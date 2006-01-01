Player Page

Derek Holland | Starting Pitcher | #45

Team: Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:  (30) / 10/9/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws: Switch / Left
College: Wallace State CC
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 25 (0) / TEX
Contract: view contract details
Derek Holland gave up just one hit while shutting out the Indians for six innings to lead the White Sox to a 2-1 victory on Wednesday.
Holland carried a no-hitter through five innings before Francisco Lindor doubled to lead off the sixth. The left-hander was a bit wild as evidenced by his four walks, but the Indians couldn't make him pay. They mounted a threat in the second inning when leadoff batter Edwin Encarnacion reached on catcher's interference followed by a Jose Ramirez walk, but Holland promptly struck out the next two batters and coaxed Roberto Perez into grounding out to end the frame. With the win, Holland is now 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA through 12 innings in two starts. Apr 12 - 9:38 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final16.0100.00.8330014400100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CWS1101006.043215003.00.83
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 12@ CLE111006.01004400.00.83
Apr 7MIN110106.043215003.00.83
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Geovany Soto
2Omar Narvaez
1B1Jose Abreu
2B1Tyler Saladino
2Yolmer Sanchez
3Leury Garcia
SS1Tim Anderson
3B1Todd Frazier
LF1Melky Cabrera
CF1Charlie Tilson
2Jacob May
RF1Avisail Garcia
DH1Cody Asche
2Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jose Quintana
2James Shields
3Carlos Rodon
4Miguel Gonzalez
5Derek Holland
6Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1David Robertson
2Nate Jones
3Zach Putnam
4Michael Ynoa
5Jake Petricka
6Dan Jennings
7Anthony Swarzak
8Juan Minaya
9Tommy Kahnle
 

 