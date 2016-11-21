Player Page

Andrew Cashner | Starting Pitcher | #54

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (30) / 9/11/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'6 / 235
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: TCU
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (19) / CHC
Contract: view contract details
Andrew Cashner has been shut down due to biceps tendinitis.
Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News writes that the Rangers do not believe the injury will affect Cashner's availability for the start of the 2017 regular season, but there's no way of saying that for sure right now. Cashner felt some upper-arm discomfort during a bullpen session earlier this week in Rangers camp and hasn't thrown since. He'll be evaluated by Dr. Keith Meister sometime Thursday or Friday. Cashner, 30, scored a one-year, $10 million free agent contract from Texas over the winter despite posting a rough 5.25 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 132 innings last season between San Diego and Miami. Mar 2 - 3:00 PM
Source: Dallas Morning News
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MIA282751100132142837760112005.251.53
Andrew Cashner's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Lake Elsinore(CAL)A1100032000100.000.667
