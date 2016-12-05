Michael Brantley | Outfielder | #23 Team: Cleveland Indians Age / DOB: (29) / 5/15/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 200 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 7 (0) / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $6.5 million, 2017: $7.5 million, 2018: $11 million club option ($1 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Michael Brantley (shoulder) began some non-contact swinging last week. As scheduled. Brantley has undergone three surgeries on his right shoulder over the last calendar year and appeared in only 11 games for the Indians in 2016, but the hope is he'll be somewhere close to 100 percent leading into the start of spring training in February. Brantley remains a risky draft-day gamble in fantasy leagues for 2017. Source: Jordan Bastian on Twitter

Michael Brantley (shoulder) is slated to resume swinging a bat in late December. Brantley had a lost 2016 season following a pair of shoulder surgeries, but the hope is that he's ready for the beginning of spring training. Still, he has to be considered a major question mark heading into 2017. Source: Paul Hoynes on Twitter

Indians activated OF Michael Brantley from the 60-day disabled list. It's a procedural move that restores his 40-man roster status. Brantley had a lost 2016 season following a pair of shoulder surgeries, but the hope is that he's ready for spring training.