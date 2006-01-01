Player Page

Starlin Castro | Second Baseman | #14

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (27) / 3/24/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 230
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2006 / UDFA / CHC
Contract: view contract details
Starlin Castro had a big night against his former club, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in an 11-6 win over the Cubs.
Castro had an RBI double in the Yankees' five-run first inning before smacking a two-run homer in the fourth. The homer was his sixth of the year. Castro has a ridiculous nine-game hitting streak during which he's 18-for-39 (.462), with seven of those nine games featuring multiple hits. The 27-year-old leads the American League with his .381 batting average, and he also ranks among the league leaders in runs (20), slugging percentage (.584) and OPS (1.006). May 6 - 11:25 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
2710940405161872000.367.405.541.946
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700280000
2016001503000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 6@ CHC14310132100000.750.8001.750
May 5@ CHC14200000010000.500.500.500
May 3TOR15200001020000.400.400.400
May 2TOR15210001010000.400.400.600
May 1TOR14200001000000.500.500.500
Apr 30BAL14100002200000.250.500.250
Apr 29BAL14100001010000.250.250.250
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
1B1Greg Bird
2Chris Carter
3Tyler Austin
2B1Starlin Castro
SS1Didi Gregorius
2Ronald Torreyes
3B1Chase Headley
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Jacoby Ellsbury
RF1Aaron Judge
2Aaron Hicks
DH1Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Jordan Montgomery
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Tommy Layne
5Adam Warren
6Jonathan Holder
7Chasen Shreve
 

 