Player Page

Weather | Roster

Michael Brantley | Outfielder | #23

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (29) / 5/15/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 200
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 7 (0) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Michael Brantley (shoulder) began some non-contact swinging last week.
As scheduled. Brantley has undergone three surgeries on his right shoulder over the last calendar year and appeared in only 11 games for the Indians in 2016, but the hope is he'll be somewhere close to 100 percent leading into the start of spring training in February. Brantley remains a risky draft-day gamble in fantasy leagues for 2017. Jan 3 - 4:09 PM
Source: Jordan Bastian on Twitter
More Michael Brantley Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
11399200753610.231.279.282.561
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000110
Michael Brantley's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Michael Brantley's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Michael Brantley's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Michael Brantley's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Akron(EAST)AA6194100112100.211.286.263
Columbus(INT)AAA391100121100.111.182.222
Lake County(MID)A132100000000.667.6671.000
Mahoning Valley(NYP)A121000001000.500.667.500
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
3Francisco Mejia
4Guillermo Quiroz
5Erik Kratz
1B1Chris Colabello
2Jesus Aguilar
2B1Jason Kipnis
SS1Francisco Lindor
3B1Jose Ramirez
2Erik Gonzalez
LF1Michael Brantley
2Michael Martinez
CF1Tyler Naquin
2Abraham Almonte
RF1Lonnie Chisenhall
2Brandon Guyer
3Daniel Robertson
DH1Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Danny Salazar
4Josh Tomlin
5Trevor Bauer
6Mike Clevinger
7Edwin Escobar
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Bryan Shaw
4Zach McAllister
5Dan Otero
6Kyle Crockett
7Edwin Escobar
8Joseph Colon
9Cody Anderson
10Nick Goody
11Adam Plutko
12Shawn Armstrong
13Austin Adams
14Perci Garner
 

 