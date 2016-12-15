Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Weather |
Weather |
Roster
Matt Adams
(1B)
Eric Fryer
(C)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Zach Phillips
(R)
Cody Stanley
(C)
Eliezer Alvarez
(2B)
John Gant
(S)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Robert Stock
(R)
Scott Bittle
(R)
Greg Garcia
(3B)
Victor Marte
(R)
Alex Reyes
(S)
Wilfredo Tovar
(SS)
Matt Bowman
(R)
Jose Adolis Garcia
(OF)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Sam Tuivailala
(R)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
Randal Grichuk
(OF)
Jose Martinez
(OF)
Alberto Rosario
(C)
Breyvic Valera
(2B)
Matt Carpenter
(3B)
Jedd Gyorko
(2B)
Mike Mayers
(S)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Michael Wacha
(S)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Chad Huffman
(OF)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Jordan Schafer
(R)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Todd Cunningham
(OF)
Carson Kelly
(C)
Scott Moore
(1B)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Luke Weaver
(S)
Aledmys Diaz
(SS)
Mike Leake
(S)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Magneuris Sierra
(OF)
Rowan Wick
(R)
Zach Duke
(R)
Gabriel Lino
(C)
Jhonny Peralta
(3B)
Miguel Socolovich
(R)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Kendry Flores
(S)
Corey Littrell
(S)
Tommy Pham
(OF)
Edmundo Sosa
(SS)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Lance Lynn | Starting Pitcher | #31
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 5/12/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 280
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Mississippi
Drafted:
2008 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / STL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $7.5 million, 2017: $7.5 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Lance Lynn started against the Nationals on Saturday and turned in four solid innings, allowing just one run on two hits as the Nationals and Cardinals played to a 1-1 tie.
He struck out one batter and did not issue a walk. The Cardinals were expected to take it slow with Lynn this spring but it didn't look like it today as they let him throw four full innings. He missed the entire 2016 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Lynn had a 3.03 ERA in 31 starts in 2015.
Mar 4 - 3:47 PM
Lance Lynn allowed one run in two innings Monday against the Nationals.
The Cardinals talked earlier this month about going slow with Lynn and skipping him the first time through the rotation, but there he was pitching in the team's third game of the spring. Barring an unexpected setback in his rehab from Tommy John, he'll open the year in their rotation.
Feb 27 - 4:24 PM
The Cardinals are considering holding Lance Lynn (elbow) back until the second time through the rotation during spring training.
If it happens it will just be the club being extra cautious, as Lynn will enter camp without any limitations. He didn't make a start in the majors last season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, but Lynn did pitch for a bit in the minors. The righty will be 17 months removed from the operation by Opening Day, which should give him a better chance than most post-Tommy John guys to regain his footing right away.
Feb 10 - 9:54 AM
Source:
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Lance Lynn told KFNS 590 in St. Louis on Thursday that he expects to hit the open market after the 2017 season.
Lynn said he's open to remaining with the Cardinals via that process but wants to "see what free agency has to offer" following the final year of a three-year, $22 million deal signed in January 2015. The big right-hander should be close to 100 percent recovered from last winter's Tommy John surgery heading into camp this spring and he put up a 2.87 ERA in 379 innings between 2014-2015. Lynn could be in for a big payday next winter if the elbow fully rebounds.
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 02:15:00 PM
Source:
Brenden Schaeffer on Twitter
Lynn notches four shutout frames against Nats
Mar 4 - 3:47 PM
Lance Lynn allows one run in two innings
Feb 27 - 4:24 PM
Lance Lynn (elbow) to start later in ST
Feb 10 - 9:54 AM
Lynn planning to test free agency after 2017
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 02:15:00 PM
More Lance Lynn Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
St Louis Cardinals Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Lance Lynn's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Lance Lynn's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Lance Lynn's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Lance Lynn's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Palm Beach(FSL)
A
2
2
0
0
0
3.2
4
3
1
0
4
0
0
2.455
1.091
Springfield(TEX)
AA
1
1
0
0
0
3
3
0
0
0
3
0
0
.000
1.000
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Eric Fryer
3
Carson Kelly
4
Alberto Rosario
5
Gabriel Lino
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
2
Matt Adams
3
Chad Huffman
2B
1
Kolten Wong
2
Greg Garcia
3
Breyvic Valera
4
Eliezer Alvarez
SS
1
Aledmys Diaz
2
Edmundo Sosa
3
Wilfredo Tovar
3B
1
Jedd Gyorko
2
Jhonny Peralta
LF
1
Randal Grichuk
2
Jose Martinez
3
Todd Cunningham
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
2
Tommy Pham
3
Magneuris Sierra
4
Jordan Schafer
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
4
Mike Leake
5
Alex Reyes
Sidelined
Alex Reyes underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery on Thursday.
As scheduled. Reyes, one of the top young starters in baseball, will miss the entire 2017 season and probably the early part of the 2018 campaign as well. Michael Wacha, Luke Weaver, and Trevor Rosenthal are among the pitchers in the running for the final spot in the Cardinals' season-opening starting rotation. Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright, Lance Lynn, and Mike Leake are locked in.
Feb 16
6
Luke Weaver
Sidelined
According to MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch, Luke Weaver's back "checked out fine" on Thursday.
The Cardinals haven't announced when his next start will be but Weaver shouldn't be sidelined for long. Weaver is trying to lock down the fifth spot in the Cardinals' starting rotation but needs a clean bill of health to do that.
Mar 2
7
Mike Mayers
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Kevin Siegrist
3
Brett Cecil
4
Trevor Rosenthal
5
Matt Bowman
6
Jonathan Broxton
7
Tyler Lyons
Sidelined
Tyler Lyons (knee) has begun throwing off a mound.
It's quicker than expected, as Lyons is a bit ahead of schedule in his recovery from last November's right knee surgery. He's not expected to be ready by Opening Day but could appear in some Grapefruit League games next month. Lyons will most likely be used in relief for the Cardinals this season, although being stretched back out is an option after Alex Reyes went down.
Feb 17
8
Michael Wacha
9
Sam Tuivailala
10
John Gant
11
Miguel Socolovich
12
Rowan Wick
13
Zach Duke
Sidelined
Zach Duke underwent Tommy John surgery and also had his flexor muscle repaired last week.
This comes out of nowhere, as we hadn't heard of any elbow trouble that Duke was having until now. However, he is coming off a career-high 81 appearances in 2016, and it appears that his arm just couldn't hold up. He'll miss the entire 2017 season before hitting free agency the following winter.
Oct 14
14
Zach Phillips
