Steven Wright | Starting Pitcher | #35 Team: Boston Red Sox Age / DOB: (32) / 8/30/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 222 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Hawaii Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 2 (0) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $593,500, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Red Sox placed RHP Steven Wright on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 30, with a sprained left knee. Wright has apparently had issues with the knee off and on since spring training. It's unclear how long he might be sidelined. The Red Sox also haven't revealed who will replace Wright in the rotation, but Henry Owens, Brian Johnson and Kyle Kendrick would all seem to be candidates. Source: Brian MacPherson on Twitter

Steven Wright allowed five runs on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings in Saturday's loss to the Cubs. Wright gave up a pair of homers in the loss, running his total to nine dingers allowed in five starts this year. It was the fourth time in five starts that he's allowed at least four runs. The knuckleballer is now 1-3 with an 8.25 ERA and 1.88 WHIP overall. His life doesn't get any easier Thursday when the Red Sox square off with the Orioles.

Steven Wright hit the skids on Saturday, allowing nine hits and four runs over 3 2/3 innings in the Red Sox's loss to the Orioles. He didn't walk a batter and also didn't strike any out. Amazingly, this was actually an improvement from Wright's previous outing against the Orioles when he gave up eight runs in only 1 1/3 innings on April 12. The knuckleballer has yielded seven home runs on the year including six versus Baltimore. It won't get any easier for Wright Friday when he faces the Cubs at Fenway.