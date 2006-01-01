Player Page

Danny Valencia | First Baseman | #26

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (32) / 9/19/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 19 (0) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Danny Valencia went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and three RBI in Thursday's 11-3 win over the Angels.
After recording an out his first time up, Valencia picked up hits in each of his next four at-bats. The loudest of those came when he socked a no-doubter of a solo home run to left in the seventh inning. Huge performances like this from Valencia have not been the norm this season. He entered Thursday's game hitting just .185/.256/.333 over the course of 81 at-bats. May 5 - 1:16 AM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final54.8001302000000111
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
2481154126782210.185.256.333.589
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201702400010
20160180068386
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 4LAA15400132000000.800.8001.400
May 3LAA14100001030000.250.250.250
May 2LAA15100111010000.200.200.800
Apr 30@ CLE10000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 29@ CLE13000000010000.000.000.000
Apr 26@ DET15210001001000.400.400.600
Apr 25@ DET122001122000001.0001.0002.500
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Carlos Ruiz
1B1Danny Valencia
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Guillermo Heredia
2Taylor Motter
CF1Jarrod Dyson
RF1Mitch Haniger
2Ben Gamel
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Drew Smyly
5Yovani Gallardo
6Ariel Miranda
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Nick Vincent
4Evan Scribner
5Marc Rzepczynski
6James Pazos
7Tony Zych
8Chase De Jong
9Emilio Pagan
10Dillon Overton
11Shae Simmons
12Jean Machi
 

 