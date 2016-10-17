Johnny Giavotella | Second Baseman | #12

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports the Orioles have agreed to a deal with free agent second baseman Johnny Giavotella.

The 29-year-old will earn $1.1 million plus incentives if he cracks the big league roster. The deal comes with two opt-out clauses: one on March 27 and another on July 31. Giavotella hit .260 with six homers, 31 RBI and four steals over 99 appearances for the Angels in 2016. He gives Baltimore some middle-infield depth behind starters Jonathan Schoop and J.J. Hardy.