Clayton Richard | Relief Pitcher | #27 Team: San Diego Padres Age / DOB: (33) / 9/12/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 240 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Michigan Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 8 (0) / CWS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $1.75 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Padres re-signed LHP Clayton Richard to a one-year, $1.75 million contract. The deal includes $1 million in performance-based incentives. Richard found some success after returning to San Diego (from the north side of Chicago) in 2016, and he'll try to keep that going in 2017. The 33-year-old left-hander is one of a variety of options for the Padres' Opening Day rotation.

Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres have re-signed left-hander Clayton Richard to a one-year contract. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports says the deal is worth $1.75 million. Richard was brutal during his stint with the Cubs this past season, but he latched on with the Padres in August before finishing with a 2.52 ERA and 34/24 K/BB ratio in 53 2/3 innings across nine starts and two relief appearances. It's a good spot for Richards, especially given the lack of quality options in San Diego's rotation. The Padres have also signed Jhoulys Chacin to a one-year deal, but it's a rough-looking group on the whole. Source: San Diego Union-Tribune

Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN reports that the Twins have some interest in free agent left-hander Clayton Richard. Richard, 33, struggled with a 6.43 ERA over 25 relief appearances with the Cubs this past season before finishing with a 2.52 ERA and 34/24 K/BB ratio in 53 2/3 innings over nine starts and two relief appearances with the Padres. The southpaw is not going to move the needle much, but he's someone who could fit in a swingman role. Source: Darren Wolfson on Twitter