Shawn Kelley | Relief Pitcher | #27

Kelley, Treinen, Glover vying for Nats closer
Nothing imminent between Mets and Walker
Familia back in Mets camp Monday morning
Yankees sign Jon Niese to minor league deal
Orioles acquire Vidal Nuno from Dodgers
41-year-old Eric Gagne considering comeback
Zack Wheeler (elbow) throws bullpen session
Padres make Jered Weaver signing official
D'Backs ink Jorge De La Rosa to minors deal
Donaldson (calf) expected to miss 2-3 weeks
David Wright (neck) plays catch indoors Sun.
Black wants Charlie Blackmon to run more
Dolphins, Jags finalizing Albert-Thomas swap
Romo willing to 'massage' contract for trade
49ers a 'strong possibility' for Jacob Tamme
Miami gives Cam Wake 2-year, $19M extension
49ers not looking for 'short-term fix' at QB
Schaub, Hoyer could be on Niners QB radar
Trent Richardson popped for domestic violence
Michael Floyd sentenced to 120 days in jail
Report: Jets can void Darrelle Revis' contract
Report: 'Optimism' JAX will acquire LT Albert
Report: Cousins doesn't want to be with Skins
Cardinals in 'serious' talks with S Jefferson
Darren Collison and McLemore are available?
Report: DeMarcus Cousins traded to Pelicans
All-Star Russell Westbrook scores 41 points
Report: Buddy Hield available in trade talks
Report: Celtics interested in P.J. Tucker
Wizards interested in Bojan Bogdanovic?
Glenn Robinson III wins Slam Dunk Contest
Eric Gordon earns win in the 3-Point Contest
Kristaps Porzingis wins Skills Challenge
Bullseye: Jamal Murray is MVP of Rising Stars
Joel Embiid hoping to play right after break
ESPN: Magic, Pistons talking Jackson deal
John Gibson posts shutout vs. Kings
Juuse Saros, Predators edge Blue Jackets
Curtis McElhinney shuts out CAR with 37 saves
Hellebuyck shines in win over Senators
Karlsson lifts point streak to five games
Cammalleri scratched again Sunday vs NYI
McDonagh snaps 21-game goal drought in win
Bobby Ryan out indefinitely with hand injury
Stastny likely to return Monday v Panthers
Capitals tab Grubauer vs Rangers on Sunday
Ryan Miller steals one for Canucks vs. Flames
Aleksander Barkov's bold goal powers FLA win
Ronnie Bassett Jr wins NASCAR K&N East opener
Harrison Burton: Jet Tools 150 pole
Tyler Dippel tops New Smyrna final practice
Dale Earnhardt Jr. on outside pole for 500
Chase Elliott wins Daytona 500 pole
Zane Smith leads K&N PS-East Practice 1
Sadler 2nd-fast among non-chartered entrants
Brendan Gaughan locked into Daytona 500
Kurt Busch 1st out of the Clash
Daniel Suarez 8th in 1st 2017 MENC race
Chase Elliott finishes 7th in Clash
B. Keselowski survives contact for Clash 6th
Stone looks for third ET win in South Africa
Rookie Bryan career-best T4 at Riviera CC
S. Brown joint 2nd; first top 10 in 47 weeks
D. Johnson wins Genesis by 5; new World No. 1
Pieters wraps Genesis debut w/ career-low 63
Dustin Johnson extends lead w/ bogey-free 64
Na moves into the equation with bogey-free 67
Rookie Bryan clubhouse leader w/ week-low 63
Rose cruises home in 30 for third-round 65
Rumford lands inaugural World Super 6 Perth
R3 suspended (darkness); restart Sun. 6:50 AM
Snedeker among notable MCs at Genesis Open
NFL Exec: RB Foreman is awful in pass pro
Hurricanes blow in for four-star RB Davis
Report: 32 teams contact DT Scott Pagano
David Blackburn interested in Vols AD job
Colorado expands Tumpkin inquiry with lawyers
Mark Dantonio receives one-year extension
Four-star WR Micah Jones pledges to Irish
Washington LB Wooching to follow rugby dreams
Oregon -- and not Michigan -- hires Johnson
Wilkins okay with QB competition vs. Barnett
Scout: Trubisky has Wentz's talent level
DT Scott Pagano to transfer from Clemson
United through to FA Cup quarter-finals
Early Man Utd team news for the EFL Cup final
Stuani saves the day for Middlesbrough
Chelsea top Wolves in FA Cup Fifth Round
Conte hails "good pros" after rare starts
Ayew eager to play his part at West Ham
Carroll targeting return against Watford
Wenger won't risk Welbeck at Sutton.
Wague injury compounds Leicester's misery
Koeman: Lukaku will be fit for weekend
Burnley stunned in FA Cup by non-league side
Arter determined not to be dropped again
Roster
Austin Adams
(S)
Stephen Drew
(2B)
Devin Ivany
(C)
Derek Norris
(C)
Sammy Solis
(R)
Matt Albers
(R)
Adam Eaton
(OF)
Reed Johnson
(OF)
Will Ohman
(R)
Daniel Stange
(R)
Dustin Antolin
(R)
Derek Eitel
(R)
Taylor Jordan
(R)
Jonathan Papelbon
(R)
Stephen Strasburg
(S)
Aaron Barrett
(R)
Christian Garcia
(R)
Corban Joseph
(2B)
Oliver Perez
(R)
Michael Taylor
(OF)
Rafael Bautista
(OF)
Koda Glover
(R)
Shawn Kelley
(R)
Raudy Read
(C)
Blake Treinen
(R)
Michael Broadway
(R)
Gio Gonzalez
(S)
Spencer Kieboom
(C)
Anthony Rendon
(3B)
Jacob Turner
(S)
Emmanuel Burriss
(2B)
Michael Gonzalez
(R)
Braulio Lara
(S)
Tanner Roark
(S)
Trea Turner
(SS)
A.J. Cole
(S)
Brian Goodwin
(OF)
Adam Lind
(1B)
Clint Robinson
(1B)
Dan Uggla
(2B)
Tim Collins
(R)
Trevor Gott
(R)
Jose Lobaton
(C)
Enny Romero
(R)
Jose Valverde
(R)
Jimmy Cordero
(S)
Matt Grace
(R)
Jose Marmolejos
(1B)
Joe Ross
(S)
Austin Voth
(S)
Neal Cotts
(R)
Grant Green
(2B)
Rafael Martin
(R)
Max Scherzer
(S)
Kris Watts
(C)
Manny Delcarmen
(R)
Jeremy Guthrie
(S)
Nate McLouth
(OF)
Pedro Severino
(C)
Jayson Werth
(OF)
Wilmer Difo
(2B)
Bryce Harper
(OF)
Daniel Murphy
(2B)
Matt Skole
(3B)
Ryan Zimmerman
(1B)
Greg Dobbs
(1B)
Chris Heisey
(OF)
Joe Nathan
(R)
Brandon Snyder
(3B)
Shawn Kelley | Relief Pitcher | #27
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 4/26/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 232
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Austin Peay
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 13 (0) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $4 million, 2017: $5.5 million, 2018: $5.5 million, 2019: Free agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Nationals GM Mike Rizzo told Fantasy Sports Radio on Monday that Shawn Kelley, Blake Treinen, and Koda Glover are competing to be the team's closer.
Rizzo also said that he's had no recent trade talks for relief help, so the job will probably go to one of these three. Kelley figures to be the front-runner here in February after registering a strong 2.64 ERA, 0.897 WHIP, and 80/11 K/BB ratio in 58 innings last season for Washington. It's a story we'll be tracking all spring.
Feb 20 - 10:22 AM
Source:
Jim Bowden on Twitter
Shawn Kelley does not need surgery on his right hand.
Kelley was lifted from a relief appearance in Game 5 of the NLDS after experiencing numbness in the fingers on his pitching hand, but it's an acute nerve issue that should go away with rest. The 32-year-old right-hander is owed $5.5 million from the Nationals in 2017 on a contract that runs through 2018. He had a 2.64 ERA in 58 regular-season innings this year for Washington.
Tue, Oct 18, 2016 04:25:00 PM
Source:
Chelsea Janes on Twitter
Shawn Kelley said after Game 5 of the NLDS on Thursday that he was forced to exit the game because he felt numbness in his fingers and couldn't throw.
It was described a nerve issue which has happened to him before. Kelley already had some tests done and thinks that he'll be fine. Of course, he now has an entire offseason to rest.
Fri, Oct 14, 2016 02:01:00 AM
Source:
Chelsea Janes on Twitter
Shawn Kelley left Game 5 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Thursday with an apparent injury.
Kelley only threw three pitches and faced just one batter. He was brought on as the fifth pitcher of the seventh inning and gave up a two-run triple to Trea Turner before being pulled from the game. The exact issue isn't exactly clear, but he's had a pair of Tommy John surgeries in his career. The Nationals should provide an update after the game.
Thu, Oct 13, 2016 11:09:00 PM
Source:
Chase Hughes on Twitter
Kelley, Treinen, Glover vying for Nats closer
Feb 20 - 10:22 AM
Nats' Kelley won't need surgery on right hand
Tue, Oct 18, 2016 04:25:00 PM
Kelley felt numbness in fingers
Fri, Oct 14, 2016 02:01:00 AM
Shawn Kelley exits with apparent injury
Thu, Oct 13, 2016 11:09:00 PM
More Shawn Kelley Player News
1
A. Reyes
STL
(2671)
2
Z. Wheeler
NYM
(1993)
3
D. Wright
NYM
(1796)
4
D. Betances
NYY
(1630)
5
J. Weaver
SD
(1550)
6
M. Latos
TOR
(1404)
7
J. Donaldson
TOR
(1340)
8
A. Gonzalez
LA
(1319)
9
R. Raburn
CIN
(1289)
10
T. Wood
KC
(1264)
Washington Nationals Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
WAS
67
0
3
2
7
14
58
41
19
17
11
80
0
0
2.64
.90
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Derek Norris
2
Jose Lobaton
3
Pedro Severino
4
Spencer Kieboom
5
Raudy Read
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Clint Robinson
3
Jose Marmolejos
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
2
Wilmer Difo
3
Corban Joseph
4
Emmanuel Burriss
5
Grant Green
SS
1
Trea Turner
2
Stephen Drew
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
2
Matt Skole
3
Brandon Snyder
LF
1
Jayson Werth
CF
1
Adam Eaton
2
Michael Taylor
3
Brian Goodwin
4
Rafael Bautista
RF
1
Bryce Harper
2
Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
Sidelined
Max Scherzer (finger) played catch Thursday but would not commit to being ready for Opening Day.
Scherzer dealt with a stress fracture in the knuckle of his right ring finger down the stretch last season and is still experiencing some symptoms. It's a concern, but not really a huge one yet. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner is expected to throw his first bullpen session of Nats camp within the next few days.
Feb 16
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
5
Joe Ross
6
A.J. Cole
Suspended
A.J. Cole dropped the appeal of his five-game suspension on Saturday.
He appealed so that he could start Friday, but he'll serve two games of the suspension this season and three next year. It won't affect Cole at the beginning of next season if he is part of the Nationals' rotation.
Oct 2
7
Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Shawn Kelley
2
Blake Treinen
3
Sammy Solis
4
Oliver Perez
5
Koda Glover
6
Trevor Gott
7
Enny Romero
8
Rafael Martin
9
Michael Broadway
10
Matt Grace
11
Jimmy Cordero
12
Austin Adams
13
Joe Nathan
14
Matt Albers
2017 Breakdowns: Catcher
Feb 20
Matthew Pouliot kicks off a new year of the Strike Zone by breaking down the catcher position for spring drafts.
