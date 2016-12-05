Welcome,
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Austin Adams
(S)
Greg Dobbs
(1B)
Reed Johnson
(OF)
Will Ohman
(R)
Sammy Solis
(R)
Dustin Antolin
(R)
Stephen Drew
(2B)
Taylor Jordan
(R)
Jonathan Papelbon
(R)
Daniel Stange
(R)
Bronson Arroyo
(S)
Adam Eaton
(OF)
Corban Joseph
(2B)
Oliver Perez
(R)
Stephen Strasburg
(S)
Aaron Barrett
(R)
Derek Eitel
(R)
Shawn Kelley
(R)
Yusmeiro Petit
(R)
Michael Taylor
(OF)
Rafael Bautista
(OF)
Christian Garcia
(R)
Spencer Kieboom
(C)
Raudy Read
(C)
Blake Treinen
(R)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Koda Glover
(R)
Braulio Lara
(S)
Anthony Rendon
(3B)
Jacob Turner
(S)
Michael Broadway
(R)
Gio Gonzalez
(S)
Mat Latos
(S)
Tanner Roark
(S)
Trea Turner
(OF)
Emmanuel Burriss
(2B)
Michael Gonzalez
(R)
Jose Lobaton
(C)
Clint Robinson
(1B)
Dan Uggla
(2B)
A.J. Cole
(S)
Brian Goodwin
(OF)
Jose Marmolejos
(1B)
Joe Ross
(S)
Jose Valverde
(R)
Tim Collins
(R)
Trevor Gott
(R)
Rafael Martin
(R)
Max Scherzer
(S)
Austin Voth
(S)
Jimmy Cordero
(S)
Matt Grace
(R)
Nate McLouth
(OF)
Pedro Severino
(C)
Kris Watts
(C)
Neal Cotts
(R)
Bryce Harper
(OF)
Daniel Murphy
(2B)
Matt Skole
(3B)
Jayson Werth
(OF)
Manny Delcarmen
(R)
Chris Heisey
(OF)
Derek Norris
(C)
Brandon Snyder
(3B)
Ryan Zimmerman
(1B)
Wilmer Difo
(2B)
Devin Ivany
(C)
Bryce Harper | Outfielder | #34
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 10/16/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'3 / 216
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Southern Nevada
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (1) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $13.625 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Nationals and OF Bryce Harper avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $13.625 million contract.
MLB Trade Rumors projected Harper to make less than $10 million, so it's a salary bump that was even bigger than expected in the outfielder's second year of arbitration eligibility. The former MVP had a relatively disappointing 2016 (.243/.373/.441), although a nagging shoulder injury likely was at least partly to blame.
Jan 13 - 2:25 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Super agent Scott Boras told Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports that he's had "no discussions with the Nationals" regarding a Bryce Harper extension.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale heard from a source Monday that Harper has asked for a contract that "will exceed 10 years in length and likely pay him in excess of $400 million" and that the Nationals are prepared to let him walk after the 2018 season, but it's hard to say where all this comes from and how much is true. And it's not all that ridiculous of an ask if Harper plays to his potential leading into free agency two winters from now. It's way too early in the process for this kind of drama, but you can expect much more of it in the coming months/years.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 03:33:00 PM
Source:
Jeff Passan on Twitter
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Nationals are "balking at Bryce Harper’s demands in early talks about a long-term contract extension" and are prepared to let him walk after 2018.
Nightengale's source claims Harper has asked for a record deal that "will exceed 10 years in length and likely pay him in excess of $400 million." That might seem crazy, but if Harper reaches his full potential leading into free agency he is probably going to find that kind of length and money somewhere. The 24-year-old outfielder hit .243/.373/.441 with 24 homers and 21 stolen bases this past season for Washington. He won National League MVP honors in 2015 with a .330/.460/.649 slash line, 42 home runs, and 99 RBI -- at age 22.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 02:57:00 PM
Source:
USA Today
Bryce Harper will not participate in the World Baseball Classic.
While Harper will sit out the spring WBC festivities to focus on his normal preparation for the season, agent Scott Boras said that his client "has no lingering injuries" that Boras knows of. Harper dealt with neck and shoulder issues this past season, but managed to fight through those minor ailments to play in 147 games.
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 05:22:00 PM
Source:
Chelsea Janes on Twitter
Nats, Harper avoid arbitration at $13.625M
Jan 13 - 2:25 PM
Boras says he hasn't talked Harper extension
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 03:33:00 PM
Harper wants $400M, Nats could let him walk
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 02:57:00 PM
Bryce Harper will not participate in WBC
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 05:22:00 PM
More Bryce Harper Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
147
506
123
24
2
24
86
84
108
117
21
10
.243
.373
.441
.814
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
143
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Derek Norris
2
Jose Lobaton
3
Pedro Severino
4
Spencer Kieboom
5
Raudy Read
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Clint Robinson
3
Jose Marmolejos
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
2
Wilmer Difo
3
Corban Joseph
4
Emmanuel Burriss
SS
1
Trea Turner
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
2
Matt Skole
3
Brandon Snyder
LF
1
Jayson Werth
CF
1
Adam Eaton
2
Michael Taylor
3
Brian Goodwin
4
Rafael Bautista
RF
1
Bryce Harper
2
Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
5
Joe Ross
6
A.J. Cole
Suspended
A.J. Cole dropped the appeal of his five-game suspension on Saturday.
He appealed so that he could start Friday, but he'll serve two games of the suspension this season and three next year. It won't affect Cole at the beginning of next season if he is part of the Nationals' rotation.
Oct 2
7
Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Shawn Kelley
2
Blake Treinen
3
Sammy Solis
4
Trevor Gott
5
Oliver Perez
6
Koda Glover
7
Matt Grace
8
Rafael Martin
9
Jimmy Cordero
10
Austin Adams
11
Derek Eitel
12
Tim Collins
13
Jacob Turner
14
Braulio Lara
