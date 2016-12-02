Derek Norris | Catcher | #23

Nationals manager Dusty Baker indicated Tuesday that the club is likely to trade Derek Norris after reaching an agreement with free agent catcher Matt Wieters.

Baker said "there's always someone looking for a front line catcher." The Nationals apparently didn't feel secure enough with Norris as their primary backstop, but the feeling is that he'll end up playing elsewhere in 2017 rather than serve as Wieters' backup. The 28-year-old batted just .186/.255/.328 last season, but he's capable of better and he's owed just $4.2 million in 2017. He could draw some interest in the days ahead.