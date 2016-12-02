Player Page

Derek Norris | Catcher | #23

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (28) / 2/14/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 230
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 4 (0) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Nationals manager Dusty Baker indicated Tuesday that the club is likely to trade Derek Norris after reaching an agreement with free agent catcher Matt Wieters.
Baker said "there's always someone looking for a front line catcher." The Nationals apparently didn't feel secure enough with Norris as their primary backstop, but the feeling is that he'll end up playing elsewhere in 2017 rather than serve as Wieters' backup. The 28-year-old batted just .186/.255/.328 last season, but he's capable of better and he's owed just $4.2 million in 2017. He could draw some interest in the days ahead. Feb 21 - 2:16 PM
Source: Chelsea Janes on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
125415771701442503613992.186.255.328.583
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016116300000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Derek Norris
2Jose Lobaton
3Pedro Severino
4Spencer Kieboom
5Raudy Read
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Clint Robinson
3Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
3Corban Joseph
4Emmanuel Burriss
5Grant Green
SS1Trea Turner
2Stephen Drew
3B1Anthony Rendon
2Matt Skole
3Brandon Snyder
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
2Michael Taylor
3Brian Goodwin
4Rafael Bautista
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
5Joe Ross
6A.J. Cole
7Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shawn Kelley
2Blake Treinen
3Sammy Solis
4Oliver Perez
5Koda Glover
6Trevor Gott
7Enny Romero
8Rafael Martin
9Michael Broadway
10Matt Grace
11Jimmy Cordero
12Austin Adams
13Joe Nathan
14Matt Albers
 

 