DJ LeMahieu | Second Baseman | #9 Team: Colorado Rockies Age / DOB: (28) / 7/13/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 219 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: LSU Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (0) / CHC Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $4.8 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

DJ LeMahieu is out of the Rockies' starting lineup on Thursday afternoon against the Phillies. It looks to be a routine day of rest. Alexi Amarista will start at second base and bat seventh for the Rockies against Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez. Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups

DJ LeMahieu went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in the Rockies' defeat of the Reds on Sunday. LeMahieu hit a go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the third inning and a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth. The second baseman is batting .299/.371/.397 with two home runs and 16 RBI in 45 games this season.

DJ LeMahieu finished 3-for-4 in Saturday's game against the Dodgers to raise his batting average to .283. LeMahieu is 16-for-47 (.340) over the past 11 games to raise his average 28 points just since May 2. Last season's National League batting champ is starting to pile up hits again, posting six games with two or more hits over the past 11 outings after managing just 10 multi-hit games in the entire opening month.