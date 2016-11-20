Player Page

Dustin Ackley | First Baseman | #79

Team: Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:  (28) / 2/26/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 205
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (2) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Angels signed INF/OF Dustin Ackley to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
This is the first we've heard of Ackley since the Yankees released him in November. Ackley missed most of last season with a torn labrum in his right shoulder. The 28-year-old arrived in the league with high expectations after being drafted second overall in 2009 but has never topped 15 homers or 70 RBI in a season. He'll try to crack the big league roster as a utility man. Feb 4 - 8:05 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
28619000468900.148.243.148.390
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201601310093
