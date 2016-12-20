Clayton Richard | Relief Pitcher | #27

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
Winter Meetings Prospect Haul
Dec 9
Dose: Birds Get Fowler
Dec 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Nova, Pirates work out three-year, $26M pact
Padres considering Jered Weaver for rotation
CLE, TEX, HOU, OAK, TOR have made EE offers
Dodgers still in talks with Twins over Dozier
Report: Pirates trying for Jose Quintana deal
CHC, TEX, CLE, PIT all in on FA Tyson Ross
Padres re-sign Clayton Richard for $1.75 mil
Padres finalize $1.75M contract with Chacin
Diamondbacks, Arcia do minor league deal
Report: Padres discussing reunion with Peavy
Phillies acquire Clay Buchholz from Red Sox
Jays talking to Mets about Bruce, Granderson
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 16 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 22
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 22
Week 16: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6
Dec 22
Breeze’s Week 16 IDP Breakdown
Dec 22
Dose: Star WRs Near Return
Dec 22
Matchup: Giants @ Eagles
Dec 22
Week 15 AFC Targets/Touches
Dec 21
Week 16 Power Rankings
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Broncos gaining long-term faith in Siemian
Forte dealing with 'nerve issue' in shoulder
Jamaal Charles (knee) done for rest of 2016
Brady limited in practice with thigh injury
Rivera not concerned about Olsen (elbow)
Newton (shoulder) begins the week limited
Jordan Reed (shoulder) misses practice
Luck (shoulder, thumb) limited Wednesday
Jeremy Hill (knee) also absent on Wednesday
Adrian Peterson also battling a groin injury
Update: Diggs has hip injury, not concussion
Tyler Eifert (back) misses practice Wednesday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
Home vs. Away: Fantasy Splits
Dec 21
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 21
Dec 21
Dose: Isaiah, Boogie go nuts
Dec 21
Stats: Form a Wall
Dec 20
Dose: No Jokic! Nikola's hot
Dec 20
NBA Season Long Podcast
Dec 19
NBA Power Rankings: Week 9
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Wizards not interested in Will Barton?
Al-Farouq Aminu (back) returns in 30 minutes
Meyers Leonard picks up DNP-CD vs. Mavs
Eric Gordon scores 24, now leads NBA in 3PMs
Devin Booker drops 28 on his bobblehead night
Ty Lawson 'absolutely fantastic' Wednesday
Darren Collison sits out 4Q in comeback win
Anthony Davis' 34 & 15 isn't enough vs. OKC
Russell Westbrook gets 42/10/7 in OKC victory
J.J. Barea (left Achilles) out for game
Jon Leuer scores 18 points off Pistons bench
Tristan Thompson grabs nine offensive boards
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Ding Dong the Streak is Dead
Dec 22
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 21
Do Something: NHL Strugglers
Dec 21
Jagr ties Messier in points
Dec 21
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 21
Changing on the Holiday Go
Dec 20
Dose: John Gibson Great
Dec 20
Cam Atkinson: Power Play Stud
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Cam Talbot snaps long losing streak v Coyotes
Claude Giroux scores in shootout win over WSH
Andre Burakovsky scores 1G, 1A in loss to PHI
Cam Atkinson (foot) may sit Thursday
Ben Bishop (LBI) will miss 3-4 weeks
Red Wings put Jimmy Howard on injured reserve
Blackhawks take Corey Crawford off IR
Hossa suffers UBI, questionable for Friday
Johnny Gaudreau snaps 8-game point streak
Joonas Donskoi scores 2G in win over Flames
Markstrom snaps 4-game losing streak vs Jets
Jaden Schwartz scores G, A in OT win over DAL
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
14. Kurt Busch
Dec 9
2017 Daytona 500 in 80 days
Dec 7
Short Tracks
Dec 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
Chase Briscoe ARCA Championship video
Todd Gilliland in 4 KBM No. 51 truck starts
Hemric contending for XFINITY rookie title
Gaughan returns full-time in RCR's No. 62
Jones full-time in RCR's No. 33 Chevrolet
RCR XFINITY lineup includes multiple drivers
Busch will compete in 5 Truck events in 2017
Brennan Poole returns to CGR No. 48 in 2017
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
The RSM Classic: Power Ranking
Nov 14
Perez ends drought; wins OHL
Nov 14
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Brazel birdies 72nd in HK; has first Euro win
RCB caught; shares lead after R3 in Hong Kong
Cabrera-Bello has 3 shot lead in Hong Kong
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
Week 13: Booms and Busts
Nov 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
WVU awards DC Gibson three-year extension
Report: Wyoming RB Hill leaning toward draft
Ramczyk (hip) undecided on potential surgery
Iowa WR VandeBerg receives medical waiver
Tyrone Swoopes to enter draft as tight end
Beavers' Gary Andersen extended through 2021
Texas A&M hits Noil (marijuana) w/ suspension
Royce Freeman returning to Oregon for 2017
Pauline: Belief is S Hooker still enters NFL
It'd be a 'surprise' if Zach Cunningham stays
Arians: Skipping bowl games would concern me
'Toppers RB Wales destroys Memphis with 3 TDs
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 21
Overreaction Monday - Week 17
Dec 19
Team News - Week 17
Dec 17
Sean's Super Subs - Week 17
Dec 16
Late Fitness Check GW17
Dec 16
The Bargain Hunter-Week 17
Dec 16
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW17
Dec 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 17
Dec 15
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Diafra Sakho sidelined after another setBACK
Afellay makes a welcome return to the fold
Bailly returns to United training
Morgan praises Foxes after dramatic comeback
Robles may be called upon in GW18
Zabaleta targets New Year's Eve return
Fabregas to cover for suspended Kante
Batshuayi backed to replace suspended Costa
David Meyler says he's not going anywhere
Chances of Hernandez facing City slimming
Coutinho could play again this year
Matip Cameroon snub could lead to suspension
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Alexi Amarista
(2B)
Allen Cordoba
(SS)
Travis Jankowski
(OF)
Jose Pirela
(2B)
Ryan Schimpf
(2B)
Carlos Asuaje
(2B)
Jarred Cosart
(S)
Zach Lee
(S)
Kevin Quackenbush
(R)
Yangervis Solarte
(3B)
Buddy Baumann
(R)
Miguel Diaz
(S)
Will Locante
(R)
Colin Rea
(S)
Cory Spangenberg
(2B)
Christian Bethancourt
(C)
Alex Dickerson
(OF)
Andrew Lockett
(S)
Hunter Renfroe
(OF)
Luis Torrens
(C)
Jabari Blash
(OF)
Jon Edwards
(R)
Manuel Margot
(OF)
Clayton Richard
(R)
Jose Torres
(R)
Zach Braddock
(R)
Robbie Erlin
(S)
Brandon Maurer
(R)
Andre Rienzo
(R)
Cesar Vargas
(S)
Ryan Buchter
(R)
Christian Friedrich
(S)
Brandon Morrow
(R)
Jamie Romak
(OF)
Carlos Villanueva
(R)
Carter Capps
(R)
Javier Guerra
(SS)
Wil Myers
(1B)
Adam Rosales
(3B)
Brett Wallace
(3B)
Jhoulys Chacin
(S)
Brad Hand
(R)
Kyung-Min Na
(OF)
Tyson Ross
(S)
Michael Watt
(S)
Paul Clemens
(S)
Austin Hedges
(C)
Nick Noonan
(SS)
Jose Ruiz
(C)
Jemile Weeks
(2B)
Dusty Coleman
(3B)
Keith Hessler
(R)
Rafael Ortega
(OF)
Hector Sanchez
(C)
Brandon Wood
(3B)
Franchy Cordero
(SS)
Edwin Jackson
(S)
Luis Perdomo
(S)
Luis Sardinas
(SS)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Clayton Richard | Relief Pitcher | #27
Team:
San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 9/12/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 240
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Michigan
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 8 (0) / CWS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $1.75 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Padres re-signed LHP Clayton Richard to a one-year, $1.75 million contract.
The deal includes $1 million in performance-based incentives. Richard found some success after returning to San Diego (from the north side of Chicago) in 2016, and he'll try to keep that going in 2017. The 33-year-old left-hander is one of a variety of options for the Padres' Opening Day rotation.
Dec 20 - 5:14 PM
Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres have re-signed left-hander Clayton Richard to a one-year contract.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports says the deal is worth $1.75 million. Richard was brutal during his stint with the Cubs this past season, but he latched on with the Padres in August before finishing with a 2.52 ERA and 34/24 K/BB ratio in 53 2/3 innings across nine starts and two relief appearances. It's a good spot for Richards, especially given the lack of quality options in San Diego's rotation. The Padres have also signed Jhoulys Chacin to a one-year deal, but it's a rough-looking group on the whole.
Dec 20 - 1:35 PM
Source:
San Diego Union-Tribune
Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN reports that the Twins have some interest in free agent left-hander Clayton Richard.
Richard, 33, struggled with a 6.43 ERA over 25 relief appearances with the Cubs this past season before finishing with a 2.52 ERA and 34/24 K/BB ratio in 53 2/3 innings over nine starts and two relief appearances with the Padres. The southpaw is not going to move the needle much, but he's someone who could fit in a swingman role.
Dec 7 - 8:42 AM
Source:
Darren Wolfson on Twitter
Clayton Richard was slammed for seven runs -- four earned -- in 4 1/3 innings and took a loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday.
He struggled to find the strike zone, walking four batters and striking out only one. He gave up six hits, including a Yasmany Tomas three-run bomb that capped off a gruesome five run first inning. It was a nasty end to what has been a good season for the veteran left-hander. He has a 3.33 ERA in 67 2/3 innings spread over nine starts and 27 relief appearances.
Oct 1 - 11:44 PM
Padres re-sign Clayton Richard for $1.75 mil
Dec 20 - 5:14 PM
Report: Padres re-sign lefty Clayton Richard
Dec 20 - 1:35 PM
Twins interested in Clayton Richard
Dec 7 - 8:42 AM
Richard pounded for seven runs in 4 1/3 Sat.
Oct 1 - 11:44 PM
More Clayton Richard Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
E. Encarnacion
TOR
(3732)
2
B. Dozier
MIN
(2744)
3
J. Quintana
CWS
(2559)
4
B. Ziegler
BOS
(2228)
5
J. Chacin
SD
(2200)
6
A. Chapman
NYY
(2044)
7
M. Trumbo
BAL
(1993)
8
J. Familia
NYM
(1942)
9
W. Castillo
BAL
(1937)
10
J. Bautista
TOR
(1897)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Diego Padres Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
SD
36
9
3
4
1
1
67.2
81
35
25
31
41
0
0
3.33
1.66
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Oct 1
@ ARZ
1
1
0
1
0
4.1
6
7
4
4
1
0
0
8.31
2.31
Sep 25
SF
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
5
3
2
3
1
0
0
3.00
1.33
Sep 19
ARZ
1
1
1
0
0
6.1
6
2
2
2
2
0
0
2.84
1.26
Sep 13
@ SF
1
1
0
0
0
5.2
11
3
3
3
4
0
0
4.76
2.47
Sep 8
COL
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
6
0
0
2
8
0
0
.00
1.14
Sep 2
@ LA
1
1
0
0
0
5.0
9
1
1
1
4
0
0
1.80
2.00
Aug 27
@ MIA
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
8
0
0
1
3
0
0
.00
1.29
Aug 20
ARZ
1
1
0
1
0
6.0
2
2
0
3
5
0
0
.00
.83
Aug 14
@ NYM
1
1
0
1
0
5.0
3
2
2
3
3
0
0
3.60
1.20
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Iowa(PCL)
AAA
2
2
0
0
0
5
1
0
0
2
5
0
0
.000
.600
Tennessee(SOU)
AA
2
2
0
1
0
7.2
7
3
3
0
5
0
0
3.522
.913
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Austin Hedges
2
Christian Bethancourt
Sidelined
According to Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Christian Bethancourt was recently clocked at 97 mph while facing live hitters in Arizona.
Bethancourt has also been developing a changeup as he prepares to work as a pitcher in the Panama Winter League. The 25-year-old made two relief appearances for the Padres in 2016 and looked pretty good, allowing just one hit over 1 2/3 shutout innings. He hasn't hit well enough to establish himself as a reliable major league catcher, so the Friars will stretch this experiment and try to catch lightning in a bottle with Bethancourt's big arm.
Oct 27
3
Luis Torrens
4
Hector Sanchez
1B
1
Wil Myers
2
Jamie Romak
2B
1
Ryan Schimpf
2
Carlos Asuaje
3
Cory Spangenberg
4
Jose Pirela
SS
1
Luis Sardinas
2
Javier Guerra
3
Allen Cordoba
4
Dusty Coleman
3B
1
Yangervis Solarte
2
Alexi Amarista
LF
1
Alex Dickerson
2
Rafael Ortega
CF
1
Manuel Margot
2
Travis Jankowski
RF
1
Hunter Renfroe
2
Jabari Blash
Sidelined
Jabari Blash (finger) has been shut down for the rest of the 2016 season.
Blash has been sidelined by a sprained left middle finger since mid-August. He will rest his injured digit for the next 4-6 weeks. The Padres hope he will be able to play at some point during winter ball. In 71 at-bats with the major league team this season, the 27-year-old outfielder hit just .169/.298/.324 with three homers and five RBI.
Sep 28
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Christian Friedrich
2
Jhoulys Chacin
3
Luis Perdomo
4
Jarred Cosart
Sidelined
The Padres announced Saturday that Jarred Cosart underwent successful surgery to remove loose bodies from his pitching elbow.
The bone spur in his elbow caused Cosart to miss his final two starts of the regular season. He'll be sidelined for the next six weeks before he's able to resume throwing. The club believes that he'll be fully recovered and ready to go for the start of spring training.
Oct 22
5
Clayton Richard
6
Paul Clemens
7
Miguel Diaz
8
Colin Rea
Sidelined
Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union Tribune reports that Colin Rea underwent successful Tommy John surgery on Thursday.
The Padres had been hopeful that he would be able to avoid going under the knife through rest and rehab, but Rea felt renewed discomfort after a throwing session earlier this week. He'll miss the entire 2017 season and hopes to be ready for the start of the 2018 campaign.
Nov 11
9
Robbie Erlin
Sidelined
Padres activated LHP Robbie Erlin from the 60-day disabled list.
Erlin required season-ending Tommy John surgery back in May. He'll likely be out until around midseason next year.
Nov 8
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Maurer
2
Ryan Buchter
3
Brad Hand
4
Kevin Quackenbush
5
Keith Hessler
6
Buddy Baumann
7
Jose Torres
8
Carter Capps
Sidelined
Padres activated RHP Carter Capps from the 60-day disabled list.
Capps, who was acquired from the Marlins in the Andrew Cashner trade, missed the entire 2016 season following Tommy John surgery in March. He's reportedly ahead of schedule in his rehab and could be ready for the start of next season.
Nov 8
9
Jose Ruiz
10
Will Locante
11
Andre Rienzo
12
Cesar Vargas
13
Andrew Lockett
14
Jon Edwards
Headlines
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Seth Trachtman analyzes ERA sleepers for the 2017 season.
More MLB Columns
»
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
»
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
»
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
»
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
»
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
»
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
»
Winter Meetings Prospect Haul
Dec 9
»
Dose: Birds Get Fowler
Dec 9
MLB Headlines
»
Nova, Pirates work out three-year, $26M pact
»
Padres considering Jered Weaver for rotation
»
CLE, TEX, HOU, OAK, TOR have made EE offers
»
Dodgers still in talks with Twins over Dozier
»
Report: Pirates trying for Jose Quintana deal
»
CHC, TEX, CLE, PIT all in on FA Tyson Ross
»
Padres re-sign Clayton Richard for $1.75 mil
»
Padres finalize $1.75M contract with Chacin
»
Diamondbacks, Arcia do minor league deal
»
Report: Padres discussing reunion with Peavy
»
Phillies acquire Clay Buchholz from Red Sox
»
Jays talking to Mets about Bruce, Granderson
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Premium Content: Free 7-Day Trial
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
FanDuel Premium Content
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved