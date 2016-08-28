Player Page

Weather | Roster

Tommy Hunter | Relief Pitcher | #29

Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:  (30) / 7/3/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 250
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2007 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / TEX
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Rays signed RHP Tommy Hunter to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
MASN's Roch Kubatko reported last week that Hunter was still seeking a guaranteed major league deal, but he never did find one. The 30-year-old right-hander will report to Rays camp with designs on pitching his way into a bullpen spot. He posted a cool 3.18 ERA and 23/8 K/BB ratio in 34 innings last season between the Orioles and Indians while fighting through back troubles. Feb 16 - 10:22 AM
Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter
More Tommy Hunter Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
BAL330220134351312823003.181.26
Tommy Hunter's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Tommy Hunter's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Tommy Hunter's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Tommy Hunter's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Columbus(INT)AAA142211151455210003.0001.067
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Wilson Ramos
2Curt Casali
3Luke Maile
4Michael McKenry
5Jesus Sucre
1B1Logan Morrison
2Nick Franklin
3Casey Gillaspie
2B1Brad Miller
2Ryan Brett
SS1Matt Duffy
2Tim Beckham
3Willy Adames
4Daniel Robertson
3B1Evan Longoria
LF1Colby Rasmus
2Shane Peterson
CF1Kevin Kiermaier
2Mallex Smith
RF1Steven Souza
2Jason Coats
DH1Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Archer
2Alex Cobb
3Jake Odorizzi
4Blake Snell
5Matt Andriese
6Jose De Leon
7Chase Whitley
8Hunter Wood
9Austin Pruitt
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Alex Colome
2Brad Boxberger
3Danny Farquhar
4Xavier Cedeno
5Erasmo Ramirez
6Shawn Tolleson
7Ryan Garton
8Kevin Gadea
9Tommy Hunter
10Ryne Stanek
11Jose Alvarado
12Cory Rasmus
13Diego Moreno
14Dana Eveland
 

 