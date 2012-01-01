Player Page

Alex Cobb | Starting Pitcher | #53

Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:  (29) / 10/7/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 4 (0) / TB
Contract: view contract details
According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Alex Cobb is drawing "potential interest" from the Cubs and Dodgers.
The Cubs are coached by former Rays manager Joe Maddon while Dodgers president Andrew Friedman previously served as Tampa Bay's GM. Cobb has been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time and the Rays should be motivated to move him in the last year of his contract. Cobb looked rusty in his return from Tommy John surgery last season but still holds an impressive 3.44 ERA for his career. Mar 18 - 10:56 PM
Source: Tampa Bay Times
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TB55120022322221716008.591.77
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Durham(INT)AAA4401015241311510006.6001.933
Charlotte(FSL)A440206.275535006.7501.500
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Wilson Ramos
2Curt Casali
3Luke Maile
4Michael McKenry
5Jesus Sucre
1B1Logan Morrison
2Nick Franklin
3Casey Gillaspie
2B1Brad Miller
2Ryan Brett
SS1Matt Duffy
2Tim Beckham
3Willy Adames
4Daniel Robertson
3B1Evan Longoria
LF1Colby Rasmus
2Shane Peterson
CF1Kevin Kiermaier
2Mallex Smith
RF1Steven Souza
2Jason Coats
DH1Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Archer
2Alex Cobb
3Jake Odorizzi
4Blake Snell
5Matt Andriese
6Jose De Leon
7Chase Whitley
8Hunter Wood
9Austin Pruitt
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Alex Colome
2Brad Boxberger
3Xavier Cedeno
4Danny Farquhar
5Erasmo Ramirez
6Shawn Tolleson
7Ryan Garton
8Ryne Stanek
9Jose Alvarado
10Kevin Gadea
11Tommy Hunter
12Jumbo Diaz
13Dana Eveland
14Justin Marks
 

 