Kyle Gibson | Starting Pitcher | #44 Team: Minnesota Twins Age / DOB: (29) / 10/23/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'6" / 216 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Missouri Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (22) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $2.9 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Kyle Gibson held the Red Sox scoreless for five innings while notching four strikeouts in a 13-0 win for the Twins. He was facing a split-squad Red Sox lineup but it was an impressive outing nonetheless. He gave up four hits and one walk but kept his opponent off the scoreboard. This was the second strong outing in a row for Gibson. He now has a 2.19 ERA in 12 1/3 innings of Grapefruit league action. He is solidly entrenched in the middle of the Twins' starting rotation. He went 6-11 with a 5.07 ERA in 25 starts last year.

Kyle Gibson held the Cardinals to one run and two hits over four innings on Monday. Gibson struggled last time out against the Pirates, failing to complete two innings, but that didn't stop him from going four today. He struck out two and walked one before departing.

Kyle Gibson surrendered two runs and six hits in 1 2/3 innings Wednesday in a loss to the Pirates. Gibson has reworked his delivery, but not the results, at least not in this one. He walked one and struck out none against a lineup that included two regulars and three quality part-timers. Gibson rates as a pretty borderline AL-only pitcher at this point.