Bryce Harper | Outfielder | #34 Team: Washington Nationals Age / DOB: (24) / 10/16/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'3 / 216 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Southern Nevada Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (1) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $13.625 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent

Nationals and OF Bryce Harper avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $13.625 million contract. MLB Trade Rumors projected Harper to make less than $10 million, so it's a salary bump that was even bigger than expected in the outfielder's second year of arbitration eligibility. The former MVP had a relatively disappointing 2016 (.243/.373/.441), although a nagging shoulder injury likely was at least partly to blame. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Super agent Scott Boras told Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports that he's had "no discussions with the Nationals" regarding a Bryce Harper extension. USA Today's Bob Nightengale heard from a source Monday that Harper has asked for a contract that "will exceed 10 years in length and likely pay him in excess of $400 million" and that the Nationals are prepared to let him walk after the 2018 season, but it's hard to say where all this comes from and how much is true. And it's not all that ridiculous of an ask if Harper plays to his potential leading into free agency two winters from now. It's way too early in the process for this kind of drama, but you can expect much more of it in the coming months/years. Source: Jeff Passan on Twitter

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Nationals are "balking at Bryce Harper’s demands in early talks about a long-term contract extension" and are prepared to let him walk after 2018. Nightengale's source claims Harper has asked for a record deal that "will exceed 10 years in length and likely pay him in excess of $400 million." That might seem crazy, but if Harper reaches his full potential leading into free agency he is probably going to find that kind of length and money somewhere. The 24-year-old outfielder hit .243/.373/.441 with 24 homers and 21 stolen bases this past season for Washington. He won National League MVP honors in 2015 with a .330/.460/.649 slash line, 42 home runs, and 99 RBI -- at age 22. Source: USA Today