Alex Meyer | Starting Pitcher | #23

Team: Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/3/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'9" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (23) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Angels placed RHP Alex Meyer on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 20, with right shoulder inflammation.
Meyer certainly didn't show any signs of being injured in his last outing, surrendering just one hit over seven shutout innings versus the Nationals. Unfortunately, the tall right-hander has a history of shoulder issues, so this obviously isn't a good sign. Meyer has continued to struggle with his control this season (42 walks), but he holds a 3.74 ERA with 75 strikeouts over 67 1/3 innings. Jul 24 - 11:48 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LAA1313450067.14830284275003.741.34
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jul 19WAS111007.01001700.00.29
Jul 3@ MIN110105.065546009.002.00
Jun 28LA110006.01005400.001.00
Jun 23@ BOS110103.1555230013.502.10
Jun 17KC111006.02001900.00.50
Jun 12NYY110004.252255003.862.14
Jun 7@ DET110106.03104900.001.17
Jun 1MIN110006.051124001.501.17
May 20@ NYM110104.034347006.751.75
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Salt Lake(PCL)AAA5501024301716931006.0001.625
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Martin Maldonado
2Juan Graterol
1B1Luis Valbuena
2C.J. Cron
2B1Nick Franklin
2Cliff Pennington
SS1Andrelton Simmons
3B1Yunel Escobar
LF1Cameron Maybin
2Ben Revere
CF1Mike Trout
RF1Kole Calhoun
DH1Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Garrett Richards
2Ricky Nolasco
3Matt Shoemaker
4Tyler Skaggs
5Jesse Chavez
6J.C. Ramirez
7Parker Bridwell
8Andrew Heaney
9Nick Tropeano
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Bud Norris
2Cam Bedrosian
3Blake Parker
4Huston Street
5Andrew Bailey
6David Hernandez
7Yusmeiro Petit
8Keynan Middleton
9Jose Alvarez
10Eduardo Paredes
 

 