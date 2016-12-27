Welcome,
Jose Altuve
(2B)
Darin Downs
(R)
Marwin Gonzalez
(1B)
Brian McCann
(C)
Josh Reddick
(OF)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Kyle Farnsworth
(R)
Luke Gregerson
(R)
Lance McCullers
(S)
Joe Sclafani
(2B)
Charles Basford
(R)
Michael Feliz
(R)
Yulieski Gurriel
(1B)
Collin McHugh
(S)
Tony Sipp
(R)
Carlos Beltran
(DH)
Mike Fiers
(S)
Jandel Gustave
(R)
Charlie Morton
(S)
George Springer
(OF)
Alex Bregman
(3B)
Doug Fister
(S)
Will Harris
(R)
Joe Musgrove
(S)
Danry Vasquez
(OF)
Edwar Cabrera
(S)
Evan Gattis
(C)
Dallas Keuchel
(S)
Ariel Ovando
(OF)
Blair Walters
(S)
Carlos Correa
(SS)
Ken Giles
(R)
Chia-Jen Lo
(R)
David Paulino
(S)
Danny Worth
(2B)
Chris Devenski
(R)
Alex Gillingham
(S)
Jake Marisnick
(OF)
Brad Peacock
(R)
Luke Gregerson | Relief Pitcher | #44
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 5/14/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
St. Xavier (IL)
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 28 (0) / STL
Contract:
view contract details
Latest News
Recent News
Luke Gregerson was shelled for six runs while retiring only one batter in a loss to the Royals on Saturday.
He came on to start the eighth inning in relief of Dallas Keuchel, who was masterful through seven. The only out Gregerson recorded came on a sacrifice bunt. He walked the first man he faced and then proceeded to give up five hits -- including homers by Eric Hosmer and Sal Perez. This game will elicit groans from any fantasy owners unlucky enough to have Gregerson in their lineup today. It will take the veteran reliever a long time to dilute his 16.20 ERA back down to a respectable level after this beatdown.
Apr 8 - 10:03 PM
Luke Gregerson is expected to pitch for Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
Gregerson also pitched in the last WBC in 2013. The 32-year-old posted a 3.28 ERA and 67/18 K/BB ratio over 57 2/3 innings this past season and projects to open 2017 in a set-up role with Houston.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 12:39:00 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
Luke Gregerson (ankle) is expected to be available to pitch in this week's series against the Athletics.
Gregerson hasn't pitched since August 18 due to a left ankle injury. He has thrown off the mound in recent days and was scheduled to do so again on Monday, which should determine when he'll be ready to return.
Mon, Aug 29, 2016 06:08:00 PM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Astros activated RHP Luke Gregerson from the 15-day disabled list.
Gregerson misse a few weeks of action with a strained oblique. He'll return to a setup role for the Astros.
Fri, Aug 12, 2016 03:37:00 PM
Gregerson blown up for six runs by Royals
Apr 8 - 10:03 PM
Gregerson to pitch for Team USA in WBC
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 12:39:00 PM
Gregerson (ankle) nearing return to action
Mon, Aug 29, 2016 06:08:00 PM
Luke Gregerson returns from disabled list
Fri, Aug 12, 2016 03:37:00 PM
More Luke Gregerson Player News
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
0
0.1
0
0
0
162.00
18.000
6
6
5
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
HOU
3
0
0
0
0
2
3.0
2
0
0
1
4
0
0
.00
1.00
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 8
KC
1
0
0
1
0
.1
5
6
6
1
0
0
0
162.00
18.00
Apr 6
SEA
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
Apr 4
SEA
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
1.00
Apr 3
SEA
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
1
1
0
0
.00
2.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
2
Evan Gattis
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
3B
1
Alex Bregman
LF
1
Nori Aoki
CF
1
George Springer
2
Jake Marisnick
RF
1
Josh Reddick
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
2
Collin McHugh
10-Day DL
Collin McHugh has been shut down for the next six weeks after being diagnosed with a posterior impingement of his right elbow.
McHugh had to leave his minor league rehab start on Thursday due to tightness in his elbow and now we know the real issue. He did undergo an MRI that showed his UCL is intact, which is at least a bit of good news. It would be a surprise to see him on a big league mound before June. Mike Fiers should continue to occupy a spot in the Astros' rotation in the meantime.
Apr 8
3
Lance McCullers
4
Charlie Morton
5
Mike Fiers
6
Joe Musgrove
7
Brad Peacock
8
David Paulino
10-Day DL
Astros placed RHP David Paulino on the 10-day disabled list with a bone bruise in his right elbow.
He'll stay back in extended spring training. Paulino will be assigned to Triple-A Fresno once healthy.
Apr 2
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Will Harris
3
Luke Gregerson
4
Tony Sipp
5
Chris Devenski
6
Michael Feliz
7
Jandel Gustave
