Martin Perez | Starting Pitcher | #33

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 4/4/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / TEX
Contract: view contract details
Martin Perez yielded just three hits across eight frames of one-run ball in Tuesday’s 5-1 victory over the Mets.
Perez was in control all day, as he struck out five, didn’t walk a batter and needed only 89 pitches to cover his eight innings. The only blemish was a solo homer served up to lefty killer Wilmer Flores. Perez probably could’ve easily finished the game, but the Rangers elected to pinch-hit for him in the top of the ninth. It’s the left-hander’s best outing of the season and the first time since mid-May that he didn’t issue a single walk. He’ll get the Tigers and White Sox at home next week. Aug 9 - 3:46 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final18.01001.13.3751130500100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TEX212151000117.015177714476005.461.67
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Aug 9@ NYM111008.031105001.13.38
Aug 4@ MIN110104.2977220013.502.36
Jul 30BAL110104.1988230016.622.54
Jul 24MIA110107.073323003.861.29
Jul 19@ BAL110106.075513007.501.33
Jul 14@ KC111007.083311003.861.29
Jul 3BOS110005.275243003.181.94
Jun 22TOR111006.094323004.501.83
Jun 17SEA111005.174425006.751.69
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Robinson Chirinos
2Brett Nicholas
1B1Mike Napoli
2B1Rougned Odor
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3Tyler Smith
3B1Adrian Beltre
LF1Joey Gallo
2Delino DeShields
3Ryan Rua
CF1Carlos Gomez
RF1Nomar Mazara
2Drew Robinson
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Prince Fielder
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Cole Hamels
2Martin Perez
3Andrew Cashner
4A.J. Griffin
5Tyson Ross
6Chi Chi Gonzalez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jose Leclerc
2Alex Claudio
3Keone Kela
4Matt Bush
5Jason Grilli
6Tony Barnette
7Jake Diekman
8Ricardo Rodriguez
9Austin Bibens-Dirkx
 

 