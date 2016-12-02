Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Britton dealing with potential oblique injury
Alex Rodriguez confirms that he's retired
Nationals likely to trade Derek Norris?
Cueto hopes to report to camp this weekend
Wieters' deal with Nationals: Two years, $21M
Orioles re-sign veteran OF Michael Bourn
Dodgers make Franklin Gutierrez deal official
MRI reveals mild calf strain for Donaldson
Neil Walker extension talks 'probably dead'
Kelley, Treinen, Glover vying for Nats closer
Familia back in Mets camp Monday morning
Yankees sign Jon Niese to minor league deal
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Austin Adams
(S)
Stephen Drew
(2B)
Devin Ivany
(C)
Derek Norris
(C)
Sammy Solis
(R)
Matt Albers
(R)
Adam Eaton
(OF)
Reed Johnson
(OF)
Will Ohman
(R)
Daniel Stange
(R)
Dustin Antolin
(R)
Derek Eitel
(R)
Taylor Jordan
(R)
Jonathan Papelbon
(R)
Stephen Strasburg
(S)
Aaron Barrett
(R)
Christian Garcia
(R)
Corban Joseph
(2B)
Oliver Perez
(R)
Michael Taylor
(OF)
Rafael Bautista
(OF)
Koda Glover
(R)
Shawn Kelley
(R)
Raudy Read
(C)
Blake Treinen
(R)
Michael Broadway
(R)
Gio Gonzalez
(S)
Spencer Kieboom
(C)
Anthony Rendon
(3B)
Jacob Turner
(S)
Emmanuel Burriss
(2B)
Michael Gonzalez
(R)
Braulio Lara
(S)
Tanner Roark
(S)
Trea Turner
(SS)
A.J. Cole
(S)
Brian Goodwin
(OF)
Adam Lind
(1B)
Clint Robinson
(1B)
Dan Uggla
(2B)
Tim Collins
(R)
Trevor Gott
(R)
Jose Lobaton
(C)
Enny Romero
(R)
Jose Valverde
(R)
Jimmy Cordero
(S)
Matt Grace
(R)
Jose Marmolejos
(1B)
Joe Ross
(S)
Austin Voth
(S)
Neal Cotts
(R)
Grant Green
(2B)
Rafael Martin
(R)
Max Scherzer
(S)
Kris Watts
(C)
Manny Delcarmen
(R)
Jeremy Guthrie
(S)
Nate McLouth
(OF)
Pedro Severino
(C)
Jayson Werth
(OF)
Wilmer Difo
(2B)
Bryce Harper
(OF)
Daniel Murphy
(2B)
Matt Skole
(3B)
Ryan Zimmerman
(1B)
Greg Dobbs
(1B)
Chris Heisey
(OF)
Joe Nathan
(R)
Brandon Snyder
(3B)
Derek Norris | Catcher | #23
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 2/14/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 4 (0) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $4.2 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Nationals manager Dusty Baker indicated Tuesday that the club is likely to trade Derek Norris after reaching an agreement with free agent catcher Matt Wieters.
Baker said "there's always someone looking for a front line catcher." The Nationals apparently didn't feel secure enough with Norris as their primary backstop, but the feeling is that he'll end up playing elsewhere in 2017 rather than serve as Wieters' backup. The 28-year-old batted just .186/.255/.328 last season, but he's capable of better and he's owed just $4.2 million in 2017. He could draw some interest in the days ahead.
Feb 21 - 2:16 PM
Source:
Chelsea Janes on Twitter
Nationals and C Derek Norris avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.2 million contract.
Norris had a disastrous 2016, batting just .186/.255/.328 with 14 homers. The Nats are counting on a bounce-back season in 2017 after they acquired him via trade last month.
Jan 13 - 12:47 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Nationals acquired C Derek Norris from the Padres in exchange for RHP Pedro Avila.
Norris is a former Nationals prospect who was traded to the A's a few years ago in the Gio Gonzalez deal. He's now back with the organization that drafted him, taking the place of free agent Wilson Ramos. Norris had an awful .186/.255/.328 batting line with 14 homers last season in San Diego, but he's not a bad buy-low candidate in a new environment.
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 05:07:00 PM
Derek Norris (finger) went 0-for-4 in his return to the lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks.
Norris suffered a sprained left middle finger on Saturday and was held out of the starting lineup on Sunday. He should be good to go moving forward.
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 08:26:00 AM
Nationals likely to trade Derek Norris?
Feb 21 - 2:16 PM
Feb 21 - 2:16 PM
Derek Norris, Nationals settle at $4.2M
Jan 13 - 12:47 PM
Jan 13 - 12:47 PM
Nationals acquire C Derek Norris from Padres
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 05:07:00 PM
Norris (finger) hitless in return to lineup
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 08:26:00 AM
More Derek Norris Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
125
415
77
17
0
14
42
50
36
139
9
2
.186
.255
.328
.583
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
116
3
0
0
0
0
0
Derek Norris's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Derek Norris's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Derek Norris's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Derek Norris's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Derek Norris
2
Jose Lobaton
3
Pedro Severino
4
Spencer Kieboom
5
Raudy Read
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Clint Robinson
3
Jose Marmolejos
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
2
Wilmer Difo
3
Corban Joseph
4
Emmanuel Burriss
5
Grant Green
SS
1
Trea Turner
2
Stephen Drew
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
2
Matt Skole
3
Brandon Snyder
LF
1
Jayson Werth
CF
1
Adam Eaton
2
Michael Taylor
3
Brian Goodwin
4
Rafael Bautista
RF
1
Bryce Harper
2
Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
Sidelined
Max Scherzer (finger) played catch with his normal two-fingered fastball grip on Monday.
That's the good news. What's not so great is that he still feels pain in the knuckle at the base of his right ring finger. He won't throw a bullpen session until that pain subsides. "Achy’s a lot better than sharp pain, isn’t it?" said Scherzer. "That’s what the doctor said to me: They expect an achy feeling in there. Those are screaming symptoms of stress fractures. So it’s literally day-by-day with how I feel." Scherzer pitched through the stress fracture last year, but he doesn't want to do it again. It's a waiting game, but there's still plenty of time for him to get his work in before the start of the season.
Feb 21
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
5
Joe Ross
6
A.J. Cole
Suspended
A.J. Cole dropped the appeal of his five-game suspension on Saturday.
He appealed so that he could start Friday, but he'll serve two games of the suspension this season and three next year. It won't affect Cole at the beginning of next season if he is part of the Nationals' rotation.
Oct 2
7
Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Shawn Kelley
2
Blake Treinen
3
Sammy Solis
4
Oliver Perez
5
Koda Glover
6
Trevor Gott
7
Enny Romero
8
Rafael Martin
9
Michael Broadway
10
Matt Grace
11
Jimmy Cordero
12
Austin Adams
13
Joe Nathan
14
Matt Albers
