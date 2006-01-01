Steven Wright | Starting Pitcher | #35

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 1
Top 10 Prospects: May 1
May 1
Daily Dose: National Treasure
May 1
One Month Down
Apr 30
Daily Dose: Eaton Down
Apr 30
Week That Was: Thames Aflame
Apr 29
Daily Dose: Bronx Bombers Away
Apr 29
The Week Ahead: Bruised Waino
Apr 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Shaw slugs three-run homer in 10th vs. STL
Gyorko goes 4-for-5 with two homers in loss
Conforto homers, plates three versus Braves
Odorizzi sharp in return from DL on Monday
Hamilton steals three bases then walks it off
Duvall slugs three-run homer against Pirates
Red Sox place Steven Wright (knee) on DL
Estrada goes seven strong in win over Yanks
Aaron Nola (back) throws bullpen session
Brandon Crawford (groin) hopes to return Fri.
Hyun-Jin Ryu lands on DL with bruised hip
Tyler Skaggs (oblique) to miss 10-12 weeks
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades
May 1
Draft 2017: AFC Draft Grades
May 1
NFL Draft: Day 3 Recap
Apr 30
NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 Recap
Apr 29
Live 2017 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 28
Silva & Norris' Round Two Mock
Apr 28
Day 1 Draft Recap
Apr 28
Silva's Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Alvin Kamara to fill Bush/Sproles-type role?
More buzz Reuben Foster needs more surgery
Kessler to open spring as Browns starting QB
Texans want Foreman to 'spell' Lamar Miller
Koetter praises RB McNichols' pass protection
Ben McAdoo: Paul Perkins is the starting RB
Bears waive six players, including RB Cobb
Samaje Perine 'instant challenger' for Kelley
Vikings exercise Anthony Barr's option year
Vikes decline Teddy Bridgewater's 2018 option
Report: Doug Whaley's firing preordained
Jamaal Charles visiting the Broncos Tuesday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Preview Pod for Monday & DFS
May 1
Dose: No Tooth? No Problem
May 1
Mailbag: Clippers on the Clock
May 1
Preview: Cavaliers vs Raptors
Apr 30
Dose: Sunday Previews
Apr 30
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 30
Apr 29
Playoff Previews: Wiz vs. C's
Apr 29
Dose: Wall the Wizard
Apr 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kawhi Leonard scores 21 in blowout loss
J.R. Smith tweaks right thumb on Monday
LeBron James scores 35 points in Game 1 win
P.J. Tucker double-doubles in Game 1 loss
Kyle Lowry scores 20 w/ 11 dimes in loss
Valanciunas starting, Powell to the bench
Derrick Favors (back) questionable for Game 1
Kyle Lowry says his back is feeling better
Markieff Morris' status still up in the air
Paul Pierce's storied NBA career ends Sunday
Gordon Hayward scores 26 points in Game 7 win
Derrick Favors double-doubles in Game 7 win
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Ducks Respond in Edmonton
May 1
Talbot Steals Game 2 vs Ducks
Apr 29
Crosby leads Pens in Game 1
Apr 28
Dose: Fiddler on the Roof
Apr 27
Podcast: Second-Round Preview
Apr 26
Dose: On to Round Two
Apr 26
East Second Round Preview
Apr 25
West Second Round Preview
Apr 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kevin Shattenkirk scores OT winner in Game 3
Pens star Sidney Crosby hurt in first period
Patric Hornqvist will play in Game 3
Karl Alzner will be back in the lineup Monday
Ducks' Patrick Eaves day-to-day with LBI
Clarke MacArthur (UBI) expects to play Tues.
Hornqvist (LBI) seems unlikely to play Monday
Jakob Silfverberg, Ducks romp Oilers 6-3
Sami Vatanen returns to action Sunday night
Ryan Ellis has a 6-game playoff point streak
Patric Hornqvist (leg) is questionable Monday
Phil Kessel, Guentzel lead Pens past Caps
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Richmond Int'l Raceway
Apr 30
Update: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 29
DFS: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 28
Chasing Richmond (Spring)
Apr 27
Caps After Bristol (Spring)
Apr 26
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Apr 24
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 22
Food City 500 Stats
Apr 20
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Eckes: Kentuckiana Ford Dealers 200 results
Rob Summers: Spring Sizzler 200 results
Cole Custer: ToyotaCare 250 results
Brad Smith: Kentuckiana Ford Dealers 200
Doug Coby: Spring Sizzler 200 runner-up
Brandon Jones: ToyotaCare 250 results
Zane Smith: 6th at Salem, gains 7 in points
Dave Sapienza: Spring Sizzler 200 results
Spencer Gallagher: ToyotaCare 250 results
Dean: Runner-up at Salem, big points gain
Craig Lutz: Spring Sizzler 200 results
Ryan Sieg: ToyotaCare 250 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Blixt/Smith win Zurich playoff
May 1
GolfSixes Preview
May 1
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
Chappell bags first win at VTO
Apr 24
Volvo China Open Preview
Apr 24
FanDuel Focus: Texas Open
Apr 19
Expert Picks: Texas Open
Apr 18
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hahn heads to new course for WFC defense
Robby Shelton punches ticket to Wells Fargo
Brown & Kisner fall short in Zurich playoff
Smith & Blixt win Zurich in Monday playoff
Spieth & Palmer solo 4th; five shy of playoff
Kraft & Tway finish solo 3rd with 11-under 61
Blixt & Smith head to Monday playoff with 64
Kisner forces playoff w/ walk-off hole-out 3
Chase Koepka earns top-5 exemption in NOLA
Recalculation rewards Poulter w/ TOUR status
Zurich finale suspended; dangerous weather
Levy lands Volvo China Open for second time
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
Mock Draft: Trubisky goes #1
Apr 26
NFL Draft prop bets
Apr 25
Mock Draft VI
Apr 25
Podcast: Dueling Mock Drafts
Apr 24
Norris: Top 150 Draft Board
Apr 23
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Rawleigh Williams carted off field Saturday
LSU's Arden Key has no plans to sit in 2017
Mr Irrelevant: Chad Kelly falls to last pick
Lions add QB Brad Kaaya behind Stafford
Brantley falls to sixth round after arrest
Marlon Mack lands in Indy behind Gore
Wayne Gallman added to Giants' backfield mix
Steelers take quarterback flyer on Josh Dobbs
Auburn EDGE Carl Lawson slides to Day 3
Redskins add Samaje Perine to backfield
Jaguars take Dede Westbrook amid backlash
Bama's ArDarius Stewart drafted in 3rd round
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 35
Apr 29
Late Fitness Check GW35
Apr 28
Sean's Super Subs - GW35
Apr 28
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW35
Apr 28
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 35
Apr 27
AM's Perfect XI - Week 35
Apr 26
The Bargain Hunter-Week 35
Apr 26
Overreaction Monday - Week 34
Apr 24
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mata makes miraculous recovery; fit for Celta
Mourinho threatens to field reserves in PL
Saints exit doors loom large for Shane Long
Adrian shines with back-to-back clean sheets
Can wondergoal lifts Liverpool over Hornets
Prodl just misses an equalizer late
Bailly seen with strapped ankle after injury
Luke Shaw may have a 'very big injury'
Rash Gabriel defending seals NLD loss
Eriksen the catalyst as Spurs with NLD
Negredo has his revenge against Man City
Negredo has his revenge against Man City
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Fernando Abad
(R)
Heath Hembree
(R)
Sandy Leon
(C)
David Price
(S)
Robby Scott
(R)
Matt Barnes
(R)
Marco Hernandez
(3B)
Juan Carlos Linares
(OF)
Carlos Quentin
(OF)
Carson Smith
(R)
Andrew Benintendi
(OF)
Matt Hoffman
(R)
Carlos Marmol
(R)
Hanley Ramirez
(DH)
Ben Taylor
(R)
Mookie Betts
(OF)
Brock Holt
(OF)
Justin Maxwell
(OF)
Mike Rivera
(C)
Tyler Thornburg
(R)
Xander Bogaerts
(SS)
Casey Janssen
(R)
Luke Montz
(C)
Eduardo Rodriguez
(S)
Andres Torres
(OF)
Jackie Bradley
(OF)
Joe Kelly
(R)
Mitch Moreland
(1B)
Henry Rodriguez
(2B)
Christian Vazquez
(C)
Jesse Carlson
(R)
Craig Kimbrel
(R)
Dustin Pedroia
(2B)
Josh Rutledge
(3B)
Brandon Workman
(R)
Chase d'Arnaud
(OF)
Dan Kolb
(R)
Drew Pomeranz
(S)
Chris Sale
(S)
Steven Wright
(S)
Roenis Elias
(S)
Bryan LaHair
(1B)
Rick Porcello
(S)
Pablo Sandoval
(3B)
Chris Young
(OF)
Ryan Harvey
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Steven Wright | Starting Pitcher | #35
Team:
Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 8/30/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 222
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Hawaii
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 2 (0) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $593,500, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Red Sox placed RHP Steven Wright on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 30, with a sprained left knee.
Wright has apparently had issues with the knee off and on since spring training. It's unclear how long he might be sidelined. The Red Sox also haven't revealed who will replace Wright in the rotation, but Henry Owens, Brian Johnson and Kyle Kendrick would all seem to be candidates.
May 1 - 10:48 PM
Source:
Brian MacPherson on Twitter
Steven Wright allowed five runs on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings in Saturday's loss to the Cubs.
Wright gave up a pair of homers in the loss, running his total to nine dingers allowed in five starts this year. It was the fourth time in five starts that he's allowed at least four runs. The knuckleballer is now 1-3 with an 8.25 ERA and 1.88 WHIP overall. His life doesn't get any easier Thursday when the Red Sox square off with the Orioles.
Apr 29 - 10:29 PM
Steven Wright hit the skids on Saturday, allowing nine hits and four runs over 3 2/3 innings in the Red Sox's loss to the Orioles.
He didn't walk a batter and also didn't strike any out. Amazingly, this was actually an improvement from Wright's previous outing against the Orioles when he gave up eight runs in only 1 1/3 innings on April 12. The knuckleballer has yielded seven home runs on the year including six versus Baltimore. It won't get any easier for Wright Friday when he faces the Cubs at Fenway.
Apr 22 - 10:44 PM
Steven Wright allowed three runs (one earned) over six-plus innings as the Red Sox beat the Rays 4-3 on Patriots' Day in Boston.
Wright was much better after a shaky first inning. He was pulled after giving up a leadoff single to Tim Beckham in the top of the seventh inning and Ben Taylor eventually allowed the inherited runner to come in to score. Still, this outing was a step in the right direction for Wright. The knuckleballer struck out four and walked just one for his first victory of the season. He’ll try to chip away at his 8.36 ERA this weekend against the Orioles on the road.
Apr 17 - 2:19 PM
Red Sox place Steven Wright (knee) on DL
May 1 - 10:48 PM
Wright gives up five runs in loss versus Cubs
Apr 29 - 10:29 PM
Steven Wright blown to pieces by Baltimore
Apr 22 - 10:44 PM
Wright shows improvement in win over Rays
Apr 17 - 2:19 PM
More Steven Wright Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(2689)
2
C. Bellinger
LA
(2467)
3
E. Thames
MLW
(2405)
4
A. Eaton
WAS
(2256)
5
S. Miller
ARZ
(2237)
6
M. Cabrera
DET
(2186)
7
B. Norris
LAA
(2159)
8
J. Donaldson
TOR
(2124)
9
A. Beltre
TEX
(2021)
10
B. Crawford
SF
(2019)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Red Sox Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
BOS
5
5
1
3
0
0
24.0
40
24
22
5
13
0
0
8.25
1.88
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 29
CHC
1
1
0
1
0
6.1
7
5
5
1
4
0
0
7.11
1.26
Apr 22
@ BAL
1
1
0
1
0
3.2
9
4
4
0
0
0
0
9.82
2.45
Apr 17
TB
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
9
3
1
1
4
0
0
1.50
1.67
Apr 12
BAL
1
1
0
1
0
1.1
8
8
8
0
1
0
0
54.00
6.00
Apr 7
@ DET
1
1
0
0
0
6.2
7
4
4
3
4
0
0
5.40
1.50
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Sandy Leon
2
Christian Vazquez
1B
1
Mitch Moreland
2B
1
Dustin Pedroia
2
Josh Rutledge
SS
1
Xander Bogaerts
2
Chase d'Arnaud
3B
1
Pablo Sandoval
10-Day DL
There is no plan yet for Pablo Sandoval (knee) to resume baseball activities.
Sandoval remains limited to range of motion and strengthening exercises as he works his way back from a right knee sprain. There's no timetable for his return.
Apr 30
2
Brock Holt
10-Day DL
Updating an earlier report, Brock Holt (vertigo) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday.
He'll serve as the DH. Holt seems to be over his bout with vertigo and should be back with the Red Sox as soon as his 10 days are up. The 28-year-old has just two hits in 15 at-bats this year and doesn't carry any fantasy value.
Apr 27
LF
1
Andrew Benintendi
2
Chris Young
CF
1
Jackie Bradley
RF
1
Mookie Betts
DH
1
Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Sale
2
David Price
10-Day DL
David Price (elbow) is on track for another simulated game on Thursday.
Price faced hitters in a sim game Saturday and "when he walked off he said he felt good," according to Red Sox manager John Farrell. Assuming he still feels good Sunday, Price will throw a light bullpen session Monday before another simulated game Thursday.
Apr 30
3
Rick Porcello
4
Drew Pomeranz
5
Steven Wright
10-Day DL
Red Sox placed RHP Steven Wright on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 30, with a sprained left knee.
Wright has apparently had issues with the knee off and on since spring training. It's unclear how long he might be sidelined. The Red Sox also haven't revealed who will replace Wright in the rotation, but Henry Owens, Brian Johnson and Kyle Kendrick would all seem to be candidates.
May 1
6
Eduardo Rodriguez
7
Roenis Elias
10-Day DL
Red Sox placed LHP Roenis Elias on the 10-day disabled list with a right intercostal strain.
Elias hasn't pitched in almost a month and has yet to resume throwing. The left-hander spent the bulk of last season in Triple-A and will probably follow a similar plan in 2017.
Apr 1
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Craig Kimbrel
2
Tyler Thornburg
10-Day DL
Red Sox manager John Farrell said on MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM on Tuesday that he's hopeful Tyler Thornburg (shoulder) will be ready for rehab games "not in the too distant future."
Thornburg is still limited to long tossing as he makes his way back from a right shoulder impingement and still needs to stretch things out to 150-plus feet. Farrell added that he'll basically need to go through spring training before joining the Red Sox, so he's likely looking at several appearances in the minors. He's still a ways off.
Apr 25
3
Joe Kelly
4
Robby Scott
5
Fernando Abad
6
Matt Barnes
7
Carson Smith
60-Day DL
Carson Smith (elbow) recently had a setback in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
That might explain why Smith was just transferred to the 60-day DL. Smith has resumed long tossing but hasn't thrown off a mound in two weeks. The Red Sox were hoping to have Smith back in early June but that's no longer an option. The 27-year-old has yet to pitch a game for the Red Sox since arriving in a trade with Seattle in December 2015.
Apr 27
8
Heath Hembree
9
Ben Taylor
10
Brandon Workman
Headlines
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 1
Ryan Boyer highlights and analyzes the hottest hitters over the past week using Rotoworld's Season Pass Player Rater.
More MLB Columns
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 1
»
Top 10 Prospects: May 1
May 1
»
Daily Dose: National Treasure
May 1
»
One Month Down
Apr 30
»
Daily Dose: Eaton Down
Apr 30
»
Week That Was: Thames Aflame
Apr 29
»
Daily Dose: Bronx Bombers Away
Apr 29
»
The Week Ahead: Bruised Waino
Apr 28
MLB Headlines
»
Shaw slugs three-run homer in 10th vs. STL
»
Gyorko goes 4-for-5 with two homers in loss
»
Conforto homers, plates three versus Braves
»
Odorizzi sharp in return from DL on Monday
»
Hamilton steals three bases then walks it off
»
Duvall slugs three-run homer against Pirates
»
Red Sox place Steven Wright (knee) on DL
»
Estrada goes seven strong in win over Yanks
»
Aaron Nola (back) throws bullpen session
»
Brandon Crawford (groin) hopes to return Fri.
»
Hyun-Jin Ryu lands on DL with bruised hip
»
Tyler Skaggs (oblique) to miss 10-12 weeks
MLB Links
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved