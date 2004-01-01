Welcome,
Ivan Nova | Starting Pitcher | #46
Team:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 1/12/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'5 / 235
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2004 / UDFA / NYY
Contract:
view contract details
12/22/2016: Signed a three-year, $26 million contract
According to Robert Murray of FanRag Sports, the Pirates have re-signed free agent starter Ivan Nova to a three-year, $26 million contract.
Pittsburgh proved to be the ideal place for Nova to spread his wings in the second half of 2016, and now he's back there with a locked-in rotation spot and a very positive fantasy outlook for 2017. Nova registered a brilliant 3.06 ERA and 52/3 K/BB ratio in 64 2/3 innings last season with the Pirates after an August 1 trade away from the Yankees. He had spent the first six-and-a-half years of his major league career in New York. The 29-year-old right-hander will try to continue learning and growing under legendary Bucs pitching coach Ray Searage.
Dec 22 - 10:03 AM
Source:
FanRag Sports
Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports that Ivan Nova's market "is beginning to heat up."
Murray doesn't mention any teams in on Nova other than the Pirates, who have remained in contact with Nova's agent, Greg Genske, and have seemed all along like the best spot for the righty. Genske told Jim Bowden of ESPN and SiriusXM earlier this offseason that he had offers in the three-year, $36 million range for his client.
Dec 16 - 10:36 AM
Source:
FanRagSports.com
Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said Sunday that the Pirates are "still engaged" with Ivan Nova's representatives.
Nova is interested returning to the Pirates, too, but so far the two sides have been unable to hammer anything out. You can't blame the right-hander for holding out for the best possible deal given that he's arguably the best free agent pitcher left on the market. Staying in Pittsburgh and continuing to work with pitching coach Ray Searage would probably be best for Nova's fantasy prospects.
Dec 11 - 1:52 PM
Source:
Stephen J. Nesbitt on Twitter
Casey Stern of MLB Network Radio hears that the Pirates are hoping to retain Ivan Nova.
Nova came over to the Pirates in a trade with the Yankees over the summer. In 11 starts with his new club, the 29-year-old right-hander pitched to a sharp 3.06 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 52/3 K/BB ratio. It is not yet known what other clubs might be sniffing around on the veteran hurler.
Dec 7 - 4:08 PM
Source:
Casey Stern on Twitter
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
PIT
32
26
12
8
1
0
162
175
81
75
28
127
3
0
4.17
1.25
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Sep 29
CHC
1
1
0
0
0
5.1
4
1
1
0
5
1
0
1.69
.75
Sep 24
WAS
1
1
0
1
0
4.0
8
6
3
0
2
0
0
6.75
2.00
Sep 18
@ CIN
1
1
0
1
0
3.0
10
5
4
0
2
0
0
12.00
3.33
Sep 13
@ PHI
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
5
2
1
1
11
0
0
1.50
1.00
Sep 8
CIN
1
1
1
0
0
9.0
6
1
1
0
4
1
0
1.00
.67
Sep 3
MLW
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
5
2
2
1
6
0
0
3.00
1.00
Aug 28
@ MLW
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
3
1
1
0
4
0
0
1.50
.50
Aug 23
HOU
1
1
1
0
0
9.0
6
1
1
1
6
1
0
1.00
.78
Aug 17
@ SF
1
1
0
0
0
4.0
6
4
4
0
5
0
0
9.00
1.50
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Francisco Cervelli
2
Chris Stewart
3
Elias Diaz
1B
1
John Jaso
2
Josh Bell
3
Jason Rogers
2B
1
Josh Harrison
2
Alen Hanson
3
Chris Bostick
SS
1
Jordy Mercer
3B
1
Jung Ho Kang
2
David Freese
LF
1
Starling Marte
CF
1
Andrew McCutchen
2
Eury Perez
RF
1
Gregory Polanco
2
Adam Frazier
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Gerrit Cole
2
Jameson Taillon
3
Ivan Nova
4
Chad Kuhl
5
Ryan Vogelsong
6
Steven Brault
7
Drew Hutchison
8
Clay Holmes
9
Josh Lindblom
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Tony Watson
2
Daniel Hudson
3
Felipe Rivero
4
Jared Hughes
5
Juan Nicasio
6
Antonio Bastardo
7
Trevor Williams
8
A.J. Schugel
9
Wade LeBlanc
10
Dovydas Neverauskas
11
Lisalverto Bonilla
12
Dan Runzler
13
Jason Stoffel
14
Brady Dragmire
