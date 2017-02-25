Player Page

Gerrit Cole | Starting Pitcher | #45

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/8/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 230
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (1) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Gerrit Cole has been announced as the Pirates' Opening Day starter.
He'll toe the rubber against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 3. This marks Cole's first career Opening Day start. Cole was an absolute stud in 2015 before injuries caused him to unravel last season. He's a strong bounce-back candidate. Feb 25 - 4:30 PM
Source: Bill Brink on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
PIT21217100011613157503698103.881.44
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Indianapolis(INT)AAA22000840001200.000.500
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Francisco Cervelli
2Chris Stewart
3Elias Diaz
1B1Josh Bell
2John Jaso
3Jose Osuna
4Joey Terdoslavich
2B1Josh Harrison
2Alen Hanson
3Phil Gosselin
4Chris Bostick
SS1Jordy Mercer
3B1Jung Ho Kang
2David Freese
LF1Gregory Polanco
2Adam Frazier
CF1Starling Marte
2Eury Perez
RF1Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Gerrit Cole
2Jameson Taillon
3Ivan Nova
4Tyler Glasnow
5Chad Kuhl
6Steven Brault
7Drew Hutchison
8Clay Holmes
9Josh Lindblom
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Tony Watson
2Daniel Hudson
3Felipe Rivero
4Jared Hughes
5Juan Nicasio
6Antonio Bastardo
7Trevor Williams
8A.J. Schugel
9Wade LeBlanc
10Dovydas Neverauskas
11Pat Light
12Dan Runzler
13Tyler Webb
 

 