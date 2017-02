Tommy Hunter | Relief Pitcher | #29 Team: Tampa Bay Rays Age / DOB: (30) / 7/3/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 250 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Alabama Drafted: 2007 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / TEX Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $2 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Rays signed RHP Tommy Hunter to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. MASN's Roch Kubatko reported last week that Hunter was still seeking a guaranteed major league deal, but he never did find one. The 30-year-old right-hander will report to Rays camp with designs on pitching his way into a bullpen spot. He posted a cool 3.18 ERA and 23/8 K/BB ratio in 34 innings last season between the Orioles and Indians while fighting through back troubles. Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter

According to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports, free agent reliever Tommy Hunter is still seeking a major league deal. Hunter finished 2016 with the Orioles after being released by the Indians, but Baltimore is only interested on bringing him back on a minor league deal at this time. The 30-year-old put up a 3.18 ERA and 23/8 K/BB ratio over 34 innings between the Orioles and Indians last season. Source: MASN Sports

Orioles signed RHP Tommy Hunter to a one-year contract. Hunter was released by the Indians last week after struggling on a rehab assignment. He held a decent 3.74 ERA and 17/5 K/BB ratio over 21 1/3 innings before his back injury, though, and is worth a shot at the prorated veteran minimum. Hunter, of course, spent 2011-15 with the Orioles.