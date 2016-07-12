Aroldis Chapman | Relief Pitcher | #54

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Notes: Saves Up For Grabs
Apr 12
Jeanmar Gone-mez
Apr 12
Dose: Bad News Beltre
Apr 12
MLB Power Rankings: Week 2
Apr 11
MLB Live Chat
Apr 11
Daily Dose: Hamstrung
Apr 11
Hot Hitter Rundown
Apr 10
Dose: Holy Comeback Batman!
Apr 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Judge homers, plates three in win over Rays
Chapman earns first save Wednesday vs. TB
David Price (elbow) throws pain-free bullpen
Gardner lifted due to bruised jaw and neck
Romine slugs grand slam as Tigers top Twins
Harvey (hamstring) expected to start on Sun.
Weeks exits with neck, shoulder soreness
Justin Turner (quad) remains out Wednesday
Granderson a healthy scratch on Wednesday
Donaldson (calf) in lineup Wednesday as DH
Todd Frazier scratched Wednesday due to flu
Zack Cozart (wrist) back in Reds' lineup Wed.
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What’s Next for Sherman?
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Giants
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Cowboys
Apr 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Hankins unlikely to sign with Colts
Rams to pass on Greg Robinson's 2018 option
Rams likely to make Donald richest DEF player
Tony Romo yet to file retirement paperwork
49ers 'ready to give up' on RB Carlos Hyde?
'Odds are' Jets will trade Sheldon Richardson
Browns split on Garrett, Trubisky at No. 1?
Kirk Cousins: Next move up to the Redskins
Teams not yet 'close' to Sherman asking price
Ex-Ram Laurinaitis retiring after 8 seasons
Report: Johnathan Hankins visiting the Colts
Green-Beckham's Eagles roster spot in doubt
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Playoff Previews: Part 2
Apr 12
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 12
Apr 12
Dose: It's Wacky Wednesday!
Apr 12
Playoff Previews Part 1
Apr 11
Dose: A Cloudy Playoff Picture
Apr 11
Apr. 10 NBA Season Long Pod
Apr 10
NBA Power Rankings: Week 25
Apr 10
Dose: Westbrook Makes History
Apr 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Russell Westbrook will play on Wednesday
Beverley, Williams, Capela will play vs. MIN
D'Angelo Russell ruled out for season finale
Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins out vs. POR
Kyrie Irving questionable to play vs. Raptors
Lillard, McCollum and Crabbe out vs. Pelicans
Thabo Sefolosha (groin) probable Wednesday
Millsap, Howard, Bazemore, THJ, Schroder out
Hayward, Favors, Hood will play Wednesday
Stanley Johnson starting, Morris to the bench
Jon Leuer starting, Ellenson to the bench
Gary Harris (foot) probable for Wednesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Day 1 of the Playoffs
Apr 12
Western Conference Preview
Apr 11
First Round Predictions
Apr 11
Eastern Conference Preview
Apr 10
Dose: The Life of Riley
Apr 10
Changes: Next and Last steps
Apr 9
Lightning Keep WC Fight Alive
Apr 7
Leafs lose, WC Spot Still Open
Apr 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
DeBoer calls Thornton a game-time decision
Logan Couture (mouth) to be a game-time call
Marc Methot will be a game-time decision
Frederik Andersen 'good to go' for Thursday
Zach Werenski will return on Wednesday
Nikita Zaitsev (UBI) out for Game 1 vs. Caps
Doug Weight will stay on as Islanders' coach
Pavel Buchnevich might be kept out of Game 1
NHL announces Draft Lottery date and odds
Tomas Tatar will have shoulder surgery
Barbashev poised to center Blues' top line
Pacioretty suffers injury scare at practice
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 9
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 8
O'Reilly 500 Stats
Apr 7
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Apr 2
Update: Martinsville (Spring)
Apr 1
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Solomito 2nd at Thompson, retains points lead
Zachem: Third at Thompson, third in points
Justin Bonsignore: Icebreaker 150 results
Vinny Miller: Music City 200 results
Pitkat: 8th at Thompson, gains in NWMT points
Matt Swanson: Icebreaker 150 results
Weatherman rocks Special Awards at Nashville
DNF for Andy Seuss in Icebreaker 150
Smith: A winner with BBBS Ford at Nashville
Eric Goodale: Icebreaker 150 results
Gus Dean: Music City 200 results
DNF for Rob Summers in Icebreaker 150
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
Sergio Garcia; MAJOR Champion
Apr 10
Trophee Hassan II Preview
Apr 10
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stone back on home continent for Morocco bid
Morgan Hoffmann hopeful on Hilton Head Island
Grace gears up for RBC Heritage title defense
Rose closes w/ 69, loses Masters in playoff
Garcia wins 81st Masters; first major title
STM Thomas Pieters T4 in his Masters debut
Past champ Schwartzel bags solo 3rd w/ 68
McIlroy comes up short in bid for Grand Slam
Ace buoys Kuchar to 67; joint clubhouse lead
Hagestad claims low amateur at 81st Masters
Ryan Moore two shy after second straight 69
Garcia clings to share of lead with 70 in R3
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
Norris: Top 50 Big Board
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Giants
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Cowboys
Apr 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
MSU WR Malik Dear tears his ACL
QB Kizer: Kelly's assessment was 'the truth'
Exec: Reuben Foster a top two talent off tape
Norris ranks DL Chris Wormley No. 27 overall
Seahawks host Cal QB Davis Webb for visit
Rapsheet: Many scouts see Conley as CB 1a
Mayock: DeShone Kizer drops from QB1 to QB4
Bills owner and staff work out Pat Mahomes
Report: Browns considering Trubisky at No. 1
Report: Steelers 'love' Peppers at No. 30
Huskies HC Petersen extended through 2024
Cardinals brass dines with UNC QB Trubisky
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 33
Apr 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 33
Apr 11
Overreaction Monday - Week 32
Apr 10
Team News - Week 32
Apr 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 32
Apr 7
Late Fitness Check GW32
Apr 7
The Bargain Hunter-Week 32
Apr 7
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW32
Apr 7
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Galloway returns from West Brom loan
Rooney trains but won't play in Belgium
Mane successfully undergoes knee surgery
Hull hope to hold on to prodigal Marco Silva
Ndidi fit for UCL quarterfinal first-leg
Noble suspended for two games
Morgan out for UCL clash says Shakespeare
Palace winger confident of a swift recovery
Bilic praying Byram injury is not serious
Pied back playing for Southampton's reserves
Puel lauds Tadic for recent improvement
Valencia's return expected for Europa League
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tyler Austin
(1B)
Colin Curtis
(OF)
Aaron Hicks
(OF)
Bryan Mitchell
(R)
CC Sabathia
(S)
Dellin Betances
(R)
Matt Daley
(R)
Kyle Higashioka
(C)
Jordan Montgomery
(S)
Gary Sanchez
(C)
Greg Bird
(1B)
Kyle Davies
(R)
Jonathan Holder
(R)
Mark Montgomery
(R)
Luis Severino
(S)
Billy Butler
(1B)
Jacoby Ellsbury
(OF)
Matt Holliday
(DH)
Vinnie Pestano
(R)
Miguel Sulbaran
(S)
Chris Carter
(1B)
Mat Gamel
(1B)
Aaron Judge
(OF)
Michael Pineda
(S)
Masahiro Tanaka
(S)
Starlin Castro
(2B)
Brett Gardner
(OF)
Pete Kozma
(SS)
Deibinson Romero
(3B)
Ronald Torreyes
(SS)
Aroldis Chapman
(R)
Didi Gregorius
(SS)
Tommy Layne
(R)
Austin Romine
(C)
Adam Warren
(R)
Tyler Clippard
(R)
Chase Headley
(3B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Aroldis Chapman | Relief Pitcher | #54
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 2/28/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 212
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / UDFA / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
12/7/2016: Signed a five-year, $86 million contract
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Aroldis Chapman notched his first save of the season Wednesday in the Yankees' defeat of the Rays.
Chapman was summoned from the bullpen in the top of the ninth inning after Jonathan Holder gave up two singles. The fireballing lefty induced a pop-out from Steven Souza and then struck out Kevin Kiermaier looking to seal the 8-4 victory. Chapman has yet to allow a hit in 2017 and he boasts five strikeouts (with zero walks) through 2 2/3 innings.
Apr 12 - 4:50 PM
Aroldis Chapman worked a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts Sunday versus the Orioles.
Chapman fanned Jonathan Schoop and J.J. Hardy before inducing a game-ending lineout from Caleb Joseph. It was his first appearance since Tuesday, another non-save situation. The fireballing closer should find some better luck in the saves department in the regular season's second week.
Apr 9 - 5:21 PM
Aroldis Chapman whiffed a pair over a scoreless inning in a non-save situation Tuesday against the Rays.
Yankees manager Joe Girardi decided to give Chapman some work in the ninth inning of a 5-0 game, and he quickly shut the door with a groundout and a pair of punchouts. The flamethrowing left-hander reached triple digits a few times in the appearance.
Apr 4 - 10:44 PM
Aroldis Chapman fanned two of three batters over one scoreless frame Thursday in the Yankees’ Grapefruit League win over the Orioles.
It was Chapman’s first game action since Game 7 of the World Series. Chapman did Chapman things, throwing 100 mph while eliciting the usual amount of swings and misses. Back in pinstripes after a three-month stay in Chicago at the end of last season, Chapman should remain the league’s top closer in both fantasy and real life.
Mar 2 - 9:20 PM
Chapman earns first save Wednesday vs. TB
Apr 12 - 4:50 PM
Chapman works perfect ninth vs. Orioles
Apr 9 - 5:21 PM
Aroldis Chapman spins scoreless frame
Apr 4 - 10:44 PM
Aroldis Chapman dominates in spring debut
Mar 2 - 9:20 PM
More Aroldis Chapman Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Beltre
TEX
(2844)
2
G. Richards
LAA
(2558)
3
D. Pomeranz
BOS
(2427)
4
M. Kemp
ATL
(2320)
5
K. Broxton
MLW
(2251)
6
T. Turner
WAS
(2201)
7
G. Sanchez
NYY
(2196)
8
S. Dyson
TEX
(2193)
9
B. Finnegan
CIN
(2176)
10
B. Posey
SF
(2148)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Yankees Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
0
0.2
0
0
1
.00
.000
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
NYY
2
0
0
0
0
0
2.0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
.00
.00
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 12
TB
1
0
0
0
1
.2
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Apr 9
@ BAL
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
Apr 4
@ TB
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
10-Day DL
Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Monday that Gary Sanchez is expected to miss four weeks with a Grade 1 strain of a muscle behind his right biceps.
The specific injury is a strain of the right brachialis muscle. Given this sort of timetable, we shouldn't expect to see Sanchez back until early-to-mid May. It's a tough blow for fantasy owners given the rough state of the catcher position. As for the Yankees, they'll go with Austin Romine and Kyle Higashioka behind the plate for the next month.
Apr 10
2
Austin Romine
3
Kyle Higashioka
1B
1
Greg Bird
Sidelined
Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Greg Bird (ankle, illness) is available Wednesday.
Bird hasn't appeared in a game since last Friday due to a sore right ankle and flu-like symptoms, but he was held out of the Yankees' starting lineup Wednesday primarily because the Rays were starting left-hander Blake Snell. Chris Carter drew the start at first base for New York.
Apr 12
2
Chris Carter
3
Tyler Austin
60-Day DL
Yankees placed 1B/OF Tyler Austin on the 60-day disabled list with a fractured left ankle.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Pete Kozma. Austin will miss the first couple months of the season.
Apr 2
2B
1
Starlin Castro
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
10-Day DL
Didi Gregorius (shoulder) has begun a throwing program.
Gregorius strained his right shoulder while playing for Team Netherlands at the World Baseball Classic last month. The Yankees are expecting him to miss all of April and perhaps the early part of May. Ronald Torreyes has been filling in at shortstop for the Bronx Bombers.
Apr 5
2
Ronald Torreyes
3
Pete Kozma
3B
1
Chase Headley
LF
1
Brett Gardner
Sidelined
Yankees manager Joe Girardi said that there are no current plans to put Brett Gardner (neck, jaw) through concussion tests.
Gardner ran into Rickie Weeks in the sixth inning of Wednesday's game against the Rays, with both players hitting the ground and subsequently being pulled from action. The Yankees have passed along that Gardner suffered a bruised neck and jaw during the collision. Girardi has termed him day-to-day moving forward and said that it is not believed that Gardner will need a stint on the disabled list. He will be reevaluated on Thursday.
Apr 12
CF
1
Jacoby Ellsbury
RF
1
Aaron Judge
2
Aaron Hicks
DH
1
Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Michael Pineda
3
CC Sabathia
4
Luis Severino
5
Bryan Mitchell
6
Jordan Montgomery
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
Tyler Clippard
4
Tommy Layne
5
Adam Warren
6
Jonathan Holder
Headlines
Notes: Saves Up For Grabs
Apr 12
Matthew Pouliot offers up thoughts on the Rangers' closing situation, Byron Buxton, Manuel Margot and much more in this week's Strike Zone.
More MLB Columns
»
Notes: Saves Up For Grabs
Apr 12
»
Jeanmar Gone-mez
Apr 12
»
Dose: Bad News Beltre
Apr 12
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 2
Apr 11
»
MLB Live Chat
Apr 11
»
Daily Dose: Hamstrung
Apr 11
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
Apr 10
»
Dose: Holy Comeback Batman!
Apr 10
MLB Headlines
»
Judge homers, plates three in win over Rays
»
Chapman earns first save Wednesday vs. TB
»
David Price (elbow) throws pain-free bullpen
»
Gardner lifted due to bruised jaw and neck
»
Romine slugs grand slam as Tigers top Twins
»
Harvey (hamstring) expected to start on Sun.
»
Weeks exits with neck, shoulder soreness
»
Justin Turner (quad) remains out Wednesday
»
Granderson a healthy scratch on Wednesday
»
Donaldson (calf) in lineup Wednesday as DH
»
Todd Frazier scratched Wednesday due to flu
»
Zack Cozart (wrist) back in Reds' lineup Wed.
MLB Links
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved