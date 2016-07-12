Player Page

Aroldis Chapman | Relief Pitcher | #54

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (29) / 2/28/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 212
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Aroldis Chapman notched his first save of the season Wednesday in the Yankees' defeat of the Rays.
Chapman was summoned from the bullpen in the top of the ninth inning after Jonathan Holder gave up two singles. The fireballing lefty induced a pop-out from Steven Souza and then struck out Kevin Kiermaier looking to seal the 8-4 victory. Chapman has yet to allow a hit in 2017 and he boasts five strikeouts (with zero walks) through 2 2/3 innings. Apr 12 - 4:50 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final00.2001.00.0000000100000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
NYY2000002.00000400.00.00
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 12TB10001.20000100.00.00
Apr 9@ BAL100001.00000200.00.00
Apr 4@ TB100001.00000200.00.00
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
3Kyle Higashioka
1B1Greg Bird
2Chris Carter
3Tyler Austin
2B1Starlin Castro
SS1Didi Gregorius
2Ronald Torreyes
3Pete Kozma
3B1Chase Headley
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Jacoby Ellsbury
RF1Aaron Judge
2Aaron Hicks
DH1Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Bryan Mitchell
6Jordan Montgomery
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Tommy Layne
5Adam Warren
6Jonathan Holder
 

 