Robbie Grossman | Outfielder | #36

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (27) / 9/16/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 215
Bats / Throws: Switch / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 6 (0) / PIT
Updating an earlier report, Robbie Grossman left Thursday's game against the Indians with a fractured left thumb.
Grossman injured himself in a collision with Byron Buxton in the third inning and was later replaced by Max Kepler. The Twins haven't provided a timetable for his return but with only a month and change left in the season, Grossman could very well be done for the year. The 27-year-old has hit .243 with seven homers and 35 RBI over 317 at-bats for Minnesota this season. Aug 17 - 9:49 PM
Source: Mike Berardino on Twitter
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final20.000000000002010
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
963147617073550606421.242.367.363.730
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2017000005143
2016000007519
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Aug 17CLE12000000020000.000.000.000
Aug 15CLE13000000000000.000.000.000
Aug 13@ DET14000001010000.000.000.000
Aug 12@ DET15200001000000.400.400.400
Aug 10@ MLW10000000100000.0001.000.000
Aug 8MLW14000000010000.000.000.000
Aug 7MLW13000000100000.000.250.000
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2Chris Gimenez
1B1Joe Mauer
2B1Brian Dozier
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Ehire Adrianza
3B1Miguel Sano
LF1Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
RF1Max Kepler
DH1Robbie Grossman
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Jose Berrios
3Hector Santiago
4Adalberto Mejia
5Bartolo Colon
6Kyle Gibson
7Dietrich Enns
8Aaron Slegers
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Matt Belisle
2Taylor Rogers
3Tyler Duffey
4Glen Perkins
5Trevor Hildenberger
6Ryan Pressly
7Ryan O'Rourke
8Buddy Boshers
9Alan Busenitz
10Dillon Gee
11Phil Hughes
12Trevor May
 

 