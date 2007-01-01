Zack Cozart | Shortstop | #2 Team: Cincinnati Reds Age / DOB: (31) / 8/12/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 204 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Mississippi Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 2 (0) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $5.325 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Zack Cozart (wrist) is back in the Reds' starting lineup Wednesday versus the Pirates. He'll start at shortstop and bat seventh after missing a couple of days with a sore wrist. Cozart stands 9-for-20 (.450) with two triples in six regular-season games. Source: Zach Buchanan on Twitter

Zack Cozart (wrist) said he expects to return to the Reds' starting lineup on Wednesday. Cozart was scratched from Monday's lineup with a sore wrist and he is sitting out again Tuesday, but it's apparently not a serious issue. Jose Peraza will fill in at shortstop Tuesday night against the Pirates, with Scooter Gennett covering second base. Source: Zach Buchanan on Twitter

Zack Cozart was scratched from Monday's lineup with a sore wrist. It's unclear when Cozart was injured or if this might be more than a day-to-day situation, but the Reds should have more after the game. Jose Peraza will slide over from second base to take Cozart's spot at shortstop and Scooter Gennett will enter the lineup at second. Source: Bill Brink on Twitter