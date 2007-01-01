Jordan Zimmermann | Starting Pitcher | #27 Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (30) / 5/23/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 223 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Wisconsin-Stevens Point Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 2 (0) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $18 million, 2018: $24 million, 2019: $25 million, 2020: $25 million, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jordan Zimmermann pitched well in a victory over the Red Sox on Saturday, scattering four hits over six innings of one-run ball. The veteran right-hander fanned three while walking only one. Coming off a brutal 2016 season and miserable Grapefruit League campaign, it was surely a welcomed sight to Tigers fans and fantasy owners alike to see Zimmermann pitch well in his season debut. Fantasy owners who gambled in the late rounds of mixed league drafts could have a nice bargain on their hands. He'll look to carry over this fine effort when he does battle against the Twins at home on Thursday.

Jordan Zimmermann was pushed back to start Saturday against the Red Sox due to illness. He had been slated to start the club's second game. Matt Boyd will instead get the ball on Thursday following a couple rainouts, while Michael Fulmer will go Friday and Daniel Norris Sunday. Source: Jason Beck on Twitter

Jordan Zimmermann will start the Tigers' second game of the season on Wednesday against the White Sox. Justin Verlander has already been tabbed as the Opening Day starter while Michael Fulmer will start the home opener on Friday. Daniel Norris will start the third game while Matt Boyd will get the ball fifth for the Tigers. Source: Anthony Fenech on Twitter