FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Zimmermann pitches well in win over Red Sox
Update: Gary Sanchez out with biceps strain
Giants get Denard Span back from hip injury
Bradley Jr. dealing with hyperextended knee
CarGo sitting against Clayton Kershaw
Ryan Braun scratched with back tightness
Melvin Upton to join SF on minor league deal
Greg Bird dealing with bruised right ankle
Collin McHugh (elbow) shut down six weeks
Mookie Bets remains out of Red Sox lineup
Mazara hits grand slam, drives in six vs. A's
Buxton strikes out four more times Friday
Roster
Alex Avila
(DH)
Michael Fulmer
(S)
J.D. Martinez
(OF)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Brad Thomas
(R)
Jeremy Bonderman
(R)
Shane Greene
(R)
Victor Martinez
(DH)
Andrew Romine
(1B)
Justin Upton
(OF)
Matt Boyd
(S)
Joel Hanrahan
(R)
James McCann
(C)
Bruce Rondon
(R)
Justin Verlander
(S)
Miguel Cabrera
(1B)
Jose Iglesias
(SS)
Daniel Norris
(S)
Kyle Ryan
(R)
Robbie Weinhardt
(R)
Nick Castellanos
(3B)
JaCoby Jones
(OF)
Mike O'Neill
(OF)
Anibal Sanchez
(R)
Alex Wilson
(R)
Tyler Collins
(OF)
Ian Kinsler
(2B)
Josh Prince
(OF)
Nate Schierholtz
(OF)
Josh Wilson
(2B)
Trevor Crowe
(OF)
Dixon Machado
(2B)
Luke Putkonen
(R)
Ryan Strieby
(1B)
Justin Wilson
(R)
Brad Eldred
(1B)
Mikie Mahtook
(OF)
Evan Reed
(R)
Daniel Stumpf
(R)
Jordan Zimmermann
(S)
Jeff Frazier
(OF)
Jordan Zimmermann | Starting Pitcher | #27
Team:
Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 5/23/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 223
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 2 (0) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $18 million, 2018: $24 million, 2019: $25 million, 2020: $25 million, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jordan Zimmermann pitched well in a victory over the Red Sox on Saturday, scattering four hits over six innings of one-run ball.
The veteran right-hander fanned three while walking only one. Coming off a brutal 2016 season and miserable Grapefruit League campaign, it was surely a welcomed sight to Tigers fans and fantasy owners alike to see Zimmermann pitch well in his season debut. Fantasy owners who gambled in the late rounds of mixed league drafts could have a nice bargain on their hands. He'll look to carry over this fine effort when he does battle against the Twins at home on Thursday.
Apr 8 - 6:33 PM
Jordan Zimmermann was pushed back to start Saturday against the Red Sox due to illness.
He had been slated to start the club's second game. Matt Boyd will instead get the ball on Thursday following a couple rainouts, while Michael Fulmer will go Friday and Daniel Norris Sunday.
Apr 6 - 11:56 AM
Source:
Jason Beck on Twitter
Jordan Zimmermann will start the Tigers' second game of the season on Wednesday against the White Sox.
Justin Verlander has already been tabbed as the Opening Day starter while Michael Fulmer will start the home opener on Friday. Daniel Norris will start the third game while Matt Boyd will get the ball fifth for the Tigers.
Apr 1 - 1:47 PM
Source:
Anthony Fenech on Twitter
Jordan Zimmermann yielded one run in 5 1/3 innings Sunday against a Blue Jays split-squad.
Kendrys Morales and Ezequiel Carrera were the only major leaguers the Jays brought for this one, so Zimmermann's performance probably wasn't as encouraging as the line suggests. He'll take it, though; he had given up nine earned runs over two innings in his previous two outings. We have little faith that Zimmermann will rebound to the point of having mixed-league value this year.
Mar 26 - 4:13 PM
Zimmermann pitches well in win over Red Sox
Apr 8 - 6:33 PM
Jordan Zimmermann battling illness
Apr 6 - 11:56 AM
Jordan Zimmermann to start second game
Apr 1 - 1:47 PM
Jordan Zimmermann goes 5 1/3 innings
Mar 26 - 4:13 PM
More Jordan Zimmermann Player News
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
6.0
1
0
0
1.50
.833
1
1
4
1
3
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 8
BOS
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
4
1
1
1
3
0
0
1.50
.83
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
James McCann
2
Alex Avila
1B
1
Miguel Cabrera
2B
1
Ian Kinsler
SS
1
Jose Iglesias
2
Dixon Machado
3B
1
Nick Castellanos
LF
1
Justin Upton
CF
1
JaCoby Jones
2
Andrew Romine
RF
1
J.D. Martinez
10-Day DL
J.D. Martinez (foot) began taking swings on Friday and is progressing well in his recovery according to Tigers' manager Brad Ausmus.
While he's still several weeks away from a potential return to game action, it's encouraging that he's making progress in his recovery. Barring any setbacks, Martinez could be looking at a return in early May.
Apr 8
2
Tyler Collins
3
Mikie Mahtook
DH
1
Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Justin Verlander
2
Michael Fulmer
3
Jordan Zimmermann
4
Daniel Norris
5
Matt Boyd
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Francisco Rodriguez
2
Shane Greene
3
Justin Wilson
4
Bruce Rondon
5
Alex Wilson
6
Kyle Ryan
7
Anibal Sanchez
8
Daniel Stumpf
9
Blaine Hardy
Headlines
Week That Was: Junior Whopper
Apr 8
Nick Nelson covers the biggest fantasy news from MLB's first week, including an unfortunate injury for Brewers starter Junior Guerra.
