Michael Pineda | Starting Pitcher | #35

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Pineda reaches $7.4M deal with Yankees
Jacob deGrom, Mets settle at $4.05 million
Pads, Myers nearing six-year, $80+M extension
Chris Tillman settles with Orioles at $10.05M
Anthony Rendon, Nationals settle at $5.8M
Nats, Harper avoid arbitration at $13.625M
George Springer, Astros agree at $3.9 million
Royals, Eric Hosmer settle at $12.25 million
Arenado gets $29.5M in two-year extension
Orioles, Manny Machado avoid arb. at $11.5M
Todd Frazier avoids arb. with $12M contract
Keuchel avoids arbitration with $9.15M deal
LeGarrette Blount (illness) taken off injury report
Pats list Malcolm Mitchell as questionable
DEN 'finalizing' deals with McCoy and Musgrave
Start time of KC/PIT moved back to 8:20 PM ET
McDermott noncommittal on Tyrod's future
Rivers now embracing Chargers move to LA
Ladarius (concussion) doubtful for Sunday
Packers CB Sam Shields popped for marijuana
Jordy Nelson ruled out for Divisional Round
Report: Broncos finalizing deal with OC McCoy
Schefter: Rams snag Phillips to coordinate D
Chargers still want to retain Ken Whisenhunt
Anthony Davis has 'high probability' to play
Caldwell-Pope has Grade 2 shoulder strain
Eric Gordon wants to test toe before game
Zach LaVine (hip) a game-time decision Friday
Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) doubtful for Friday
Avery Bradley (Achilles) feels 'a lot better'
Nicolas Batum (knee) will play on Friday
Porzingis (Achilles) questionable for Sunday
Devin Booker scores 39 points in loss
Kawhi Leonard scores 31 points on 13 FGAs
Pau Gasol makes all 9 FGAs, scores 22 points
Tyreke Evans busts out with 29 points vs. BK
Roman Josi (UBI) has been put on the IR list
Mark Streit (shoulder) is ready to return
Jets put Patrik Laine (concussion) on IR
Predators acquire Cody McLeod from Avs
Connor McDavid first to hit the 50-point mark
Jake Muzzin scores Kings past Blues
John Gibson picks up 17th win
Henrik Zetterberg scores 2 pts in loss to DAL
John Klingberg nets game-winner vs. DET
Eric Staal has three-point night vs. Habs
Tuukka Rask exits game with upper-body injury
Roman Josi injured in win over Bruins
Roster
Dustin Ackley
(1B)
Colin Curtis
(OF)
Chad Green
(S)
Zack Littell
(S)
Luis Severino
(S)
Miguel Andujar
(3B)
Matt Daley
(R)
Didi Gregorius
(SS)
Jorge Mateo
(SS)
Chasen Shreve
(R)
Tyler Austin
(1B)
Kyle Davies
(R)
Chase Headley
(3B)
Bryan Mitchell
(S)
Anthony Swarzak
(R)
Dellin Betances
(R)
Ike Davis
(1B)
Ben Heller
(R)
Vinnie Pestano
(R)
Nick Swisher
(1B)
Greg Bird
(1B)
Jacoby Ellsbury
(OF)
Ronald Herrera
(S)
Michael Pineda
(S)
Masahiro Tanaka
(S)
Richard Bleier
(R)
Dietrich Enns
(S)
Aaron Hicks
(OF)
Yefrey Ramirez
(S)
Ruben Tejada
(3B)
Billy Butler
(DH)
Nathan Eovaldi
(S)
Kyle Higashioka
(C)
Rob Refsnyder
(OF)
Ronald Torreyes
(3B)
Starlin Castro
(2B)
Giovanny Gallegos
(S)
Jonathan Holder
(R)
Deibinson Romero
(3B)
Adam Warren
(S)
Luis Cessa
(S)
Mat Gamel
(1B)
Matt Holliday
(OF)
Austin Romine
(C)
Mason Williams
(OF)
Aroldis Chapman
(R)
Brett Gardner
(OF)
Aaron Judge
(OF)
CC Sabathia
(S)
Eric Young Jr.
(DH)
Tyler Clippard
(R)
Domingo German
(S)
Tommy Layne
(R)
Gary Sanchez
(C)
Michael Pineda | Starting Pitcher | #35
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 1/18/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'7" / 260
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2005 / UDFA / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $7.4 million, 2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Yankees and RHP Michael Pineda avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $7.4 million contract.
Pineda was in his final year of arbitration eligibility. The big right-hander posted a 4.82 across 32 starts for the Yankees last season, but he also struck out 207 over 175 2/3 innings of work. He'll be hoping that the home run ball is less of an issue for him in his walk year.
Jan 13 - 4:29 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Michael Pineda was tagged for five runs in 4 1/3 innings in a loss to the Orioles on Friday.
Pineda had allowed five earned runs combined over his five previous starts, so this isn’t the way he wanted to go out. He’ll finish the year at 6-12 with a 4.82 ERA. He put up a shiny 207/53 K/BB ratio over 175 2/3 innings, but he continues to be maddeningly inconsistent.
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 10:47:00 PM
Michael Pineda held the Blue Jays to one run over 5 2/3 innings while recording seven strikeouts in a no-decision Sunday.
Pineda was inefficient as he often can be, but the only run he allowed on the day was a solo home run to Jose Bautista in the fourth inning. It was the big right-hander's fifth straight no-decision, and he hasn't picked up a victory since August 5. Pineda's final start of the season will come Friday against the Orioles.
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 04:54:00 PM
Michael Pineda lasted just 5 1/3 innings but recorded 11 strikeouts in a no-decision Tuesday as the Yankees downed the Rays 5-3.
He needed 98 pitches to get through his 5 1/3 frames, but that can happen when you pile up 11 punchouts. Pineda surrendered a two-run triple to Brad Miller in the third inning but held the Rays off the scoreboard otherwise and was let off the hook when the Yanks rallied for four runs in the seventh inning. He'll take on the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Sunday.
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 10:45:00 PM
Pineda reaches $7.4M deal with Yankees
Jan 13 - 4:29 PM
Pineda gives up five runs in loss
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 10:47:00 PM
Michael Pineda whiffs seven over solid 5 2/3
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 04:54:00 PM
Michael Pineda strikes out 11 in no-decision
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 10:45:00 PM
More Michael Pineda Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
NYY
32
32
6
12
0
0
175.2
184
98
94
53
207
0
0
4.82
1.35
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
2
Austin Romine
3
Kyle Higashioka
1B
1
Greg Bird
2
Tyler Austin
3
Rob Refsnyder
2B
1
Starlin Castro
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
3B
1
Chase Headley
2
Ronald Torreyes
LF
1
Brett Gardner
CF
1
Jacoby Ellsbury
2
Mason Williams
RF
1
Aaron Judge
2
Aaron Hicks
DH
1
Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Michael Pineda
3
CC Sabathia
4
Luis Severino
5
Adam Warren
6
Chad Green
Sidelined
Yankees activated RHP Chad Green from the 60-day disabled list.
Green's spot on the 40-man roster has been restored. His season ended early due to a sprained UCL, although the hope is that he can avoid Tommy John surgery.
Nov 4
7
Luis Cessa
8
Bryan Mitchell
9
Domingo German
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
Tyler Clippard
4
Tommy Layne
5
Chasen Shreve
6
Ben Heller
7
Richard Bleier
8
Jonathan Holder
9
Giovanny Gallegos
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
Nate Grimm analyzes the Drew Smyly-Mallex Smith trade and discusses Santiago Casilla's impact on the A's bullpen in Friday's Offseason Lowdown.
