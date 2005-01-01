Player Page

Miguel Gonzalez | Starting Pitcher | #58

Team: Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:  (32) / 5/27/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 170
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Mission (CA) CC
Drafted: 2005 / UDFA / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Miguel Gonzalez allowed only one run on four hits and one walk across 8 1/3 innings in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.
Gonzalez didn't give up a hit out of the infield all night, yielding a bunt single and three infield singles. He was pulled after issuing a one-out walk in the ninth even though he'd only thrown just 88 pitches. David Robertson forced in a run with a bases-loaded walk to charge a run to Gonzalez, but it hardly tarnishes what was an awesome night for the veteran righty. Gonzalez will try to keep it rolling against the Royals and Tigers next week. Apr 18 - 9:47 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final18.01001.13.6251141400100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CWS22100010.21555611004.221.97
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 18@ NYY111008.141114001.08.60
Apr 13@ CLE110004.283345005.792.57
Apr 8MIN111006.072226003.001.50
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Geovany Soto
2Omar Narvaez
3Kevan Smith
1B1Jose Abreu
2B1Tyler Saladino
2Yolmer Sanchez
3Leury Garcia
SS1Tim Anderson
3B1Todd Frazier
LF1Melky Cabrera
CF1Charlie Tilson
2Jacob May
RF1Avisail Garcia
DH1Cody Asche
2Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jose Quintana
2James Shields
3Carlos Rodon
4Miguel Gonzalez
5Derek Holland
6Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1David Robertson
2Nate Jones
3Zach Putnam
4Michael Ynoa
5Jake Petricka
6Dan Jennings
7Anthony Swarzak
8Juan Minaya
9Tommy Kahnle
 

 