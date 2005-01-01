Welcome,
Player Search
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Miguel Gonzalez flirts with shutout vs. Yanks
Seth Smith leaves game with hamstring strain
Avisail Garcia stays hot with three-run shot
Dodgers put Grant Dayton (intercostal) on DL
Gray (lat) to begin rehab assignment Saturday
Segura (hamstring) cleared for rehab games
Phillies put Howie Kendrick (abdomen) on DL
Prado (calf) out of Marlins lineup on Tuesday
Trea Turner (hamstring) won't return on Wed.
Polanco (groin) back in Pirates lineup Tues.
Bucs GM: Meadows not yet ready for majors
Brach, O'Day to share closer duties for O's?
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Abreu
(1B)
Avisail Garcia
(OF)
Matt Lindstrom
(R)
Zach Putnam
(R)
Corey Smith
(1B)
Tim Anderson
(SS)
Leury Garcia
(OF)
J.D. Martin
(S)
Jose Quintana
(S)
Kevan Smith
(C)
Cody Asche
(DH)
Miguel Gonzalez
(S)
Jacob May
(OF)
David Robertson
(R)
Geovany Soto
(C)
Jairo Asencio
(R)
Scott Hairston
(OF)
Juan Minaya
(R)
Carlos Rodon
(S)
Anthony Swarzak
(R)
Dan Black
(DH)
Derek Holland
(S)
Justin Morneau
(DH)
Tyler Saladino
(2B)
Charlie Tilson
(OF)
Melky Cabrera
(OF)
Dan Jennings
(R)
Omar Narvaez
(C)
Yolmer Sanchez
(2B)
Keenyn Walker
(OF)
Dylan Covey
(S)
Nate Jones
(R)
Brian Omogrosso
(R)
Jerry Sands
(DH)
Josh Wall
(R)
Jesse Crain
(R)
Tommy Kahnle
(R)
Eric Patterson
(2B)
James Shields
(S)
Daniel Webb
(R)
Matt Davidson
(3B)
Andy LaRoche
(3B)
Jake Petricka
(R)
Charlie Shirek
(S)
Michael Ynoa
(R)
Todd Frazier
(3B)
Brett Lawrie
(2B)
David Purcey
(R)
Blake Smith
(R)
Miguel Gonzalez | Starting Pitcher | #58
Team:
Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 5/27/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 170
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Mission (CA) CC
Drafted:
2005 / UDFA / LAA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $5.9 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Miguel Gonzalez allowed only one run on four hits and one walk across 8 1/3 innings in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.
Gonzalez didn't give up a hit out of the infield all night, yielding a bunt single and three infield singles. He was pulled after issuing a one-out walk in the ninth even though he'd only thrown just 88 pitches. David Robertson forced in a run with a bases-loaded walk to charge a run to Gonzalez, but it hardly tarnishes what was an awesome night for the veteran righty. Gonzalez will try to keep it rolling against the Royals and Tigers next week.
Apr 18 - 9:47 PM
Miguel Gonzalez was handed a lead but couldn't last long enough to get the win, allowing three runs on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings against the Indians.
The Sox provided Gonzalez with seven runs of support after the first two innings, but he was only slightly more effective than his counterpart. Gonzalez allowed eight hits and walked four over his 4 2/3 innings, so he was actually fairly fortunate to have only allowed the three runs. He's now had one good start and one clunker through two outings. Gonzalez will try to get back in the win column Tuesday against the Yankees.
Apr 14 - 8:16 AM
Miguel Gonzalez limited the Twins to two runs over six innings, striking out six, in Saturday's victory.
Gonzalez allowed seven hits and walked two, but he managed to limit the damage on the scoreboard. The right-hander isn't exciting, but he seems to keep his team in the game more often than not. That said, Gonzalez isn't a consideration for our purposes. A rematch with the Twins on Friday is next up for the 32-year-old.
Apr 8 - 9:48 PM
Miguel Gonzalez couldn’t get out of his own way Wednesday in the White Sox’s Cactus League loss to the Athletics, giving up nine hits, four runs and one walk over 4 1/3 innings.
He logged four strikeouts before exiting. The A’s came out firing on Wednesday, hanging two runs on Gonzalez in the first and another two in the second. Gonzalez improved as the game went along but by then, the damage had already been done. Gonzalez is penciled in as Chicago’s No. 2 starter but makes for a thoroughly underwhelming fantasy option. His spring ERA sits at a dismal 5.68.
Mar 22 - 8:05 PM
Miguel Gonzalez flirts with shutout vs. Yanks
Apr 18 - 9:47 PM
Gonzalez can't hang long enough for win
Apr 14 - 8:16 AM
Gonzalez holds Twins to two runs in win
Apr 8 - 9:48 PM
Miguel Gonzalez rocked in loss to Oakland
Mar 22 - 8:05 PM
More Miguel Gonzalez Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Bush
TEX
(3437)
2
S. Dyson
TEX
(3057)
3
E. Thames
MLW
(2923)
4
J. Donaldson
TOR
(2877)
5
R. Hill
LA
(2746)
6
A. Beltre
TEX
(2310)
7
C. Correa
HOU
(2285)
8
T. Mancini
BAL
(2238)
9
J. Vargas
KC
(2212)
10
G. Bird
NYY
(2197)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
8.0
1
0
0
1.13
.625
1
1
4
1
4
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CWS
2
2
1
0
0
0
10.2
15
5
5
6
11
0
0
4.22
1.97
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 18
@ NYY
1
1
1
0
0
8.1
4
1
1
1
4
0
0
1.08
.60
Apr 13
@ CLE
1
1
0
0
0
4.2
8
3
3
4
5
0
0
5.79
2.57
Apr 8
MIN
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
7
2
2
2
6
0
0
3.00
1.50
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Geovany Soto
10-Day DL
Geovany Soto (elbow) played catch Monday and felt good.
It sounds like he could be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list next week. Omar Narvaez and Kevan Smith are sharing time at catcher for the White Sox.
Apr 18
2
Omar Narvaez
3
Kevan Smith
1B
1
Jose Abreu
2B
1
Tyler Saladino
2
Yolmer Sanchez
3
Leury Garcia
SS
1
Tim Anderson
3B
1
Todd Frazier
Sidelined
Todd Frazier (flu) remains sidelined for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.
It will be his third straight game out of the lineup, as he just can't seem to shake the flu. Yolmer Sanchez will start at third base Tuesday while Matt Davidson plays first base. Jose Abreu will serve as the DH.
Apr 18
LF
1
Melky Cabrera
CF
1
Charlie Tilson
10-Day DL
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said during an appearance on ESPN 1000 that Charlie Tilson (foot) shed his walking boot on Monday.
Tilson was considered the favorite to start in center field over the winter, but he was forced to begin the year on the disabled list due to a stress reaction in his right foot. He's moving in the right direction, but it's unclear when he'll be cleared for full baseball activities, let alone progress to game action. Jacob May and Leury Garcia are handling center field duties for Chicago.
Apr 18
2
Jacob May
RF
1
Avisail Garcia
DH
1
Cody Asche
2
Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jose Quintana
2
James Shields
3
Carlos Rodon
10-Day DL
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said during an appearance on ESPN 1000 that there's no timetable for Carlos Rodon (biceps) to return.
Rodon, who is working his way back from bursitis in his left biceps, is currently on a strengthening program and is scheduled to be re-evaluated when the White Sox return home on Friday. We could learn more specifics about the plan in the coming days, but Hahn said they'll know more once he goes on a minor league rehab assignment. His absence appears likely to stretch well into May at this point.
Apr 18
4
Miguel Gonzalez
5
Derek Holland
6
Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
David Robertson
2
Nate Jones
3
Zach Putnam
4
Michael Ynoa
5
Jake Petricka
10-Day DL
Jake Petricka (lat) still hasn't resumed throwing.
Petricka landed on the disabled list April 5 after straining his left lat muscle in Chicago's season opener. The right-handed reliever probably won't be back to full health until sometime in early-to-mid May.
Apr 18
6
Dan Jennings
7
Anthony Swarzak
8
Juan Minaya
10-Day DL
Juan Minaya (abdomen) is throwing to hitters and close to beginning a minor league rehab assignment.
Minaya was placed on the disabled list just before Opening Day after suffering an abdominal strain in the middle of spring training. It could be a lengthy rehab assignment given that he wasn't assured of a major league roster spot coming out of camp.
Apr 18
9
Tommy Kahnle
Roundtable: Draft-Day Values
Apr 18
In this week's Fantasy Roundtable, the Rotoworld Baseball crew talks late-round players who suddenly look like serious contributors.
More MLB Columns
»
Roundtable: Draft-Day Values
Apr 18
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 3
Apr 18
»
MLB Live Chat
Apr 18
»
Daily Dose: Terrific Thames
Apr 18
»
Top 10 Prospects: April 17
Apr 17
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
Apr 17
»
Daily Dose: Down Goes Dyson
Apr 17
»
Look Over Yonder
Apr 16
