Kyle Gibson | Starting Pitcher | #44

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (29) / 10/23/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'6" / 216
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Missouri
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (22) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Kyle Gibson held the Red Sox scoreless for five innings while notching four strikeouts in a 13-0 win for the Twins.
He was facing a split-squad Red Sox lineup but it was an impressive outing nonetheless. He gave up four hits and one walk but kept his opponent off the scoreboard. This was the second strong outing in a row for Gibson. He now has a 2.19 ERA in 12 1/3 innings of Grapefruit league action. He is solidly entrenched in the middle of the Twins' starting rotation. He went 6-11 with a 5.07 ERA in 25 starts last year. Mar 11 - 6:06 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MIN252561100147.1175898355104105.071.56
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Fort Myers(FSL)A220009.19111800.9641.071
Rochester(INT)AAA11100672132001.5001.667
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2John Ryan Murphy
3Chris Gimenez
4Mitch Garver
5Eddy Rodriguez
1B1Joe Mauer
2Daniel Palka
3Ben Paulsen
4Matt Hague
2B1Brian Dozier
2Tommy Field
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Ehire Adrianza
4Engelb Vielma
5Benji Gonzalez
3B1Miguel Sano
LF1Robbie Grossman
2Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
2Danny Santana
3Drew Stubbs
4J.B. Shuck
RF1Max Kepler
2Zack Granite
DH1Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Phil Hughes
3Hector Santiago
4Kyle Gibson
5Jose Berrios
6Justin Haley
7Tyler Duffey
8Ryan Vogelsong
9Felix Jorge
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Kintzler
2Ryan Pressly
3Trevor May
4Michael Tonkin
5Taylor Rogers
6Buddy Boshers
7Craig Breslow
8JT Chargois
9Ryan O'Rourke
10Glen Perkins
11Nick Tepesch
12Nick Greenwood
13Alex Wimmers
14Matt Belisle
 

 