Aaron Hicks | Outfielder | #31

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (27) / 10/2/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 202
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (14) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Aaron Hicks hit a solo home run in the first inning before adding a two-run, game-winning homer in the seventh as the Yankees edged the Rays 3-2 on Thursday.
Hicks isn't known for his power -- he had 28 homers in 1,159 career at-bats prior to Thursday -- but he provided all the muscle the Yanks would need in this one. The homer in the first came off Rays starter Matt Andriese, and he victimized reliever Xavier Cedeno for the deciding dinger in the seventh. He finished 2-for-3 with the three RBI and two runs scored. The good night raised his overall line to .313/.476/.750 through six games. Apr 14 - 8:16 AM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final32.667230200010010
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
6165102535101.313.476.7501.226
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000050
2016000001194
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 13TB13200232100000.667.7502.667
Apr 12TB13000020200000.000.400.000
Apr 9@ BAL15100000010000.200.200.200
Apr 8@ BAL12110001200100.500.7501.000
Apr 7@ BAL11000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 2@ TB12100000000000.500.500.500
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
3Kyle Higashioka
1B1Greg Bird
2Chris Carter
3Tyler Austin
2B1Starlin Castro
SS1Didi Gregorius
2Ronald Torreyes
3Pete Kozma
3B1Chase Headley
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Jacoby Ellsbury
RF1Aaron Judge
2Aaron Hicks
DH1Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Bryan Mitchell
6Jordan Montgomery
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Tommy Layne
5Adam Warren
6Jonathan Holder
 

 