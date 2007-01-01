Zack Cozart | Shortstop | #2

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Jeanmar Gone-mez
Apr 12
Notes: Saves Up For Grabs
Apr 12
Dose: Bad News Beltre
Apr 12
MLB Power Rankings: Week 2
Apr 11
MLB Live Chat
Apr 11
Daily Dose: Hamstrung
Apr 11
Hot Hitter Rundown
Apr 10
Dose: Holy Comeback Batman!
Apr 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Justin Turner (quad) remains out Wednesday
Granderson a healthy scratch on Wednesday
Donaldson (calf) in lineup Wednesday as DH
Gardner exits game after hard collision at 1B
Todd Frazier scratched Wednesday due to flu
Zack Cozart (wrist) back in Reds' lineup Wed.
Gregory Polanco out of Pirates' lineup Wed.
Aledmys Diaz gets the day off Wednesday
Carpenter (back) returns to Cardinals' lineup
Matt Bush undergoing exam of right shoulder
Nats place Stephen Drew (hamstring) on DL
JD Martinez (foot) set to face pitching Wed.
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What’s Next for Sherman?
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Giants
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Cowboys
Apr 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Rams to pass on Greg Robinson's 2018 option
Rams likely to make Donald richest DEF player
Tony Romo yet to file retirement paperwork
49ers 'ready to give up' on RB Carlos Hyde?
'Odds are' Jets will trade Sheldon Richardson
Browns split on Garrett, Trubisky at No. 1?
Kirk Cousins: Next move up to the Redskins
Teams not yet 'close' to Sherman asking price
Ex-Ram Laurinaitis retiring after 8 seasons
Report: Johnathan Hankins visiting the Colts
Green-Beckham's Eagles roster spot in doubt
Galette seen 'striking another individual'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Playoff Previews: Part 2
Apr 12
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 12
Apr 12
Dose: It's Wacky Wednesday!
Apr 12
Playoff Previews Part 1
Apr 11
Dose: A Cloudy Playoff Picture
Apr 11
Apr. 10 NBA Season Long Pod
Apr 10
NBA Power Rankings: Week 25
Apr 10
Dose: Westbrook Makes History
Apr 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins out vs. POR
Kyrie Irving questionable to play vs. Raptors
Lillard, McCollum and Crabbe out vs. Pelicans
Thabo Sefolosha (groin) probable Wednesday
Millsap, Howard, Bazemore, THJ, Schroder out
Hayward, Favors, Hood will play Wednesday
Stanley Johnson starting, Morris to the bench
Jon Leuer starting, Ellenson to the bench
Gary Harris (foot) probable for Wednesday
Emmanuel Mudiay (ankle) questionable vs. OKC
Will Barton (foot) out Wednesday vs. OKC
Rajon Rondo (wrist) a game-time decision Weds
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Day 1 of the Playoffs
Apr 12
Western Conference Preview
Apr 11
First Round Predictions
Apr 11
Eastern Conference Preview
Apr 10
Dose: The Life of Riley
Apr 10
Changes: Next and Last steps
Apr 9
Lightning Keep WC Fight Alive
Apr 7
Leafs lose, WC Spot Still Open
Apr 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
DeBoer calls Thornton a game-time decision
Logan Couture (mouth) to be a game-time call
Marc Methot will be a game-time decision
Frederik Andersen 'good to go' for Thursday
Zach Werenski will return on Wednesday
Nikita Zaitsev (UBI) out for Game 1 vs. Caps
Doug Weight will stay on as Islanders' coach
Pavel Buchnevich might be kept out of Game 1
NHL announces Draft Lottery date and odds
Tomas Tatar will have shoulder surgery
Barbashev poised to center Blues' top line
Pacioretty suffers injury scare at practice
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 9
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 8
O'Reilly 500 Stats
Apr 7
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Apr 2
Update: Martinsville (Spring)
Apr 1
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Solomito 2nd at Thompson, retains points lead
Zachem: Third at Thompson, third in points
Justin Bonsignore: Icebreaker 150 results
Vinny Miller: Music City 200 results
Pitkat: 8th at Thompson, gains in NWMT points
Matt Swanson: Icebreaker 150 results
Weatherman rocks Special Awards at Nashville
DNF for Andy Seuss in Icebreaker 150
Smith: A winner with BBBS Ford at Nashville
Eric Goodale: Icebreaker 150 results
Gus Dean: Music City 200 results
DNF for Rob Summers in Icebreaker 150
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
Sergio Garcia; MAJOR Champion
Apr 10
Trophee Hassan II Preview
Apr 10
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stone back on home continent for Morocco bid
Morgan Hoffmann hopeful on Hilton Head Island
Grace gears up for RBC Heritage title defense
Rose closes w/ 69, loses Masters in playoff
Garcia wins 81st Masters; first major title
STM Thomas Pieters T4 in his Masters debut
Past champ Schwartzel bags solo 3rd w/ 68
McIlroy comes up short in bid for Grand Slam
Ace buoys Kuchar to 67; joint clubhouse lead
Hagestad claims low amateur at 81st Masters
Ryan Moore two shy after second straight 69
Garcia clings to share of lead with 70 in R3
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
Norris: Top 50 Big Board
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Giants
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Cowboys
Apr 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
MSU WR Malik Dear tears his ACL
QB Kizer: Kelly's assessment was 'the truth'
Exec: Reuben Foster a top two talent off tape
Norris ranks DL Chris Wormley No. 27 overall
Seahawks host Cal QB Davis Webb for visit
Rapsheet: Many scouts see Conley as CB 1a
Mayock: DeShone Kizer drops from QB1 to QB4
Bills owner and staff work out Pat Mahomes
Report: Browns considering Trubisky at No. 1
Report: Steelers 'love' Peppers at No. 30
Huskies HC Petersen extended through 2024
Cardinals brass dines with UNC QB Trubisky
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 33
Apr 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 33
Apr 11
Overreaction Monday - Week 32
Apr 10
Team News - Week 32
Apr 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 32
Apr 7
Late Fitness Check GW32
Apr 7
The Bargain Hunter-Week 32
Apr 7
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW32
Apr 7
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Rooney trains but won't play in Belgium
Mane successfully undergoes knee surgery
Hull hope to hold on to prodigal Marco Silva
Ndidi fit for UCL quarterfinal first-leg
Noble suspended for two games
Morgan out for UCL clash says Shakespeare
Palace winger confident of a swift recovery
Bilic praying Byram injury is not serious
Pied back playing for Southampton's reserves
Puel lauds Tadic for recent improvement
Valencia's return expected for Europa League
Butland hoping for weekend return
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Arismendy Alcantara
(3B)
Carlos Contreras
(R)
Scooter Gennett
(2B)
Ryan Mattheus
(R)
Scott Schebler
(OF)
Brandon Allen
(1B)
Zack Cozart
(SS)
Billy Hamilton
(OF)
Devin Mesoraco
(C)
Alfredo Simon
(S)
Bronson Arroyo
(S)
Rookie Davis
(S)
Raisel Iglesias
(R)
Jose Mijares
(R)
Robert Stephenson
(R)
Barrett Astin
(R)
Anthony DeSclafani
(S)
Daryl Jones
(OF)
Nefi Ogando
(R)
Drew Storen
(R)
Homer Bailey
(S)
Luis Durango
(OF)
Patrick Kivlehan
(OF)
Wandy Peralta
(R)
Eugenio Suarez
(3B)
Tucker Barnhart
(C)
Adam Duvall
(OF)
Michael Lorenzen
(R)
Jose Peraza
(2B)
Nick Travieso
(S)
Trevor Bell
(R)
Scott Feldman
(S)
Donald Lutz
(1B)
Cody Reed
(R)
Stuart Turner
(C)
Dallas Buck
(S)
Brandon Finnegan
(S)
Jason Marquis
(S)
Chad Reineke
(S)
Joey Votto
(1B)
Tony Cingrani
(R)
Amir Garrett
(S)
Sean Marshall
(R)
Billy Rhinehart
(1B)
Blake Wood
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Zack Cozart | Shortstop | #2
Team:
Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 8/12/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 204
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Mississippi
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 2 (0) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $5.325 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Zack Cozart (wrist) is back in the Reds' starting lineup Wednesday versus the Pirates.
He'll start at shortstop and bat seventh after missing a couple of days with a sore wrist. Cozart stands 9-for-20 (.450) with two triples in six regular-season games.
Apr 12 - 2:36 PM
Source:
Zach Buchanan on Twitter
Zack Cozart (wrist) said he expects to return to the Reds' starting lineup on Wednesday.
Cozart was scratched from Monday's lineup with a sore wrist and he is sitting out again Tuesday, but it's apparently not a serious issue. Jose Peraza will fill in at shortstop Tuesday night against the Pirates, with Scooter Gennett covering second base.
Apr 11 - 4:45 PM
Source:
Zach Buchanan on Twitter
Zack Cozart was scratched from Monday's lineup with a sore wrist.
It's unclear when Cozart was injured or if this might be more than a day-to-day situation, but the Reds should have more after the game. Jose Peraza will slide over from second base to take Cozart's spot at shortstop and Scooter Gennett will enter the lineup at second.
Apr 10 - 6:14 PM
Source:
Bill Brink on Twitter
Zack Cozart went 3-for-4 with a solo homer Friday against the Brewers.
He also doubled and singled in the game. Cozart has been mentioned as a possible trade target for the Yankees with Didi Gregorius expected to miss the first month of the season due to a shoulder injury. Even if he doesn’t end up in New York, trade speculation should continue to follow him in his walk year. The 31-year-old hit .252 with 16 homers and a .732 OPS (92 OPS+) last season.
Mar 24 - 8:23 PM
Zack Cozart (wrist) back in Reds' lineup Wed.
Apr 12 - 2:36 PM
Cozart (wrist) expects to return Wednesday
Apr 11 - 4:45 PM
Zack Cozart scratched with sore wrist
Apr 10 - 6:14 PM
Cozart has three hits, homer vs. Brewers
Mar 24 - 8:23 PM
More Zack Cozart Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Beltre
TEX
(2818)
2
G. Richards
LAA
(2532)
3
D. Pomeranz
BOS
(2413)
4
M. Kemp
ATL
(2305)
5
K. Broxton
MLW
(2238)
6
T. Turner
WAS
(2186)
7
G. Sanchez
NYY
(2182)
8
B. Finnegan
CIN
(2163)
9
S. Dyson
TEX
(2154)
10
B. Posey
SF
(2124)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Reds Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
PreGame
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
6
20
9
1
2
0
4
1
2
4
1
0
.450
.478
.700
1.178
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
111
0
0
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 9
@ STL
1
4
1
0
1
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.400
.750
Apr 8
@ STL
1
3
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
1.000
Apr 7
@ STL
1
3
2
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
.667
.750
1.000
Apr 6
PHI
1
3
2
0
0
0
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.667
.500
.667
Apr 5
PHI
1
3
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.667
.667
.667
Apr 3
PHI
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Devin Mesoraco
10-Day DL
Reds manager Bryan Price said Tuesday that he anticipates Devin Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) joining the active roster around April 17-20.
Mesoraco caught a full nine innings Monday in a rehab game with Double-A Pensacola and reported feeling good. Now the big test will be catching back-to-back nights. Mesoraco has been limited to a total of 95 major league at-bats over the last two seasons because of serious hip and shoulder issues. He remains a big question mark for 2017, even with these recent signs of progress.
Apr 11
2
Tucker Barnhart
3
Stuart Turner
1B
1
Joey Votto
2B
1
Jose Peraza
2
Scooter Gennett
SS
1
Zack Cozart
3B
1
Eugenio Suarez
LF
1
Adam Duvall
CF
1
Billy Hamilton
2
Arismendy Alcantara
RF
1
Scott Schebler
2
Patrick Kivlehan
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Anthony DeSclafani
60-Day DL
Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) is not close to resuming a throwing program.
DeSclafani is nearly four weeks removed from being diagnosed with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament, but he remains in shutdown mode. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection late last month and hopes to resume throwing before the end of April.
Apr 9
2
Homer Bailey
60-Day DL
Homer Bailey (elbow) will play catch Monday.
It will be his first time throwing since he had surgery last month to remove bone spurs from his right elbow. The Reds are hoping Bailey is ready to rejoin their rotation by June.
Mar 26
3
Brandon Finnegan
4
Scott Feldman
5
Amir Garrett
6
Rookie Davis
Sidelined
Reds placed RHP Rookie Davis on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised right forearm.
Davis was struck on the arm by a Jameson Taillon pitch while trying to pull back on a bunt attempt in the fifth inning Tuesday. The 23-year-old right-hander owns a 6.43 ERA and 1.86 WHIP through two starts this season for Cincinnati. He should be ready to return in 10 days, assuming it's really just a bruise.
Apr 12
7
Cody Reed
8
Nick Travieso
60-Day DL
Nick Travieso (biceps) has resumed a throwing program.
Travieso missed all of spring training with biceps inflammation. He's on the 60-day disabled list, so a return is far off.
Apr 9
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Raisel Iglesias
2
Michael Lorenzen
3
Drew Storen
4
Tony Cingrani
5
Blake Wood
6
Wandy Peralta
7
Barrett Astin
8
Robert Stephenson
9
Nefi Ogando
10-Day DL
Reds placed RHP Nefi Ogando on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with a right hand strain.
It's unclear how long Ogando will be on the shelf. He'll be used as a middle reliever once healthy.
Apr 2
Headlines
Jeanmar Gone-mez
Apr 12
Brad Johnson covers the latest fantasy MLB happenings in the realm closers and stolen bases thieves.
More MLB Columns
»
Jeanmar Gone-mez
Apr 12
»
Notes: Saves Up For Grabs
Apr 12
»
Dose: Bad News Beltre
Apr 12
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 2
Apr 11
»
MLB Live Chat
Apr 11
»
Daily Dose: Hamstrung
Apr 11
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
Apr 10
»
Dose: Holy Comeback Batman!
Apr 10
MLB Headlines
»
Justin Turner (quad) remains out Wednesday
»
Granderson a healthy scratch on Wednesday
»
Donaldson (calf) in lineup Wednesday as DH
»
Gardner exits game after hard collision at 1B
»
Todd Frazier scratched Wednesday due to flu
»
Zack Cozart (wrist) back in Reds' lineup Wed.
»
Gregory Polanco out of Pirates' lineup Wed.
»
Aledmys Diaz gets the day off Wednesday
»
Carpenter (back) returns to Cardinals' lineup
»
Matt Bush undergoing exam of right shoulder
»
Nats place Stephen Drew (hamstring) on DL
»
JD Martinez (foot) set to face pitching Wed.
MLB Links
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved