Player Page

Weather | Roster

Sonny Gray | Starting Pitcher | #54

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (27) / 11/7/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Vanderbilt
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (18) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Astros have "remained in contact with the Athletics on Sonny Gray."
Houston has been looking to add a front-line starter via trade since the offseason began. Gray did not pitch like a front-line guy in 2016 (5.69 ERA in 22 starts), but he was a legitimate ace from 2013-2015 and the 27-year-old right-hander is under contractual control through 2019. It's going to take a significant package of young talent to pluck him away from Oakland. Houston does have the talent to give, and an obvious rotation need. Jan 16 - 1:09 PM
Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
More Sonny Gray Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
OAK22225110011713380744294005.691.50
Sonny Gray's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Sonny Gray's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Sonny Gray's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Sonny Gray's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Bruce Maxwell
2Josh Phegley
1B1Yonder Alonso
2B1Jed Lowrie
2Joe Wendle
SS1Marcus Semien
2Chad Pinder
3Franklin Barreto
4Yairo Munoz
3B1Ryon Healy
2Renato Nunez
3Jermaine Curtis
LF1Khris Davis
2Mark Canha
3Jaycob Brugman
4Jaff Decker
CF1Rajai Davis
2Jake Smolinski
3Brett Eibner
RF1Matt Joyce
2Matt Olson
3Andrew Lambo
DH1Stephen Vogt
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Sonny Gray
2Kendall Graveman
3Sean Manaea
4Andrew Triggs
5Jharel Cotton
6Daniel Mengden
7Raul Alcantara
8Chris Bassitt
9Paul Blackburn
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ryan Madson
2Sean Doolittle
3John Axford
4Liam Hendriks
5Ryan Dull
6Zach Neal
7Daniel Coulombe
8Dillon Overton
9Bobby Wahl
10Tyler Sturdevant
11Simon Castro
 

 