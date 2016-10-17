Player Page

Johnny Giavotella | Second Baseman | #12

Team: Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:  (29) / 7/10/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'8" / 185
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: New Orleans
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (0) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports the Orioles have agreed to a deal with free agent second baseman Johnny Giavotella.
The 29-year-old will earn $1.1 million plus incentives if he cracks the big league roster. The deal comes with two opt-out clauses: one on March 27 and another on July 31. Giavotella hit .260 with six homers, 31 RBI and four steals over 99 appearances for the Angels in 2016. He gives Baltimore some middle-infield depth behind starters Jonathan Schoop and J.J. Hardy. Feb 1 - 4:51 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
993469020163144133943.260.287.376.662
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600970000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Salt Lake(PCL)AAA7278300123310.296.367.407
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Martin Maldonado
2Carlos Perez
3Tony Sanchez
1B1Luis Valbuena
2C.J. Cron
2B1Danny Espinosa
2Cliff Pennington
3Kaleb Cowart
SS1Andrelton Simmons
3B1Yunel Escobar
2Jefry Marte
LF1Cameron Maybin
2Ben Revere
CF1Mike Trout
2Eric Young Jr.
RF1Kole Calhoun
2Ryan LaMarre
DH1Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Garrett Richards
2Ricky Nolasco
3Matt Shoemaker
4Tyler Skaggs
5Jesse Chavez
6Nick Tropeano
7Bud Norris
8Andrew Heaney
9Alex Meyer
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Huston Street
2Cam Bedrosian
3J.C. Ramirez
4Andrew Bailey
5Deolis Guerra
6Brooks Pounders
7Jose Alvarez
8Mike Morin
9Kirby Yates
10Eduardo Paredes
11Keynan Middleton
12Justin Miller
 

 