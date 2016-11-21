Andrew Cashner | Starting Pitcher | #54 Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (30) / 9/11/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'6 / 235 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: TCU Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (19) / CHC Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $10 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Andrew Cashner has been shut down due to biceps tendinitis. Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News writes that the Rangers do not believe the injury will affect Cashner's availability for the start of the 2017 regular season, but there's no way of saying that for sure right now. Cashner felt some upper-arm discomfort during a bullpen session earlier this week in Rangers camp and hasn't thrown since. He'll be evaluated by Dr. Keith Meister sometime Thursday or Friday. Cashner, 30, scored a one-year, $10 million free agent contract from Texas over the winter despite posting a rough 5.25 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 132 innings last season between San Diego and Miami. Source: Dallas Morning News

Rangers signed RHP Andrew Cashner to a one-year, $10 million contract. The deal was first reported last Friday and has now become official. Cashner is coming off a season where he posted a 5.25 ERA over 132 innings for the Padres and Marlins. His results have never caught up with his stuff, and it's hard to see a big bounce-back season coming with a move to the American League. That said, there are worse one-year gambles to take.

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Rangers are close to signing Andrew Cashner. MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan says it's a one-year, $10 million contract. Cashner is from Texas and the Rangers have been connected to him before, so this pairing doesn't come as a surprise. The hard-throwing righty has flashed promise but ultimately been a disappointment to this point, as he's coming off a year that saw him post a 5.25 ERA across 132 innings. A move to the American League probably doesn't bode well for a potential bounce-back season from Cashner. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter