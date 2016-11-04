Kris Medlen | Starting Pitcher | #39 Team: Atlanta Braves Age / DOB: (31) / 10/7/1985 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 190 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: Santa Ana (CA) JC Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 10 (0) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $5.5 million, 2017: $10 million mutual option ($1 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Braves signed RHP Kris Medlen to a minor league contract. Surprisingly, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution says Medlen did not receive an invitation to spring training. The right-hander's most successful run in the majors came with the Braves, of course, as he put up a 2.47 ERA over 335 innings from 2012-13. However, Medlen hasn't been his old self following a second Tommy John surgery, holding a 5.12 ERA for the Royals the last two years while also battling shoulder problems. He's not a good bet to ever stay healthy and effective for a long stretch again, but on a minor league contract he's certainly worth a shot. Source: David O'Brien on Twitter

Royals declined RHP Kris Medlen's $10 million mutual option for 2017. He'll receive a $1 million buyout instead. The Royals didn't get a whole lot out of their $8.5 million investment in Medlen, as he posted a 5.12 ERA over 21 appearances -- 14 starts -- across two seasons. The 31-year-old's 2016 campaign ended early due to shoulder issues and he might have to settle for a non-guaranteed contract this winter.

Kris Medlen (shoulder) worked two scoreless innings in the Arizona League on Tuesday. He is expected to advance to a rehab start at Triple-A Omaha this Saturday. Medlen has been on the disabled list since mid-May because of a right rotator cuff injury and probably won't become an option for the Royals until sometime in early September. Source: Jeffrey Flanagan on Twitter