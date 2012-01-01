Alex Cobb | Starting Pitcher | #53 Team: Tampa Bay Rays Age / DOB: (29) / 10/7/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 4 (0) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $4.2 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Alex Cobb is drawing "potential interest" from the Cubs and Dodgers. The Cubs are coached by former Rays manager Joe Maddon while Dodgers president Andrew Friedman previously served as Tampa Bay's GM. Cobb has been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time and the Rays should be motivated to move him in the last year of his contract. Cobb looked rusty in his return from Tommy John surgery last season but still holds an impressive 3.44 ERA for his career. Source: Tampa Bay Times

Alex Cobb gave up two runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings during a loss to the Red Sox on Saturday. He struck out just one batter and issued a pair of free passes. He now has a 3.24 ERA after throwing 8 1/3 innings in three starts. Cobb managed only five starts with a scary 8.59 ERA after returning from Tommy John surgery late last season. The Rays hope he can return to the level that made him one of the better pitchers in baseball in 2013 and 2014.

Alex Cobb was perfect for two innings Tuesday in his start against the Twins. Cobb's velocity was fine after returning from Tommy John surgery last year, but he didn't have his old feel for his arsenal, particularly his changeup. If he gets that back this spring, he could reemerge as a top-30 SP this year.