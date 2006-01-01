Danny Valencia | First Baseman | #26 Team: Seattle Mariners Age / DOB: (32) / 9/19/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Miami (FL) Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 19 (0) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $5.5 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Danny Valencia went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and three RBI in Thursday's 11-3 win over the Angels. After recording an out his first time up, Valencia picked up hits in each of his next four at-bats. The loudest of those came when he socked a no-doubter of a solo home run to left in the seventh inning. Huge performances like this from Valencia have not been the norm this season. He entered Thursday's game hitting just .185/.256/.333 over the course of 81 at-bats.

Danny Valencia went 2-for-2 with a homer and two walks after replacing an injured Mitch Haniger against the Tigers on Tuesday. Valencia's ugly start was a big reason the Mariners called up Dan Vogelbach, but it's also the case that he's typically seemed to play better when he has to claw for playing time. Regardless, he's due to see more of it if Haniger lands on the DL.

Danny Valencia is hitting just .154 in 52 at-bats after going 0-for-3 on Tuesday. As badly as he's slumping, Valencia figures to lose some playing time to Taylor Motter after Jean Segura returns this weekend. Valencia has just one run scored and three RBI this season.