Pablo Sandoval | Third Baseman | #48 Team: Boston Red Sox Age / DOB: (30) / 8/11/1986 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 255 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 2003 / UDFA / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $17 million, 2017: $17 million, 2018-2019: $18 million, 2020: $17 million club option or a $5 million buyout.

Pablo Sandoval connected for two home runs and drove home four RBI in a win over the Twins on Saturday. He finished 2-for-4 on the day and has his batting average up to .333 for the spring. The Red Sox banked on Sandoval returning to form this season and so far they haven't been disappointed. He made it through only three games last year before succumbing to shoulder surgery.

Pablo Sandoval went 2-for-4 and hit his first homer of the spring Sunday against the Phillies. The two-run homer came off Aaron Nola. Sandoval is batting .370 with three extra-base hits through 26 at-bats, and there haven't been any complaints about his defense thus far. The Red Sox couldn't have hoped for anything more.

Pablo Sandoval went 1-for-3 with an RBI in a win over the Rays on Saturday. He maintained his batting average at .333 in 27 at-bats thus far in Grapefruit League play. He has yet to hit a home run but seems to be in much better physical condition this year than last. The Red Sox are counting on him to return to form after playing only three games due to shoulder surgery in 2016.