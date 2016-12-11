Stephen Strasburg | Starting Pitcher | #37

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
David Price undergoing MRI on sore left elbow
Donaldson (calf) fielded grounders Wednesday
Nationals finalize one-year deal with Blanton
McCullers (elbow) set for sim game Saturday
Strasburg to make Grapefruit debut on Friday
Britton (oblique) to throw long-toss Thursday
Mariners trade for right-hander Chase De Jong
Ryu (adductor) tosses pain-free bullpener
Trout guides Angels with two hits Wednesday
Jose Abreu expected back in camp on Friday
Nate Jones exits game due to bruised knee
Luke Weaver forced out with back spasms
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers, Titans, & Eagles interested in Alshon
Report: Trubisky 'on Browns' radar' at No. 1
Hue: Re-signing Terrelle Pryor 'important'
Harbaugh: Perriman can be 'top-flight' WR
Bowles: Jets 'looking into' veteran QBs
Redskins still have not spoken with Garcon
GM: Cannot put timeline on Bridgewater (knee)
GM: 'No timeline' for Andrew Luck (shoulder)
Report: McCloughan no longer running Skins
Redskins GM McCloughan not at NFL Combine
Report: Wentz developed elbow pain as rookie
Bucs GM, coach noncommittal on Doug Martin
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
James Harden scores 26 points in easy win
David Lee scores 18 points on 8-of-8 shooting
Pau Gasol accepting, thriving in bench role
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 21 with 15 boards
LeBron James triple-doubles in loss to Boston
Khris Middleton returns with 21/5/5 line Wed
Nikola Jokic gets consecutive triple-doubles
Dwight Howard plays all-around gem vs. Dallas
Ersan Ilyasova hits 6-of-7 FGs, scores 18
Otto Porter scoreless for 1st time since 2015
Bojan Bogdanovic scores 27 points w/ six 3s
Arron Afflalo starting; Ty Lawson off bench
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Artem Anisimov will 'miss some time' with LBI
Patrick Kane scores hat trick in win over PIT
Nikita Kucherov scores 1G, 2A in OT win
Marc-Andre Fleury will start Wednesday
Tampa Bay flips Mark Streit to Pittsburgh
Jeff Skinner (neck) should be back Friday
Eric Fehr going to the Maple Leafs
Flames land Curtis Lazar from Ottawa
Valtteri Filppula heading for Philadelphia
Jonathan Toews chosen as first star of Feb.
Michal Neuvirth agrees to two-year deal
Patrik Laine earns Rookie of the Month honor
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cody Coughlin: Active Pest Control 200 notes
Enfinger: Active Pest Control 200 advance
Cole Custer: Rinnai 250 advance
Ryan Reed: Rinnai 250 advance
Ben Rhodes: Active Pest Control 200 advance
One top-25 for Timmy Hill on 1.5-milers
10 top-10s in last 12 on type for Kyle Busch
Patrick seeks 1st top-10 on type in 2 yrs+
Daniel Suarez hopes to put Daytona behind
Gray Gaulding to join ROTY battle at Atlanta
Lagasse Jr. joins RCR for four XFINITY races
Justin Haley sits out one more truck race
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Bjork makes it three-way tie in South Africa
Porteous posts share of early lead at Tshwane
Havret out in 29; shares R1 lead at Tshwane
Noren brings altitude prowess to WGC-Mexico
McIlroy back at it; chance to regain No. 1
Adam Scott heads to new venue to defend WGC
Local hero Coetzee seeking second Tshwane win
Roberto Diaz brings course experience to WGC
Career-TOUR-best T4 for sponsor invite Hatton
Second runner-up of season for Woodland
Hoffmann snares career-best T2 at PGA Nat'l
Fowler ends drought with 4-shot win at Honda
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Rapsheet: Jon Allen had 2 shoulder surgeries
Mitch Trubisky measures in at 6-foot-2
Kizer arrives in Indy at a full 6-4/233 lbs
Stockstill (shoulder) to miss spring practice
WMU leading tackler LB Spillane to transfer
Lions GM: RB Mixon is still on our board
Bridgewater attempts hoops-to-football jump
Alabama hires Weinke as offensive analyst
Scout: Canes WR Coley isn't a hard worker
DT Reed arrested, charged with burglary
Baylor suspends CB Blanchard indefinitely
Garett Bolles arrives in Indy at 6'5/297 lbs
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Swans boost: Montero & Ki return to training
Chelsea signs Moses to new contract
Kompany misses out in City win
Aguero brace ensures Man City double gameweek
Hull hit with another injury setback
Sako provides a timely boost for Allardyce
Andre Ayew to start against Chelsea?
Fuchs hails supporters after momentous win
Butland targeting mid-March return
Begovic happy with Chelsea stay
Jonny Evans started but will it stick?
Foxes respond in first game without Ranieri
Austin Adams
(S)
Greg Dobbs
(1B)
Chris Heisey
(OF)
Derek Norris
(C)
Sammy Solis
(R)
Matt Albers
(R)
Stephen Drew
(2B)
Devin Ivany
(C)
Will Ohman
(R)
Daniel Stange
(R)
Dustin Antolin
(R)
Adam Eaton
(OF)
Reed Johnson
(OF)
Jonathan Papelbon
(R)
Stephen Strasburg
(S)
Aaron Barrett
(R)
Derek Eitel
(R)
Taylor Jordan
(R)
Oliver Perez
(R)
Michael Taylor
(OF)
Rafael Bautista
(OF)
Christian Garcia
(R)
Corban Joseph
(2B)
Raudy Read
(C)
Blake Treinen
(R)
Joe Blanton
(R)
Koda Glover
(R)
Shawn Kelley
(R)
Anthony Rendon
(3B)
Jacob Turner
(S)
Michael Broadway
(R)
Gio Gonzalez
(S)
Braulio Lara
(S)
Tanner Roark
(S)
Trea Turner
(SS)
Emmanuel Burriss
(2B)
Michael Gonzalez
(R)
Adam Lind
(1B)
Clint Robinson
(1B)
Dan Uggla
(2B)
A.J. Cole
(S)
Brian Goodwin
(OF)
Jose Lobaton
(C)
Enny Romero
(R)
Jose Valverde
(R)
Tim Collins
(R)
Trevor Gott
(R)
Jose Marmolejos
(1B)
Joe Ross
(S)
Austin Voth
(S)
Jimmy Cordero
(S)
Matt Grace
(R)
Rafael Martin
(R)
Max Scherzer
(S)
Kris Watts
(C)
Neal Cotts
(R)
Grant Green
(2B)
Nate McLouth
(OF)
Pedro Severino
(C)
Jayson Werth
(OF)
Manny Delcarmen
(R)
Jeremy Guthrie
(S)
Daniel Murphy
(2B)
Matt Skole
(3B)
Matt Wieters
(C)
Wilmer Difo
(2B)
Bryce Harper
(OF)
Joe Nathan
(R)
Brandon Snyder
(3B)
Ryan Zimmerman
(1B)
Stephen Strasburg | Starting Pitcher | #37
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 7/20/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 235
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
San Diego State
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (1) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
5/10/2016: Signed a seven-year, $175 million contract extension.
Stephen Strasburg is set to make his Grapefruit League debut on Friday.
He'll either face the Marlins or Cardinals, as the Nationals have split-squad games on the schedule for Friday afternoon. Strasburg has been eased into action in camp this spring after partially tearing the pronator tendon in his right elbow last September 7. The hope is he will be at full strength for the beginning of the 2017 regular season.
Mar 2 - 9:17 AM
Source:
Mark Zuckerman on Twitter
Stephen Strasburg pitched in an intrasquad game on Thursday.
It was Strasburg's first time throwing to live hitters since partially tearing the pronator tendon in his right elbow on September 7. He wasn't particularly sharp, needing 23 pitches to get through four batters. On the plus side, Strasburg was able to use his whole repertoire. Strasburg pitched exclusively out of the stretch, a move designed to speed up his delivery to home plate. The 28-year-old is always great when healthy but that hasn't been a frequent occurrence.
Feb 23 - 10:26 PM
Source:
MASN Sports
Stephen Strasburg threw freely off a mound on Thursday in Nationals camp.
Strasburg delivered all of his pitches during a bullpen session that lasted around 10 minutes. He plans to throw his slider/cutter less frequently in 2017 in order to relieve some stress on his troublesome right elbow. The right-hander remains a high-risk, high-reward fantasy starter leading into 2017. All of the early signs are good.
Feb 16 - 12:55 PM
Source:
Chelsea Janes on Twitter
Stephen Strasburg said Sunday that he plans to use his slider/cutter less in 2017 in order to put less stress on his pitching elbow.
The pitch was new for Strasburg in 2016 and he thinks it's what led to his elbow issues. It doesn't sound like he'll scrap the pitch altogether, but it will definitely be less a part of his repertoire next season. Strasburg is slated to follow his normal offseason throwing program this winter, as he'll pick up a ball for the first time next month.
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 11:10:00 AM
Source:
Jamal Collier on Twitter
Strasburg to make Grapefruit debut on Friday
Mar 2 - 9:17 AM
Strasburg throws in intrasquad game Thursday
Feb 23 - 10:26 PM
Strasburg (elbow) threw off mound Thursday
Feb 16 - 12:55 PM
Stephen Strasburg to use slider less in 2017
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 11:10:00 AM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
WAS
24
24
15
4
0
0
147.2
119
59
59
44
183
0
0
3.60
1.10
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Matt Wieters
2
Derek Norris
3
Jose Lobaton
4
Pedro Severino
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Adam Lind
3
Clint Robinson
4
Jose Marmolejos
60-Day DL
Nationals placed 1B Jose Marmolejos on the 60-day disabled list with a left forearm strain.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the Matt Wieters signing. It's unclear at this point how Marmolejos suffered the injury or how long he'll be sidelined. The first base prospect was added to the 40-man roster over the winter.
Feb 24
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
2
Wilmer Difo
3
Corban Joseph
4
Emmanuel Burriss
5
Grant Green
SS
1
Trea Turner
2
Stephen Drew
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
2
Matt Skole
3
Brandon Snyder
LF
1
Jayson Werth
CF
1
Adam Eaton
2
Michael Taylor
3
Brian Goodwin
4
Rafael Bautista
RF
1
Bryce Harper
2
Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
Sidelined
Max Scherzer (finger) will throw his third bullpen session of the spring on Thursday.
He's planning to make 60-70 pitches on a side mound at Nationals camp. Scherzer suffered a stress fracture in his right ring finger late last season and is still working through some discomfort. The ace right-hander is even experimenting with a three-finger fastball grip, and he said Thursday that he's going to try it out in spring games. Scherzer should be ready for his Grapefruit League debut late next week.
Mar 2
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
5
Joe Ross
6
A.J. Cole
Suspended
A.J. Cole gave up four runs in 1 2/3 innings Sunday in his start against the Twins.
The Nationals have added veterans to increase their rotation depth, which they badly needed after trading Reynaldo Lopez and Lucas Giolito to the White Sox for Adam Eaton. Ideally, Cole would still be sixth on their depth chart there, but he needs to stay ahead of Vance Worley and others this spring.
Feb 26
7
Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Shawn Kelley
2
Blake Treinen
3
Sammy Solis
4
Oliver Perez
5
Koda Glover
6
Joe Blanton
7
Trevor Gott
8
Enny Romero
9
Rafael Martin
10
Michael Broadway
11
Matt Grace
12
Jimmy Cordero
13
Joe Nathan
14
Matt Albers
Podcast: Padres Check-In
Mar 2
D.J. Short talks Padres with Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune in the latest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
