Ehire Adrianza
(SS)
Brian Dozier
(2B)
Justin Haley
(S)
Ben Paulsen
(1B)
Hector Santiago
(S)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Tyler Duffey
(S)
Phil Hughes
(S)
Glen Perkins
(R)
J.B. Shuck
(OF)
Joe Benson
(OF)
Eduardo Escobar
(SS)
Felix Jorge
(S)
Jorge Polanco
(SS)
Drew Stubbs
(OF)
James Beresford
(1B)
Raul Fernandez
(R)
Max Kepler
(OF)
Ryan Pressly
(R)
Ryan Sweeney
(OF)
Jose Berrios
(S)
Tommy Field
(2B)
Brandon Kintzler
(R)
Eddy Rodriguez
(C)
Nick Tepesch
(S)
Buddy Boshers
(R)
Mitch Garver
(C)
Wil Ledezma
(R)
Taylor Rogers
(R)
Michael Tonkin
(R)
Craig Breslow
(R)
Kyle Gibson
(S)
Joe Mauer
(1B)
Dan Rohlfing
(C)
Loek Van Mil
(S)
Buck Britton
(3B)
Chris Gimenez
(C)
Trevor May
(R)
Fernando Romero
(S)
Kennys Vargas
(1B)
Byron Buxton
(OF)
Benji Gonzalez
(SS)
Jermaine Mitchell
(OF)
Eddie Rosario
(OF)
Engelb Vielma
(SS)
Jason Castro
(C)
Zack Granite
(OF)
John Ryan Murphy
(C)
Drew Rucinski
(R)
Ryan Vogelsong
(S)
JT Chargois
(R)
Nick Greenwood
(R)
Ryan O'Rourke
(R)
Miguel Sano
(3B)
Alex Wimmers
(R)
Logan Darnell
(R)
Robbie Grossman
(OF)
Daniel Palka
(1B)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Tim Wood
(R)
Cole De Vries
(R)
Matt Hague
(1B)
ByungHo Park
(1B)
Ervin Santana
(S)
Full Depth Charts
Kyle Gibson | Starting Pitcher | #44
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 10/23/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'6" / 216
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Missouri
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (22) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $2.9 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Kyle Gibson held the Red Sox scoreless for five innings while notching four strikeouts in a 13-0 win for the Twins.
He was facing a split-squad Red Sox lineup but it was an impressive outing nonetheless. He gave up four hits and one walk but kept his opponent off the scoreboard. This was the second strong outing in a row for Gibson. He now has a 2.19 ERA in 12 1/3 innings of Grapefruit league action. He is solidly entrenched in the middle of the Twins' starting rotation. He went 6-11 with a 5.07 ERA in 25 starts last year.
Mar 11 - 6:06 PM
Kyle Gibson held the Cardinals to one run and two hits over four innings on Monday.
Gibson struggled last time out against the Pirates, failing to complete two innings, but that didn't stop him from going four today. He struck out two and walked one before departing.
Mar 6 - 5:28 PM
Kyle Gibson surrendered two runs and six hits in 1 2/3 innings Wednesday in a loss to the Pirates.
Gibson has reworked his delivery, but not the results, at least not in this one. He walked one and struck out none against a lineup that included two regulars and three quality part-timers. Gibson rates as a pretty borderline AL-only pitcher at this point.
Mar 1 - 4:33 PM
Kyle Gibson looked sharp in his Grapefruit League opener against the Rays on Friday, allowing just two hits over 1 2/3 scoreless innings of work.
Gibson punched out a pair and didn't walk a batter. It's the first look that we have seen of the right-hander with his new delivery, designed to protect his shoulder. Gibson ran his fastball up to 94 mph in the outing and afterwards said he felt very comfortable with the revamped delivery.
Feb 24 - 10:07 PM
Gibson fires five shutout innings vs Red Sox
Mar 11 - 6:06 PM
Kyle Gibson solid for four innings
Mar 6 - 5:28 PM
Kyle Gibson gives up two runs in loss
Mar 1 - 4:33 PM
Kyle Gibson looks sharp in spring opener
Feb 24 - 10:07 PM
More Kyle Gibson Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
MIN
25
25
6
11
0
0
147.1
175
89
83
55
104
1
0
5.07
1.56
Kyle Gibson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Kyle Gibson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kyle Gibson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Kyle Gibson's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Fort Myers(FSL)
A
2
2
0
0
0
9.1
9
1
1
1
8
0
0
.964
1.071
Rochester(INT)
AAA
1
1
1
0
0
6
7
2
1
3
2
0
0
1.500
1.667
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
2
John Ryan Murphy
3
Chris Gimenez
4
Mitch Garver
5
Eddy Rodriguez
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2
Daniel Palka
3
Ben Paulsen
4
Matt Hague
2B
1
Brian Dozier
2
Tommy Field
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Ehire Adrianza
4
Engelb Vielma
5
Benji Gonzalez
3B
1
Miguel Sano
LF
1
Robbie Grossman
2
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
2
Danny Santana
3
Drew Stubbs
4
J.B. Shuck
RF
1
Max Kepler
2
Zack Granite
DH
1
Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Phil Hughes
Sidelined
Phil Hughes threw 49 pitches over four innings in a minor league game on Tuesday.
Hughes, who mostly leaned on his changeup, allowed just one hit while striking out four. The veteran right-hander required season-ending surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last July, but he's on track to begin the year in the Twins' rotation. He's looking to rebound from a 4.83 ERA over the last two seasons.
Mar 7
3
Hector Santiago
4
Kyle Gibson
5
Jose Berrios
6
Justin Haley
7
Tyler Duffey
8
Ryan Vogelsong
9
Felix Jorge
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Kintzler
2
Ryan Pressly
3
Trevor May
Sidelined
Trevor May is going for a second opinion on his injured elbow.
May suffered what's believed to be a torn UCL Wednesday in an exhibition game against the United States. Twins manager Paul Molitor said the second opinion is mostly for May's peace of mind, adding that "our medical people say it's pretty clear cut." Assuming the diagnosis is confirmed, May is almost certainly headed for Tommy John surgery. That usual recovery window for Tommy John surgery is 12-15 months.
Mar 11
4
Michael Tonkin
5
Taylor Rogers
6
Buddy Boshers
7
Craig Breslow
8
JT Chargois
9
Ryan O'Rourke
10
Glen Perkins
Sidelined
Glen Perkins has continued his throwing program without reporting any discomfort in his surgically-repaired left shoulder.
Perkins had to be shut down for a bit after feeling soreness in the shoulder a month ago, but he's progressed without any issues since resuming a throwing program. The lefty might still be a long shot to ever get his closer job back, but things are moving in the right direction.
Mar 10
11
Nick Tepesch
12
Nick Greenwood
13
Alex Wimmers
14
Matt Belisle
