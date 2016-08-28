Tommy Hunter | Relief Pitcher | #29

Sidelined

Wilson Ramos (knee) said Tuesday that he's still hoping to return as a designated hitter at some point in May.

This comes after Bill Chastian of MLB.com wrote earlier this week that Ramos "will not likely be ready to play until July, and he probably won't be able to catch until August." While Ramos remains optimistic about his timeline after ACL surgery, he also doesn't want to rush things. His return date is a moving target right now.