Starlin Castro | Second Baseman | #14

[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Castro sinks former team with homer, 3 RBI
Brett Anderson (back) likely headed to DL
Oh bounces back, earns save against Braves
Trout scratched with left hamstring tightness
Blach blasted for ten runs in three frames
Brett Anderson leaves with back tightness
Asdrubal's thumb X-rays come back negative
Groin discomfort sends Taillon to 10-day DL
Ian Kinsler (hamstring) still not ready
Jedd Gyorko (hand) scratched Saturday
Chris Young blasts two homers in win Saturday
Brian Dozier (ankle) hoping to return Tuesday
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bruce Allen: 'No decision' on general manager
Brandon Marshall plans to play two more years
Bills interviewing Eagles' Trey Brown for GM
Jay Ajayi's receiving skills on the rise?
Julius Thomas can add '10, 12 touchdowns'
Miami hoping for 'gigantic year' from DeVante
49ers' Aaron Lynch reports 20 lbs overweight
Jay Cutler insists retirement is 'permanent'
Tavon Austin (wrist surgery) out for OTAs
Mike Zimmer declines to name a starting RB
Rams want Tavon to be more DeSean Jackson-ish
Malcolm Butler 'badly wanted' to play for NO
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Shelvin Mack plays 37 minutes in start
Boris Diaw listed as starter over Joe Johnson
Draymond Green (knee) will play in Game 3
George Hill will not play on Saturday night
Bojan Bogdanovic likely to get more minutes?
Lowry (ankle) is 'probably doubtful' for Gm 4
Kelly Oubre suspended for Game 4 on Sunday
Tony Parker (quad) could miss up to 8 months
Kawhi Leonard scores 26 points in win
LaMarcus Aldridge scores 26 points in 38 mins
Good Danny Green shows up, scores 11
James Harden drops 43 points in loss to Spurs
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ovechkin scores, Caps take down Pens in GM 5
Erik Karlsson picks up 3 assists in GM 5 win
Conor Sheary (concussion) will play in GM 5
Sidney Crosby (concussion) returns for GM 5
Kyle Turris scores OT winner vs. NYR in GM 5
Erik Karlsson (lower body) will play in GM 5
Sidney Crosby is a game-time decision on Sat
Conor Sheary is a game-time decision on Sat
Andrej Sekera's status unknown for Game 6
Crosby not skating, could still play in GM 5
Conor Sheary practicing on Saturday morning
Alex Ovechkin continues skating on third line
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Travis Miller wins first K&N East Twin-100
Dale makes in an all-Junior front row
Cabre: First career Pole, new track record
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on Geico 500 pole
Burton tops K&N East South Boston practice
Aric Almirola wins NXS Sparks Energy 300
AJ Allmendinger keeps getting better
Corey LaJoie ran well at Daytona
Truex wants incident-free Geico 500
Austin Dillon 6 of last 7 plate top-15s
Koch on pole for XFINITY Sparks Energy 300
Davis driving Watts’ #82 Modified at Langley
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
F. Molinari gives up lead; second straight 72
Sponsor invite Noren in final group on Sunday
Rahm heads to finale 1 back after 69 in R3
MDF jettisons five @ Wells Fargo Championship
Reed posts 8-under target w/ third-round 67
Sullivan and Woods top Group A in GolfSixes
Kisner among notable MCs at WFC; MDF looms
John Peterson one back @ Wells Fargo midpoint
Peterson falls foul of shot clock in USA draw
F. Molinari maintains WFC lead w/ even-par 72
Warren and Ramsay put Scotland into final 8
Willy Wilcox WD during R2 of Wells Fargo
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Tennessee WR Smith charged with assault
Florida could be out of running for Zaire
Insider: Josh Allen could be No. 1 in 2018
Fleck: We're going to get WR Still the ball
'Last Chance U' star RB Law leaves UAB
T McGlinchey received Rd. 1 grade from NFL
UCF extends HC Frost through 2021 season
Former No. 3 MLB pick Tate joins Arizona
Rawleigh Williams (neck) future uncertain
Horns shift Jefferson to natural OLB position
Browns' lauded for their loaded draft class
Exec: QB Josh Rosen is a mess off the field
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Foxes shine in convincing win over Watford
Watford unable to break slump at Leicester
Everton beaten by inspired Swansea City
Rondon ends drought but Baggies drop points
Defoe breaks scoring duck in win
Silva handed first home loss at Hull
Vokes brace brings Burnley to magic number
Cherries and Potters play out 2-2 draw
KdB with big day as City clobber Palace, 5-0
Eagles drop third straight, thrashed 5-0
Coleman rewarded with new Everton contract
Aguero ruled out, Silva hopeful
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tyler Austin
(1B)
Tyler Clippard
(R)
Didi Gregorius
(SS)
Jordan Montgomery
(S)
Gary Sanchez
(C)
Dellin Betances
(R)
Colin Curtis
(OF)
Chase Headley
(3B)
Vinnie Pestano
(R)
Luis Severino
(S)
Greg Bird
(1B)
Matt Daley
(R)
Aaron Hicks
(OF)
Michael Pineda
(S)
Chasen Shreve
(R)
Billy Butler
(1B)
Kyle Davies
(R)
Jonathan Holder
(R)
Rob Refsnyder
(2B)
Miguel Sulbaran
(S)
Chris Carter
(1B)
Jacoby Ellsbury
(OF)
Matt Holliday
(DH)
Deibinson Romero
(3B)
Masahiro Tanaka
(S)
Starlin Castro
(2B)
Mat Gamel
(1B)
Aaron Judge
(OF)
Austin Romine
(C)
Ronald Torreyes
(SS)
Aroldis Chapman
(R)
Brett Gardner
(OF)
Tommy Layne
(R)
CC Sabathia
(S)
Adam Warren
(R)
Starlin Castro | Second Baseman | #14
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 3/24/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2006 / UDFA / CHC
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $9 million, 2018: $10 million, 2019: $11 million, 2020: $16 million club option ($1 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Starlin Castro had a big night against his former club, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in an 11-6 win over the Cubs.
Castro had an RBI double in the Yankees' five-run first inning before smacking a two-run homer in the fourth. The homer was his sixth of the year. Castro has a ridiculous nine-game hitting streak during which he's 18-for-39 (.462), with seven of those nine games featuring multiple hits. The 27-year-old leads the American League with his .381 batting average, and he also ranks among the league leaders in runs (20), slugging percentage (.584) and OPS (1.006).
May 6 - 11:25 PM
Starlin Castro slugged a game-tying two-run homer off Brad Brach in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday against the Orioles.
Castro used an Adrian Beltre-like swing on the homer, dropping to one knee as he watched the ball carry into the left field bleachers. The Yankees went on to win the game in the 10th. The 27-year-old went 3-for-5 with two runs scored on the night and ranks second in the AL with a .361 batting average.
Apr 28 - 11:35 PM
Starlin Castro went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Red Sox on Thursday.
Castro has hits in eight of his last nine games and has multiple hits in four of those games. His .346 batting average is second-best among qualified American League hitters. He's also got four homers, 14 RBI and 10 runs scored on the year.
Apr 27 - 10:49 PM
Starlin Castro smoked a three-run homer to help lead the Yankees over the Pirates on Saturday.
The Yankees were behind 3-0 entering the sixth inning but Castro tied it up with one swing of the bat off Jameson Taillon. He is off to a great start to the 2017 season, now batting .364/.408/.591 with four home runs and 13 RBI.
Apr 22 - 9:08 PM
Castro sinks former team with homer, 3 RBI
May 6 - 11:25 PM
Castro slugs game-tying homer
Apr 28 - 11:35 PM
Castro turns in another multi-hit game
Apr 27 - 10:49 PM
Castro smashes three-run bomb vs Pirates
Apr 22 - 9:08 PM
More Starlin Castro Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(2995)
2
C. Bellinger
LA
(2985)
3
R. Braun
MLW
(2769)
4
Z. Britton
BAL
(2649)
5
A. Judge
NYY
(2566)
6
J. Donaldson
TOR
(2487)
7
M. Cabrera
DET
(2439)
8
A. Nola
PHI
(2338)
9
A. Beltre
TEX
(2244)
10
J. Martinez
DET
(2169)
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
3
.750
1
3
0
2
0
1
0
1
0
0
1
3
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
27
109
40
4
0
5
16
18
7
20
0
0
.367
.405
.541
.946
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
28
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
150
3
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 6
@ CHC
1
4
3
1
0
1
3
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
.750
.800
1.750
May 5
@ CHC
1
4
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
May 3
TOR
1
5
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
.400
May 2
TOR
1
5
2
1
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
.600
May 1
TOR
1
4
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Apr 30
BAL
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.500
.250
Apr 29
BAL
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
2
Austin Romine
Sidelined
Austin Romine experienced cramping in his right groin on Tuesday night against the Blue Jays.
That's why he exited after six innings. Kyle Higashioka replaced him and might get the next few starts behind the plate, until Gary Sanchez (biceps) returns on Friday.
May 2
1B
1
Greg Bird
10-Day DL
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said in an interview on Fantasy Sports Radio that Greg Bird (ankle) will need a rehab assignment before being activated.
Bird landed on the disabled list Tuesday and will be shut down for at least a week as he tries to recover from a nagging right ankle bone bruise. It's unclear how many rehab games he'll need once he's game-ready, but the Yanks surely want to see him show better form at the plate after he had a 6-for-60 start.
May 3
2
Chris Carter
3
Tyler Austin
60-Day DL
Yankees placed 1B/OF Tyler Austin on the 60-day disabled list with a fractured left ankle.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Pete Kozma. Austin will miss the first couple months of the season.
Apr 2
2B
1
Starlin Castro
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
2
Ronald Torreyes
3B
1
Chase Headley
LF
1
Brett Gardner
CF
1
Jacoby Ellsbury
Sidelined
Jacoby Ellsbury (elbow) is not in the Yankees' lineup Saturday against the Cubs.
Ellsbury is still nursing an elbow injury he suffered on Monday but hopes to be back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale. He hasn't resumed throwing yet but appeared as a pinch-hitter on Friday and could do the same on Saturday. Aaron Hicks will man center field and bat second against Brett Anderson.
May 6
RF
1
Aaron Judge
2
Aaron Hicks
DH
1
Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Michael Pineda
3
CC Sabathia
4
Luis Severino
5
Jordan Montgomery
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
Tyler Clippard
4
Tommy Layne
5
Adam Warren
6
Jonathan Holder
7
Chasen Shreve
Week That Was: Noah's Argh
May 6
A major setback for the Mets and their ace righty was the top story in fantasy baseball this past week.
