Jason Castro | Catcher | #21

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (30) / 6/18/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 212
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Stanford
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (10) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Jason Castro left Wednesday's game against the White Sox with concussion-like symptoms.
Castro will be reevaluated on Thursday. The Twins should have a more clear idea as to how quickly the backstop will be able to return to action once he is a bit further removed from the initial injury. Aug 23 - 9:50 PM
Source: Mike Berardino on Twitter
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
7th20.000000000002070
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
902956821073640419200.231.329.373.702
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201789000000
2016111300000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Aug 22@ CWS13100000010000.333.333.333
Aug 21@ CWS13200113100000.667.7501.667
Aug 19ARZ13000011110000.000.250.000
Aug 18ARZ14000000020000.000.000.000
Aug 17CLE14100000030000.250.250.250
Aug 15CLE13000000020000.000.000.000
Aug 12@ DET14310011100000.750.8001.000
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2Chris Gimenez
1B1Joe Mauer
2B1Brian Dozier
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Ehire Adrianza
3B1Miguel Sano
LF1Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
RF1Max Kepler
DH1Robbie Grossman
2Mitch Garver
3Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Jose Berrios
3Hector Santiago
4Adalberto Mejia
5Bartolo Colon
6Kyle Gibson
7Dietrich Enns
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Matt Belisle
2Taylor Rogers
3Tyler Duffey
4Glen Perkins
5Trevor Hildenberger
6Ryan Pressly
7Ryan O'Rourke
8Dillon Gee
9Alan Busenitz
10Nik Turley
11John Curtiss
12Trevor May
13Phil Hughes
 

 