Jason Castro | Catcher | #21 Team: Minnesota Twins Age / DOB: (30) / 6/18/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 212 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Stanford Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (10) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $8.5 million, 2018: $8 million, 2019: $8 million, 2020: Free Agent

Jason Castro left Wednesday's game against the White Sox with concussion-like symptoms. Castro will be reevaluated on Thursday. The Twins should have a more clear idea as to how quickly the backstop will be able to return to action once he is a bit further removed from the initial injury. Source: Mike Berardino on Twitter

Jason Castro went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI doubles and a run scored in Friday's win over the A's. Castro hit RBI doubles in the fourth and fifth innings. He has been seeing the ball well of late, picking up multiple hits in three of his last six games. The backstop has four doubles in that space. For the season as a whole, Castro is slashing .229/.317/.378 with six homers and 32 RBI across 249 at-bats.

Jason Castro posted a pair of doubles with an RBI in Monday's road loss against the Dodgers. Castro continues to see regular playing time despite the fact he is still hitting just .223. However, he is showing some signs of life with multi-hit performances in two of his past three outings. Still, he is nothing more than a No. 2 fantasy option in most AL formats.