Bryce Harper | Outfielder | #34

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/16/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3 / 216
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Southern Nevada
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (1) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Nationals and OF Bryce Harper avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $13.625 million contract.
MLB Trade Rumors projected Harper to make less than $10 million, so it's a salary bump that was even bigger than expected in the outfielder's second year of arbitration eligibility. The former MVP had a relatively disappointing 2016 (.243/.373/.441), although a nagging shoulder injury likely was at least partly to blame. Jan 13 - 2:25 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1475061232422486841081172110.243.373.441.814
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001430
Bryce Harper's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Derek Norris
2Jose Lobaton
3Pedro Severino
4Spencer Kieboom
5Raudy Read
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Clint Robinson
3Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
3Corban Joseph
4Emmanuel Burriss
SS1Trea Turner
3B1Anthony Rendon
2Matt Skole
3Brandon Snyder
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
2Michael Taylor
3Brian Goodwin
4Rafael Bautista
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
5Joe Ross
6A.J. Cole
7Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shawn Kelley
2Blake Treinen
3Sammy Solis
4Trevor Gott
5Oliver Perez
6Koda Glover
7Matt Grace
8Rafael Martin
9Jimmy Cordero
10Austin Adams
11Derek Eitel
12Tim Collins
13Jacob Turner
14Braulio Lara
 

 