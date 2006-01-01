Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Robinson Cano
(2B)
Yovani Gallardo
(S)
Zach Miner
(R)
James Pazos
(R)
Jean Segura
(SS)
Steve Cishek
(R)
Ben Gamel
(OF)
Ariel Miranda
(S)
Boog Powell
(OF)
Shae Simmons
(R)
Steve Clevenger
(C)
Mitch Haniger
(OF)
Taylor Motter
(SS)
Carlos Ruiz
(C)
Drew Smyly
(S)
Nelson Cruz
(DH)
Guillermo Heredia
(OF)
Shawn O'Malley
(SS)
Marc Rzepczynski
(R)
Danny Valencia
(1B)
Chase De Jong
(S)
Felix Hernandez
(S)
Dillon Overton
(R)
Joe Saunders
(R)
Nick Vincent
(R)
Edwin Diaz
(R)
Danny Hultzen
(S)
Emilio Pagan
(R)
Evan Scribner
(R)
Mike Zunino
(C)
Jarrod Dyson
(OF)
Hisashi Iwakuma
(S)
James Paxton
(S)
Kyle Seager
(3B)
Tony Zych
(R)
Charlie Furbush
(R)
Jean Machi
(R)
Full Depth Charts
Danny Valencia | First Baseman | #26
Team:
Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 9/19/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Miami (FL)
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 19 (0) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $5.5 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Danny Valencia went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and three RBI in Thursday's 11-3 win over the Angels.
After recording an out his first time up, Valencia picked up hits in each of his next four at-bats. The loudest of those came when he socked a no-doubter of a solo home run to left in the seventh inning. Huge performances like this from Valencia have not been the norm this season. He entered Thursday's game hitting just .185/.256/.333 over the course of 81 at-bats.
May 5 - 1:16 AM
Danny Valencia went 2-for-2 with a homer and two walks after replacing an injured Mitch Haniger against the Tigers on Tuesday.
Valencia's ugly start was a big reason the Mariners called up Dan Vogelbach, but it's also the case that he's typically seemed to play better when he has to claw for playing time. Regardless, he's due to see more of it if Haniger lands on the DL.
Apr 26 - 12:35 AM
Danny Valencia is hitting just .154 in 52 at-bats after going 0-for-3 on Tuesday.
As badly as he's slumping, Valencia figures to lose some playing time to Taylor Motter after Jean Segura returns this weekend. Valencia has just one run scored and three RBI this season.
Apr 19 - 12:57 AM
Danny Valencia is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
No injury to report, here, just a typical off day for Valencia. In his place, Mike Freeman will take duties at first base and hit eighth against Astros starter Mike Fiers.
Apr 12 - 6:53 PM
Source:
Greg Johns on Twitter
Danny Valencia homers, collects four hits
May 5 - 1:16 AM
Danny Valencia reaches four times
Apr 26 - 12:35 AM
Danny Valencia continues to struggle
Apr 19 - 12:57 AM
Danny Valencia sitting out on Wednesday
Apr 12 - 6:53 PM
More Danny Valencia Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Judge
NYY
(2768)
2
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(2709)
3
M. Cabrera
DET
(2661)
4
A. Eaton
WAS
(2332)
5
C. Bellinger
LA
(2187)
6
R. Braun
MLW
(2173)
7
J. Donaldson
TOR
(2069)
8
A. Beltre
TEX
(2057)
9
M. Conforto
NYM
(1993)
10
A. Nola
PHI
(1945)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Mariners Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
5
4
.800
1
3
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
1
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
24
81
15
4
1
2
6
7
8
22
1
0
.185
.256
.333
.589
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
24
0
0
0
1
0
2016
0
18
0
0
68
38
6
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 4
LAA
1
5
4
0
0
1
3
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
.800
.800
1.400
May 3
LAA
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
3
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
May 2
LAA
1
5
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.200
.200
.800
Apr 30
@ CLE
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 29
@ CLE
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 26
@ DET
1
5
2
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
.400
.400
.600
Apr 25
@ DET
1
2
2
0
0
1
1
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
2.500
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Mike Zunino
2
Carlos Ruiz
1B
1
Danny Valencia
2B
1
Robinson Cano
SS
1
Jean Segura
2
Shawn O'Malley
60-Day DL
Mariners transferred INF/OF Shawn O'Malley from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
O'Malley developed a shoulder injury while attempting to return from an emergency appendectomy. He'll now remain sidelined through all of May.
May 2
3B
1
Kyle Seager
LF
1
Guillermo Heredia
2
Taylor Motter
CF
1
Jarrod Dyson
RF
1
Mitch Haniger
10-Day DL
The Mariners announced Friday that Mitch Haniger has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 oblique strain.
That's what was initially suspected and means the outfielder is expected to miss 3-4 weeks of action. The hard-hitting rookie was sizzling at the plate to start the season, hitting .338/.442/.600 with four homers and 16 RBI.
Apr 28
2
Ben Gamel
DH
1
Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Felix Hernandez
10-Day DL
The Mariners announced Friday that Felix Hernandez has been diagnosed with bursitis in his shoulder and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks.
The veteran right-hander has forced to leave his start on Tuesday due to fatigue in his shoulder. Chase De Jong is expected to hold down his spot in the rotation for the next couple of weeks but doesn't make for an appealing fantasy option.
Apr 28
2
Hisashi Iwakuma
3
James Paxton
4
Drew Smyly
60-Day DL
Drew Smyly received a platelet rich plasma injection in his injured left elbow on Tuesday.
Smyly was placed on the 60-day DL with a strained flexor tendon, knocking him out for at least the first two months of 2016. The hope is that he'll resume throwing in about six weeks. Waiver claim Evan Marshall has taken Smyly's place on the 40-man roster.
Apr 5
5
Yovani Gallardo
6
Ariel Miranda
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Edwin Diaz
2
Steve Cishek
10-Day DL
Steve Cishek (hip) threw a bullpen session in front of Mariners coaches on Tuesday at Safeco Field.
He'll have a similar workout Thursday before heading back out on a minor league rehab assignment. Cishek has allowed two runs over four innings thus far between Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma. He's working on some mechanical adjustments as he nears the end of his recovery from October hip surgery.
May 2
3
Nick Vincent
4
Evan Scribner
10-Day DL
Mariners placed RHP Evan Scribner on the 10-day disabled list with a flexor bundle strain in his right elbow.
The 31-year-old hurler has been a disaster in his eight appearances with the Mariners this season, compiling an 11.05 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 6/0 K/BB ratio in 7 1/3 innings. It's unclear at the moment just how long he'll be sidelined.
Apr 29
5
Marc Rzepczynski
6
James Pazos
7
Tony Zych
8
Chase De Jong
9
Emilio Pagan
10
Dillon Overton
11
Shae Simmons
10-Day DL
Shae Simmons (elbow) has begun a throwing program.
Simmons landed on the disabled list at the end of spring training with a right flexor strain. If everything goes smoothly from here, he could be an option for the Mariners' bullpen around the end of May.
Apr 25
12
Jean Machi
