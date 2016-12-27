Player Page

Weather | Roster

Luke Gregerson | Relief Pitcher | #44

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (32) / 5/14/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 210
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: St. Xavier (IL)
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 28 (0) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Luke Gregerson was shelled for six runs while retiring only one batter in a loss to the Royals on Saturday.
He came on to start the eighth inning in relief of Dallas Keuchel, who was masterful through seven. The only out Gregerson recorded came on a sacrifice bunt. He walked the first man he faced and then proceeded to give up five hits -- including homers by Eric Hosmer and Sal Perez. This game will elicit groans from any fantasy owners unlucky enough to have Gregerson in their lineup today. It will take the veteran reliever a long time to dilute his 16.20 ERA back down to a respectable level after this beatdown. Apr 8 - 10:03 PM
More Luke Gregerson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final00.1000162.0018.0006651010000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
HOU3000023.02001400.001.00
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 8KC10010.15661000162.0018.00
Apr 6SEA100001.00000200.00.00
Apr 4SEA100001.01000100.001.00
Apr 3SEA100001.01001100.002.00
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
LF1Nori Aoki
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Collin McHugh
3Lance McCullers
4Charlie Morton
5Mike Fiers
6Joe Musgrove
7Brad Peacock
8David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Will Harris
3Luke Gregerson
4Tony Sipp
5Chris Devenski
6Michael Feliz
7Jandel Gustave
 

 