Jake Odorizzi | Starting Pitcher | #23 Team: Tampa Bay Rays Age / DOB: (26) / 3/27/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 190 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2008 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / MLW Contract: view contract details 2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent

Jake Odorizzi had his salary arbitration hearing on Monday morning in Florida. A decision is expected to come Tuesday. Odorizzi filed at $4.1 million and the Rays filed at $3.825 million when arbitration figures were exchanged in early January. The hard-throwing right-hander posted a cool 3.69 ERA with 166 strikeouts over a career-high 187 2/3 innings in 2016. Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter

Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe is hearing the Rays could trade Jake Odorizzi before the start of spring training. Even after shipping Drew Smyly to the Mariners, the Rays still have a surplus of arms and could move one of them in the near future. Cafardo believes it's unlikely the Rays would move either Chris Archer or Alex Cobb, leaving Odorizzi as the most likely trade candidate. Odorizzi enjoyed one of his best seasons last year, logging a 3.69 ERA over a career-high 187 2/3 innings. Source: Boston Globe

Jake Odorizzi requested $4.1 million and was offered $3.825 million by the Rays when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday. It's the first year that Odorizzi is eligible for arbitration and he'll see a sizable raise either way over the $520,700 that he earned in 2016. MLBTradeRumors.com had projected the 26-year-old hurler to earn $4.6 million through the arbitration process. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter