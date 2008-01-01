Player Page

Lonnie Chisenhall | Outfielder | #8

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (28) / 10/4/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 190
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Pitt (NC) CC
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (29) / CLE
Lonnie Chisenhall was pulled from Friday's game against the Cubs with a right shoulder injury.
Chisenhall was hurt when he collided with the outfield wall while trying to chase down a Munenori Kawasaki triple. The Indians are listing him as day-to-day right now, but that might not necessarily mean much until he's evaluated further. They should have more to say after the game is over. Mar 24 - 5:28 PM
Source: Paul Hoynes on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
12638511025585743237060.286.328.439.767
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016030011190
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Akron(EAST)AA4152100232200.133.222.200
Columbus(INT)AAA380000202300.000.182.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
3Erik Kratz
4Adam Moore
1B1Edwin Encarnacion
2Chris Colabello
2B1Jason Kipnis
SS1Francisco Lindor
3B1Jose Ramirez
2Erik Gonzalez
LF1Michael Brantley
2Michael Martinez
CF1Tyler Naquin
2Austin Jackson
3Abraham Almonte
RF1Lonnie Chisenhall
2Brandon Guyer
3Daniel Robertson
DH1Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Danny Salazar
4Josh Tomlin
5Trevor Bauer
6Mike Clevinger
7Cody Anderson
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Bryan Shaw
4Zach McAllister
5Dan Otero
6Boone Logan
7Carlos Frias
8Nick Goody
9Kyle Crockett
10Joseph Colon
11Shawn Armstrong
12Tyler Olson
 

 