Ivan Nova | Starting Pitcher | #46 Team: Pittsburgh Pirates Age / DOB: (29) / 1/12/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'5 / 235 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / NYY Contract: view contract details [x] 12/22/2016: Signed a three-year, $26 million contract

Latest News Recent News

According to Robert Murray of FanRag Sports, the Pirates have re-signed free agent starter Ivan Nova to a three-year, $26 million contract. Pittsburgh proved to be the ideal place for Nova to spread his wings in the second half of 2016, and now he's back there with a locked-in rotation spot and a very positive fantasy outlook for 2017. Nova registered a brilliant 3.06 ERA and 52/3 K/BB ratio in 64 2/3 innings last season with the Pirates after an August 1 trade away from the Yankees. He had spent the first six-and-a-half years of his major league career in New York. The 29-year-old right-hander will try to continue learning and growing under legendary Bucs pitching coach Ray Searage. Source: FanRag Sports

Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports that Ivan Nova's market "is beginning to heat up." Murray doesn't mention any teams in on Nova other than the Pirates, who have remained in contact with Nova's agent, Greg Genske, and have seemed all along like the best spot for the righty. Genske told Jim Bowden of ESPN and SiriusXM earlier this offseason that he had offers in the three-year, $36 million range for his client. Source: FanRagSports.com

Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said Sunday that the Pirates are "still engaged" with Ivan Nova's representatives. Nova is interested returning to the Pirates, too, but so far the two sides have been unable to hammer anything out. You can't blame the right-hander for holding out for the best possible deal given that he's arguably the best free agent pitcher left on the market. Staying in Pittsburgh and continuing to work with pitching coach Ray Searage would probably be best for Nova's fantasy prospects. Source: Stephen J. Nesbitt on Twitter