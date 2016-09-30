Michael Pineda | Starting Pitcher | #35 Team: New York Yankees Age / DOB: (27) / 1/18/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'7" / 260 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2005 / UDFA / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $7.4 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Yankees and RHP Michael Pineda avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $7.4 million contract. Pineda was in his final year of arbitration eligibility. The big right-hander posted a 4.82 across 32 starts for the Yankees last season, but he also struck out 207 over 175 2/3 innings of work. He'll be hoping that the home run ball is less of an issue for him in his walk year. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Michael Pineda was tagged for five runs in 4 1/3 innings in a loss to the Orioles on Friday. Pineda had allowed five earned runs combined over his five previous starts, so this isn’t the way he wanted to go out. He’ll finish the year at 6-12 with a 4.82 ERA. He put up a shiny 207/53 K/BB ratio over 175 2/3 innings, but he continues to be maddeningly inconsistent.

Michael Pineda held the Blue Jays to one run over 5 2/3 innings while recording seven strikeouts in a no-decision Sunday. Pineda was inefficient as he often can be, but the only run he allowed on the day was a solo home run to Jose Bautista in the fourth inning. It was the big right-hander's fifth straight no-decision, and he hasn't picked up a victory since August 5. Pineda's final start of the season will come Friday against the Orioles.