FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Royals strike 5-yr, $65M extension with Duffy
Astros 'in contact' with OAK on Sonny Gray
Phils reach agreement with Michael Saunders
Jays, Bautista talking 2-year, $35-40M deal
Cardinals have considered extension for Yadi
Cafardo: Kinsler a 'fallback option' for Dodgers
Jake Arrieta noncommittal on future with Cubs
Russell Martin to play SS for Canada in WBC
Michael Saunders hopes to be back with Jays
Freddie Freeman to join Team Canada in WBC
Carl Crawford has 'pretty much called it a career'
Brewers closing in on deal with Neftali Feliz
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Raul Alcantara
(S)
Jharel Cotton
(S)
Brett Eibner
(OF)
Jed Lowrie
(2B)
Josh Phegley
(C)
Yonder Alonso
(1B)
Daniel Coulombe
(R)
Sam Fuld
(OF)
Ryan Madson
(R)
Chad Pinder
(2B)
John Axford
(R)
Bobby Cramer
(R)
Kendall Graveman
(S)
Sean Manaea
(S)
Donn Roach
(R)
Franklin Barreto
(SS)
Jermaine Curtis
(OF)
Sonny Gray
(S)
Bruce Maxwell
(C)
Marcus Semien
(SS)
Chris Bassitt
(S)
Khris Davis
(OF)
Miles Head
(3B)
Daniel Mengden
(S)
Jake Smolinski
(OF)
Paul Blackburn
(S)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Ryon Healy
(3B)
Yairo Munoz
(SS)
Tyler Sturdevant
(R)
Carson Blair
(C)
Jaff Decker
(OF)
Liam Hendriks
(R)
Zach Neal
(R)
Andrew Triggs
(S)
Jaycob Brugman
(OF)
Ross Detwiler
(R)
Matt Joyce
(OF)
Renato Nunez
(DH)
Stephen Vogt
(C)
Mark Canha
(1B)
Sean Doolittle
(R)
Seong-Min Kim
(C)
Matt Olson
(OF)
Bobby Wahl
(R)
Simon Castro
(R)
Ryan Dull
(R)
Andrew Lambo
(OF)
Dillon Overton
(S)
Joe Wendle
(2B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Sonny Gray | Starting Pitcher | #54
Team:
Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 11/7/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Vanderbilt
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (18) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $3.575 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Astros have "remained in contact with the Athletics on Sonny Gray."
Houston has been looking to add a front-line starter via trade since the offseason began. Gray did not pitch like a front-line guy in 2016 (5.69 ERA in 22 starts), but he was a legitimate ace from 2013-2015 and the 27-year-old right-hander is under contractual control through 2019. It's going to take a significant package of young talent to pluck him away from Oakland. Houston does have the talent to give, and an obvious rotation need.
Jan 16 - 1:09 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Athletics and RHP Sonny Gray avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.575 million contract.
It's a large raise for Gray in his first year of arbitration eligibility even after he held an ugly 5.69 ERA across 22 starts last season. The right-hander is a good bet to bounce back in 2017 if he can stay healthy.
Jan 13 - 1:10 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports that the Braves have asked about the Athletics' Sonny Gray and the Rays' Chris Archer, in addition to Chris Sale with the White Sox.
The Braves have already signed veteran hurlers Bartolo Colon and R.A. Dickey to one-year deals, but they are aiming higher to land another arm as they move into their new stadium in 2017. Gray is coming off a disappointing and injury-riddled season, so this might not be the best time for the A's to trade him. He's also under team control for three more years via arbitration. Archer is signed for a very reasonable rate through 2019 with a pair of club options for 2020 and 2021.
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 03:33:00 PM
Source:
Braves.mlb.com
In his return from the disabled list, Sonny Gray pitched a scoreless inning Wednesday against the Angels.
That's all that was expected of him tonight. Gray didn't have any problems afterwards, which has to make him feel a little better going into the offseason. Still, his trade value is way down from where it was a year ago.
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 02:28:00 AM
Astros 'in contact' with OAK on Sonny Gray
Jan 16 - 1:09 PM
A's, Sonny Gray avoid arbitration
Jan 13 - 1:10 PM
Braves have also asked about Gray, Archer
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 03:33:00 PM
Sonny Gray goes one inning in return
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 02:28:00 AM
More Sonny Gray Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Trumbo
BAL
(2396)
2
J. Bautista
TOR
(2200)
3
T. Ross
SD
(2197)
4
M. Saunders
TOR
(1907)
5
M. Smith
TB
(1895)
6
C. Iannetta
ARZ
(1852)
7
F. Freeman
ATL
(1780)
8
J. Arrieta
CHC
(1739)
9
D. Smyly
SEA
(1437)
10
B. Dozier
MIN
(1384)
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
OAK
22
22
5
11
0
0
117
133
80
74
42
94
0
0
5.69
1.50
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Bruce Maxwell
2
Josh Phegley
Sidelined
Josh Phegley (knee) is not expected to play again this season.
Phegley was admitted to a hospital Friday with synovitis in his right knee. The good news is that he's expected to get out of the hospital on Tuesday, but a return to the field in September just isn't realistic at this point.
Aug 29
1B
1
Yonder Alonso
2B
1
Jed Lowrie
Sidelined
Joe Stiglich of CSNBayArea.com reports that the Athletics have "at least gauged trade interest" in Jed Lowrie.
Finding a taker could prove difficult, as Lowrie is coming off foot surgery and hit just .263/.314/.322 with two homers and 27 RBI over 87 games in 2016. He's turning 33 in April and is owed $6.5 million in 2017 with a $1 million buyout on his $6 million club option for 2018. If the A's were able to unload Lowrie, Joey Wendle and Chad Pinder would likely see time at second base in the short-term. Top prospect Franklin Barreto could be in the mix at some point before the end of 2017.
Dec 27
2
Joe Wendle
SS
1
Marcus Semien
2
Chad Pinder
3
Franklin Barreto
4
Yairo Munoz
3B
1
Ryon Healy
2
Renato Nunez
3
Jermaine Curtis
LF
1
Khris Davis
2
Mark Canha
Sidelined
Mark Canha (hip) will take some swings off a tee on Tuesday.
Canha underwent surgery in May to repair a left hip impingement and labral tear. There's not enough time for him to return this season, but he's making encouraging progress.
Sep 19
3
Jaycob Brugman
4
Jaff Decker
CF
1
Rajai Davis
2
Jake Smolinski
3
Brett Eibner
RF
1
Matt Joyce
2
Matt Olson
3
Andrew Lambo
DH
1
Stephen Vogt
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Sonny Gray
2
Kendall Graveman
3
Sean Manaea
4
Andrew Triggs
Sidelined
A's manager Bob Melvin said Andrew Triggs (back) is doubtful to pitch again this season.
Triggs left his start Friday against the Red Sox after just one inning due to back discomfort, and he's apparently still in pain. The 27-year-old right-hander had a 4.31 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 55/13 K/BB ratio through 56 1/3 innings this season with Oakland.
Sep 6
5
Jharel Cotton
6
Daniel Mengden
7
Raul Alcantara
8
Chris Bassitt
Sidelined
A's trainer Nick Paparesta said that Chris Bassitt (elbow) is on track in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
Bassitt underwent Tommy John surgery at the beginning of May and subsequently missed the entire 2016 season. While Paparesta said that the 27-year-old right-hander is currently in great shape, he probably won't be ready for a return to the mound until some point in the summer of 2017.
Dec 7
9
Paul Blackburn
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ryan Madson
2
Sean Doolittle
3
John Axford
4
Liam Hendriks
5
Ryan Dull
6
Zach Neal
7
Daniel Coulombe
8
Dillon Overton
9
Bobby Wahl
10
Tyler Sturdevant
11
Simon Castro
Headlines
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
Nate Grimm has the latest on Jose Bautista's free agency and discusses Tyson Ross' 2017 outlook and beyond in Monday's Offseason Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
»
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
»
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
»
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
MLB Headlines
»
Royals strike 5-yr, $65M extension with Duffy
»
Astros 'in contact' with OAK on Sonny Gray
»
Phils reach agreement with Michael Saunders
»
Jays, Bautista talking 2-year, $35-40M deal
»
Cardinals have considered extension for Yadi
»
Cafardo: Kinsler a 'fallback option' for Dodgers
»
Jake Arrieta noncommittal on future with Cubs
»
Russell Martin to play SS for Canada in WBC
»
Michael Saunders hopes to be back with Jays
»
Freddie Freeman to join Team Canada in WBC
»
Carl Crawford has 'pretty much called it a career'
»
Brewers closing in on deal with Neftali Feliz
