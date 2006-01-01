Derek Holland | Starting Pitcher | #45 Team: Chicago White Sox Age / DOB: (30) / 10/9/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 215 Bats / Throws: Switch / Left College: Wallace State CC Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 25 (0) / TEX Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $6 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Derek Holland gave up just one hit while shutting out the Indians for six innings to lead the White Sox to a 2-1 victory on Wednesday. Holland carried a no-hitter through five innings before Francisco Lindor doubled to lead off the sixth. The left-hander was a bit wild as evidenced by his four walks, but the Indians couldn't make him pay. They mounted a threat in the second inning when leadoff batter Edwin Encarnacion reached on catcher's interference followed by a Jose Ramirez walk, but Holland promptly struck out the next two batters and coaxed Roberto Perez into grounding out to end the frame. With the win, Holland is now 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA through 12 innings in two starts.

In his White Sox debut, Derek Holland gave up three runs (two earned) over six-plus innings in Friday’s loss to the Twins. The White Sox made three errors behind Holland, which didn’t help matters. The southpaw gave up the go-ahead run on a double to Miguel Sano in the sixth, but it was a solid outing for the most part, as he gave up just four hits and walked one batter while striking out five. The 30-year-old has dealt with injuries in recent years and owns a 4.93 ERA over the past two seasons, but the rebuilding White Sox are hoping to turn him into a trade chip at the deadline.

Derek Holland tossed two scoreless frames in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, striking out four along the way. Holland did allow two hits, but otherwise tossed a clean pair of frames as he tunes up for the regular season. The White Sox inked the 30-year-old southpaw to a one-year, $6 million contract in mid-December. He is set to start against the Tigers next Thursday (April 6). The Rangers let him walk after he posted a tough-to-swallow 4.95 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 107 1/3 innings last season.