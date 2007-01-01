Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jordan Zimmermann | Starting Pitcher | #27

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (30) / 5/23/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 223
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 2 (0) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jordan Zimmermann pitched well in a victory over the Red Sox on Saturday, scattering four hits over six innings of one-run ball.
The veteran right-hander fanned three while walking only one. Coming off a brutal 2016 season and miserable Grapefruit League campaign, it was surely a welcomed sight to Tigers fans and fantasy owners alike to see Zimmermann pitch well in his season debut. Fantasy owners who gambled in the late rounds of mixed league drafts could have a nice bargain on their hands. He'll look to carry over this fine effort when he does battle against the Twins at home on Thursday. Apr 8 - 6:33 PM
More Jordan Zimmermann Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final16.01001.50.8331141300100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 8BOS111006.041113001.50.83
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
2Alex Avila
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2B1Ian Kinsler
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Dixon Machado
3B1Nick Castellanos
LF1Justin Upton
CF1JaCoby Jones
2Andrew Romine
RF1J.D. Martinez
2Tyler Collins
3Mikie Mahtook
DH1Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Justin Verlander
2Michael Fulmer
3Jordan Zimmermann
4Daniel Norris
5Matt Boyd
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Francisco Rodriguez
2Shane Greene
3Justin Wilson
4Bruce Rondon
5Alex Wilson
6Kyle Ryan
7Anibal Sanchez
8Daniel Stumpf
9Blaine Hardy
 

 