Aaron Hicks | Outfielder | #31 Team: New York Yankees Age / DOB: (27) / 10/2/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 202 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (14) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent

Aaron Hicks hit a solo home run in the first inning before adding a two-run, game-winning homer in the seventh as the Yankees edged the Rays 3-2 on Thursday. Hicks isn't known for his power -- he had 28 homers in 1,159 career at-bats prior to Thursday -- but he provided all the muscle the Yanks would need in this one. The homer in the first came off Rays starter Matt Andriese, and he victimized reliever Xavier Cedeno for the deciding dinger in the seventh. He finished 2-for-3 with the three RBI and two runs scored. The good night raised his overall line to .313/.476/.750 through six games.

Aaron Hicks had a two-run homer and an RBI single to lead the Yankees to a 7-4 win over the Rays on Sunday. Hicks has his spring OPS up to .946. Aaron Judge also had a couple of hits today and is sitting at .899. It remains likely that Judge will open up as the regular right fielder, but Hicks should still get plenty of playing time between all three outfield spots. He has some AL-only value.

Aaron Hicks went 2-for-3 and hit his second spring homer Thursday against the Blue Jays. Hicks is 8-for-28 with five extra-base hits and five walks, which is good for a 1.037 OPS. Aaron Judge has still been pretty good, too, posting an .859 OPS to date. As long as Judge remains effective, odds are that he'll open up in right field, with Hicks serving as the fourth outfielder. The Yankees won't use Judge as a backup, which works to Hicks' disadvantage.