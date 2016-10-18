Shawn Kelley | Relief Pitcher | #27 Team: Washington Nationals Age / DOB: (32) / 4/26/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 232 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Austin Peay Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 13 (0) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $4 million, 2017: $5.5 million, 2018: $5.5 million, 2019: Free agent Share: Tweet

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo told Fantasy Sports Radio on Monday that Shawn Kelley, Blake Treinen, and Koda Glover are competing to be the team's closer. Rizzo also said that he's had no recent trade talks for relief help, so the job will probably go to one of these three. Kelley figures to be the front-runner here in February after registering a strong 2.64 ERA, 0.897 WHIP, and 80/11 K/BB ratio in 58 innings last season for Washington. It's a story we'll be tracking all spring. Source: Jim Bowden on Twitter

Shawn Kelley does not need surgery on his right hand. Kelley was lifted from a relief appearance in Game 5 of the NLDS after experiencing numbness in the fingers on his pitching hand, but it's an acute nerve issue that should go away with rest. The 32-year-old right-hander is owed $5.5 million from the Nationals in 2017 on a contract that runs through 2018. He had a 2.64 ERA in 58 regular-season innings this year for Washington. Source: Chelsea Janes on Twitter

Shawn Kelley said after Game 5 of the NLDS on Thursday that he was forced to exit the game because he felt numbness in his fingers and couldn't throw. It was described a nerve issue which has happened to him before. Kelley already had some tests done and thinks that he'll be fine. Of course, he now has an entire offseason to rest. Source: Chelsea Janes on Twitter