Lance Lynn | Starting Pitcher | #31

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (29) / 5/12/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 280
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Mississippi
Drafted: 2008 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / STL
Lance Lynn started against the Nationals on Saturday and turned in four solid innings, allowing just one run on two hits as the Nationals and Cardinals played to a 1-1 tie.
He struck out one batter and did not issue a walk. The Cardinals were expected to take it slow with Lynn this spring but it didn't look like it today as they let him throw four full innings. He missed the entire 2016 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Lynn had a 3.03 ERA in 31 starts in 2015. Mar 4 - 3:47 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Palm Beach(FSL)A220003.243104002.4551.091
Springfield(TEX)AA1100033000300.0001.000
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
3Carson Kelly
4Alberto Rosario
5Gabriel Lino
1B1Matt Carpenter
2Matt Adams
3Chad Huffman
2B1Kolten Wong
2Greg Garcia
3Breyvic Valera
4Eliezer Alvarez
SS1Aledmys Diaz
2Edmundo Sosa
3Wilfredo Tovar
3B1Jedd Gyorko
2Jhonny Peralta
LF1Randal Grichuk
2Jose Martinez
3Todd Cunningham
CF1Dexter Fowler
2Tommy Pham
3Magneuris Sierra
4Jordan Schafer
RF1Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Alex Reyes
6Luke Weaver
7Mike Mayers
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Kevin Siegrist
3Brett Cecil
4Trevor Rosenthal
5Matt Bowman
6Jonathan Broxton
7Tyler Lyons
8Michael Wacha
9Sam Tuivailala
10John Gant
11Miguel Socolovich
12Rowan Wick
13Zach Duke
14Zach Phillips
 

 