David Robertson | Relief Pitcher | #30 Team: Chicago White Sox Age / DOB: (31) / 4/9/1985 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 195 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Alabama Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 17 (0) / NYY Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $11 million, 2017: $12 million, 2018: $13 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Yankees have expanded Jose Quintana talks with the White Sox to include David Robertson. The caveat is that the Yankees would want the White Sox to pick up part of the $25 million remaining on Robertson's contract. The Yankees have a strong enough system to land Quintana, but the White Sox have the ability to hold out for the best possible deal. They don't even necessarily have to trade him this offseason. It's ultimately hard to say how realistic this scenario is. The Pirates, Rangers, and Astros are among the other teams who have been linked to Quintana in recent weeks. Robertson was originally drafted by the Yankees in 2006 and spent the first seven years of his career with the club. Source: Bob Nightengale on Twitter

MASN's Mark Zuckerman reports that the Nationals have discussed David Robertson with the White Sox. Washington missed out on Aroldis Chapman, who has agreed to an $86 million contract with the Yankees, and might be finding Kenley Jansen's asking price too high. Robertson posted an underwhelming 3.47 ERA over 62 1/3 innings this past season for Chicago, but he still has good swing-and-miss stuff and the Nationals seem desperate to acquire a late-inning reliever of some sort. There could certainly be a match here. Robertson, 31, is owed $12 million in 2017 and $13 million in 2018. Source: MASN

FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports that David Robertson has drawn trade interest, but that a trade will likely wait to see who misses out on Aroldis Chapman and Kenley Jansen. It's not the worst way to play it, though the right offer could change the timing here. The Cubs are reportedly close to landing Wade Davis, so that leaves teams like the Dodgers, Yankees, Nationals, and Marlins in the mix for a high-profile closer. Robertson posted a 3.47 ERA and 75/32 K/BB ratio over 62 1/3 innings this past season and he's owed $12 million in 2017 and $13 million in 2018. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter