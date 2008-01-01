Welcome,
Jon Gray departs outing with foot soreness
Lonnie Chisenhall leaves with shoulder injury
J.D. Martinez diagnosed with Lisfranc sprain
Marlins name Volquez Opening Day starter
Derek Norris to sign one-year deal with Rays
Will Smith to undergo Tommy John surgery
Jarrod Dyson (legs) remains out of action
Jose Quintana to start opener for White Sox
Khris Davis is nursing minor quad injury
Estrada expected to start Opening Day for TOR
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) back in lineup Friday
Carlos Rodon to undergo MRI on tight biceps
Lonnie Chisenhall | Outfielder | #8
Team:
Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 10/4/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Pitt (NC) CC
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (29) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $4.3 million, 2018: Arb. eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Lonnie Chisenhall was pulled from Friday's game against the Cubs with a right shoulder injury.
Chisenhall was hurt when he collided with the outfield wall while trying to chase down a Munenori Kawasaki triple. The Indians are listing him as day-to-day right now, but that might not necessarily mean much until he's evaluated further. They should have more to say after the game is over.
Mar 24 - 5:28 PM
Source:
Paul Hoynes on Twitter
Lonnie Chisenhall exited Friday's game against the Cubs after colliding with the outfield wall.
Chisenhall appeared to be grabbing at his right shoulder as he walked off the field with a trainer and manager Terry Francona. The Indians should have an update on their right fielder shortly.
Mar 24 - 4:41 PM
Source:
Paul Hoynes on Twitter
Lonnie Chisenhall was scratched from the Indians' Cactus League lineup Monday due to illness.
He should be fine after a day or two of rest. Chisenhall is expected to open the 2017 regular season with a share of the starting right field job in Cleveland.
Feb 27 - 2:07 PM
Source:
Jordan Bastian on Twitter
Indians and OF Lonnie Chisenhall avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.3 million contract.
He was eligible for arbitration for the second time this offseason. Chisenhall hit .286/.328/.439 with eight homers in 2016 while settling in as the Tribe's regular right fielder versus righties.
Jan 13 - 3:05 PM
Source:
Jordan Bastian on Twitter
Lonnie Chisenhall leaves with shoulder injury
Mar 24 - 5:28 PM
Lonnie Chisenhall exits after wall collision
Mar 24 - 4:41 PM
Chisenhall scratched from lineup Monday
Feb 27 - 2:07 PM
Indians, Lonnie Chisenhall avoid arbitration
Jan 13 - 3:05 PM
Cleveland Indians Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
126
385
110
25
5
8
57
43
23
70
6
0
.286
.328
.439
.767
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
3
0
0
1
119
0
Lonnie Chisenhall's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Lonnie Chisenhall's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Lonnie Chisenhall's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Lonnie Chisenhall's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Akron(EAST)
AA
4
15
2
1
0
0
2
3
2
2
0
0
.133
.222
.200
Columbus(INT)
AAA
3
8
0
0
0
0
2
0
2
3
0
0
.000
.182
.000
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yan Gomes
2
Roberto Perez
3
Erik Kratz
4
Adam Moore
1B
1
Edwin Encarnacion
2
Chris Colabello
2B
1
Jason Kipnis
Sidelined
Jason Kipnis will be sidelined for another 4-5 weeks after a second opinion confirmed that he has inflammation in his right shoulder.
The diagnosis doesn't appear to be any worse here, as we already knew Kipnis was nursing soreness in his rotator cuff. The 4-5 week timeline does give us a bit more clarity, though, and in all likelihood it appears Kipnis will at least miss all of April. The Indians are considering moving Jose Ramirez to second base and using Giovanny Urshela and/or Richie Shaffer at third. They could also simply install Michael Martinez and/or Erik Gonzalez at second base.
Mar 19
SS
1
Francisco Lindor
3B
1
Jose Ramirez
2
Erik Gonzalez
LF
1
Michael Brantley
Sidelined
Making his Cactus League debut, Michael Brantley (shoulder) went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored Monday against the Dodgers.
Brantley, who made the start in left field, reached on a fielding error in the first inning before delivering an RBI single in the second inning and another single in the fifth. It’s worth noting that the second single came off left-hander Adam Liberatore. It’s unclear if he’ll have enough time to get ramped up for Opening Day, but the Indians have to be thrilled coming out of Monday’s game.
Mar 20
2
Michael Martinez
CF
1
Tyler Naquin
Sidelined
Tyler Naquin said Sunday that the knee soreness he's dealing with isn't a big deal.
Naquin has been diagnosed with bilateral soreness in both knees, but he expects to return to game action soon. The 25-year-old is hitting .458 this spring.
Mar 19
2
Austin Jackson
3
Abraham Almonte
RF
1
Lonnie Chisenhall
Sidelined
Lonnie Chisenhall was pulled from Friday's game against the Cubs with a right shoulder injury.
Chisenhall was hurt when he collided with the outfield wall while trying to chase down a Munenori Kawasaki triple. The Indians are listing him as day-to-day right now, but that might not necessarily mean much until he's evaluated further. They should have more to say after the game is over.
Mar 24
2
Brandon Guyer
3
Daniel Robertson
DH
1
Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Corey Kluber
2
Carlos Carrasco
Sidelined
Carlos Carrasco (elbow) will pitch in a minor league game on Monday.
A previous report said that Carrasco would throw a bullpen session Sunday and return to Cactus League action Friday, but he actually already threw off a mound without issue on Saturday. Pitching in a minor league game would allow the Indians to backdate a potential disabled list stint should Carrasco suffer a setback. It looks like he'll be fine after last week's elbow scare, although it's possible the Indians could delay him until April 15 when they need a fifth starter.
Mar 19
3
Danny Salazar
4
Josh Tomlin
5
Trevor Bauer
6
Mike Clevinger
7
Cody Anderson
Sidelined
Cody Anderson will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the 2017 season.
Anderson was diagnosed with an ulnar collateral ligament sprain earlier this month but the initial feeling had been that he would try to avoid surgery. However, after a second opinion, he's elected to go under the knife. Anderson is also dealing with a mild flexor strain in addition to his UCL damage.
Mar 19
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cody Allen
2
Andrew Miller
3
Bryan Shaw
4
Zach McAllister
5
Dan Otero
6
Boone Logan
7
Carlos Frias
8
Nick Goody
9
Kyle Crockett
10
Joseph Colon
11
Shawn Armstrong
12
Tyler Olson
