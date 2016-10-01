Welcome,
Jake Odorizzi | Starting Pitcher | #23
Team:
Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 3/27/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2008 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jake Odorizzi had his salary arbitration hearing on Monday morning in Florida.
A decision is expected to come Tuesday. Odorizzi filed at $4.1 million and the Rays filed at $3.825 million when arbitration figures were exchanged in early January. The hard-throwing right-hander posted a cool 3.69 ERA with 166 strikeouts over a career-high 187 2/3 innings in 2016.
Feb 13 - 3:17 PM
Source:
Marc Topkin on Twitter
Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe is hearing the Rays could trade Jake Odorizzi before the start of spring training.
Even after shipping Drew Smyly to the Mariners, the Rays still have a surplus of arms and could move one of them in the near future. Cafardo believes it's unlikely the Rays would move either Chris Archer or Alex Cobb, leaving Odorizzi as the most likely trade candidate. Odorizzi enjoyed one of his best seasons last year, logging a 3.69 ERA over a career-high 187 2/3 innings.
Jan 21 - 7:18 PM
Source:
Boston Globe
Jake Odorizzi requested $4.1 million and was offered $3.825 million by the Rays when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday.
It's the first year that Odorizzi is eligible for arbitration and he'll see a sizable raise either way over the $520,700 that he earned in 2016. MLBTradeRumors.com had projected the 26-year-old hurler to earn $4.6 million through the arbitration process.
Jan 13 - 8:13 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Jake Odorizzi fired six innings of one run baseball to beat the Rangers 4-1 on Saturday.
The only blemish on his box score line tonight was a Robinson Chirinos solo blast in the sixth inning. He allowed just three hits while generating eight strikeouts and no walks. It was a fitting end to a strong season for the 26-year-old. He finishes with a 10-6 record and 3.69 ERA in 33 starts. He struck out 166 batters against 54 walks in 187 2/3 innings.
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 11:24:00 PM
Jake Odorizzi had arbitration hearing Monday
Feb 13 - 3:17 PM
Rays could deal Odorizzi before spring training
Jan 21 - 7:18 PM
Odorizzi seeking $4.1 million in arbitration
Jan 13 - 8:13 PM
Odorizzi yields one run in six frames to win
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 11:24:00 PM
More Jake Odorizzi Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
TB
33
33
10
6
0
0
187.2
170
80
77
54
166
0
0
3.69
1.19
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Wilson Ramos
Sidelined
Wilson Ramos (knee) said Monday that he thinks he could be ready to serve as a designated hitter by early May before being eased in at catcher.
Ramos said he's a month ahead of schedule in his recovery from ACL and meniscus surgeries. "The pace of my rehab, at the very least, I expect to be available for the team, getting at-bats, DHing, really from the beginning of May," Ramos said. "The people doing my therapy (in South Florida) have been really impressed." While it's admirable that Ramos is aiming for an accelerated timetable, the Rays aren't counting on him until June or July and that remains the likelier scenario for his return. Curt Casali and Luke Maile will handle the catching duties for the Rays until Ramos is ready.
Dec 12
2
Curt Casali
3
Luke Maile
4
Michael McKenry
5
Jesus Sucre
1B
1
Logan Morrison
2
Nick Franklin
3
Casey Gillaspie
2B
1
Brad Miller
2
Ryan Brett
SS
1
Matt Duffy
2
Tim Beckham
3
Willy Adames
4
Daniel Robertson
3B
1
Evan Longoria
LF
1
Colby Rasmus
2
Shane Peterson
CF
1
Kevin Kiermaier
2
Mallex Smith
RF
1
Steven Souza
2
Jason Coats
DH
1
Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Archer
2
Alex Cobb
3
Jake Odorizzi
4
Blake Snell
5
Matt Andriese
6
Jose De Leon
7
Chase Whitley
8
Hunter Wood
9
Austin Pruitt
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Alex Colome
2
Brad Boxberger
3
Danny Farquhar
4
Xavier Cedeno
5
Erasmo Ramirez
6
Shawn Tolleson
7
Ryan Garton
8
Kevin Gadea
9
Eddie Gamboa
10
Ryne Stanek
11
Jose Alvarado
12
Cory Rasmus
13
Diego Moreno
14
Dana Eveland
