[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Willy Adames
(SS)
Jason Coats
(OF)
Casey Gillaspie
(1B)
Jeff Niemann
(R)
Jaime Schultz
(S)
Jose Alvarado
(S)
Alex Cobb
(S)
Chih-Wei Hu
(S)
Jordan Norberto
(R)
Mallex Smith
(OF)
Matt Andriese
(S)
Alex Colome
(R)
Tommy Hunter
(R)
Jake Odorizzi
(S)
Blake Snell
(S)
Juan Apodaca
(C)
Jose De Leon
(S)
Will Inman
(S)
Shane Peterson
(OF)
Steven Souza
(OF)
Chris Archer
(S)
Corey Dickerson
(OF)
Kevin Kiermaier
(OF)
Austin Pruitt
(S)
Ryne Stanek
(S)
Nick Barnese
(S)
Matt Duffy
(3B)
Evan Longoria
(3B)
Alexei Ramirez
(SS)
Jesus Sucre
(C)
Tim Beckham
(SS)
Allan Dykstra
(1B)
Luke Maile
(C)
Erasmo Ramirez
(S)
Shawn Tolleson
(R)
Wilson Betemit
(3B)
Nathan Eovaldi
(S)
Justin Marks
(R)
Wilson Ramos
(C)
Eugenio Velez
(OF)
Brad Boxberger
(R)
Dana Eveland
(R)
Michael McKenry
(C)
Colby Rasmus
(OF)
Jeff Walters
(R)
Ryan Brett
(2B)
Danny Farquhar
(R)
Brad Miller
(SS)
Cory Rasmus
(R)
Rickie Weeks
(OF)
David Carpenter
(R)
Nick Franklin
(OF)
Jose Molina
(C)
Daniel Robertson
(SS)
Chase Whitley
(S)
Curt Casali
(C)
Kevin Gadea
(S)
Diego Moreno
(R)
Josh Sale
(OF)
Hunter Wood
(S)
Xavier Cedeno
(R)
Ryan Garton
(R)
Logan Morrison
(1B)
Tommy Hunter | Relief Pitcher | #29
Team:
Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 7/3/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 250
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Alabama
Drafted:
2007 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $2 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rays signed RHP Tommy Hunter to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
MASN's Roch Kubatko reported last week that Hunter was still seeking a guaranteed major league deal, but he never did find one. The 30-year-old right-hander will report to Rays camp with designs on pitching his way into a bullpen spot. He posted a cool 3.18 ERA and 23/8 K/BB ratio in 34 innings last season between the Orioles and Indians while fighting through back troubles.
Feb 16 - 10:22 AM
Source:
Marc Topkin on Twitter
According to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports, free agent reliever Tommy Hunter is still seeking a major league deal.
Hunter finished 2016 with the Orioles after being released by the Indians, but Baltimore is only interested on bringing him back on a minor league deal at this time. The 30-year-old put up a 3.18 ERA and 23/8 K/BB ratio over 34 innings between the Orioles and Indians last season.
Feb 7 - 9:06 AM
Source:
MASN Sports
Orioles signed RHP Tommy Hunter to a one-year contract.
Hunter was released by the Indians last week after struggling on a rehab assignment. He held a decent 3.74 ERA and 17/5 K/BB ratio over 21 1/3 innings before his back injury, though, and is worth a shot at the prorated veteran minimum. Hunter, of course, spent 2011-15 with the Orioles.
Sun, Aug 28, 2016 11:12:00 AM
Indians released RHP Tommy Hunter.
Hunter had been sidelined since mid-July with a non-displaced fracture in his lower back and was struggling badly on his minor league rehab assignment. The 30-year-old right-hander is now a free agent.
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 03:55:00 PM
Tommy Hunter signs minors deal with Rays
Feb 16 - 10:22 AM
Hunter seeking major league contract
Feb 7 - 9:06 AM
Orioles bring back reliever Tommy Hunter
Sun, Aug 28, 2016 11:12:00 AM
Indians release right-hander Tommy Hunter
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 03:55:00 PM
More Tommy Hunter Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
BAL
33
0
2
2
0
1
34
35
13
12
8
23
0
0
3.18
1.26
Tommy Hunter's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Tommy Hunter's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Tommy Hunter's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Tommy Hunter's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Columbus(INT)
AAA
14
2
2
1
1
15
14
5
5
2
10
0
0
3.000
1.067
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Wilson Ramos
Sidelined
Wilson Ramos (knee) said Tuesday that he's still hoping to return as a designated hitter at some point in May.
This comes after Bill Chastian of MLB.com wrote earlier this week that Ramos "will not likely be ready to play until July, and he probably won't be able to catch until August." While Ramos remains optimistic about his timeline after ACL surgery, he also doesn't want to rush things. His return date is a moving target right now.
Feb 15
2
Curt Casali
3
Luke Maile
4
Michael McKenry
5
Jesus Sucre
1B
1
Logan Morrison
2
Nick Franklin
3
Casey Gillaspie
2B
1
Brad Miller
2
Ryan Brett
SS
1
Matt Duffy
2
Tim Beckham
3
Willy Adames
4
Daniel Robertson
3B
1
Evan Longoria
LF
1
Colby Rasmus
2
Shane Peterson
CF
1
Kevin Kiermaier
2
Mallex Smith
RF
1
Steven Souza
2
Jason Coats
DH
1
Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Archer
2
Alex Cobb
3
Jake Odorizzi
4
Blake Snell
5
Matt Andriese
6
Jose De Leon
7
Chase Whitley
8
Hunter Wood
9
Austin Pruitt
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Alex Colome
2
Brad Boxberger
3
Danny Farquhar
4
Xavier Cedeno
5
Erasmo Ramirez
6
Shawn Tolleson
7
Ryan Garton
8
Kevin Gadea
9
Tommy Hunter
10
Ryne Stanek
11
Jose Alvarado
12
Cory Rasmus
13
Diego Moreno
14
Dana Eveland
