Stephen Strasburg | Starting Pitcher | #37 Team: Washington Nationals Age / DOB: (28) / 7/20/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 235 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: San Diego State Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (1) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 5/10/2016: Signed a seven-year, $175 million contract extension. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Stephen Strasburg is set to make his Grapefruit League debut on Friday. He'll either face the Marlins or Cardinals, as the Nationals have split-squad games on the schedule for Friday afternoon. Strasburg has been eased into action in camp this spring after partially tearing the pronator tendon in his right elbow last September 7. The hope is he will be at full strength for the beginning of the 2017 regular season. Source: Mark Zuckerman on Twitter

Stephen Strasburg pitched in an intrasquad game on Thursday. It was Strasburg's first time throwing to live hitters since partially tearing the pronator tendon in his right elbow on September 7. He wasn't particularly sharp, needing 23 pitches to get through four batters. On the plus side, Strasburg was able to use his whole repertoire. Strasburg pitched exclusively out of the stretch, a move designed to speed up his delivery to home plate. The 28-year-old is always great when healthy but that hasn't been a frequent occurrence. Source: MASN Sports

Stephen Strasburg threw freely off a mound on Thursday in Nationals camp. Strasburg delivered all of his pitches during a bullpen session that lasted around 10 minutes. He plans to throw his slider/cutter less frequently in 2017 in order to relieve some stress on his troublesome right elbow. The right-hander remains a high-risk, high-reward fantasy starter leading into 2017. All of the early signs are good. Source: Chelsea Janes on Twitter