Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Roster
Ehire Adrianza
(SS)
Bartolo Colon
(S)
Chris Gimenez
(C)
Jermaine Mitchell
(OF)
Ervin Santana
(S)
Matt Belisle
(R)
John Curtiss
(S)
Robbie Grossman
(OF)
Ryan O'Rourke
(R)
Hector Santiago
(S)
Joe Benson
(OF)
Cole De Vries
(R)
Trevor Hildenberger
(R)
Ben Paulsen
(1B)
Ryan Sweeney
(OF)
James Beresford
(1B)
Brian Dozier
(2B)
Phil Hughes
(S)
Glen Perkins
(R)
Nik Turley
(S)
Jose Berrios
(S)
Tyler Duffey
(R)
Max Kepler
(OF)
Jorge Polanco
(SS)
Loek Van Mil
(S)
Buck Britton
(3B)
Dietrich Enns
(S)
Wil Ledezma
(R)
Ryan Pressly
(R)
Kennys Vargas
(1B)
Alan Busenitz
(R)
Eduardo Escobar
(3B)
Joe Mauer
(1B)
Taylor Rogers
(R)
Ryan Vogelsong
(S)
Byron Buxton
(OF)
Mitch Garver
(1B)
Trevor May
(R)
Eddie Rosario
(OF)
Adam Wilk
(S)
Jason Castro
(C)
Dillon Gee
(R)
Adalberto Mejia
(S)
Miguel Sano
(3B)
Tim Wood
(R)
Kevin Chapman
(R)
Kyle Gibson
(S)
Jason Castro | Catcher | #21
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 6/18/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 212
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Stanford
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (10) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $8.5 million, 2018: $8 million, 2019: $8 million, 2020: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Jason Castro left Wednesday's game against the White Sox with concussion-like symptoms.
Castro will be reevaluated on Thursday. The Twins should have a more clear idea as to how quickly the backstop will be able to return to action once he is a bit further removed from the initial injury.
Aug 23 - 9:50 PM
Source:
Mike Berardino on Twitter
Jason Castro went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI doubles and a run scored in Friday's win over the A's.
Castro hit RBI doubles in the fourth and fifth innings. He has been seeing the ball well of late, picking up multiple hits in three of his last six games. The backstop has four doubles in that space. For the season as a whole, Castro is slashing .229/.317/.378 with six homers and 32 RBI across 249 at-bats.
Jul 29 - 2:06 AM
Jason Castro posted a pair of doubles with an RBI in Monday's road loss against the Dodgers.
Castro continues to see regular playing time despite the fact he is still hitting just .223. However, he is showing some signs of life with multi-hit performances in two of his past three outings. Still, he is nothing more than a No. 2 fantasy option in most AL formats.
Jul 25 - 4:28 AM
Jason Castro (neck) went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his return to the Twins lineup on Friday.
Castro had been scratched from the finale of the first half due to neck spasms. The 30-year-old backstop is hitting just .219/.311/.363 on the season with six homers and 28 RBI.
Jul 15 - 8:11 AM
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
7th
2
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
7
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
90
295
68
21
0
7
36
40
41
92
0
0
.231
.329
.373
.702
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
89
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
111
3
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Aug 22
@ CWS
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.333
Aug 21
@ CWS
1
3
2
0
0
1
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
.667
.750
1.667
Aug 19
ARZ
1
3
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Aug 18
ARZ
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Aug 17
CLE
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Aug 15
CLE
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Aug 12
@ DET
1
4
3
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
.750
.800
1.000
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
Sidelined
Jason Castro left Wednesday's game against the White Sox with concussion-like symptoms.
Castro will be reevaluated on Thursday. The Twins should have a more clear idea as to how quickly the backstop will be able to return to action once he is a bit further removed from the initial injury.
Aug 23
2
Chris Gimenez
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2B
1
Brian Dozier
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Ehire Adrianza
3B
1
Miguel Sano
10-Day DL
Twins placed 3B Miguel Sano on the 10-day disabled list with a stress reaction in his left shin.
Sano left Saturday's game with the issue and sat out Sunday as well. While the Twins' offense exploded without him in the lineup on Sunday, to lose Sano for any considerable length of time would be a major blow to their postseason aspirations. A corresponding roster move will be announced prior to Monday's doubleheader.
Aug 20
LF
1
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
RF
1
Max Kepler
DH
1
Robbie Grossman
10-Day DL
Twins placed OF/DH Robbie Grossman on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured left thumb.
Grossman suffered the injury a collision with Byron Buxton on Thursday. He's expected to be sidelined for a minimum of three weeks. Mitch Garver has replaced Grossman on the roster and should see his fair share of starts. Eduardo Escobar also figures to see an uptick in playing time.
Aug 18
2
Mitch Garver
3
Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Jose Berrios
3
Hector Santiago
10-Day DL
Hector Santiago's MRI revealed inflammation in his cervical area.
Santiago also received a cortisone injection in his neck, though the hope is that he'll resume throwing in 3-5 days. It looked like the left-hander was nearing a return from a back injury but was shut down after suffering a setback during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester. Santiago hasn't won a start for the Twins since May 9.
Aug 16
4
Adalberto Mejia
10-Day DL
Adalberto Mejia (arm) hopes to resume throwing on Friday.
Mejia hasn't picked up a baseball since August 8 while recovering from a brachialis strain in his left arm. The 24-year-old has gone through the usual peaks and valleys as a rookie, delivering a 4.47 ERA over 18 starts for the Twins. He should be back at some point this year.
Aug 16
5
Bartolo Colon
6
Kyle Gibson
7
Dietrich Enns
10-Day DL
Dietrich Enns (shoulder) has been given a pain-killing injection.
Enns was placed on the disabled list Thursday with left shoulder inflammation and he also had a shoulder issue earlier this season in the minors. He could be an option for some starts next month if he recovers well.
Aug 18
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Matt Belisle
2
Taylor Rogers
3
Tyler Duffey
4
Glen Perkins
5
Trevor Hildenberger
6
Ryan Pressly
7
Ryan O'Rourke
60-Day DL
Ryan O'Rourke underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery on Tuesday.
The procedure was performed by Dr. David Altchek. O'Rourke will miss the entire 2017 season and his rehab will also extend into the first half of the 2018 campaign.
May 2
8
Dillon Gee
9
Alan Busenitz
10
Nik Turley
11
John Curtiss
12
Trevor May
60-Day DL
Trevor May (elbow) will throw from a distance of 60 feet on Monday.
May began his throwing program earlier this month as he makes his way back from Tommy John surgery in March. If all goes well, the 27-year-old has a chance to be a major contributor for the Twins next season. It's unclear whether he'll be brought back as a starter or a reliever.
Aug 14
13
Phil Hughes
60-Day DL
Phil Hughes (shoulder) underwent thoracic outlet revision surgery on Thursday.
The operation was performed in Dallas by Dr. Gregory Pearl. The surgery will obviously end his season. This has been a recurring problem for Hughes, who has now undergone two procedures for thoracic outlet syndrome. The 31-year-old should be ready for spring training.
Aug 10
