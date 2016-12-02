Brett Lawrie | Second Baseman | #15 Team: Chicago White Sox Age / DOB: (27) / 1/18/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (16) / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $4.125 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

White Sox released INF Brett Lawrie. Lawrie has been sitting out all spring with recurring leg soreness, and the White Sox apparently had had enough. Giving him his walking papers now means they'll only have to pay a fraction of the $3.5 million he was set to make via the arbitration process. Lawrie was a highly touted prospect but has disappointed at all three stops in Toronto, Oakland and Chicago, hitting just .261/.315/.419 while having a terrible time staying healthy. He's still just 27, so some team will take a shot on him. Either Tyler Saladino or Yolmer Sanchez will likely open the season as the White Sox' second baseman, but this could speed up Yoan Moncada's timetable a bit. Source: Dan Hayes on Twitter

Brett Lawrie (lower body) continues to receive treatment. Lawrie has been shut down from baseball activities for a handful of days because of muscular discomfort in his lower body. It's unclear how long he might be sidelined. "There was never any indication that anything was wrong," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "We are going to see how it continues to go. We’ll re-evaluate it." Source: Chicago Sun-Times

Brett Lawrie was held out of the White Sox starting lineup on Saturday due to recurring leg issues. Lawrie missed time during the 2016 season due to issues with his left leg. He had been a full participant in all team activities prior to Saturday but wasn't feeling right prior to the start of the game. It's definitely a situation that is worth monitoring in the coming days. Source: Colleen Kane on Twitter