Johnny Giavotella | Second Baseman | #12

Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Josh Bell undergoes minor knee operation
Report: Orioles to sign 2B Johnny Giavotella
Report: Rangers pushing for Jose Quintana
Royals finalize 2-year deal with Brandon Moss
Khris Davis wins arbitration case over A's
Cubs acquire RHP Eddie Butler from Rockies
Tribe ink Wily Mo Pena to minor league deal
Mets open to two-year deal with Jerry Blevins
FA slugger Chris Carter may consider Japan
Jays reach $3 mil deal with lefty J.P. Howell
Sergio Romo intrigued by Nationals and Mets
Rockies ink Domonic Brown to minors deal
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Texans 'not a landing spot' for Romo
Carson Palmer denies moving out of Arizona
Report: CLE will 'try to trade for' Garoppolo
Watt (back) says he's fully cleared for OTAs
Report: San Diego reaches out to Raiders
Travis Benjamin recovering from knee scope
Arians expects both Palmer and Fitz to return
Arians: Tyrann Mathieu's knee is '96 percent'
Steelers taking 'long-term' view with Le'Veon
Steelers interested in James Harrison for '17
Galette says he's re-signing with Washington
Rooney: Steelers anticipate Brown extension
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
James Johnson (shoulder) will play Wednesday
Amir Johnson starting; Jonas Jerebko to bench
Evan Fournier to start; C.J. Watson to bench
Julius Randle is questionable for Thursday
Will Barton (ankle) doubtful to face Memphis
Nikola Jokic (hip) ruled out for Wednesday
Thon Maker getting another start vs. Jazz
Stephen Curry (illness) will play vs. Hornets
Luke Babbitt (ankle) a game-time decision
Pachulia (rotator cuff) out at least one week
Khris Middleton goes through contact practice
DeMarre Carroll playing through finger injury
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Evgeny Kuznetsov gets first star of January
Aleksander Barkov may be back next week
Conor Sheary out 4-6 weeks due to UBI
Alex Galchenyuk ready to return Thursday
Mitch Marner named Rookie of the Month
Blues fire Hitchcock, Mike Yeo named new HC
Martin Jones blocks 24 in win over Blackhawks
D. Kuemper has busy night in win over Oilers
Alex Pietrangelo picks up 3 pts in loss
Mark Scheifele nets 3 points in win over STL
Michael Matheson scores twice in win over OTT
Max Pacioretty scores three in win over BUF
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gray Gaulding to join rookie battle
Twisted Tea sponsors Ty Dillon and #13 Chevy
Hessert running abbreviated schedule with VMS
Enfinger signs with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Harrison Burton dominates Speedfest 2017
Ben Rhodes back with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Jeffrey Earnhardt has ride for Daytona 500
Cody Coughlin joins ThorSport for 2017 season
Crew chief named for Ryan Truex truck team
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
Michael Annett reunites with Jason Stockert
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Koepka back on site of 2015 WMPO victory
Woods continues comeback with start in Dubai
Stenson clear favorite for second Dubai win
Matsuyama preps for title defense @ WMPO
Willett returns to Dubai with fond memories
Jim Knous connects at WMPO Monday Qualifier
Garcia had weekend gloom in Desert Classic
Rookie Pan wraps FIO with 70; career-best T2
Rahm heists Farmers by 3 with back-nine 30
Howell III closes FIO with 68 for two-way T2
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Wang wins Qatar playoff; has 3rd Euro trophy
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Seminoles ink stud five-star DT Marvin Wilson
Nebraska flips 4-star CB Blades from Florida
Trojans brings in five-star WR Joseph Lewis
Alabama keeps on keepin' on, signs WR Smith
Internet celebrates ISU T Kobe Buffalomeat
Alabama signs four-star stud DE LaBryan Ray
LSU adds to defensive line with DE Chaisson
Four-star T Austin Jackson heading to USC
Hooker recently had hernia & labrum surgery
Michigan signs No. 1 target 5-star DT Solomon
T Zabie spurns hometown Horns for UCLA
Seminoles beat out UGA, Stanford for Warner
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Man United held to draw by lowly Hull
Peter Crouch hits a century as Potters draw
Seamus Coleman scores again in 1-1 draw
Hull City steals a point from Old Trafford
Manchester City hammer West Ham 4-0
Hammers fail to extend good form against MCI
Molla Wague joins Leicester City on loan
Chelsea defender Ivanovic joins Zenit
Markus Grosicki signs on with Hull City
Southampton secure signing of Gabbiadini
Palace get their man in Mamadou Sakho
Daniels disappears from the match day squad.
Jose Alvarez
(R)
Nolan Fontana
(SS)
Keynan Middleton
(S)
J.C. Ramirez
(S)
Nate Smith
(S)
Andrew Bailey
(R)
Deolis Guerra
(R)
Justin Miller
(R)
Cory Rasmus
(R)
Huston Street
(R)
Cam Bedrosian
(R)
Andrew Heaney
(S)
Mike Morin
(R)
Ben Revere
(OF)
Nick Tropeano
(S)
Kole Calhoun
(OF)
Ryan LaMarre
(OF)
Ricky Nolasco
(S)
Garrett Richards
(S)
Mike Trout
(OF)
Ysmael Carmona
(R)
John Lamb
(S)
Bud Norris
(S)
Shane Robinson
(OF)
Luis Valbuena
(3B)
Jesse Chavez
(S)
Tim Lincecum
(S)
Eduardo Paredes
(R)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Jered Weaver
(S)
Kaleb Cowart
(3B)
Martin Maldonado
(C)
Cliff Pennington
(2B)
Tony Sanchez
(C)
C.J. Wilson
(S)
C.J. Cron
(1B)
Jefry Marte
(1B)
Carlos Perez
(C)
Matt Shoemaker
(S)
Daniel Wright
(S)
David DeJesus
(OF)
Cameron Maybin
(OF)
Brooks Pounders
(R)
Andrelton Simmons
(SS)
Kirby Yates
(R)
Yunel Escobar
(3B)
Alex Meyer
(S)
Albert Pujols
(DH)
Tyler Skaggs
(S)
Eric Young Jr.
(DH)
Danny Espinosa
(SS)
Full Depth Charts
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Johnny Giavotella | Second Baseman | #12
Team:
Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 7/10/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'8" / 185
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
New Orleans
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 2 (0) / KC
Contract:
view contract details
2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports the Orioles have agreed to a deal with free agent second baseman Johnny Giavotella.
The 29-year-old will earn $1.1 million plus incentives if he cracks the big league roster. The deal comes with two opt-out clauses: one on March 27 and another on July 31. Giavotella hit .260 with six homers, 31 RBI and four steals over 99 appearances for the Angels in 2016. He gives Baltimore some middle-infield depth behind starters Jonathan Schoop and J.J. Hardy.
Feb 1 - 4:51 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Johnny Giavotella has elected to become a free agent.
Giavotella got outrighted off Anaheim's 40-man roster in August after slashing just .260/.287/.376 across 367 plate appearances in 2016. The 29-year-old may be able to find a major league contract on the open market this winter, but it will likely be a low-base-salary one-year deal.
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 11:47:00 AM
Source:
Baseball America
Angels sent INF Johnny Giavotella outright to Triple-A Salt Lake.
The Angels designated him for assignment last week despite the fact that he's probably their best option at second base. He went through waivers unclaimed though and will continue to provide depth for the Halos. He should return at some point in September.
Sun, Aug 28, 2016 07:10:00 PM
Angels designated 2B Johnny Giavotella for assignment.
Giavotella has played sparingly since Cliff Pennington's return from the disabled list and has only collected one hit in his last 19 at-bats. Despite his struggles, it shouldn't take Giavotella long to catch on with a new club.
Sat, Aug 20, 2016 07:47:00 PM
Source:
Jeff Fletcher on Twitter
Report: Orioles to sign 2B Johnny Giavotella
Feb 1 - 4:51 PM
Giavotella elects to become free agent
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 11:47:00 AM
Angels outright Johnny Giavotella to Triple-A
Sun, Aug 28, 2016 07:10:00 PM
Angels designate Giavotella for assignment
Sat, Aug 20, 2016 07:47:00 PM
Career Stats
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
99
346
90
20
1
6
31
44
13
39
4
3
.260
.287
.376
.662
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
97
0
0
0
0
Johnny Giavotella's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Johnny Giavotella's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Johnny Giavotella's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Johnny Giavotella's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Salt Lake(PCL)
AAA
7
27
8
3
0
0
1
2
3
3
1
0
.296
.367
.407
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Martin Maldonado
2
Carlos Perez
3
Tony Sanchez
1B
1
Luis Valbuena
2
C.J. Cron
2B
1
Danny Espinosa
2
Cliff Pennington
3
Kaleb Cowart
SS
1
Andrelton Simmons
3B
1
Yunel Escobar
2
Jefry Marte
LF
1
Cameron Maybin
2
Ben Revere
CF
1
Mike Trout
2
Eric Young Jr.
RF
1
Kole Calhoun
2
Ryan LaMarre
DH
1
Albert Pujols
Sidelined
Angels GM Billy Eppler said it "remains to be seen" whether Albert Pujols (foot) will be ready for Opening Day.
Pujols underwent surgery in early December for right plantar fasciitis, a painful foot issue that has bothered the 10-time All-Star for much of his career. Newly-signed corner infielder Luis Valbuena could open the 2017 season as the Angels' primary first baseman, with C.J. Cron handling DH duties. Pujols batted just .268/.323/.457 in 2016 and is a risky fantasy bet for his age-37 campaign.
Jan 24
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Garrett Richards
Sidelined
Angels and RHP Garrett Richards avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $6.85 million contract.
Richards was limited to six starts in 2016 due to elbow issues but opted against Tommy John surgery and is expected to be ready for Opening Day. He was arbitration-eligible for the second time.
Jan 13
2
Ricky Nolasco
3
Matt Shoemaker
4
Tyler Skaggs
5
Jesse Chavez
6
Nick Tropeano
Sidelined
Angels activated RHP Nick Tropeano from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Tropeano had Tommy John surgery in August and is likely out until 2018.
Nov 7
7
Bud Norris
8
Andrew Heaney
Sidelined
Angels activated LHP Andrew Heaney from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Heaney is out until at least late 2017 and possibly 2018 following Tommy John surgery.
Nov 7
9
Alex Meyer
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Huston Street
2
Cam Bedrosian
3
J.C. Ramirez
4
Andrew Bailey
5
Deolis Guerra
6
Brooks Pounders
7
Jose Alvarez
8
Mike Morin
9
Kirby Yates
10
Eduardo Paredes
11
Keynan Middleton
12
Justin Miller
Podcast: Diamondbacks Check-In
Feb 1
Drew Silva continues the Team Check-In Series by talking Arizona Diamondbacks in the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
