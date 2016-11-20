Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Angels reach minor league deal with Ackley
Jung Ho Kang to enter treatment program
Wilmer Flores beats Mets in arbitration case
Mets agree to contract with Jerry Blevins
Astros and Will Harris agree to two-year deal
Rays sign Rickie Weeks to minor league deal
Mets agree to bring back Fernando Salas
Rays ink Rickie Weeks to minor league deal
Rays to bring back Morrison on one-year deal
Twins surprisingly DFA Byung Ho Park
Herrera and Royals settle at $5.325 million
Miller loses arbitration hearing with D-backs
Roster
Dustin Ackley
(1B)
Yunel Escobar
(3B)
Tim Lincecum
(S)
Carlos Perez
(C)
Huston Street
(R)
Jose Alvarez
(R)
Danny Espinosa
(SS)
Martin Maldonado
(C)
Brooks Pounders
(R)
Matt Thaiss
(1B)
Andrew Bailey
(R)
David Fletcher
(SS)
Jefry Marte
(1B)
Albert Pujols
(DH)
Nick Tropeano
(S)
Manny Banuelos
(S)
Nolan Fontana
(SS)
Cameron Maybin
(OF)
J.C. Ramirez
(S)
Mike Trout
(OF)
Michael Barash
(C)
Drew Gagnon
(S)
Alex Meyer
(S)
Ben Revere
(OF)
Luis Valbuena
(3B)
Cam Bedrosian
(R)
Kevin Grendell
(S)
Keynan Middleton
(S)
Garrett Richards
(S)
Taylor Ward
(C)
Jose Briceno
(C)
Deolis Guerra
(R)
Justin Miller
(R)
Shane Robinson
(OF)
Jered Weaver
(S)
Kole Calhoun
(OF)
Andrew Heaney
(S)
Mike Morin
(R)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Matthew Williams
(R)
Ysmael Carmona
(R)
Miguel Hermosillo
(OF)
Ricky Nolasco
(S)
Tony Sanchez
(C)
C.J. Wilson
(S)
Jesse Chavez
(S)
Sherman Johnson
(2B)
Bud Norris
(S)
Matt Shoemaker
(S)
Daniel Wright
(S)
Kaleb Cowart
(3B)
Jack Kruger
(C)
Eduardo Paredes
(R)
Andrelton Simmons
(SS)
Kirby Yates
(R)
C.J. Cron
(1B)
Ryan LaMarre
(OF)
Blake Parker
(R)
Tyler Skaggs
(S)
Eric Young Jr.
(DH)
David DeJesus
(OF)
John Lamb
(S)
Cliff Pennington
(2B)
Nate Smith
(S)
Dustin Ackley | First Baseman | #79
Team:
Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 2/26/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
North Carolina
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (2) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Angels signed INF/OF Dustin Ackley to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
This is the first we've heard of Ackley since the Yankees released him in November. Ackley missed most of last season with a torn labrum in his right shoulder. The 28-year-old arrived in the league with high expectations after being drafted second overall in 2009 but has never topped 15 homers or 70 RBI in a season. He'll try to crack the big league roster as a utility man.
Feb 4 - 8:05 PM
Yankees released INF/OF Dustin Ackley.
The former No. 2 overall pick was projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to earn $3.2 million in his final year of arbitration eligibility. Ackley, who will turn 29 in February, has been a big disappointment, sporting a career .241/.304/.367 batting line over his six seasons. He had labrum surgery on his right shoulder in June.
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 09:05:00 AM
Yankees activated INF/OF Dustin Ackley from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster, although Ackley is a likely non-tender candidate. He's hit just .241/.304/.367 over parts of six seasons and had labrum surgery on his shoulder in June.
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 01:45:00 PM
Yankees transferred 1B/OF Dustin Ackley (shoulder) to the 60-day disabled list.
Ackley will miss the rest of the year after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum. With Ackley and Mark Teixeira (knee) both sidelined, the Yankees are scrambling to find a first baseman. Chris Parmelee was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday but he's only a short-term fix.
Sat, Jun 4, 2016 10:15:00 AM
Angels reach minor league deal with Ackley
Feb 4 - 8:05 PM
Dustin Ackley released by Yankees
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 09:05:00 AM
Dustin Ackley activated from 60-day DL
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 01:45:00 PM
Dustin Ackley transferred to 60-day DL
Sat, Jun 4, 2016 10:15:00 AM
More Dustin Ackley Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
28
61
9
0
0
0
4
6
8
9
0
0
.148
.243
.148
.390
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
13
1
0
0
9
3
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Martin Maldonado
2
Carlos Perez
3
Tony Sanchez
1B
1
Luis Valbuena
2
C.J. Cron
2B
1
Danny Espinosa
2
Cliff Pennington
3
Kaleb Cowart
SS
1
Andrelton Simmons
3B
1
Yunel Escobar
2
Jefry Marte
LF
1
Cameron Maybin
2
Ben Revere
CF
1
Mike Trout
2
Eric Young Jr.
RF
1
Kole Calhoun
2
Ryan LaMarre
DH
1
Albert Pujols
Sidelined
Angels GM Billy Eppler said it "remains to be seen" whether Albert Pujols (foot) will be ready for Opening Day.
Pujols underwent surgery in early December for right plantar fasciitis, a painful foot issue that has bothered the 10-time All-Star for much of his career. Newly-signed corner infielder Luis Valbuena could open the 2017 season as the Angels' primary first baseman, with C.J. Cron handling DH duties. Pujols batted just .268/.323/.457 in 2016 and is a risky fantasy bet for his age-37 campaign.
Jan 24
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Garrett Richards
Sidelined
Angels and RHP Garrett Richards avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $6.85 million contract.
Richards was limited to six starts in 2016 due to elbow issues but opted against Tommy John surgery and is expected to be ready for Opening Day. He was arbitration-eligible for the second time.
Jan 13
2
Ricky Nolasco
3
Matt Shoemaker
4
Tyler Skaggs
5
Jesse Chavez
6
Nick Tropeano
Sidelined
Angels activated RHP Nick Tropeano from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Tropeano had Tommy John surgery in August and is likely out until 2018.
Nov 7
7
Bud Norris
8
Andrew Heaney
Sidelined
Angels activated LHP Andrew Heaney from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Heaney is out until at least late 2017 and possibly 2018 following Tommy John surgery.
Nov 7
9
Alex Meyer
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Huston Street
2
Cam Bedrosian
3
J.C. Ramirez
4
Andrew Bailey
5
Deolis Guerra
6
Brooks Pounders
7
Jose Alvarez
8
Mike Morin
9
Kirby Yates
10
Eduardo Paredes
11
Keynan Middleton
12
Justin Miller
Headlines
Podcast: Rays Check-In
Feb 4
Drew Silva continues the Team Check-In Series by talking Tampa Bay Rays in the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
More MLB Columns
»
Podcast: Rays Check-In
Feb 4
»
Podcast: Phillies Check-In
Feb 2
»
2017 All Bullpen Review
Feb 2
»
Podcast: Diamondbacks Check-In
Feb 1
»
Lowdown: This is 40
Feb 1
»
Podcast: Oakland A's Check-In
Jan 31
»
Rays Keep Shuffling The Deck
Jan 30
»
Podcast: Red Sox Team Check-In
Jan 30
MLB Headlines
»
Angels reach minor league deal with Ackley
»
Jung Ho Kang to enter treatment program
»
Wilmer Flores beats Mets in arbitration case
»
Mets agree to contract with Jerry Blevins
»
Astros and Will Harris agree to two-year deal
»
Rays sign Rickie Weeks to minor league deal
»
Mets agree to bring back Fernando Salas
»
Rays ink Rickie Weeks to minor league deal
»
Rays to bring back Morrison on one-year deal
»
Twins surprisingly DFA Byung Ho Park
»
Herrera and Royals settle at $5.325 million
»
Miller loses arbitration hearing with D-backs
