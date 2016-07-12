Aroldis Chapman | Relief Pitcher | #54 Team: New York Yankees Age / DOB: (29) / 2/28/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 212 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 12/7/2016: Signed a five-year, $86 million contract Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Aroldis Chapman notched his first save of the season Wednesday in the Yankees' defeat of the Rays. Chapman was summoned from the bullpen in the top of the ninth inning after Jonathan Holder gave up two singles. The fireballing lefty induced a pop-out from Steven Souza and then struck out Kevin Kiermaier looking to seal the 8-4 victory. Chapman has yet to allow a hit in 2017 and he boasts five strikeouts (with zero walks) through 2 2/3 innings.

Aroldis Chapman worked a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts Sunday versus the Orioles. Chapman fanned Jonathan Schoop and J.J. Hardy before inducing a game-ending lineout from Caleb Joseph. It was his first appearance since Tuesday, another non-save situation. The fireballing closer should find some better luck in the saves department in the regular season's second week.

Aroldis Chapman whiffed a pair over a scoreless inning in a non-save situation Tuesday against the Rays. Yankees manager Joe Girardi decided to give Chapman some work in the ninth inning of a 5-0 game, and he quickly shut the door with a groundout and a pair of punchouts. The flamethrowing left-hander reached triple digits a few times in the appearance.