Robbie Grossman | Outfielder | #36 Team: Minnesota Twins Age / DOB: (27) / 9/16/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 215 Bats / Throws: Switch / Left College: None Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 6 (0) / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $552,500, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Updating an earlier report, Robbie Grossman left Thursday's game against the Indians with a fractured left thumb. Grossman injured himself in a collision with Byron Buxton in the third inning and was later replaced by Max Kepler. The Twins haven't provided a timetable for his return but with only a month and change left in the season, Grossman could very well be done for the year. The 27-year-old has hit .243 with seven homers and 35 RBI over 317 at-bats for Minnesota this season. Source: Mike Berardino on Twitter

Robbie Grossman left the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Indians with a left thumb injury. He injured himself in a near-collision with Byron Buxton in center field. Max Kepler pinch-hit for Grossman and replaced him in right field. Grossman singled in his only at-bat before exiting. Source: Mike Berardino on Twitter

Robbie Grossman went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and two runs scored Friday versus the Rangers. Grossman took Martin Perez deep in the first inning and the Twins never looked back. He’s now up to seven homers on the year, but this was his first since way back on June 2. The 27-year-old sports a strong .380 on-base percentage this season, which comes in handy depending on league settings, but his fantasy upside is limited in standard formats.