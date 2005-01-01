Miguel Gonzalez | Starting Pitcher | #58 Team: Chicago White Sox Age / DOB: (32) / 5/27/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 170 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Mission (CA) CC Drafted: 2005 / UDFA / LAA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $5.9 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Miguel Gonzalez allowed only one run on four hits and one walk across 8 1/3 innings in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Yankees. Gonzalez didn't give up a hit out of the infield all night, yielding a bunt single and three infield singles. He was pulled after issuing a one-out walk in the ninth even though he'd only thrown just 88 pitches. David Robertson forced in a run with a bases-loaded walk to charge a run to Gonzalez, but it hardly tarnishes what was an awesome night for the veteran righty. Gonzalez will try to keep it rolling against the Royals and Tigers next week.

Miguel Gonzalez was handed a lead but couldn't last long enough to get the win, allowing three runs on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings against the Indians. The Sox provided Gonzalez with seven runs of support after the first two innings, but he was only slightly more effective than his counterpart. Gonzalez allowed eight hits and walked four over his 4 2/3 innings, so he was actually fairly fortunate to have only allowed the three runs. He's now had one good start and one clunker through two outings. Gonzalez will try to get back in the win column Tuesday against the Yankees.

Miguel Gonzalez limited the Twins to two runs over six innings, striking out six, in Saturday's victory. Gonzalez allowed seven hits and walked two, but he managed to limit the damage on the scoreboard. The right-hander isn't exciting, but he seems to keep his team in the game more often than not. That said, Gonzalez isn't a consideration for our purposes. A rematch with the Twins on Friday is next up for the 32-year-old.