Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Cardinals 'very much in' on Twins 2B Dozier
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Tyron Smith is 'all right' after knee scare
Theo Riddick ramped up 'side work' last week
Bill O'Brien says Texans will 'play to win'
Jerry says playing Romo 'not worth the risk'
Report: Doug Martin to be inactive again Sun
Zenner totals 92 yards, 2 TDs in MNF defeat
Dez Bryant snags 2 TDs, throws one to Witten
Zeke and Dez combine for 5 TDs against Lions
Theo Riddick, Darius Slay inactive for MNF
Jaguars send RB T.J. Yeldon (ankle) to IR
Texans noncommittal on Lamar Miller's status
Jets put Petty (shoulder) on injured reserve
Roster
Jose Abreu
(1B)
Todd Frazier
(3B)
Tommy Kahnle
(R)
Omar Narvaez
(C)
James Shields
(S)
Matt Albers
(R)
Avisail Garcia
(DH)
Andy LaRoche
(3B)
Brian Omogrosso
(R)
Charlie Shirek
(S)
Tim Anderson
(SS)
Leury Garcia
(OF)
Brett Lawrie
(2B)
Eric Patterson
(2B)
Blake Smith
(R)
Jairo Asencio
(R)
Lucas Giolito
(S)
Matt Lindstrom
(R)
Jake Petricka
(R)
Corey Smith
(1B)
Chris Beck
(R)
Brad Goldberg
(R)
Rymer Liriano
(OF)
David Purcey
(R)
Kevan Smith
(C)
Dan Black
(DH)
Miguel Gonzalez
(S)
Reynaldo Lopez
(S)
Zach Putnam
(R)
Giovanni Soto
(R)
Melky Cabrera
(OF)
Scott Hairston
(OF)
J.D. Martin
(S)
Jose Quintana
(S)
Charlie Tilson
(OF)
Jason Coats
(OF)
Derek Holland
(R)
Jacob May
(OF)
David Robertson
(R)
Josh Wall
(R)
Dylan Covey
(S)
Austin Jackson
(OF)
Juan Minaya
(R)
Carlos Rodon
(S)
Daniel Webb
(R)
Matt Davidson
(DH)
Dan Jennings
(R)
Yoan Moncada
(3B)
Tyler Saladino
(2B)
Michael Ynoa
(R)
Adam Engel
(OF)
Nate Jones
(R)
Justin Morneau
(DH)
Carlos Sanchez
(2B)
David Robertson | Relief Pitcher | #30
Team:
Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 4/9/1985
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Alabama
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 17 (0) / NYY
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $11 million, 2017: $12 million, 2018: $13 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Yankees have expanded Jose Quintana talks with the White Sox to include David Robertson.
The caveat is that the Yankees would want the White Sox to pick up part of the $25 million remaining on Robertson's contract. The Yankees have a strong enough system to land Quintana, but the White Sox have the ability to hold out for the best possible deal. They don't even necessarily have to trade him this offseason. It's ultimately hard to say how realistic this scenario is. The Pirates, Rangers, and Astros are among the other teams who have been linked to Quintana in recent weeks. Robertson was originally drafted by the Yankees in 2006 and spent the first seven years of his career with the club.
Dec 27 - 9:54 AM
Source:
Bob Nightengale on Twitter
MASN's Mark Zuckerman reports that the Nationals have discussed David Robertson with the White Sox.
Washington missed out on Aroldis Chapman, who has agreed to an $86 million contract with the Yankees, and might be finding Kenley Jansen's asking price too high. Robertson posted an underwhelming 3.47 ERA over 62 1/3 innings this past season for Chicago, but he still has good swing-and-miss stuff and the Nationals seem desperate to acquire a late-inning reliever of some sort. There could certainly be a match here. Robertson, 31, is owed $12 million in 2017 and $13 million in 2018.
Dec 8 - 12:08 PM
Source:
MASN
FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports that David Robertson has drawn trade interest, but that a trade will likely wait to see who misses out on Aroldis Chapman and Kenley Jansen.
It's not the worst way to play it, though the right offer could change the timing here. The Cubs are reportedly close to landing Wade Davis, so that leaves teams like the Dodgers, Yankees, Nationals, and Marlins in the mix for a high-profile closer. Robertson posted a 3.47 ERA and 75/32 K/BB ratio over 62 1/3 innings this past season and he's owed $12 million in 2017 and $13 million in 2018.
Dec 7 - 8:59 AM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
David Robertson underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee last week.
The procedure cleaned up a meniscus issue that Robertson had been dealing with for a while. He'll be back on his feet shortly and should be 100 percent for the start of spring training next February. Robertson posted a relatively disappointing 3.47 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 75/32 K/BB ratio in 62 1/3 innings this season as the White Sox closer. He's owed $12 million in 2017 and $13 million in 2018.
Nov 1 - 5:26 PM
Source:
WhiteSox.mlb.com
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
Dec 27 - 9:54 AM
Nats have discussed CHW's David Robertson
Dec 8 - 12:08 PM
White Sox could wait on Robertson trade
Dec 7 - 8:59 AM
David Robertson undergoes left knee surgery
Nov 1 - 5:26 PM
More David Robertson Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CWS
62
0
5
3
37
0
62.1
53
24
24
32
75
0
0
3.47
1.36
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Omar Narvaez
2
Kevan Smith
1B
1
Jose Abreu
2B
1
Brett Lawrie
2
Carlos Sanchez
3
Leury Garcia
SS
1
Tim Anderson
2
Tyler Saladino
3B
1
Todd Frazier
2
Yoan Moncada
Sidelined
White Sox acquired INF Yoan Moncada, RHPs Michael Kopech and Victor Diaz, and OF Luis Alexander Basabe from the Red Sox for LHP Chris Sale.
We knew it would take quite a haul for the White Sox to give up three years of one of the best pitchers in the game, and they managed to find it from Boston. Moncada, the centerpiece of the deal, is one of the top position prospects in all of baseball. He turns 22 in May and batted .294/.407/.511 with 15 homers and 45 stolen bases over 106 games last season between High-A and Double-A. Moncada struggled during his first exposure to the majors, but that wasn’t unexpected given his age and inexperience against advanced pitching. He should get a shot with the big club at some point in 2017, likely at second base. There’s still fantasy mega-stud potential here.
Dec 6
LF
1
Melky Cabrera
2
Jason Coats
CF
1
Charlie Tilson
2
Adam Engel
3
Jacob May
RF
1
Avisail Garcia
2
Rymer Liriano
DH
1
Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jose Quintana
2
James Shields
3
Carlos Rodon
4
Miguel Gonzalez
5
Derek Holland
6
Reynaldo Lopez
7
Lucas Giolito
8
Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
David Robertson
2
Nate Jones
3
Zach Putnam
4
Michael Ynoa
5
Jake Petricka
6
Dan Jennings
7
Tommy Kahnle
8
Chris Beck
9
Juan Minaya
10
Giovanni Soto
11
Brad Goldberg
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Nate Grimm runs down his 10 most intriguing remaining free agents in Monday's Offseason Lowdown.
»
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
»
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
»
Cardinals 'very much in' on Twins 2B Dozier
»
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
»
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
»
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
»
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
»
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
»
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
»
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
»
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
»
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
