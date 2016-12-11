Player Page

Weather | Roster

Stephen Strasburg | Starting Pitcher | #37

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (28) / 7/20/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 235
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: San Diego State
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (1) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Stephen Strasburg is set to make his Grapefruit League debut on Friday.
He'll either face the Marlins or Cardinals, as the Nationals have split-squad games on the schedule for Friday afternoon. Strasburg has been eased into action in camp this spring after partially tearing the pronator tendon in his right elbow last September 7. The hope is he will be at full strength for the beginning of the 2017 regular season. Mar 2 - 9:17 AM
Source: Mark Zuckerman on Twitter
More Stephen Strasburg Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
WAS242415400147.2119595944183003.601.10
Stephen Strasburg's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Stephen Strasburg's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Stephen Strasburg's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Stephen Strasburg's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Matt Wieters
2Derek Norris
3Jose Lobaton
4Pedro Severino
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Adam Lind
3Clint Robinson
4Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
3Corban Joseph
4Emmanuel Burriss
5Grant Green
SS1Trea Turner
2Stephen Drew
3B1Anthony Rendon
2Matt Skole
3Brandon Snyder
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
2Michael Taylor
3Brian Goodwin
4Rafael Bautista
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
5Joe Ross
6A.J. Cole
7Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shawn Kelley
2Blake Treinen
3Sammy Solis
4Oliver Perez
5Koda Glover
6Joe Blanton
7Trevor Gott
8Enny Romero
9Rafael Martin
10Michael Broadway
11Matt Grace
12Jimmy Cordero
13Joe Nathan
14Matt Albers
 

 