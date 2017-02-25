Gerrit Cole | Starting Pitcher | #45 Team: Pittsburgh Pirates Age / DOB: (26) / 9/8/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 230 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: UCLA Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (1) / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $3.75 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Gerrit Cole has been announced as the Pirates' Opening Day starter. He'll toe the rubber against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 3. This marks Cole's first career Opening Day start. Cole was an absolute stud in 2015 before injuries caused him to unravel last season. He's a strong bounce-back candidate. Source: Bill Brink on Twitter

Gerrit Cole is scheduled to throw two innings in a simulated game on Sunday. If all goes well, he could then be cleared for his Grapefruit League debut later in the week. The club is easing him into action this spring in an effort to keep him healthy after three stints on the disabled list derailed his 2016 campaign. Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

Gerrit Cole threw two innings of live batting practice Tuesday at Pirates' camp. Cole got a late start last spring due to a rib injury and ended up posting a career-high 3.88 ERA over 21 starts in between three stints on the disabled list, but he feels good this time around. "I've learned a lot and gotten more mental toughness," Cole said. "I've learned how to deal with some adversity, so hopefully I'm better for it." His stock has taken somewhat of a hit in fantasy leagues, but there's considerable upside if he has turned a corner physically. Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review