[X]
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cobb drawing interest from Cubs and Dodgers
Jose Bautista sidelined with back stiffness
Jose De Leon cruises as PR stays undefeated
John Lackey expects to play beyond 2017
Sandoval drills two home runs vs Twins Sat.
Verlander fires five shutout frames vs Miami
Franco crushes grand slam vs Pirates Sat.
Hellickson punished for eight runs in five IP
Brandon Nimmo aggravates hamstring injury
Update: J.D. Martinez has mid-foot sprain
Naquin out with 'bilateral knee soreness'
J.D. Martinez on crutches after early exit
Fitzpatrick shares the lead after R1 of API
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Alex Cobb | Starting Pitcher | #53
Team:
Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 10/7/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 4 (0) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $4.2 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Alex Cobb is drawing "potential interest" from the Cubs and Dodgers.
The Cubs are coached by former Rays manager Joe Maddon while Dodgers president Andrew Friedman previously served as Tampa Bay's GM. Cobb has been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time and the Rays should be motivated to move him in the last year of his contract. Cobb looked rusty in his return from Tommy John surgery last season but still holds an impressive 3.44 ERA for his career.
Mar 18 - 10:56 PM
Source:
Tampa Bay Times
Alex Cobb gave up two runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings during a loss to the Red Sox on Saturday.
He struck out just one batter and issued a pair of free passes. He now has a 3.24 ERA after throwing 8 1/3 innings in three starts. Cobb managed only five starts with a scary 8.59 ERA after returning from Tommy John surgery late last season. The Rays hope he can return to the level that made him one of the better pitchers in baseball in 2013 and 2014.
Mar 11 - 5:39 PM
Alex Cobb was perfect for two innings Tuesday in his start against the Twins.
Cobb's velocity was fine after returning from Tommy John surgery last year, but he didn't have his old feel for his arsenal, particularly his changeup. If he gets that back this spring, he could reemerge as a top-30 SP this year.
Feb 28 - 5:04 PM
Rays and RHP Alex Cobb avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.2 million contract.
He's getting only a small raise after he missed nearly all of last season while working his way back from Tommy John surgery. Cobb will be going into his walk year in 2017.
Jan 13 - 2:35 PM
Source:
Roger Mooney on Twitter
Cobb drawing interest from Cubs and Dodgers
Mar 18 - 10:56 PM
Cobb gives up two runs in 3 1/3 innings Sat.
Mar 11 - 5:39 PM
Alex Cobb flawless against Twins
Feb 28 - 5:04 PM
Rays, Alex Cobb settle at $4.2 million
Jan 13 - 2:35 PM
More Alex Cobb Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
TB
5
5
1
2
0
0
22
32
22
21
7
16
0
0
8.59
1.77
Alex Cobb's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Alex Cobb's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Alex Cobb's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Alex Cobb's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Durham(INT)
AAA
4
4
0
1
0
15
24
13
11
5
10
0
0
6.600
1.933
Charlotte(FSL)
A
4
4
0
2
0
6.2
7
5
5
3
5
0
0
6.750
1.500
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Wilson Ramos
Sidelined
Wilson Ramos (knee) worked out on the field Saturday for the first time this spring.
It's not clear what activities Ramos performed, but they would figure to be limited. Ramos is still hoping to be ready to serve as a designated hitter for the Rays sometime in May as he works his way back from ACL surgery, but his timetable remains very much up in the air.
Mar 5
2
Curt Casali
3
Luke Maile
4
Michael McKenry
5
Jesus Sucre
1B
1
Logan Morrison
2
Nick Franklin
3
Casey Gillaspie
2B
1
Brad Miller
2
Ryan Brett
SS
1
Matt Duffy
2
Tim Beckham
3
Willy Adames
4
Daniel Robertson
3B
1
Evan Longoria
LF
1
Colby Rasmus
2
Shane Peterson
CF
1
Kevin Kiermaier
2
Mallex Smith
RF
1
Steven Souza
2
Jason Coats
DH
1
Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Archer
2
Alex Cobb
3
Jake Odorizzi
4
Blake Snell
5
Matt Andriese
6
Jose De Leon
7
Chase Whitley
8
Hunter Wood
9
Austin Pruitt
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Alex Colome
2
Brad Boxberger
Sidelined
Brad Boxberger (lat) threw live batting practice without any issue on Saturday.
Boxberger said afterwards that while his timing was a little off, he felt good and healthy. The right-hander continues to make progress in his recovery and is expected to pitch in a minor league game as soon as Tuesday.
Mar 18
3
Xavier Cedeno
4
Danny Farquhar
5
Erasmo Ramirez
6
Shawn Tolleson
7
Ryan Garton
8
Ryne Stanek
9
Jose Alvarado
10
Kevin Gadea
Sidelined
Kevin Gadea has been diagnosed with elbow tendinitis and will be shut down for at least the next four weeks.
The 22-year-old right-hander is a Rule 5 selection from the Mariners who was expected to make the Opening Day bullpen. Instead, he'll begin the season on the disabled list and then have ample time to rehab before the Rays will have to make a decision on him.
Mar 17
11
Tommy Hunter
12
Jumbo Diaz
13
Dana Eveland
14
Justin Marks
ST Daily: Debating the WBC
Mar 17
Why do so many players skip the World Baseball Classic? Jesse Pantuosco investigates in Friday's Spring Training Daily.
»
Cobb drawing interest from Cubs and Dodgers
»
Jose Bautista sidelined with back stiffness
»
Jose De Leon cruises as PR stays undefeated
»
John Lackey expects to play beyond 2017
»
Sandoval drills two home runs vs Twins Sat.
»
Verlander fires five shutout frames vs Miami
»
Franco crushes grand slam vs Pirates Sat.
»
Hellickson punished for eight runs in five IP
»
Brandon Nimmo aggravates hamstring injury
»
Update: J.D. Martinez has mid-foot sprain
»
Naquin out with 'bilateral knee soreness'
»
J.D. Martinez on crutches after early exit
