David Robertson | Relief Pitcher | #30

Team: Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:  (31) / 4/9/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 195
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 17 (0) / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Yankees have expanded Jose Quintana talks with the White Sox to include David Robertson.
The caveat is that the Yankees would want the White Sox to pick up part of the $25 million remaining on Robertson's contract. The Yankees have a strong enough system to land Quintana, but the White Sox have the ability to hold out for the best possible deal. They don't even necessarily have to trade him this offseason. It's ultimately hard to say how realistic this scenario is. The Pirates, Rangers, and Astros are among the other teams who have been linked to Quintana in recent weeks. Robertson was originally drafted by the Yankees in 2006 and spent the first seven years of his career with the club. Dec 27 - 9:54 AM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CWS6205337062.15324243275003.471.36
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Omar Narvaez
2Kevan Smith
1B1Jose Abreu
2B1Brett Lawrie
2Carlos Sanchez
3Leury Garcia
SS1Tim Anderson
2Tyler Saladino
3B1Todd Frazier
2Yoan Moncada
LF1Melky Cabrera
2Jason Coats
CF1Charlie Tilson
2Adam Engel
3Jacob May
RF1Avisail Garcia
2Rymer Liriano
DH1Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jose Quintana
2James Shields
3Carlos Rodon
4Miguel Gonzalez
5Derek Holland
6Reynaldo Lopez
7Lucas Giolito
8Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1David Robertson
2Nate Jones
3Zach Putnam
4Michael Ynoa
5Jake Petricka
6Dan Jennings
7Tommy Kahnle
8Chris Beck
9Juan Minaya
10Giovanni Soto
11Brad Goldberg
 

 