Brett Lawrie | Second Baseman | #15

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Adrian Beltre (calf) back in Rangers' lineup
White Sox release disappointing Brett Lawrie
Dahl back injury worse than initially thought
Jason Kipnis (shoulder) to DH next week
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) will play on Monday
Buster Posey (neck) back in Giants' lineup
Scherzer (finger) to throw live BP Tuesday
Matt Carpenter (back) could pull out of WBC
Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) to take live BP
Wheeler (elbow) to stay in extended spring
Gsellman expected to be Mets' No. 5 starter
Corey Seager (shin) back in action Friday
Fournette clocks unofficial 4.51 at Combine
Report: Jets could move on from Eric Decker
Report: Alshon wants to play for a contender
Report: Rams, 49ers looking into Tony Romo
Falcons place 2nd-round tender on WR Gabriel
Coin flip drama: Eagles pick 14th, Colts 15th
Pats exploring vet QBs; Jimmy G to be dealt?
Steelers CB Cockrell gets lowest RFA tender
Texas A&M DE Garrett checks in at 6'5/272
Report: Jets likely to target FA S Jefferson
Report: Adrian Peterson interested in Raiders
Ameer Abdullah fully cleared from foot injury
Hernangomez (ankle) will not play Friday
SVG considering starting Smith over Jackson
Gerald Henderson (hip) out at least two games
C.J. Watson (Achilles) will play Friday
Oladipo (back) may not return until next week
Frank Kaminsky (shoulder) ruled out Saturday
Damian Lillard drops 33 points in win vs. OKC
Nurk Alert DEFCON 1: Jusuf Nurkic goes crazy
Russell Westbrook scores 45 points in loss
Devin Booker scores 15 with nine dimes
Tyler Ulis hands out career-high 8 dimes
Too Much Sauce: Alan Williams drops 16 and 12
Antoine Roussel probably done for the season
Louis Domingue will get the nod on Friday
Artem Anisimov (LBI) will miss Friday's game
Jeff Skinner expected to play on Friday
Peter Budaj will make Lightning debut Friday
Roberto Luongo (LBI) out for at least a week
Kyle Okposo exits game with mid-body injury
Mike Cammalleri suffers an injury on Thursday
Jamie Benn scores two goals in loss to NYI
Ryan Strome nets 3 points in win over DAL
Carey Price collects third straight victory
Roberto Luongo injured vs. Flyers on Thursday
Daniel Suarez fastest rookie in ATL practice
Newman posts fastest lap in ATL practice 1
AJ Allmendinger is a moderate dark horse
Ty Dillon is consistent on track type
Landon Cassill aims for a top-30 in the ATL
Kasey Kahne has 1 Atlanta win in last 3
Jeffrey Earnhardt has 2 top-30s on track type
Kyle Larson: Rinnai 250 advance
Matt DiBenedetto looks to improve on 29th
Brennan Poole: Rinnai 250 advance
Jamie McMurray 0 for last 10 at Atlanta
Chase Briscoe leads Atlanta Truck Practice 1
Coetzee among notables to miss cut at Tshwane
Jamieson adds 65; shares R2 lead at Tshwane
Bjork shares the 36-hole lead at Tshwane Open
Moore makes it six atop WGC leaderboard
Mickelson joins early pack of leaders at WGC
Rory McIlroy looks strong in return to action
Walker off to a quick start at WGC-Mexico
Fisher flashes up the WGC-Mexico board in R1
Stenson (illness) WDs from WGC-Mexico
Bjork makes it three-way tie in South Africa
Porteous holds share of Rnd 1 lead at Tshwane
Havret out in 29; shares R1 lead at Tshwane
David Njoku has already logged 25 interviews
John Ross says he will run 40 under 4.30
UT RB Foreman (foot) to miss rest of Combine
Gamecocks QB McIlwain seeks a transfer
RB Fournette logs poor 28.5'' vertical jump
Drake TE Eric Saubert likely not working out
Myles Garrett stands at ideal 6'5/272 lbs
Cam Robinson believes he is best T in class
Ramczyk says hip checked out fine by docs
Keller Chryst (knee) should be ready for fall
Isaac Asiata tops all-comers with 35 reps
Samaje Perine logs 30 reps in bench press
Laurent Koscielny back for Liverpool showdown
Geoff Cameron back in contention for Potters
Berahino frustration continues in a new home
Mauro Zarate out for the season at Watford
Daryl Janmaat questionable for Week 27 vs SOU
Matt Phillips questionable for Week 27
Craig Dawson cleared to return for Week 27
Evans playing time likely tied to Phillips
Aaron Ramsey in contention for Anfield trip
Hazard knock "nothing serious" says Conte
Schmeichel fine despite ankle injury
WHU set to offer Antonio a new contract
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Abreu
(1B)
Adam Engel
(OF)
Nate Jones
(R)
Justin Morneau
(DH)
Jerry Sands
(DH)
Tim Anderson
(SS)
Todd Frazier
(3B)
Tommy Kahnle
(R)
Omar Narvaez
(C)
James Shields
(S)
Cody Asche
(OF)
Avisail Garcia
(OF)
Andy LaRoche
(3B)
Brian Omogrosso
(R)
Charlie Shirek
(S)
Jairo Asencio
(R)
Leury Garcia
(OF)
Brett Lawrie
(2B)
Eric Patterson
(2B)
Blake Smith
(R)
Chris Beck
(R)
Willy Garcia
(OF)
Matt Lindstrom
(R)
Jake Petricka
(R)
Corey Smith
(1B)
Dan Black
(DH)
Lucas Giolito
(S)
Rymer Liriano
(OF)
David Purcey
(R)
Geovany Soto
(C)
Jason Bourgeois
(OF)
Brad Goldberg
(R)
Reynaldo Lopez
(S)
Zach Putnam
(R)
Giovanni Soto
(R)
Peter Bourjos
(OF)
Miguel Gonzalez
(S)
Cory Luebke
(R)
Jose Quintana
(S)
Anthony Swarzak
(R)
Everth Cabrera
(SS)
Mayckol Guaipe
(R)
J.D. Martin
(S)
David Robertson
(R)
Charlie Tilson
(OF)
Melky Cabrera
(OF)
Scott Hairston
(OF)
Jacob May
(OF)
Carlos Rodon
(S)
Josh Wall
(R)
Dylan Covey
(S)
Derek Holland
(S)
Juan Minaya
(R)
Tyler Saladino
(2B)
Daniel Webb
(R)
Jesse Crain
(R)
Dan Jennings
(R)
Yoan Moncada
(3B)
Yolmer Sanchez
(2B)
Michael Ynoa
(R)
Matt Davidson
(DH)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Brett Lawrie | Second Baseman | #15
Team:
Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 1/18/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (16) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $4.125 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
White Sox released INF Brett Lawrie.
Lawrie has been sitting out all spring with recurring leg soreness, and the White Sox apparently had had enough. Giving him his walking papers now means they'll only have to pay a fraction of the $3.5 million he was set to make via the arbitration process. Lawrie was a highly touted prospect but has disappointed at all three stops in Toronto, Oakland and Chicago, hitting just .261/.315/.419 while having a terrible time staying healthy. He's still just 27, so some team will take a shot on him. Either Tyler Saladino or Yolmer Sanchez will likely open the season as the White Sox' second baseman, but this could speed up Yoan Moncada's timetable a bit.
Mar 3 - 1:22 PM
Source:
Dan Hayes on Twitter
Brett Lawrie (lower body) continues to receive treatment.
Lawrie has been shut down from baseball activities for a handful of days because of muscular discomfort in his lower body. It's unclear how long he might be sidelined. "There was never any indication that anything was wrong," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "We are going to see how it continues to go. We’ll re-evaluate it."
Feb 28 - 11:09 PM
Source:
Chicago Sun-Times
Brett Lawrie was held out of the White Sox starting lineup on Saturday due to recurring leg issues.
Lawrie missed time during the 2016 season due to issues with his left leg. He had been a full participant in all team activities prior to Saturday but wasn't feeling right prior to the start of the game. It's definitely a situation that is worth monitoring in the coming days.
Feb 25 - 1:51 PM
Source:
Colleen Kane on Twitter
White Sox and INF Brett Lawrie avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.5 million contract.
Lawrie will see a massive drop in salary from the $4.125 million that he made in 2016 after hitting just .248/.310/.413 with 12 homers and 36 RBI in 94 games in his first season with the White Sox. Still just 26-years-old, Lawrie is expected to be fully healthy and ready to go for the start of spring training and could represent a nice buy-low opportunity in the late rounds of fantasy drafts.
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 06:53:00 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
White Sox release disappointing Brett Lawrie
Mar 3 - 1:22 PM
Lawrie (lower body) still getting treatment
Feb 28 - 11:09 PM
Brett Lawrie (leg) not in lineup on Saturday
Feb 25 - 1:51 PM
Lawrie agrees to pay cut, avoids arbitration
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 06:53:00 PM
More Brett Lawrie Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago White Sox Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
94
351
87
22
0
12
36
35
30
109
7
3
.248
.310
.413
.723
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
92
0
0
0
2
Brett Lawrie's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Brett Lawrie's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Brett Lawrie's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Brett Lawrie's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Birmingham(SOU)
AA
5
16
5
1
0
0
0
2
0
3
0
0
.313
.353
.375
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Geovany Soto
2
Omar Narvaez
1B
1
Jose Abreu
2B
1
Tyler Saladino
2
Yolmer Sanchez
3
Yoan Moncada
4
Leury Garcia
SS
1
Tim Anderson
2
Everth Cabrera
3B
1
Todd Frazier
LF
1
Melky Cabrera
2
Cody Asche
CF
1
Charlie Tilson
Sidelined
Charlie Tilson (foot) is not ready for running yet.
The young center fielder has been doing most other drills -- ones that feature hitting and throwing -- as he recovers from a mid-February stress reaction in his right foot. Tilson remains questionable for Opening Day. Much of his skillset relies on running.
Mar 2
2
Adam Engel
3
Jacob May
4
Peter Bourjos
RF
1
Rymer Liriano
2
Willy Garcia
DH
1
Avisail Garcia
2
Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jose Quintana
2
James Shields
3
Carlos Rodon
4
Miguel Gonzalez
5
Derek Holland
6
Reynaldo Lopez
7
Lucas Giolito
8
Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
David Robertson
2
Nate Jones
3
Zach Putnam
4
Michael Ynoa
5
Jake Petricka
6
Dan Jennings
7
Tommy Kahnle
8
Chris Beck
9
Juan Minaya
10
Giovanni Soto
11
Brad Goldberg
12
Anthony Swarzak
