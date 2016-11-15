Sonny Gray | Starting Pitcher | #54 Team: Oakland Athletics Age / DOB: (27) / 11/7/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 190 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Vanderbilt Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (18) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $3.575 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Astros have "remained in contact with the Athletics on Sonny Gray." Houston has been looking to add a front-line starter via trade since the offseason began. Gray did not pitch like a front-line guy in 2016 (5.69 ERA in 22 starts), but he was a legitimate ace from 2013-2015 and the 27-year-old right-hander is under contractual control through 2019. It's going to take a significant package of young talent to pluck him away from Oakland. Houston does have the talent to give, and an obvious rotation need. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

Athletics and RHP Sonny Gray avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.575 million contract. It's a large raise for Gray in his first year of arbitration eligibility even after he held an ugly 5.69 ERA across 22 starts last season. The right-hander is a good bet to bounce back in 2017 if he can stay healthy. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports that the Braves have asked about the Athletics' Sonny Gray and the Rays' Chris Archer, in addition to Chris Sale with the White Sox. The Braves have already signed veteran hurlers Bartolo Colon and R.A. Dickey to one-year deals, but they are aiming higher to land another arm as they move into their new stadium in 2017. Gray is coming off a disappointing and injury-riddled season, so this might not be the best time for the A's to trade him. He's also under team control for three more years via arbitration. Archer is signed for a very reasonable rate through 2019 with a pair of club options for 2020 and 2021. Source: Braves.mlb.com