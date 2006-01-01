Starlin Castro | Second Baseman | #14 Team: New York Yankees Age / DOB: (27) / 3/24/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 230 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2006 / UDFA / CHC Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $9 million, 2018: $10 million, 2019: $11 million, 2020: $16 million club option ($1 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Starlin Castro had a big night against his former club, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in an 11-6 win over the Cubs. Castro had an RBI double in the Yankees' five-run first inning before smacking a two-run homer in the fourth. The homer was his sixth of the year. Castro has a ridiculous nine-game hitting streak during which he's 18-for-39 (.462), with seven of those nine games featuring multiple hits. The 27-year-old leads the American League with his .381 batting average, and he also ranks among the league leaders in runs (20), slugging percentage (.584) and OPS (1.006).

Starlin Castro slugged a game-tying two-run homer off Brad Brach in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday against the Orioles. Castro used an Adrian Beltre-like swing on the homer, dropping to one knee as he watched the ball carry into the left field bleachers. The Yankees went on to win the game in the 10th. The 27-year-old went 3-for-5 with two runs scored on the night and ranks second in the AL with a .361 batting average.

Starlin Castro went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Red Sox on Thursday. Castro has hits in eight of his last nine games and has multiple hits in four of those games. His .346 batting average is second-best among qualified American League hitters. He's also got four homers, 14 RBI and 10 runs scored on the year.