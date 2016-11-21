Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Hanser Alberto (3B)
(3B)
Scott Cousins
(OF)
Ronald Guzman
(1B)
Kyle Lohse
(S)
Jurickson Profar
(3B)
Dario Alvarez
(R)
Jordan Danks
(OF)
Cole Hamels
(S)
James Loney
(1B)
Cesar Puello
(OF)
Elvis Andrus
(SS)
Yu Darvish
(S)
Josh Hamilton
(OF)
Jonathan Lucroy
(C)
Drew Robinson
(2B)
Tony Barnette
(R)
Delino DeShields
(OF)
Mike Hauschild
(S)
Nick Martinez
(S)
Tyson Ross
(S)
Anthony Bass
(R)
Jake Diekman
(R)
Brett Hayes
(C)
Kevin Matthews
(S)
Ryan Rua
(OF)
Adrian Beltre
(3B)
Sam Dyson
(R)
Jared Hoying
(OF)
Nomar Mazara
(OF)
Tanner Scheppers
(R)
Doug Bernier
(3B)
Andrew Faulkner
(R)
Jeremy Jeffress
(R)
Yohander Mendez
(S)
Travis Snider
(OF)
Jordan Brown
(OF)
Joey Gallo
(3B)
A.J. Jimenez
(C)
Will Middlebrooks
(3B)
Brad Snyder
(1B)
Jared Burton
(R)
Eddie Gamboa
(S)
Keone Kela
(R)
Mike Napoli
(1B)
Kensuke Tanaka
(OF)
Matt Bush
(R)
Dillon Gee
(S)
Jose Leclerc
(R)
Brett Nicholas
(C)
Donnie Veal
(R)
Andrew Cashner
(S)
Carlos Gomez
(OF)
Steven Lerud
(C)
Rougned Odor
(2B)
Allen Webster
(S)
Robinson Chirinos
(C)
Sean Green
(R)
Colby Lewis
(S)
Juan Carlos Oviedo
(R)
Wesley Wright
(R)
Shin-Soo Choo
(OF)
A.J. Griffin
(S)
Adam Loewen
(R)
Martin Perez
(S)
Luis Yander La O
(3B)
Alex Claudio
(R)
Andrew Cashner | Starting Pitcher | #54
Team:
Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 9/11/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'6 / 235
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
TCU
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (19) / CHC
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $10 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Andrew Cashner has been shut down due to biceps tendinitis.
Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News writes that the Rangers do not believe the injury will affect Cashner's availability for the start of the 2017 regular season, but there's no way of saying that for sure right now. Cashner felt some upper-arm discomfort during a bullpen session earlier this week in Rangers camp and hasn't thrown since. He'll be evaluated by Dr. Keith Meister sometime Thursday or Friday. Cashner, 30, scored a one-year, $10 million free agent contract from Texas over the winter despite posting a rough 5.25 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 132 innings last season between San Diego and Miami.
Mar 2 - 3:00 PM
Source:
Dallas Morning News
Rangers signed RHP Andrew Cashner to a one-year, $10 million contract.
The deal was first reported last Friday and has now become official. Cashner is coming off a season where he posted a 5.25 ERA over 132 innings for the Padres and Marlins. His results have never caught up with his stuff, and it's hard to see a big bounce-back season coming with a move to the American League. That said, there are worse one-year gambles to take.
Mon, Nov 21, 2016 05:49:00 PM
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Rangers are close to signing Andrew Cashner.
MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan says it's a one-year, $10 million contract. Cashner is from Texas and the Rangers have been connected to him before, so this pairing doesn't come as a surprise. The hard-throwing righty has flashed promise but ultimately been a disappointment to this point, as he's coming off a year that saw him post a 5.25 ERA across 132 innings. A move to the American League probably doesn't bode well for a potential bounce-back season from Cashner.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 11:50:00 AM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Andrew Cashner struggled in a no-decision against the Nationals on Friday, surrendering four runs on seven hits over four innings.
The veteran right-hander walked two and punched out three in the ballgame. After being staked to an early 4-0 lead, Cashner gave it all back in the fourth inning, including a pair of homers to Anthony Rendon and Stephen Drew. He finishes a highly-disappointing 2016 season with a 5-11 record, 5.25 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 112/60 K/BB ratio across 132 innings.
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 01:13:00 AM
TEX's Cashner shut down with biceps injury
Mar 2 - 3:00 PM
Rangers make Andrew Cashner signing official
Mon, Nov 21, 2016 05:49:00 PM
Rosenthal: Rangers close to signing Cashner
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 11:50:00 AM
Andrew Cashner struggles in no-decision
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 01:13:00 AM
More Andrew Cashner Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Hamilton
TEX
(2683)
2
D. Wright
NYM
(1856)
3
J. Donaldson
TOR
(1710)
4
A. Beltre
TEX
(1706)
5
J. Verlander
DET
(1658)
6
M. Scherzer
WAS
(1554)
7
A. Pagan
SF
(1522)
8
L. Duda
NYM
(1452)
9
M. Wieters
WAS
(1435)
10
J. Segura
SEA
(1368)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Texas Rangers Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
MIA
28
27
5
11
0
0
132
142
83
77
60
112
0
0
5.25
1.53
Andrew Cashner's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Andrew Cashner's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Andrew Cashner's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Andrew Cashner's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Lake Elsinore(CAL)
A
1
1
0
0
0
3
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
.000
.667
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jonathan Lucroy
2
Robinson Chirinos
3
Brett Nicholas
4
Brett Hayes
5
Steven Lerud
1B
1
Mike Napoli
2
Ronald Guzman
3
Josh Hamilton
2B
1
Rougned Odor
2
Drew Robinson
3
Doug Bernier
SS
1
Elvis Andrus
2
Hanser Alberto
3B
1
Adrian Beltre
Sidelined
Adrian Beltre (calf) said Monday that he is unsure about his status for the World Baseball Classic.
Beltre suffered a Grade 1 strain of his left calf shortly after arriving at Rangers camp and he still hasn't tried to run at full speed. The Dominican third baseman will have to make a decision about the first round of the WBC by Thursday. Texas' medical staff would probably prefer he remain in Arizona all spring.
Feb 27
2
Will Middlebrooks
LF
1
Jurickson Profar
2
Ryan Rua
3
Travis Snider
CF
1
Carlos Gomez
2
Delino DeShields
3
Jared Hoying
RF
1
Nomar Mazara
2
Cesar Puello
DH
1
Shin-Soo Choo
2
Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Yu Darvish
2
Cole Hamels
3
Martin Perez
4
Andrew Cashner
Sidelined
Andrew Cashner has been shut down due to biceps tendinitis.
Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News writes that the Rangers do not believe the injury will affect Cashner's availability for the start of the 2017 regular season, but there's no way of saying that for sure right now. Cashner felt some upper-arm discomfort during a bullpen session earlier this week in Rangers camp and hasn't thrown since. He'll be evaluated by Dr. Keith Meister sometime Thursday or Friday. Cashner, 30, scored a one-year, $10 million free agent contract from Texas over the winter despite posting a rough 5.25 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 132 innings last season between San Diego and Miami.
Mar 2
5
A.J. Griffin
6
Tyson Ross
Sidelined
Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet syndrome) will make 25 throws from 125 to 135 feet on Wednesday.
Assuming all goes well, he'll then throw 15 pitches on flat ground. Good news for Ross as he continues his rehab from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. The hope is that he could be ready to begin throwing off a mound by mid-March. Ross probably won't be ready to pitch for the Rangers until May or June, but he could make a big impact if he returns to full health.
Mar 1
7
Mike Hauschild
8
Dillon Gee
9
Allen Webster
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Sam Dyson
2
Jeremy Jeffress
3
Matt Bush
4
Jake Diekman
60-Day DL
Rangers placed LHP Jake Diekman on the 60-day disabled list.
Diekman underwent colon surgery in January and has two more procedures scheduled for April and June. The left-hander is hoping to be able to contribute shortly after the All-Star break.
Feb 14
5
Tony Barnette
6
Keone Kela
7
Alex Claudio
8
Tanner Scheppers
9
Eddie Gamboa
10
Nick Martinez
11
Jose Leclerc
12
Andrew Faulkner
13
Wesley Wright
Headlines
2017 Breakdowns: Second Base
Mar 2
Matthew Pouliot has thoughts on who to target and who to stay away from at second base in this week's Strike Zone.
More MLB Columns
»
2017 Breakdowns: Second Base
Mar 2
»
Podcast: Padres Check-In
Mar 2
»
ST Daily: Training Wheeler
Mar 2
»
Podcast: Brewers Check-In
Mar 1
»
Showdown: Longoria vs. Franco
Mar 1
»
Bullpen Review: AL Central
Mar 1
»
ST Daily: He's Not Wright
Mar 1
»
ST Daily: Disco Down
Feb 28
MLB Headlines
»
TEX's Cashner shut down with biceps injury
»
Jon Lester named Cubs' Opening Day starter
»
Rule 5 pick Sparkman suffers broken thumb
»
Johnny Cueto expected at Giants camp Friday
»
Pujols (foot) nearing Cactus League debut?
»
Matt Carpenter out Thursday with stiff back
»
Confirmed: Wright has shoulder impingement
»
Report: Nationals could release Derek Norris
»
DeSclafani (elbow) cleared to resume throwing
»
Cubs' Rizzo out Thursday with back tightness
»
Posey (neck) scratched from lineup Thursday
»
Familia suspension ruling coming after WBC?
