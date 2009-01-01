Player Page

DJ LeMahieu | Second Baseman | #9

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (28) / 7/13/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 219
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: LSU
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (0) / CHC
Contract: view contract details
DJ LeMahieu is out of the Rockies' starting lineup on Thursday afternoon against the Phillies.
It looks to be a routine day of rest. Alexi Amarista will start at second base and bat seventh for the Rockies against Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez. May 25 - 11:10 AM
Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
49186549121723192733.290.365.382.747
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700480000
2016001460000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 24@ PHI14100001100000.250.400.250
May 23@ PHI13000000100000.000.250.000
May 22@ PHI15100010010000.200.200.200
May 21@ CIN15410121000100.800.8001.600
May 20@ CIN14110011000010.250.400.500
May 19@ CIN14210023101010.500.667.750
May 18@ MIN27000000020001.000.000.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tony Wolters
2Tom Murphy
3Ryan Hanigan
1B1Ian Desmond
2Mark Reynolds
2B1DJ LeMahieu
2Alexi Amarista
SS1Trevor Story
2Pat Valaika
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1David Dahl
2Gerardo Parra
CF1Charlie Blackmon
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Tyler Anderson
3Tyler Chatwood
4Kyle Freeland
5Antonio Senzatela
6German Marquez
7Chad Bettis
8Jeff Hoffman
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Greg Holland
2Adam Ottavino
3Jake McGee
4Mike Dunn
5Chad Qualls
6Chris Rusin
7Jordan Lyles
8Scott Oberg
9Jairo Diaz
 

 