Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
George Springer (quad) activated from DL
MRI comes back clean for CC Sabathia (knee)
Bauer superb again in no-decision Wednesday
Rockies win on Blackmon's 12th inning blast
Jake Odorizzi activated from disabled list
Martin Perez goes eight strong against Mets
Hanley Ramirez (oblique) returns to lineup
Daniel Murphy (hip) out again Wednesday
Joey Gallo homers, reaches base four times
Melancon (elbow) could return this weekend
Brewers still have interest in Ian Kinsler
Stephen Strasburg (elbow) throws sim. game
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Amari Cooper (leg) misses 5th practice in row
49ers release Pro Bowl C/G Jeremy Zuttah
Dolphins won't give Jarvis Landry extension?
Dion Lewis, James White listed as co-starters
Gillislee (hamstring) has missed last 7 days
Corey Davis (hamstring) remains week to week
Starting QB job is Brock Osweiler's 'to lose'
DV case dropped against FA CB Tramaine Brock
Colts GM admits Luck is uncertain for Week 1
Marvin Lewis (clot) already back with Bengals
Broncos shoot down bogus A.J. McCarron rumor
Mike Williams (back) back running this week
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Cuban: Yogi and Smith will push each other
Dennis Smith will have to win starting PG job
Knicks sign Michael Beasley
Ben McLemore (foot) to miss 12 weeks
Isaiah Thomas to be ready for training camp?
Willie Reed arrested for domestic violence
Muscle Watch: The DeMarcus Cousins Edition
Kemba Walker logs 12 minutes in Africa Game
Victor Oladipo named MVP of NBA Africa Game
Ian Mahinmi had minor procedure on left knee
Gallinari expected back on court in September
Rivers loses front office role with Clippers
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Eddie Olczyk has a form of colon cancer
Crosby has plenty of 'years left at his peak'
Ovechkin still hopes to play in 2018 Olympics
Report: Arbitrator awards Schmidt 2 yr/$4.45M
Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to ELC
Coyotes will not rush Dylan Strome
Ryan Strome set for a fresh start with Oilers
Stepan looks to add leadership to Coyotes
Aaron Ekblad feels he learned from tough year
Jakob Chychrun undergoes knee surgery
Canucks GM expects to sign Horvat before camp
Mike Fisher announces his retirement
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Keith Rocco in #85 for Bud King of Beers 150
Silk replacing Szegedy in No. 85 modified
Christopher: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Dave Sapienza: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Max Zachem: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Rowan Pennink: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Eric Goodale: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Bobby Santos: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Craig Lutz: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Ryan Preece: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Timmy Solomito: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Bonsignore: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Spieth eyes career Grand Slam at 99th PGA
W. Simpson preps for home game @ Quail Hollow
Defending Walker heads to Quail Hollow Club
Snedeker (rib) WDs from 99th PGA Championship
Stroud snags maiden win at the Barracuda
Werenski settles for playoff loss in Reno
C. Hoffman solo 3rd; first career WGC top 10
54-hole co-leader Zach Johnson ends solo 2nd
Matsuyama career-low 61; wins WGC by five
Greg Owen leading Barracuda after 54 holes
STM and rookie Pieters co-leads in Akron
Zach Johnson co-leads WGC after R3 65
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
TT frosh QB Luke Gonsioroski dies of cancer
Beavs QB McMaryion transferring to Fresno St.
WKU suspends Quinton Baker, two others
USC TE Imatorbhebhe (hip) out for two weeks
Sam Darnold remains Bovada's Heisman fave
Johnny Coach? Manziel interested in sideline
Hilltoppers CB Simmons (knee) out for year
Wake HC Clawson denies throwing L-Jax shade
LSU frosh DE Chaisson 'dominant' in camp
Hurricanes C Nick Linder opts for transfer
Ohio State suspends starting DT Michael Hill
Navy OC Ivin Jasper (personal) to take leave
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Andre Gray joins Watford from Burnley
Alexis to miss Arsenal's first two matches
Watford on verge of landing Burnley's Gray
Reds seem unwilling to budge on Coutinho
Sigurdsson move to Everton hits a snag
Brighton winger returns ahead of schedule
Van Dijk submits transfer request
Fosu-Mensah joins Palace on loan
Bournemouth striker back for the Baggies trip
Leicester sign Coventry City standout
Andy Carroll stepping up recovery efforts
Mertesacker faces a race against time
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Hanser Alberto
(3B)
Shin-Soo Choo
(OF)
Carlos Gomez
(OF)
Jose Leclerc
(R)
Martin Perez
(S)
Elvis Andrus
(SS)
Alex Claudio
(R)
Chi Chi Gonzalez
(S)
Colby Lewis
(S)
Drew Robinson
(OF)
Tony Barnette
(R)
Scott Cousins
(OF)
Sean Green
(R)
Kyle Lohse
(S)
Ricardo Rodriguez
(R)
Adrian Beltre
(3B)
Jordan Danks
(OF)
A.J. Griffin
(S)
Kevin Matthews
(S)
Tyson Ross
(S)
Austin Bibens-Dirkx
(R)
Delino DeShields
(OF)
Jason Grilli
(R)
Nomar Mazara
(OF)
Ryan Rua
(OF)
Jordan Brown
(OF)
Jake Diekman
(R)
Cole Hamels
(S)
Mike Napoli
(1B)
Tyler Smith
(SS)
Jared Burton
(R)
Prince Fielder
(DH)
Josh Hamilton
(OF)
Brett Nicholas
(C)
Brad Snyder
(1B)
Matt Bush
(R)
Joey Gallo
(3B)
Joe Jackson
(OF)
Rougned Odor
(2B)
Kensuke Tanaka
(OF)
Andrew Cashner
(S)
Eddie Gamboa
(S)
Keone Kela
(R)
Juan Carlos Oviedo
(R)
Donnie Veal
(R)
Robinson Chirinos
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Martin Perez | Starting Pitcher | #33
Team:
Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 4/4/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / UDFA / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $4.4 million, 2018: $6 million club option ($2.45 million buyout), 2019: $7.5 million ($750,000 buyout), 2020: $9 million ($250,000 buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Martin Perez yielded just three hits across eight frames of one-run ball in Tuesday’s 5-1 victory over the Mets.
Perez was in control all day, as he struck out five, didn’t walk a batter and needed only 89 pitches to cover his eight innings. The only blemish was a solo homer served up to lefty killer Wilmer Flores. Perez probably could’ve easily finished the game, but the Rangers elected to pinch-hit for him in the top of the ninth. It’s the left-hander’s best outing of the season and the first time since mid-May that he didn’t issue a single walk. He’ll get the Tigers and White Sox at home next week.
Aug 9 - 3:46 PM
Martin Perez was knocked around for seven runs over 4 2/3 innings in a loss to the Twins on Friday.
Perez gave up nine hits, including three homers. He put himself in an early hole by allowing a leadoff homer to Brian Dozier and a three-run shot to Robbie Grossman in the first inning. The 26-year-old southpaw has lost four straight outings and has an ugly 5.46 ERA through 21 starts on the year. He’s not a fantasy option.
Aug 5 - 1:15 AM
Martin Perez surrendered eight runs on nine hits over 4 1/3 innings in Sunday's loss to the Orioles.
Perez kept the Orioles off the scoreboard until the fourth inning, when they broke through with four runs. There were no pyrotechnics in the frame, rather a bevy of RBI singles -- Trey Mancini, Chris Davis and Welington Castillo all picked up run-scoring knocks in the inning. The Orioles would drive him from the game with four more runs in the fifth, with a two-run homer by Jonathan Schoop serving as the big blow. Perez has pitched to an ugly 5.13 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in 20 starts this season and will do battle with the Twins in Minneapolis next time he toes the rubber.
Jul 30 - 6:56 PM
Martin Perez gave up three earned runs over seven innings Monday in a loss to the Marlins.
Giancarlo Stanton did his thing in the top of the first inning, belting a two-run homer to left field to put Miami up 2-0. Perez settled in from there, but the Rangers' offense provided him with zero runs of support as he fell to 5-8 on the season. The left-hander will carry a 4.67 ERA into his next scheduled start at home versus the Orioles.
Jul 24 - 10:44 PM
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
G. Springer
HOU
(2554)
2
M. Sano
MIN
(2423)
3
C. Kershaw
LA
(2287)
4
T. Turner
WAS
(2271)
5
Y. Darvish
LA
(2111)
6
J. Verlander
DET
(2060)
7
M. Trout
LAA
(2058)
8
A. Garcia
CWS
(2039)
9
S. Perez
KC
(2020)
10
M. Scherzer
WAS
(1972)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Texas Rangers Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
8.0
1
0
0
1.13
.375
1
1
3
0
5
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
TEX
21
21
5
10
0
0
117.0
151
77
71
44
76
0
0
5.46
1.67
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Aug 9
@ NYM
1
1
1
0
0
8.0
3
1
1
0
5
0
0
1.13
.38
Aug 4
@ MIN
1
1
0
1
0
4.2
9
7
7
2
2
0
0
13.50
2.36
Jul 30
BAL
1
1
0
1
0
4.1
9
8
8
2
3
0
0
16.62
2.54
Jul 24
MIA
1
1
0
1
0
7.0
7
3
3
2
3
0
0
3.86
1.29
Jul 19
@ BAL
1
1
0
1
0
6.0
7
5
5
1
3
0
0
7.50
1.33
Jul 14
@ KC
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
8
3
3
1
1
0
0
3.86
1.29
Jul 3
BOS
1
1
0
0
0
5.2
7
5
2
4
3
0
0
3.18
1.94
Jun 22
TOR
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
9
4
3
2
3
0
0
4.50
1.83
Jun 17
SEA
1
1
1
0
0
5.1
7
4
4
2
5
0
0
6.75
1.69
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Robinson Chirinos
2
Brett Nicholas
1B
1
Mike Napoli
2B
1
Rougned Odor
SS
1
Elvis Andrus
2
Hanser Alberto
60-Day DL
Hanser Alberto is scheduled to undergo surgery on his right shoulder Monday.
Alberto has been sidelined since spring training due to lingering shoulder discomfort. The 24-year-old infielder can probably be ruled out for the remainder of the season.
Jun 16
3
Tyler Smith
3B
1
Adrian Beltre
LF
1
Joey Gallo
2
Delino DeShields
3
Ryan Rua
CF
1
Carlos Gomez
RF
1
Nomar Mazara
2
Drew Robinson
DH
1
Shin-Soo Choo
2
Prince Fielder
60-Day DL
Rangers placed DH Prince Fielder on the 60-day disabled list.
Fielder's professional baseball career ended last season due to serious neck issues. He has a new food competition show coming out in March on Hulu and Netflix called "Fielder's Choice."
Feb 14
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Cole Hamels
2
Martin Perez
3
Andrew Cashner
Sidelined
Andrew Cashner has been scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Mets due to a stiff neck.
A.J. Griffin will move up a day to start in Cashner's place. The Rangers don't have a starter listed for Wednesday yet, so at this point it wouldn't appear they're optimistic that Cashner only needs an extra day.
Aug 8
4
A.J. Griffin
5
Tyson Ross
10-Day DL
Tyson Ross (finger) says he feels ready to return to the Rangers' rotation.
But it probably won't happen until early next week, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. Ross struck out eight batters over seven innings of one-run ball Saturday in his second rehab start with Double-A Frisco. The 30-year-old right-hander has been on the disabled list since July 24 with a blister on his right index finger.
Aug 8
6
Chi Chi Gonzalez
60-Day DL
Chi Chi Gonzalez (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery next week.
Gonzalez had been working his way back from a slight UCL tear in his throwing elbow but Tommy John surgery became necessary after a recent setback. His surgery will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister. This will knock Gonzalez out for all of 2017 and probably most of next year as well. The right-hander holds a 4.54 ERA over 17 big league appearances including 13 starts.
Jul 22
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jose Leclerc
2
Alex Claudio
3
Keone Kela
10-Day DL
Rangers placed RHP Keone Kela on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to August 5, with right shoulder soreness.
Kela made just two appearances in two weeks after returning from the DL with the same shoulder issue, so it seems like he never actually made it back to full health. The Rangers figure to proceed more cautiously with him this time.
Aug 8
4
Matt Bush
5
Jason Grilli
6
Tony Barnette
7
Jake Diekman
60-Day DL
Jake Diekman (colon) will throw another live batting practice session before beginning a rehab assignment.
The feeling had been that Diekman would start a rehab assignment early this week, but he'll face hitters in a controlled setting once more. The lefty reliever has been out all season following three different surgeries to rebuild his colon but is poised to return within the next few weeks.
Aug 6
8
Ricardo Rodriguez
9
Austin Bibens-Dirkx
Headlines
The Stretch Run Beckons
Aug 9
Brad Johnson covers the latest news, rumors, and recommendations for closers and stolen base threats.
