Gerrit Cole | Starting Pitcher | #45

Player Results
Article Results
Verlander throws two scoreless frames Sat.
Dustin Pedroia to continue hitting leadoff
Harper goes deep in spring debut vs Mets
Gerrit Cole to start Opening Day for Pirates
Bourn will miss four weeks with broken finger
Lucas Duda battling continued back stiffness
J.D. Martinez scratched from Saturday lineup
Lewis Brinson powers Brewers to victory
Cubs give RP Pedro Strop contract extenstion
Adrian Beltre (calf) to begin jogging Friday
Marcell Ozuna nursing some shoulder tightness
Nationals announce signing of Matt Wieters
Jets cut Nick Mangold, save $9.1 million
Redskins 'likely' to pursue Calais Campbell
Jamaal Charles could be an option for Eagles
Jay Cutler still not destined for the Jets?
Ravens looking to add a possession receiver
Niners do 4-year, $16M deal with DT Mitchell
'Buzz' 49ers could draft Reuben Foster at 2
Bills DT Kyle Williams could lose roster spot
Mularkey: Titans RB job is not a competition
Gronkowski 'for sure' will be ready Week 1
Chiefs take flier on 29-year-old C.J. Spiller
G-Men will be 'aggressive' with Pierre-Paul
Nikola Vucevic (Achilles) will play vs. Hawks
Deron Williams clears waivers, likely to CLE
Tyreke Evans starting, Ty Lawson to bench
Nikola Vucevic (Achilles) questionable vs ATL
Caris LeVert (illness) out for Saturday night
Al-Farouq Aminu (left knee) probable Sunday
ESPN: Lakers, Jose Calderon discussing buyout
Kevin Durant (hand) ruled out Saturday
Michael Carter-Williams (knee) out Saturday
E'Twaun Moore (personal) out Saturday
Beverley (groin) questionable for Saturday
Lowry (wrist) injury is 'not a one-day thing'
Kings activate Jonathan Quick from IR
Bettman upholds Vermette's 10-game suspension
Quick's return 'possible' Saturday vs Ducks
Matt Murray gets Stadium Series start
Eaves hopes to make Ducks debut on Saturday
Jamie Benn scores two pts in win over ARZ
Troy Brouwer nets 1G, 1A in win over Florida
Eddie Lack blanks Senators on Friday night
Jordan Staal scores 1G, 1A in win over Sens
Justin Williams scores GWG vs. Oilers
T.J. Oshie sidelined with upper-body injury
Darnell Nurse ready to return to Oilers
Keselowski quickest in final 500 practice
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fastest in Happy Hour
Brandon Jones: XFINITY Series Daytona pole
Kaz Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener
Grala: Pole for NextEra Energy Resources 250
Custer: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Kyle Busch fastest in Friday’s practice 2
J.J. Yeley tops XFINITY Final Practice
JGL adds Jeb Burton to Young Guns Program
D.J. Kennington qualifies into Daytona 500
Keselowski: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Allgaier paces Daytona XFINITY Practice 1
Hagy career-low 64; ties low round of week
Joburg cut to 54 holes; Fichardt tied at top
Lombard among notables to miss cut in Joburg
Waring slips back into 36h tie with Fichardt
Thomas among notable MCs at Honda Classic
W. Bryan shares 36-hole lead at the Honda
Defender Scott six back at Honda midpoint
Steele rallies back in Round 2 of the Honda
Waring leads Joburg; R2 will finish Saturday
R. Palmer posts -9; 36-hole co-leader @ Honda
Fowler flings another 66 in R2 of the Honda
Willy Wilcox WDs from The Honda Classic
Report: VanGorder resurfaces at Oklahoma St.
USC loses pledge from four-star WR Allen
UMass hires Pinkham as defensive coordinator
Michigan State LB Jon Reschke to transfer
Baker Mayfield arrested for public intox
Tommy Tuberville unlikely to coach again soon
Zierlein: Fournette has size, speed of greats
Mean Green give Littrell new five-year deal
NCAA grants S Cordy a medical redshirt
DT Thompson leaves school amid medical issue
NCSU moves WR Nyheim Hines to RB
Wentz working out with WRs Hansen and Kupp
Knee injury could end Zarate's campaign
Antonio sent off as Hammers and Hornets draw
Success not forthcoming as Isaac misses late
Maguire injury is a huge concern for Hull
Palace earn vital points against Boro
Middlesbrough suffer defeat at Palace
Lukaku back atop goalscoring charts in win
Lukaku back atop goalscoring charts in win
Gareth McAuley comes up big again for Albion
Pickford can't save Sunderland in return
Artur Boruc blunder adds to Bournemouth woes
Fabregas and Pedro combine to topple Swansea
Weather
Roster
Antonio Bastardo
(R)
Adam Frazier
(OF)
John Jaso
(1B)
Jordy Mercer
(SS)
Chris Stewart
(C)
Josh Bell
(1B)
David Freese
(3B)
Jung Ho Kang
(3B)
Dovydas Neverauskas
(S)
Jason Stoffel
(S)
Chris Bostick
(2B)
Tyler Glasnow
(S)
Chad Kuhl
(S)
Juan Nicasio
(R)
Jameson Taillon
(S)
John Bowker
(OF)
Phil Gosselin
(2B)
Wade LeBlanc
(S)
Ivan Nova
(S)
Joey Terdoslavich
(1B)
Steven Brault
(S)
Alen Hanson
(2B)
Pat Light
(R)
Jose Osuna
(1B)
Wyatt Toregas
(C)
Francisco Cervelli
(C)
Josh Harrison
(2B)
Brad Lincoln
(R)
Eury Perez
(OF)
Phillippe Valiquette
(R)
Phil Coke
(R)
Corey Hart
(OF)
Josh Lindblom
(S)
Gregory Polanco
(OF)
Tony Watson
(R)
Gerrit Cole
(S)
Clay Holmes
(S)
Radhames Liz
(R)
Felipe Rivero
(R)
Tyler Webb
(S)
Brandon Cumpton
(S)
Daniel Hudson
(R)
Starling Marte
(OF)
Dan Runzler
(R)
Duke Welker
(R)
Elias Diaz
(C)
Jared Hughes
(R)
Justin Masterson
(S)
A.J. Schugel
(R)
Trevor Williams
(S)
Cody Eppley
(R)
Drew Hutchison
(S)
Andrew McCutchen
(OF)
Doug Slaten
(R)
Gerrit Cole | Starting Pitcher | #45
Team:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 9/8/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
UCLA
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (1) / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $3.75 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Gerrit Cole has been announced as the Pirates' Opening Day starter.
He'll toe the rubber against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 3. This marks Cole's first career Opening Day start. Cole was an absolute stud in 2015 before injuries caused him to unravel last season. He's a strong bounce-back candidate.
Feb 25 - 4:30 PM
Source:
Bill Brink on Twitter
Gerrit Cole is scheduled to throw two innings in a simulated game on Sunday.
If all goes well, he could then be cleared for his Grapefruit League debut later in the week. The club is easing him into action this spring in an effort to keep him healthy after three stints on the disabled list derailed his 2016 campaign.
Feb 25 - 8:02 AM
Source:
Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Gerrit Cole threw two innings of live batting practice Tuesday at Pirates' camp.
Cole got a late start last spring due to a rib injury and ended up posting a career-high 3.88 ERA over 21 starts in between three stints on the disabled list, but he feels good this time around. "I've learned a lot and gotten more mental toughness," Cole said. "I've learned how to deal with some adversity, so hopefully I'm better for it." His stock has taken somewhat of a hit in fantasy leagues, but there's considerable upside if he has turned a corner physically.
Feb 21 - 3:55 PM
Source:
Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Pirates and RHP Gerrit Cole avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.75 million contract.
Cole made noise last spring by complaining about his salary, but he gets a nice little bump here in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The righty will look to stay healthy in 2017 after missing significant time two out of the last three years because of injury.
Jan 13 - 1:44 PM
Source:
Bill Brink on Twitter
Gerrit Cole to start Opening Day for Pirates
Feb 25 - 4:30 PM
Feb 25 - 4:30 PM
Gerrit Cole to throw simulated game on Sunday
Feb 25 - 8:02 AM
Cole throws two innings of batting practice
Feb 21 - 3:55 PM
Pirates, Gerrit Cole avoid arbitration
Jan 13 - 1:44 PM
More Gerrit Cole Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
PIT
21
21
7
10
0
0
116
131
57
50
36
98
1
0
3.88
1.44
Gerrit Cole's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Gerrit Cole's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Gerrit Cole's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Gerrit Cole's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Indianapolis(INT)
AAA
2
2
0
0
0
8
4
0
0
0
12
0
0
.000
.500
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Francisco Cervelli
2
Chris Stewart
3
Elias Diaz
1B
1
Josh Bell
Sidelined
Pirates head athletic trainer Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Josh Bell (knee) is ahead of schedule and has been cleared for everything except for full-speed running.
Great news. Bell underwent knee surgery three weeks ago, but he already progressed to taking some swings against Jameson Taillon and Tyler Glasnow on Tuesday. The Pirates will ease him back into running, but it shouldn't take him long to get ready for game action.
Feb 22
2
John Jaso
3
Jose Osuna
4
Joey Terdoslavich
2B
1
Josh Harrison
2
Alen Hanson
3
Phil Gosselin
4
Chris Bostick
SS
1
Jordy Mercer
3B
1
Jung Ho Kang
2
David Freese
LF
1
Gregory Polanco
2
Adam Frazier
CF
1
Starling Marte
2
Eury Perez
RF
1
Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Gerrit Cole
2
Jameson Taillon
3
Ivan Nova
4
Tyler Glasnow
5
Chad Kuhl
6
Steven Brault
7
Drew Hutchison
8
Clay Holmes
9
Josh Lindblom
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Tony Watson
2
Daniel Hudson
3
Felipe Rivero
4
Jared Hughes
5
Juan Nicasio
6
Antonio Bastardo
7
Trevor Williams
8
A.J. Schugel
9
Wade LeBlanc
10
Dovydas Neverauskas
11
Pat Light
12
Dan Runzler
13
Tyler Webb
Showdown: Turner vs. Correa
Feb 24
Trea Turner or Carlos Correa? Two Rotoworld writers take sides and debate.
