Pablo Sandoval | Third Baseman | #48

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Debating the WBC
Mar 17
Podcast: Rocky Road
Mar 17
Showdown: Jansen vs. Chapman
Mar 16
ST Daily: Pineda Dazzles
Mar 16
Podcast: Royals Check-In
Mar 16
Standard Mock Draft
Mar 15
Bullpen Review: AL West
Mar 15
ST Daily: Rock Slide
Mar 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Verlander fires five shutout frames vs Miami
Franco crushes grand slam vs Pirates Sat.
Hellickson punished for eight runs in five IP
Brandon Nimmo aggravates hamstring injury
Update: J.D. Martinez has mid-foot sprain
Naquin out with 'bilateral knee soreness'
J.D. Martinez on crutches after early exit
Kepler (finger) leaves early, X-rays negative
Guerra to start Opening Day for Milwaukee
Baez swipes three as Puerto Rico advances
Danny Salazar fans nine against Rangers
Ryan Braun slugs first home run of the spring
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 17
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 16
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
McCown visit 'going very well,' talking deal
Report: Jags to draft RB, Fournette possible
Report: Lockett ahead of schedule, ready Wk 1
Seahawks visit with free agent LT Ryan Clady
Pierre-Paul reaches 4-year deal with Giants
Report: Seahawks open to trading Sherman
Jamaal Charles leaves Seahawks without deal
Lacy's deal includes monthly weight clauses
Report: E.J. Manuel signing with the Raiders
Rams bolster front seven with Connor Barwin
'Persistent belief' Pats want to keep Jimmy G
Raiders upgrade tight end corps, snag Cook
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 22
Mar 18
Dose: The Youth Movement
Mar 18
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 18
Mar 18
Mailbag: Decisions, Decisions
Mar 17
St. Patrick's Day DFS Podcast
Mar 17
Stew: Marvin's March
Mar 17
Dose: Love is in the Air
Mar 17
NCAA East Region Top Players
Mar 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Russell Westbrook scores 28 with no trip-dub
Jodie Meeks expected to be available Monday
Ersan Ilyasova will start for Paul Millsap
Markieff Morris (illness) out vs. Charlotte
Georgios Papagiannis logs first double-double
Paul Millsap (left knee) out for Saturday
Trevor Booker (leg) not on injury report
Sean Kilpatrick (hamstring) out again Sunday
Evan Turner (hand) will play on Saturday
Collison, Temple, Buddy, WCS & Kosta starting
Dion Waiters (ankle) will not play on Sunday
Dejounte Murray will not play against Memphis
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Talbot Time
Mar 18
Rakell's Unusual Season
Mar 18
A Busy Playoff Schedule
Mar 17
McDavid, Marchand Keep Pace
Mar 17
Fantasy Nuggets Week 23
Mar 16
Podcast: Ovi Finally Scores
Mar 16
Marchand takes lead in Richard
Mar 16
Passing Over Rushers
Mar 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Werenski extends point streak to five games
Tomas Tatar collects three points once again
Jimmy Howard stellar in win over Avalanche
Marian Hossa sidelined Saturday with LBI
Jamie Benn (eye) should be good to go Monday
Steven Stamkos unsure when return will come
Brian Elliott wins 10th straight on Friday
Kyle Palmieri nets 2 goals in loss to Pens
Sidney Crosby scores 2G, 1A in win over NJ
Aleksander Barkov scores GWG in shootout
No Jamie Benn for Stars vs Flames on Friday
Patric Hornqvist returns Friday vs Devils
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Phoenix
Mar 18
Camping World 500 Stats
Mar 17
DFS: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 16
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kyle Busch quickest in Phoenix final practice
Joey Logano fastest in PIR final practice
Byron: On pole for DC Solar 200 in Phoenix
Martin Truex Jr. quickest in PIR practice 2
Solomito sets pace in lone Modified practice
Keselowski: 5th-fastest in PIR practice 2
Daniel Suarez: 18th-fastest in PIR practice 2
Chase Elliott fastest in Saturday am practice
Denny Hamlin: to the back at PIR
Dillon Bros., Ragan penalized in practice 2
Martin chasing NASCAR Pinty's rookie title
Stenhouse slaps wall in PIR practice 2
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
Hadwin breaks thru at Valspar
Mar 13
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hoffman clings to share w/ trip-birdie finish
Kisner co-leads API after third-round 68
Hatton posts 8-under after 8-birdie 67 in R3
McIlroy vaults into the mix w/ bogey-free 65
Fowler big jump on Moving Day; week-low 65
Stenson among notable MCs at Palmer Invite
Leishman matches week low w/ 6-under 66 in R2
Two hole-out eagles buoys Grillo to 68 in R2
Fleetwood 12 better on Day 2; bogey-free 66
Hoffman sets 36-hole target at Arnie's Invite
Kelly Kraft (back) WDs prior to R2 at the API
Fitzpatrick shares the lead after R1 of API
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 17
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Purdue expels three for sexual assault
Clemson lands four-star DE Justin Mascoll
Evaluator: Reddick over Foster wouldn't shock
Casserly prefers WR Williams to Hopkins
Dalvin Cook visiting the Eagles on Friday
WR Peoples-Jones makes mark at UM combine
Former Texas QB David Ash cleared for pro day
UM soph DE Rashan Gary clocks 4.57-second 40
Troy QB Silvers undergoes procedure on hand
Brugler: Jourdan Lewis not a draft guarantee
WR Williams clocks 4.56, 4.58 40-yard dashes
Watson's pro day workout draws mixed reviews
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 29
Mar 18
Late Fitness Check GW29
Mar 17
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 29
Mar 17
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW29
Mar 17
Sean's Super Subs - GW29
Mar 17
DFS Soccer: Week 29
Mar 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 16
The Bargain Hunter-Week 29
Mar 14
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Bournemouth edge closer to safety
Chelsea win on the road without Hazard
Injuries begin mount as West Ham lose again
Troy Deeney gifts Palace third win in a row
Huddlestone sent off in Hull loss
Leicester hang on to take victory at WHam
The Allardyce rebound continues for Palace
Phil Bardsley sees red as Potters fall late
Gary Cahill atones for error with winner
Cech is removed early with calf injury
Wenger saga continues, Gunners fall 3-1
Craig Dawson heads a brace as Baggies win 3-1
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Fernando Abad
(R)
Heath Hembree
(R)
Juan Carlos Linares
(OF)
Carlos Quentin
(OF)
Robby Scott
(R)
Matt Barnes
(R)
Marco Hernandez
(2B)
Carlos Marmol
(R)
Hanley Ramirez
(1B)
Steve Selsky
(OF)
Andrew Benintendi
(OF)
Matt Hoffman
(R)
Deven Marrero
(2B)
Noe Ramirez
(R)
Carson Smith
(R)
Mookie Betts
(OF)
Brock Holt
(OF)
Justin Maxwell
(OF)
Mike Rivera
(C)
Blake Swihart
(OF)
Xander Bogaerts
(SS)
Casey Janssen
(R)
Luke Montz
(C)
Eduardo Rodriguez
(S)
Tyler Thornburg
(R)
Brian Bogusevic
(OF)
Joe Kelly
(R)
Mitch Moreland
(1B)
Henry Rodriguez
(2B)
Andres Torres
(OF)
Jackie Bradley
(OF)
Kyle Kendrick
(S)
Dustin Pedroia
(2B)
Robbie Ross
(R)
Christian Vazquez
(C)
Jesse Carlson
(R)
Craig Kimbrel
(R)
Drew Pomeranz
(S)
Josh Rutledge
(3B)
Hector Velazquez
(S)
Matt Dominguez
(3B)
Dan Kolb
(R)
Rick Porcello
(S)
Chris Sale
(S)
Steven Wright
(S)
Roenis Elias
(S)
Bryan LaHair
(1B)
David Price
(S)
Pablo Sandoval
(3B)
Chris Young
(OF)
Ryan Harvey
(R)
Sandy Leon
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Pablo Sandoval | Third Baseman | #48
Team:
Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 8/11/1986
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 255
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2003 / UDFA / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $17 million, 2017: $17 million, 2018-2019: $18 million, 2020: $17 million club option or a $5 million buyout.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Pablo Sandoval connected for two home runs and drove home four RBI in a win over the Twins on Saturday.
He finished 2-for-4 on the day and has his batting average up to .333 for the spring. The Red Sox banked on Sandoval returning to form this season and so far they haven't been disappointed. He made it through only three games last year before succumbing to shoulder surgery.
Mar 18 - 6:39 PM
Pablo Sandoval went 2-for-4 and hit his first homer of the spring Sunday against the Phillies.
The two-run homer came off Aaron Nola. Sandoval is batting .370 with three extra-base hits through 26 at-bats, and there haven't been any complaints about his defense thus far. The Red Sox couldn't have hoped for anything more.
Mar 12 - 4:16 PM
Pablo Sandoval went 1-for-3 with an RBI in a win over the Rays on Saturday.
He maintained his batting average at .333 in 27 at-bats thus far in Grapefruit League play. He has yet to hit a home run but seems to be in much better physical condition this year than last. The Red Sox are counting on him to return to form after playing only three games due to shoulder surgery in 2016.
Mar 11 - 5:34 PM
Pablo Sandoval went 2-for-3 with a double Tuesday against the Yankees.
Everyone around Red Sox camp is watching Sandoval very closely this spring. That he's in better shape is obvious, but that won't count for much if his shoulder isn't back at 100 percent, allowing him to swing the bat with authority. It'd certainly be nice to see some power from his prior to Opening Day.
Feb 28 - 5:30 PM
Sandoval drills two home runs vs Twins Sat.
Mar 18 - 6:39 PM
Pablo Sandoval hits first homer
Mar 12 - 4:16 PM
Sandoval goes 1-for-3 with an RBI vs Rays
Mar 11 - 5:34 PM
Pablo Sandoval goes 2-for-3, doubles
Feb 28 - 5:30 PM
More Pablo Sandoval Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
I. Desmond
COL
(3089)
2
C. Carrasco
CLE
(2856)
3
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2249)
4
M. Brantley
CLE
(2148)
5
S. Perez
KC
(2144)
6
J. Kipnis
CLE
(2137)
7
M. Scherzer
WAS
(2095)
8
C. Seager
LA
(2013)
9
K. Broxton
MLW
(1980)
10
D. Price
BOS
(1908)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Red Sox Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
3
6
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
4
0
0
.000
.143
.000
.143
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
Pablo Sandoval's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Pablo Sandoval's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Pablo Sandoval's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Pablo Sandoval's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Sandy Leon
2
Blake Swihart
3
Christian Vazquez
1B
1
Mitch Moreland
2B
1
Dustin Pedroia
2
Josh Rutledge
3
Marco Hernandez
SS
1
Xander Bogaerts
2
Deven Marrero
3B
1
Pablo Sandoval
Sidelined
Pablo Sandoval connected for two home runs and drove home four RBI in a win over the Twins on Saturday.
He finished 2-for-4 on the day and has his batting average up to .333 for the spring. The Red Sox banked on Sandoval returning to form this season and so far they haven't been disappointed. He made it through only three games last year before succumbing to shoulder surgery.
Mar 18
2
Brock Holt
3
Matt Dominguez
LF
1
Andrew Benintendi
2
Chris Young
3
Steve Selsky
4
Carlos Quentin
CF
1
Jackie Bradley
RF
1
Mookie Betts
Sidelined
Mookie Betts went 2-for-3 and hit his first homer Tuesday as the Red Sox topped the Nationals 5-3.
Betts and Hanley Ramirez hit back-to-back homers off Joe Ross in the first inning. Betts would have been starting alongisde Mike Trout and Bryce Harper in Team USA's ideal outfield this month, but like the others, he opted to skip the WBC. He's 8-for-16 in Red Sox camp.
Mar 7
2
Junior Lake
DH
1
Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Sale
2
David Price
Sidelined
Red Sox manager John Farrell said that David Price (elbow) will probably play catch from a distance of 60 feet on Thursday.
Farrell confirmed the obvious on Tuesday when he said that Price will begin the season on the disabled list, but the southpaw is at least doing some light throwing. The real test will be throwing with more intensity and eventually throwing off a mound. It's unclear when that will happen.
Mar 15
3
Rick Porcello
4
Drew Pomeranz
Sidelined
Drew Pomeranz gave up two runs in two innings Tuesday against the Blue Jays in his spring debut.
Pomeranz's stuff wasn't quite up to par, but he seemed happy with where he was physically after the outing today. The Red Sox had held him back after he underwent a step cell injection for his troublesome elbow. Barring any setbacks, he figures to open up in the team's rotation.
Mar 14
5
Steven Wright
Sidelined
Steven Wright made his spring debut Monday with two hitless innings against the Blue Jays.
The only hitter to reach against him did so on a Brock Holt error. Wright, coming off a shoulder injury, should be a part of the Opening Day rotation, barring a setback. The 2016 All-Star isn't being taken very seriously as a fantasy starter this year, but don't write him off.
Mar 13
6
Eduardo Rodriguez
7
Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Craig Kimbrel
2
Tyler Thornburg
Sidelined
Tyler Thornburg (arm) is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Saturday.
Thornburg made it through a light bullpen session Wednesday without issue and will throw with a little more effort in his next mound workout. He's been battling through a dead arm phase since the beginning of March, but the new Red Sox setup man looks to be on the right track now. He could return to Grapefruit League action next week.
Mar 16
3
Joe Kelly
4
Robbie Ross
5
Fernando Abad
6
Matt Barnes
7
Carson Smith
Sidelined
Carson Smith (elbow) threw a light bullpen session Monday in Red Sox camp.
It was Smith's first time throwing off a mound since his Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery last May. He tossed 15-18 pitches and felt good. The young setup man should be a contributor for the Red Sox by midseason.
Mar 13
8
Heath Hembree
9
Robby Scott
10
Noe Ramirez
11
Brandon Workman
12
Kyle Martin
13
Luis Ysla
Headlines
ST Daily: Debating the WBC
Mar 17
Why do so many players skip the World Baseball Classic? Jesse Pantuosco investigates in Friday's Spring Training Daily.
More MLB Columns
»
ST Daily: Debating the WBC
Mar 17
»
Podcast: Rocky Road
Mar 17
»
Showdown: Jansen vs. Chapman
Mar 16
»
ST Daily: Pineda Dazzles
Mar 16
»
Podcast: Royals Check-In
Mar 16
»
Standard Mock Draft
Mar 15
»
Bullpen Review: AL West
Mar 15
»
ST Daily: Rock Slide
Mar 15
MLB Headlines
»
Verlander fires five shutout frames vs Miami
»
Franco crushes grand slam vs Pirates Sat.
»
Hellickson punished for eight runs in five IP
»
Brandon Nimmo aggravates hamstring injury
»
Update: J.D. Martinez has mid-foot sprain
»
Naquin out with 'bilateral knee soreness'
»
J.D. Martinez on crutches after early exit
»
Kepler (finger) leaves early, X-rays negative
»
Guerra to start Opening Day for Milwaukee
»
Baez swipes three as Puerto Rico advances
»
Danny Salazar fans nine against Rangers
»
Ryan Braun slugs first home run of the spring
MLB Links
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved