Luke Gregerson | Relief Pitcher | #44

Luke Gregerson was shelled for six runs while retiring only one batter in a loss to the Royals on Saturday.

He came on to start the eighth inning in relief of Dallas Keuchel, who was masterful through seven. The only out Gregerson recorded came on a sacrifice bunt. He walked the first man he faced and then proceeded to give up five hits -- including homers by Eric Hosmer and Sal Perez. This game will elicit groans from any fantasy owners unlucky enough to have Gregerson in their lineup today. It will take the veteran reliever a long time to dilute his 16.20 ERA back down to a respectable level after this beatdown.