Player Page

Weather | Roster

Zack Cozart | Shortstop | #2

Team: Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:  (31) / 8/12/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 204
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Mississippi
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 2 (0) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Zack Cozart (wrist) is back in the Reds' starting lineup Wednesday versus the Pirates.
He'll start at shortstop and bat seventh after missing a couple of days with a sore wrist. Cozart stands 9-for-20 (.450) with two triples in six regular-season games. Apr 12 - 2:36 PM
Source: Zach Buchanan on Twitter
More Zack Cozart Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
PreGame00.000000000000000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
6209120412410.450.478.7001.178
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170006000
2016000111001
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 9@ STL14101010100000.250.400.750
Apr 8@ STL13101000020000.333.3331.000
Apr 7@ STL13210000101000.667.7501.000
Apr 6PHI13200020010000.667.500.667
Apr 5PHI13200010000000.667.667.667
Apr 3PHI14100001010000.250.250.250
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Devin Mesoraco
2Tucker Barnhart
3Stuart Turner
1B1Joey Votto
2B1Jose Peraza
2Scooter Gennett
SS1Zack Cozart
3B1Eugenio Suarez
LF1Adam Duvall
CF1Billy Hamilton
2Arismendy Alcantara
RF1Scott Schebler
2Patrick Kivlehan
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony DeSclafani
2Homer Bailey
3Brandon Finnegan
4Scott Feldman
5Amir Garrett
6Rookie Davis
7Cody Reed
8Nick Travieso
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Raisel Iglesias
2Michael Lorenzen
3Drew Storen
4Tony Cingrani
5Blake Wood
6Wandy Peralta
7Barrett Astin
8Robert Stephenson
9Nefi Ogando
 

 