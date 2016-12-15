Lance Lynn | Starting Pitcher | #31 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (29) / 5/12/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 280 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Mississippi Drafted: 2008 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / STL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $7.5 million, 2017: $7.5 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Lance Lynn started against the Nationals on Saturday and turned in four solid innings, allowing just one run on two hits as the Nationals and Cardinals played to a 1-1 tie. He struck out one batter and did not issue a walk. The Cardinals were expected to take it slow with Lynn this spring but it didn't look like it today as they let him throw four full innings. He missed the entire 2016 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Lynn had a 3.03 ERA in 31 starts in 2015.

Lance Lynn allowed one run in two innings Monday against the Nationals. The Cardinals talked earlier this month about going slow with Lynn and skipping him the first time through the rotation, but there he was pitching in the team's third game of the spring. Barring an unexpected setback in his rehab from Tommy John, he'll open the year in their rotation.

The Cardinals are considering holding Lance Lynn (elbow) back until the second time through the rotation during spring training. If it happens it will just be the club being extra cautious, as Lynn will enter camp without any limitations. He didn't make a start in the majors last season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, but Lynn did pitch for a bit in the minors. The righty will be 17 months removed from the operation by Opening Day, which should give him a better chance than most post-Tommy John guys to regain his footing right away. Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch