his last five outings in which Meyer has allowed no runs. Unfortunately, he’s given up five runs in the other two in that span. Consistency isn’t likely to come soon, but the Angels have to be pleased with his progress overall; he’s a very respectable 4-5 with a 3.74 ERA.

Angels recalled RHP Alex Meyer from Triple-A Salt Lake. Meyer will draw the start against the Nationals on Wednesday now that he has been called up. He had been pitching to a 4.18 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 68/41 K/BB ratio across 60 1/3 frames prior to a scheduling demotion on July 4. Opposing Meyer on the mound for the Nationals will be Gio Gonzalez.