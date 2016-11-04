Player Page

Kris Medlen | Starting Pitcher | #39

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (31) / 10/7/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 190
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: Santa Ana (CA) JC
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 10 (0) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Braves signed RHP Kris Medlen to a minor league contract.
Surprisingly, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution says Medlen did not receive an invitation to spring training. The right-hander's most successful run in the majors came with the Braves, of course, as he put up a 2.47 ERA over 335 innings from 2012-13. However, Medlen hasn't been his old self following a second Tommy John surgery, holding a 5.12 ERA for the Royals the last two years while also battling shoulder problems. He's not a good bet to ever stay healthy and effective for a long stretch again, but on a minor league contract he's certainly worth a shot. Jan 27 - 3:50 PM
Source: David O'Brien on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
KC66130024.13025212018007.772.05
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Northwest Arkansas(TEX)AA22010594428007.2002.200
Omaha(PCL)AAA8503019.2252019718008.6951.627
Surprise(ARIZ)R1100023000200.0001.500
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Anthony Recker
1B1Freddie Freeman
2B1Jace Peterson
2Sean Rodriguez
3Micah Johnson
SS1Dansby Swanson
2Chase d'Arnaud
3Johan Camargo
3B1Adonis Garcia
2Rio Ruiz
LF1Matt Kemp
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Emilio Bonifacio
RF1Nick Markakis
2Adam Brett Walker
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Bartolo Colon
3R.A. Dickey
4Jaime Garcia
5Michael Foltynewicz
6Aaron Blair
7Matt Wisler
8John Danks
9Max Fried
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jim Johnson
2Arodys Vizcaino
3Mauricio Cabrera
4Ian Krol
5Jose Ramirez
6Daniel Winkler
7Josh Collmenter
8Chaz Roe
9Blaine Boyer
10Armando Rivero
11Paco Rodriguez
12Jacob Lindgren
13Jordan Walden
14Sam Freeman
 

 