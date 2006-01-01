Derek Holland | Starting Pitcher | #45

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Notes: Saves Up For Grabs
Apr 12
Jeanmar Gone-mez
Apr 12
Dose: Bad News Beltre
Apr 12
MLB Power Rankings: Week 2
Apr 11
MLB Live Chat
Apr 11
Daily Dose: Hamstrung
Apr 11
Hot Hitter Rundown
Apr 10
Dose: Holy Comeback Batman!
Apr 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Holland flirts with no-no in scoreless outing
Stephen Piscotty homers, nets five total RBI
Leake masterful over seven shutout frames
MRI reveals a partial tear in Buchholz's arm
Judge homers, plates three in win over Rays
Chapman earns first save Wednesday vs. TB
David Price (elbow) throws pain-free bullpen
Gardner lifted due to bruised jaw and neck
Romine slugs grand slam as Tigers top Twins
Harvey (hamstring) expected to start on Sun.
Weeks exits with neck, shoulder soreness
Justin Turner (quad) remains out Wednesday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What’s Next for Sherman?
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Giants
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Cowboys
Apr 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Hankins unlikely to sign with Colts
Rams to pass on Greg Robinson's 2018 option
Rams likely to make Donald richest DEF player
Tony Romo yet to file retirement paperwork
49ers 'ready to give up' on RB Carlos Hyde?
'Odds are' Jets will trade Sheldon Richardson
Browns split on Garrett, Trubisky at No. 1?
Kirk Cousins: Next move up to the Redskins
Teams not yet 'close' to Sherman asking price
Ex-Ram Laurinaitis retiring after 8 seasons
Report: Johnathan Hankins visiting the Colts
Green-Beckham's Eagles roster spot in doubt
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Playoff Previews: Part 2
Apr 12
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 12
Apr 12
Dose: It's Wacky Wednesday!
Apr 12
Playoff Previews Part 1
Apr 11
Dose: A Cloudy Playoff Picture
Apr 11
Apr. 10 NBA Season Long Pod
Apr 10
NBA Power Rankings: Week 25
Apr 10
Dose: Westbrook Makes History
Apr 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Brandon Ingram will start on Wednesday
Tyler Ennis, Jordan Clarkson starting vs. GSW
Tyreke Evans (toe) will not play on Wednesday
Al-Farouq Aminu resting vs. Pelicans
Tony Allen (leg) will not return vs. Mavs
Kris Dunn starting for Ricky Rubio
Yogi, Brussino, DFS, Powell & Noel starting
Gary Harris (foot, knee) out for Wednesday
Rajon Rondo starting, Grant to bench
Dinwiddie, Hamilton starting against Bulls
Lowry, Norm, Carroll, 2-Pat & JV starting
Beasley, Brogdon, Vaughn, Maker, Henson start
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Playoff Preview
Apr 12
Dose: Day 1 of the Playoffs
Apr 12
Western Conference Preview
Apr 11
First Round Predictions
Apr 11
Eastern Conference Preview
Apr 10
Dose: The Life of Riley
Apr 10
Changes: Next and Last steps
Apr 9
Lightning Keep WC Fight Alive
Apr 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Tuukka Rask leads Bruins to GM 1 win over OTT
Sharks missing Joe Thornton (LBI) in Game 1
Penguins scratch Mark Streit in Game 1
Matt Murray suffers injury in pregame warmups
Bruins don't have David Krejci for Game 1
DeBoer calls Thornton a game-time decision
Logan Couture (mouth) to be a game-time call
Marc Methot will be a game-time decision
Frederik Andersen 'good to go' for Thursday
Zach Werenski will return on Wednesday
Nikita Zaitsev (UBI) out for Game 1 vs. Caps
Doug Weight will stay on as Islanders' coach
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Texas (Spring)
Apr 11
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 9
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 8
O'Reilly 500 Stats
Apr 7
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Apr 2
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Stenhouse Jr. team issued penalty at Texas
Joey Gase pulling 'Dega double duty
Lupton joins JGL Racing 'Young Guns' program
Solomito 2nd at Thompson, retains points lead
Zachem: Third at Thompson, third in points
Justin Bonsignore: Icebreaker 150 results
Vinny Miller: Music City 200 results
Pitkat: 8th at Thompson, gains in NWMT points
Matt Swanson: Icebreaker 150 results
Weatherman rocks Special Awards at Nashville
DNF for Andy Seuss in Icebreaker 150
Smith: A winner with BBBS Ford at Nashville
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
Sergio Garcia; MAJOR Champion
Apr 10
Trophee Hassan II Preview
Apr 10
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stone back on home continent for Morocco bid
Morgan Hoffmann hopeful on Hilton Head Island
Grace gears up for RBC Heritage title defense
Rose closes w/ 69, loses Masters in playoff
Garcia wins 81st Masters; first major title
STM Thomas Pieters T4 in his Masters debut
Past champ Schwartzel bags solo 3rd w/ 68
McIlroy comes up short in bid for Grand Slam
Ace buoys Kuchar to 67; joint clubhouse lead
Hagestad claims low amateur at 81st Masters
Ryan Moore two shy after second straight 69
Garcia clings to share of lead with 70 in R3
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
Norris: Top 50 Big Board
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Giants
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Cowboys
Apr 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Titans have done 'extensive work' on Williams
SF GM Lynch on No. 2: I'm open for business
MSU WR Malik Dear tears his ACL
QB Kizer: Kelly's assessment was 'the truth'
Exec: Reuben Foster a top two talent off tape
Norris ranks DL Chris Wormley No. 27 overall
Seahawks host Cal QB Davis Webb for visit
Rapsheet: Many scouts see Conley as CB 1a
Mayock: DeShone Kizer drops from QB1 to QB4
Bills owner and staff work out Pat Mahomes
Report: Browns considering Trubisky at No. 1
Report: Steelers 'love' Peppers at No. 30
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 33
Apr 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 33
Apr 11
Overreaction Monday - Week 32
Apr 10
Team News - Week 32
Apr 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 32
Apr 7
Late Fitness Check GW32
Apr 7
The Bargain Hunter-Week 32
Apr 7
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW32
Apr 7
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Foxes need heroics after first-leg defeat
Galloway returns from West Brom loan
Rooney trains but won't play in Belgium
Mane successfully undergoes knee surgery
Hull hope to hold on to prodigal Marco Silva
Ndidi fit for UCL quarterfinal first-leg
Noble suspended for two games
Morgan out for UCL clash says Shakespeare
Palace winger confident of a swift recovery
Bilic praying Byram injury is not serious
Pied back playing for Southampton's reserves
Puel lauds Tadic for recent improvement
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Abreu
(1B)
Avisail Garcia
(OF)
Matt Lindstrom
(R)
Zach Putnam
(R)
Blake Smith
(R)
Tim Anderson
(SS)
Leury Garcia
(OF)
J.D. Martin
(S)
Jose Quintana
(S)
Corey Smith
(1B)
Cody Asche
(DH)
Miguel Gonzalez
(S)
Jacob May
(OF)
David Robertson
(R)
Geovany Soto
(C)
Jairo Asencio
(R)
Scott Hairston
(OF)
Juan Minaya
(R)
Carlos Rodon
(S)
Anthony Swarzak
(R)
Dan Black
(DH)
Derek Holland
(S)
Justin Morneau
(DH)
Tyler Saladino
(2B)
Charlie Tilson
(OF)
Melky Cabrera
(OF)
Dan Jennings
(R)
Omar Narvaez
(C)
Yolmer Sanchez
(2B)
Keenyn Walker
(OF)
Dylan Covey
(S)
Nate Jones
(R)
Brian Omogrosso
(R)
Jerry Sands
(DH)
Josh Wall
(R)
Jesse Crain
(R)
Tommy Kahnle
(R)
Eric Patterson
(2B)
James Shields
(S)
Daniel Webb
(R)
Matt Davidson
(DH)
Andy LaRoche
(3B)
Jake Petricka
(R)
Charlie Shirek
(S)
Michael Ynoa
(R)
Todd Frazier
(3B)
Brett Lawrie
(2B)
David Purcey
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Derek Holland | Starting Pitcher | #45
Team:
Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 10/9/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Left
College:
Wallace State CC
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 25 (0) / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $6 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Derek Holland gave up just one hit while shutting out the Indians for six innings to lead the White Sox to a 2-1 victory on Wednesday.
Holland carried a no-hitter through five innings before Francisco Lindor doubled to lead off the sixth. The left-hander was a bit wild as evidenced by his four walks, but the Indians couldn't make him pay. They mounted a threat in the second inning when leadoff batter Edwin Encarnacion reached on catcher's interference followed by a Jose Ramirez walk, but Holland promptly struck out the next two batters and coaxed Roberto Perez into grounding out to end the frame. With the win, Holland is now 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA through 12 innings in two starts.
Apr 12 - 9:38 PM
In his White Sox debut, Derek Holland gave up three runs (two earned) over six-plus innings in Friday’s loss to the Twins.
The White Sox made three errors behind Holland, which didn’t help matters. The southpaw gave up the go-ahead run on a double to Miguel Sano in the sixth, but it was a solid outing for the most part, as he gave up just four hits and walked one batter while striking out five. The 30-year-old has dealt with injuries in recent years and owns a 4.93 ERA over the past two seasons, but the rebuilding White Sox are hoping to turn him into a trade chip at the deadline.
Apr 7 - 11:59 PM
Derek Holland tossed two scoreless frames in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, striking out four along the way.
Holland did allow two hits, but otherwise tossed a clean pair of frames as he tunes up for the regular season. The White Sox inked the 30-year-old southpaw to a one-year, $6 million contract in mid-December. He is set to start against the Tigers next Thursday (April 6). The Rangers let him walk after he posted a tough-to-swallow 4.95 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 107 1/3 innings last season.
Apr 1 - 5:36 PM
Derek Holland yielded two runs in six innings of work against the Dodgers on Monday.
Holland gave up a two-run single to Yasmani Grandal in the bottom of the first, but otherwise he kept the Dodgers off the board. The southpaw allowed five hits and a pair of walks while striking out one. The White Sox signed Holland with the idea of eating up some innings while their young pitchers get some seasoning in the minors, but he’s off the mixed league radar.
Mar 27 - 7:13 PM
Holland flirts with no-no in scoreless outing
Apr 12 - 9:38 PM
Holland goes six-plus IP in loss
Apr 7 - 11:59 PM
Derek Holland whiffs four in two innings
Apr 1 - 5:36 PM
Holland allows two runs over six IP Mon.
Mar 27 - 7:13 PM
More Derek Holland Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Beltre
TEX
(2898)
2
G. Richards
LAA
(2623)
3
D. Pomeranz
BOS
(2466)
4
M. Kemp
ATL
(2375)
5
K. Broxton
MLW
(2278)
6
S. Dyson
TEX
(2268)
7
T. Turner
WAS
(2247)
8
B. Posey
SF
(2230)
9
G. Sanchez
NYY
(2223)
10
B. Finnegan
CIN
(2202)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago White Sox Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
6.0
1
0
0
.00
.833
0
0
1
4
4
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CWS
1
1
0
1
0
0
6.0
4
3
2
1
5
0
0
3.00
.83
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 12
@ CLE
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
1
0
0
4
4
0
0
.00
.83
Apr 7
MIN
1
1
0
1
0
6.0
4
3
2
1
5
0
0
3.00
.83
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Geovany Soto
Sidelined
Geovany Soto has been scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Indians due to a sore right elbow.
Consider Soto day-to-day moving forward. Omar Navarez will catch in his place and is hitting eighth on Wednesday.
Apr 12
2
Omar Narvaez
1B
1
Jose Abreu
2B
1
Tyler Saladino
2
Yolmer Sanchez
3
Leury Garcia
SS
1
Tim Anderson
3B
1
Todd Frazier
Sidelined
Todd Frazier was scratched from the White Sox starting lineup Wednesday due to the flu.
Frazier went 2-for-4 with a home run Tuesday against the Indians but he was already exhibiting symptoms of a nasty bug after the game. Matt Davidson will fill in at third base on Wednesday evening.
Apr 12
LF
1
Melky Cabrera
CF
1
Charlie Tilson
10-Day DL
White Sox placed OF Charlie Tilson on the 10-day disabled list with a stress reaction in his right foot.
Tilson will have to remain in a walking boot for a few more weeks before he can hopefully be cleared for baseball activities. There's no timetable for his return.
Apr 2
2
Jacob May
RF
1
Avisail Garcia
DH
1
Cody Asche
2
Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jose Quintana
2
James Shields
3
Carlos Rodon
10-Day DL
White Sox manager Rick Renteria said Tuesday that Carlos Rodon (biceps) has yet to throw off a mound.
Despite that, Renteria said that Rodon is "moving along positively" in his throwing program as he works his way back from bursitis in his left biceps. The plan still calls for him to be reevaluated when the White Sox return home on April 21. He's going to need time to get stretched out, so at this point a return around the middle of May would appear to be realistic.
Apr 11
4
Miguel Gonzalez
5
Derek Holland
6
Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
David Robertson
2
Nate Jones
3
Zach Putnam
4
Michael Ynoa
5
Jake Petricka
10-Day DL
White Sox placed RHP Jake Petricka on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 5, with a strained left lat.
Petricka tossed a scoreless inning in Tuesday's opener but evidently must have tweaked his lat in the process. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined, but it's an injury that typically requires longer than a minimum DL stay. Tommy Kahnle has taken Petricka's spot in the bullpen.
Apr 6
6
Dan Jennings
7
Anthony Swarzak
8
Juan Minaya
10-Day DL
White Sox placed RHP Juan Minaya on the 10-day disabled list with a right abdominal strain.
He suffered the injury a couple weeks ago. It's unclear how long Minaya will be out.
Apr 2
9
Tommy Kahnle
Headlines
Notes: Saves Up For Grabs
Apr 12
Matthew Pouliot offers up thoughts on the Rangers' closing situation, Byron Buxton, Manuel Margot and much more in this week's Strike Zone.
More MLB Columns
»
Notes: Saves Up For Grabs
Apr 12
»
Jeanmar Gone-mez
Apr 12
»
Dose: Bad News Beltre
Apr 12
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 2
Apr 11
»
MLB Live Chat
Apr 11
»
Daily Dose: Hamstrung
Apr 11
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
Apr 10
»
Dose: Holy Comeback Batman!
Apr 10
MLB Headlines
»
Holland flirts with no-no in scoreless outing
»
Stephen Piscotty homers, nets five total RBI
»
Leake masterful over seven shutout frames
»
MRI reveals a partial tear in Buchholz's arm
»
Judge homers, plates three in win over Rays
»
Chapman earns first save Wednesday vs. TB
»
David Price (elbow) throws pain-free bullpen
»
Gardner lifted due to bruised jaw and neck
»
Romine slugs grand slam as Tigers top Twins
»
Harvey (hamstring) expected to start on Sun.
»
Weeks exits with neck, shoulder soreness
»
Justin Turner (quad) remains out Wednesday
MLB Links
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved