Martin Perez | Starting Pitcher | #33 Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (26) / 4/4/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 200 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / TEX Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $4.4 million, 2018: $6 million club option ($2.45 million buyout), 2019: $7.5 million ($750,000 buyout), 2020: $9 million ($250,000 buyout)

Latest News Recent News

Martin Perez yielded just three hits across eight frames of one-run ball in Tuesday’s 5-1 victory over the Mets. Perez was in control all day, as he struck out five, didn’t walk a batter and needed only 89 pitches to cover his eight innings. The only blemish was a solo homer served up to lefty killer Wilmer Flores. Perez probably could’ve easily finished the game, but the Rangers elected to pinch-hit for him in the top of the ninth. It’s the left-hander’s best outing of the season and the first time since mid-May that he didn’t issue a single walk. He’ll get the Tigers and White Sox at home next week.

Martin Perez was knocked around for seven runs over 4 2/3 innings in a loss to the Twins on Friday. Perez gave up nine hits, including three homers. He put himself in an early hole by allowing a leadoff homer to Brian Dozier and a three-run shot to Robbie Grossman in the first inning. The 26-year-old southpaw has lost four straight outings and has an ugly 5.46 ERA through 21 starts on the year. He’s not a fantasy option.

Martin Perez surrendered eight runs on nine hits over 4 1/3 innings in Sunday's loss to the Orioles. Perez kept the Orioles off the scoreboard until the fourth inning, when they broke through with four runs. There were no pyrotechnics in the frame, rather a bevy of RBI singles -- Trey Mancini, Chris Davis and Welington Castillo all picked up run-scoring knocks in the inning. The Orioles would drive him from the game with four more runs in the fifth, with a two-run homer by Jonathan Schoop serving as the big blow. Perez has pitched to an ugly 5.13 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in 20 starts this season and will do battle with the Twins in Minneapolis next time he toes the rubber.