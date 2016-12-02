Player Page

Brett Lawrie | Second Baseman | #15

Team: Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/18/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (16) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
White Sox released INF Brett Lawrie.
Lawrie has been sitting out all spring with recurring leg soreness, and the White Sox apparently had had enough. Giving him his walking papers now means they'll only have to pay a fraction of the $3.5 million he was set to make via the arbitration process. Lawrie was a highly touted prospect but has disappointed at all three stops in Toronto, Oakland and Chicago, hitting just .261/.315/.419 while having a terrible time staying healthy. He's still just 27, so some team will take a shot on him. Either Tyler Saladino or Yolmer Sanchez will likely open the season as the White Sox' second baseman, but this could speed up Yoan Moncada's timetable a bit. Mar 3 - 1:22 PM
Source: Dan Hayes on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
94351872201236353010973.248.310.413.723
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600920002
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Birmingham(SOU)AA5165100020300.313.353.375
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Geovany Soto
2Omar Narvaez
1B1Jose Abreu
2B1Tyler Saladino
2Yolmer Sanchez
3Yoan Moncada
4Leury Garcia
SS1Tim Anderson
2Everth Cabrera
3B1Todd Frazier
LF1Melky Cabrera
2Cody Asche
CF1Charlie Tilson
2Adam Engel
3Jacob May
4Peter Bourjos
RF1Rymer Liriano
2Willy Garcia
DH1Avisail Garcia
2Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jose Quintana
2James Shields
3Carlos Rodon
4Miguel Gonzalez
5Derek Holland
6Reynaldo Lopez
7Lucas Giolito
8Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1David Robertson
2Nate Jones
3Zach Putnam
4Michael Ynoa
5Jake Petricka
6Dan Jennings
7Tommy Kahnle
8Chris Beck
9Juan Minaya
10Giovanni Soto
11Brad Goldberg
12Anthony Swarzak
 

 