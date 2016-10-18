Player Page

Shawn Kelley | Relief Pitcher | #27

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (32) / 4/26/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 232
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Austin Peay
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 13 (0) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Nationals GM Mike Rizzo told Fantasy Sports Radio on Monday that Shawn Kelley, Blake Treinen, and Koda Glover are competing to be the team's closer.
Rizzo also said that he's had no recent trade talks for relief help, so the job will probably go to one of these three. Kelley figures to be the front-runner here in February after registering a strong 2.64 ERA, 0.897 WHIP, and 80/11 K/BB ratio in 58 innings last season for Washington. It's a story we'll be tracking all spring. Feb 20 - 10:22 AM
Source: Jim Bowden on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
WAS67032714584119171180002.64.90
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Derek Norris
2Jose Lobaton
3Pedro Severino
4Spencer Kieboom
5Raudy Read
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Clint Robinson
3Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
3Corban Joseph
4Emmanuel Burriss
5Grant Green
SS1Trea Turner
2Stephen Drew
3B1Anthony Rendon
2Matt Skole
3Brandon Snyder
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
2Michael Taylor
3Brian Goodwin
4Rafael Bautista
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
5Joe Ross
6A.J. Cole
7Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shawn Kelley
2Blake Treinen
3Sammy Solis
4Oliver Perez
5Koda Glover
6Trevor Gott
7Enny Romero
8Rafael Martin
9Michael Broadway
10Matt Grace
11Jimmy Cordero
12Austin Adams
13Joe Nathan
14Matt Albers
 

 