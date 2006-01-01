Player Page

Steven Wright | Starting Pitcher | #35

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (32) / 8/30/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 222
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Hawaii
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 2 (0) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Red Sox placed RHP Steven Wright on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 30, with a sprained left knee.
Wright has apparently had issues with the knee off and on since spring training. It's unclear how long he might be sidelined. The Red Sox also haven't revealed who will replace Wright in the rotation, but Henry Owens, Brian Johnson and Kyle Kendrick would all seem to be candidates. May 1 - 10:48 PM
Source: Brian MacPherson on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
BOS55130024.0402422513008.251.88
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 29CHC110106.175514007.111.26
Apr 22@ BAL110103.294400009.822.45
Apr 17TB111006.093114001.501.67
Apr 12BAL110101.1888010054.006.00
Apr 7@ DET110006.274434005.401.50
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Sandy Leon
2Christian Vazquez
1B1Mitch Moreland
2B1Dustin Pedroia
2Josh Rutledge
SS1Xander Bogaerts
2Chase d'Arnaud
3B1Pablo Sandoval
2Brock Holt
LF1Andrew Benintendi
2Chris Young
CF1Jackie Bradley
RF1Mookie Betts
DH1Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Sale
2David Price
3Rick Porcello
4Drew Pomeranz
5Steven Wright
6Eduardo Rodriguez
7Roenis Elias
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Craig Kimbrel
2Tyler Thornburg
3Joe Kelly
4Robby Scott
5Fernando Abad
6Matt Barnes
7Carson Smith
8Heath Hembree
9Ben Taylor
10Brandon Workman
 

 