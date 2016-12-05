Michael Brantley | Outfielder | #23

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brantley (shoulder) begins non-contact swings
Reds sign Drew Storen to one-year deal
Giants showing interest in Jae-gyun Hwang
Nats willing to talk extension with Baker
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Chip Kelly says he'd take coordinating job
Patricia lines up Chargers, Rams interviews
Report: Jets interested in DeFilippo as OC
Jets OC Chan Gailey announces 'retirement'
Jets find 1st scapegoat: Axe DL coach Johnson
Osweiler tabbed as starter for Wild Card game
Zimmer: Bradford 'earned the right' to start
Report: Vince Wilfork considering retirement
'Solid chance' Garcon not back with Redskins
Rex to Pegula: If you are firing me, do it
Shocker: Ravens will retain OC Mornhinweg
GM has 'no concerns' about Kuechly's health
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Faried, Arthur, Nelson questionable Tuesday
Rudy Gay (hip) ruled out for Tuesday vs. DEN
Lawson, Afflalo probable Tuesday vs. Denver
Chris Paul (hamstring) doubtful for Wednesday
Damian Lillard (ankle) doubtful for Wednesday
Gerald Henderson (hip) questionable Tuesday
Marc Gasol (ankle) says he'll play on Tuesday
Marco Belinelli (ankle) questionable vs. OKC
Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) doubtful Wed
James Johnson (illness) is a GTD for Tuesday
Dwyane Wade (knee) will be a GTD on Wednesday
Goran Dragic (back) expected to play Tuesday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
December's first star goes to Bobrovsky
Jamie Benn not expected to play Wednesday
Matthews claims Rookie of the Month honor
Max Pacioretty will be a game-time decision
Flyers activate Michal Neuvirth from IR
Alexander Steen tops 500 career points
Chicago sends Tyler Motte to the AHL
Stamkos making progress, off of crutches
Ryan Miller stops 24 in win over Avs
Two points for Taylor Hall in 3-0 victory
NJ G Cory Schneider rebounds with shutout
Travis Zajac not playing vs. BOS on Monday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Trent Owens to be Chris Buescher’s crew chief
Plan ahead: Landon Cassill best at Talladega
Brad Keselowski tied for 3rd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: David Ragan best at Martinsville
Strong run put Kyle Larson in Chase
Plan ahead: Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix
Alex Bowman subbed admirably in 2016
Plan ahead: Ky Busch best at Indy, Texas
Cole Whitt: top-20s in two plate races
Chili Bowl has record entrants
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
Edwards, Busch in top-10 all 2016
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Buckeyes reportedly tab Kevin Wilson as OC
Derek Barnett announces entry into NFL Draft
Budda Baker among four Huskies off to draft
Ohio State CB Conley joins 2017 draft class
Report: Tennessee OC DeBord to join Indiana
Report: Texas to hire OSU's Tim Beck as OC
Badgers LB T.J. Watt follows brothers to NFL
Oklahoma RB Perine declares for the NFL draft
Patrick Mahomes joins growing 2017 QB class
Pauline expects Vea to return to Washington
Mahomes to announce draft intentions Tuesday
Samaje Perine passes Sims as OU's No. 1 RB
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Cedric Soares injury not very serious
Race for Schneiderlin's signature hots up
Alonso injury fears ahead of clash with Spurs
Illness threatens to keep Mesut Ozil out
The injuries just keep on coming for Watford
Remy could return for Cup weekend
Zaha to join Ivory Coast after Tuesday's game
Moyes to check on injured trio
Ten-man Manchester City defeat Burnley 2-1
Mee strikes late for Burnley in losing effort
Snodtgrass shines as Hull City fall again
Phillips leads the way as Albion win again
Roster
Austin Adams
(R)
Lonnie Chisenhall
(OF)
Chris Gimenez
(C)
Zach McAllister
(R)
Jose Ramirez
(3B)
Jesus Aguilar
(1B)
Mike Clevinger
(S)
Yan Gomes
(C)
Francisco Mejia
(C)
Daniel Robertson
(OF)
Cody Allen
(R)
Chris Colabello
(1B)
Erik Gonzalez
(SS)
Ryan Merritt
(R)
Danny Salazar
(S)
Abraham Almonte
(OF)
Joseph Colon
(R)
Nick Goody
(R)
Andrew Miller
(R)
Carlos Santana
(DH)
Cody Anderson
(R)
Ben Copeland
(OF)
Brandon Guyer
(OF)
Hoby Milner
(S)
Chris Seddon
(R)
Shawn Armstrong
(R)
Coco Crisp
(OF)
Jason Kipnis
(2B)
Mike Napoli
(1B)
Bryan Shaw
(R)
Trevor Bauer
(S)
Kyle Crockett
(R)
Corey Kluber
(S)
Tyler Naquin
(OF)
Josh Tomlin
(S)
Michael Brantley
(OF)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Erik Kratz
(C)
Dan Otero
(R)
Juan Uribe
(3B)
Marlon Byrd
(OF)
Scott Downs
(R)
Francisco Lindor
(SS)
Roberto Perez
(C)
Chris Wallace
(C)
Carlos Carrasco
(S)
Edwin Escobar
(R)
Jeff Manship
(R)
Adam Plutko
(R)
Casey Weathers
(R)
Joba Chamberlain
(R)
Perci Garner
(R)
Michael Martinez
(OF)
Guillermo Quiroz
(C)
Robert Whitenack
(S)
Michael Brantley | Outfielder | #23
Team:
Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 5/15/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 7 (0) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $6.5 million, 2017: $7.5 million, 2018: $11 million club option ($1 million buyout)
Latest News
Recent News
Michael Brantley (shoulder) began some non-contact swinging last week.
As scheduled. Brantley has undergone three surgeries on his right shoulder over the last calendar year and appeared in only 11 games for the Indians in 2016, but the hope is he'll be somewhere close to 100 percent leading into the start of spring training in February. Brantley remains a risky draft-day gamble in fantasy leagues for 2017.
Jan 3 - 4:09 PM
Source:
Jordan Bastian on Twitter
Michael Brantley (shoulder) is slated to resume swinging a bat in late December.
Brantley had a lost 2016 season following a pair of shoulder surgeries, but the hope is that he's ready for the beginning of spring training. Still, he has to be considered a major question mark heading into 2017.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 05:58:00 PM
Source:
Paul Hoynes on Twitter
Indians activated OF Michael Brantley from the 60-day disabled list.
It's a procedural move that restores his 40-man roster status. Brantley had a lost 2016 season following a pair of shoulder surgeries, but the hope is that he's ready for spring training.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 04:11:00 PM
Michael Brantley (shoulder) will resume baseball activities in December.
Brantley is coming off a lost season and had a second shoulder surgery in August. There were reports in September about him possibly getting a late start to next season, but for now the Indians expect him to be 100 percent heading into spring training. Of course, they expected to have him for most of 2016, too. He's a big health question mark.
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 03:27:00 PM
Source:
Paul Hoynes on Twitter
Brantley (shoulder) begins non-contact swings
Jan 3 - 4:09 PM
Brantley (shoulder) to swing bat in late Dec.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 05:58:00 PM
Michael Brantley activated from 60-day DL
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 04:11:00 PM
Brantley (shoulder) resuming activity in Dec.
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 03:27:00 PM
More Michael Brantley Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
11
39
9
2
0
0
7
5
3
6
1
0
.231
.279
.282
.561
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
11
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Akron(EAST)
AA
6
19
4
1
0
0
1
1
2
1
0
0
.211
.286
.263
Columbus(INT)
AAA
3
9
1
1
0
0
1
2
1
1
0
0
.111
.182
.222
Lake County(MID)
A
1
3
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.667
.667
1.000
Mahoning Valley(NYP)
A
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
.500
.667
.500
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yan Gomes
2
Roberto Perez
3
Francisco Mejia
4
Guillermo Quiroz
5
Erik Kratz
1B
1
Chris Colabello
2
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Jason Kipnis
SS
1
Francisco Lindor
3B
1
Jose Ramirez
2
Erik Gonzalez
LF
1
Michael Brantley
Sidelined
Michael Brantley (shoulder) began some non-contact swinging last week.
As scheduled. Brantley has undergone three surgeries on his right shoulder over the last calendar year and appeared in only 11 games for the Indians in 2016, but the hope is he'll be somewhere close to 100 percent leading into the start of spring training in February. Brantley remains a risky draft-day gamble in fantasy leagues for 2017.
Jan 3
2
Michael Martinez
CF
1
Tyler Naquin
2
Abraham Almonte
RF
1
Lonnie Chisenhall
2
Brandon Guyer
3
Daniel Robertson
DH
1
Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Corey Kluber
2
Carlos Carrasco
3
Danny Salazar
4
Josh Tomlin
5
Trevor Bauer
6
Mike Clevinger
7
Edwin Escobar
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cody Allen
2
Andrew Miller
3
Bryan Shaw
4
Zach McAllister
5
Dan Otero
6
Kyle Crockett
7
Edwin Escobar
8
Joseph Colon
9
Cody Anderson
Sidelined
Cody Anderson underwent an arthroscopic debridement of his right elbow on Wednesday.
Anderson is expected to begin throwing in eight weeks and should be fine for the start of spring training next February, though he'll face an uphill battle for an Opening Day roster spot after registering a rough 6.68 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 60 2/3 innings (nine starts, 10 relief appearances) for the Indians in 2016. Maybe the elbow was to blame.
Nov 10
10
Nick Goody
11
Adam Plutko
12
Shawn Armstrong
13
Austin Adams
14
Perci Garner
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Nate Grimm takes a look at Jason Hammel's free agent case, Brian Dozier's trade market and more in Monday's Offseason Lowdown.
