Pablo Sandoval | Third Baseman | #48

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (30) / 8/11/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 255
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2003 / UDFA / SF
Contract: view contract details
Pablo Sandoval connected for two home runs and drove home four RBI in a win over the Twins on Saturday.
He finished 2-for-4 on the day and has his batting average up to .333 for the spring. The Red Sox banked on Sandoval returning to form this season and so far they haven't been disappointed. He made it through only three games last year before succumbing to shoulder surgery. Mar 18 - 6:39 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
360000001400.000.143.000.143
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000200
Batters

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Sandy Leon
2Blake Swihart
3Christian Vazquez
1B1Mitch Moreland
2B1Dustin Pedroia
2Josh Rutledge
3Marco Hernandez
SS1Xander Bogaerts
2Deven Marrero
3B1Pablo Sandoval
2Brock Holt
3Matt Dominguez
LF1Andrew Benintendi
2Chris Young
3Steve Selsky
4Carlos Quentin
CF1Jackie Bradley
RF1Mookie Betts
2Junior Lake
DH1Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Sale
2David Price
3Rick Porcello
4Drew Pomeranz
5Steven Wright
6Eduardo Rodriguez
7Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Craig Kimbrel
2Tyler Thornburg
3Joe Kelly
4Robbie Ross
5Fernando Abad
6Matt Barnes
7Carson Smith
8Heath Hembree
9Robby Scott
10Noe Ramirez
11Brandon Workman
12Kyle Martin
13Luis Ysla
 

 