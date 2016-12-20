Player Page

Clayton Richard | Relief Pitcher | #27

Team: San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:  (33) / 9/12/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 240
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 8 (0) / CWS
Contract: view contract details
Padres re-signed LHP Clayton Richard to a one-year, $1.75 million contract.
The deal includes $1 million in performance-based incentives. Richard found some success after returning to San Diego (from the north side of Chicago) in 2016, and he'll try to keep that going in 2017. The 33-year-old left-hander is one of a variety of options for the Padres' Opening Day rotation. Dec 20 - 5:14 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SD369341167.28135253141003.331.66
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Oct 1@ ARZ110104.167441008.312.31
Sep 25SF110006.053231003.001.33
Sep 19ARZ111006.162222002.841.26
Sep 13@ SF110005.2113334004.762.47
Sep 8COL111007.06002800.001.14
Sep 2@ LA110005.091114001.802.00
Aug 27@ MIA111007.08001300.001.29
Aug 20ARZ110106.02203500.00.83
Aug 14@ NYM110105.032233003.601.20
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Iowa(PCL)AAA2200051002500.000.600
Tennessee(SOU)AA220107.273305003.522.913
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Austin Hedges
2Christian Bethancourt
3Luis Torrens
4Hector Sanchez
1B1Wil Myers
2Jamie Romak
2B1Ryan Schimpf
2Carlos Asuaje
3Cory Spangenberg
4Jose Pirela
SS1Luis Sardinas
2Javier Guerra
3Allen Cordoba
4Dusty Coleman
3B1Yangervis Solarte
2Alexi Amarista
LF1Alex Dickerson
2Rafael Ortega
CF1Manuel Margot
2Travis Jankowski
RF1Hunter Renfroe
2Jabari Blash
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Christian Friedrich
2Jhoulys Chacin
3Luis Perdomo
4Jarred Cosart
5Clayton Richard
6Paul Clemens
7Miguel Diaz
8Colin Rea
9Robbie Erlin
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Maurer
2Ryan Buchter
3Brad Hand
4Kevin Quackenbush
5Keith Hessler
6Buddy Baumann
7Jose Torres
8Carter Capps
9Jose Ruiz
10Will Locante
11Andre Rienzo
12Cesar Vargas
13Andrew Lockett
14Jon Edwards
 

 