Ivan Nova | Starting Pitcher | #46

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (29) / 1/12/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'5 / 235
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / NYY
Contract: view contract details
According to Robert Murray of FanRag Sports, the Pirates have re-signed free agent starter Ivan Nova to a three-year, $26 million contract.
Pittsburgh proved to be the ideal place for Nova to spread his wings in the second half of 2016, and now he's back there with a locked-in rotation spot and a very positive fantasy outlook for 2017. Nova registered a brilliant 3.06 ERA and 52/3 K/BB ratio in 64 2/3 innings last season with the Pirates after an August 1 trade away from the Yankees. He had spent the first six-and-a-half years of his major league career in New York. The 29-year-old right-hander will try to continue learning and growing under legendary Bucs pitching coach Ray Searage. Dec 22 - 10:03 AM
Source: FanRag Sports
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
PIT322612810162175817528127304.171.25
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Sep 29CHC110005.141105101.69.75
Sep 24WAS110104.086302006.752.00
Sep 18@ CIN110103.01054020012.003.33
Sep 13@ PHI110006.0521111001.501.00
Sep 8CIN111009.061104101.00.67
Sep 3MLW110006.052216003.001.00
Aug 28@ MLW111006.031104001.50.50
Aug 23HOU111009.061116101.00.78
Aug 17@ SF110004.064405009.001.50
