Michael Pineda | Starting Pitcher | #35

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/18/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'7" / 260
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / UDFA / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Yankees and RHP Michael Pineda avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $7.4 million contract.
Pineda was in his final year of arbitration eligibility. The big right-hander posted a 4.82 across 32 starts for the Yankees last season, but he also struck out 207 over 175 2/3 innings of work. He'll be hoping that the home run ball is less of an issue for him in his walk year. Jan 13 - 4:29 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
NYY323261200175.2184989453207004.821.35
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
3Kyle Higashioka
1B1Greg Bird
2Tyler Austin
3Rob Refsnyder
2B1Starlin Castro
SS1Didi Gregorius
3B1Chase Headley
2Ronald Torreyes
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Jacoby Ellsbury
2Mason Williams
RF1Aaron Judge
2Aaron Hicks
DH1Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Adam Warren
6Chad Green
7Luis Cessa
8Bryan Mitchell
9Domingo German
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Tommy Layne
5Chasen Shreve
6Ben Heller
7Richard Bleier
8Jonathan Holder
9Giovanny Gallegos
 

 