DJ LeMahieu | Second Baseman | #9

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Denver Gold
May 25
Notes: Almost Torres Time?
May 24
Fasten Your Seatbelts
May 24
Daily Dose: Ross Returns
May 24
MLB Power Rankings: Week 8
May 23
MLB Live Chat
May 23
Daily Dose: Hello, Joe
May 23
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
LeMahieu out of Rockies' lineup on Thursday
Bedrosian (groin) ready to face live hitters
Taillon (cancer) throws 35-pitch pen session
Baker confirms Koda Glover as Nats' closer
Bucs activate Gregory Polanco from the DL
McCutchen absent from Pirates lineup Thurs
Albert Pujols out of Angels' lineup Thursday
Royals @ Yanks postponed early due to rain
Pirates' Frazier homers, reaches six times
Chatwood allows one hit in seven innings
Gonzalez goes 3-for-5 with a three-run homer
Severino fires eight shutout frames vs KC
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bust a Move
May 24
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Kuechly tired of hearing concussion questions
Gronk cleared to be on the practice field
Rivera thinks Benjamin criticism is unfair
Bills 'concerned' about Charles Clay's knee
Odell Beckham not present on Thursday
Report: Kaepernick 'wants to be a Seahawk'
Gruden: Josh Doctson has 'been impressive'
Mariota (leg) is participating at Titans OTAs
Report: Sherman, Carroll don't see eye to eye
Paxton Lynch worked with first-team Wednesday
Kessler thinks his arm strength has improved
Woodhead (ACL) working with 'no restrictions'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: ECF Game 5 Preview
May 25
NBA Podcast for May 24
May 24
Dose: Too much Kyrie in Game 4
May 24
Too, Too, Too Much Dejounte?
May 23
Dose: Done deal - GSW 12-0
May 23
Mailbag: Draft Lottery Fallout
May 22
Dose: No Longer Perfect
May 22
Dose: Warriors Remain Perfect
May 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Bulls expect Dwyane Wade to opt in
Lonzo Ball won't work out for Celtics?
Hamidou Diallo withdraws from NBA Draft
Jaylen Brown (hip) questionable for Game 5
Jae Crowder strains thigh, says he's fine
LeBron James bounces back w/ 34 points
Kyrie Irving drops 42 points in Game 4 win
Kelly Olynyk will start Game 4 Tuesday
Amir Johnson (shoulder) out for Game 4
The end? Ginobili scores 15 in Game 4 loss
Curry scores 36 as Warriors sweep Spurs
Ginobili starts Game 4, Anderson to bench
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Game 7 Preview
May 25
Craig Anderson Strikes Back
May 24
Dose: Music City Miracle Two
May 23
Bryan shakes off the Rust
May 22
Dose: Ducks are on the Brink
May 21
Penguins' Offense Wakes Up
May 19
Corey Perry Does It Again
May 19
Podcast: Sens are Just Fine
May 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Good chance Mike Fisher plays in GM 1 of SCF
Coyotes hire Craig Cunningham as a pro scout
Justin Schultz may return Thursday night
Patric Hornqvist might be ready for Game 7
Leafs give Avs permission to talk to Dubas
Craig Anderson outstanding in Game 6 win
Evgeni Malkin scores in loss to Sens in GM 6
Mike Hoffman scores GWG, Sens force Game 7
Sens' Burrows and Borowiecki out for Game 6
Patric Hornqvist (UBI) won't play Tuesday
Justin Schultz will remain out for Game 6
G Pekka Rinne magnificent as Preds oust Ducks
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: CMS All-Star, Trucks
May 21
Chasing Charlotte (Spring)
May 19
Caps After Kansas (Spring)
May 17
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
May 15
Update: Kansas (Spring)
May 13
GoBowling.com 400 Stats
May 12
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 11
Chasing Kansas (Spring)
May 10
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Matt Kenseth has been constant on type
Smith in for Almirola this weekend at CMS
Tyler Reddick: Hisense 4k TV 300 advance
Brennan Poole: Hisense 4k TV 300 advance
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rides a top-15 streak
Landon Cassill improving in small measures
Derrike Cope got first DNF at Kansas
Gonzalez Jr. teams with Niece Motorsports
Dakoda Armstrong: Hisense 4k TV 300 advance
Jacob Companies sponsors Kennedy at CMS
New sponsors for Ryan Sieg at Charlotte
Cale Conley: Hisense 4k TV 300 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: DEAN & DELUCA
May 23
Dean & Deluca: Power Ranking
May 22
Horschel wins Nelson playoff
May 22
BMW PGA Championship preview
May 22
FanDuel Focus: Byron Nelson
May 17
AT&T Byron Nelson: Power Ranks
May 16
Expert Picks: Byron Nelson
May 16
Si Woo Kim wins THE PLAYERS
May 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
F. Molinari shines again at Wentworth; T1st
Aphibarnrat makes it two-way tie at BMW PGA
Jamieson hangs up early R1 lead at Wentworth
Wood primed for title defense at Wentworth
Spieth leaking oil ahead of DDI title defense
Stenson returns to Europe for Wentworth start
Sadlowski set for TOUR debut at Colonial CC
Cauley bags his fourth straight top-10 finish
Past champ J. Day loses Byron Nelson playoff
Horschel wins Nelson playoff; 4th TOUR title
Overnight leader Hahn solo 3rd w/ 1-over 71
Nervy Quiros endures; wins Rocco Forte Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Army RB Campbell transfers to Elon to play CB
Ex-Ducks 4-star QB Wilson transfers to JUCO
Mississippi State nets pledge from QB Mayden
Four-star ATH Goodrich commits to Cornhuskers
Rosen draws comparison to Giants' Manning
Leitao's drug charge reduced to misdemeanor
Jeremiah says Allen is better than Mahomes
Four-star RB Corbin commits to Seminoles
Miss State trying to 'steal' Vols CB transfer
Tyner unretires, transfers to rival Beavers
McIlwain skips to Cal for football/baseball
Former FSU C Stork joins USM's coaching staff
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 38
May 18
Sean's Super Subs - GW38
May 18
AM's Perfect XI - Week 38
May 18
The Bargain Hunter-Week 38
May 17
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 37
May 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Townsend out of upcoming ENG internationals
AFC sweating on the fitness of key players
De Roon's comments cast doubt over future
United sweep Ajax aside in Europa League
Valdes will leave Boro at the end of June
Cuadrado completes permanent move to Juve
Varela's inking ruins chance of inking a deal
Toure holding out for Man City stay
Palace looking to keep on-loan Sakho
Maybe Marco Silva will stay in the PL?
Gedion Zelalem reportedly tears ACL at U20 WC
Newcastle sign Christian Atsu from Blues
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Alexi Amarista
(SS)
Manny Corpas
(R)
Jon Gray
(S)
Jake McGee
(R)
Chris Rusin
(R)
Tyler Anderson
(S)
David Dahl
(OF)
Ryan Hanigan
(C)
Tom Murphy
(C)
Brian Schlitter
(R)
Nolan Arenado
(3B)
Ian Desmond
(OF)
Pedro Hernandez
(S)
Scott Oberg
(R)
Antonio Senzatela
(S)
Jeremy Barfield
(OF)
Jairo Diaz
(R)
Greg Holland
(R)
Adam Ottavino
(R)
Kyle Simon
(S)
Chad Bettis
(S)
Mike Dunn
(R)
Brett Jacobson
(S)
Gerardo Parra
(OF)
Trevor Story
(SS)
Charlie Blackmon
(OF)
Yohan Flande
(R)
DJ LeMahieu
(2B)
Chad Qualls
(R)
Pat Valaika
(SS)
Bobby Cassevah
(R)
Kyle Freeland
(S)
Jordan Lyles
(R)
Mark Reynolds
(1B)
Tony Wolters
(C)
Tyler Chatwood
(S)
Carlos Gonzalez
(OF)
German Marquez
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
DJ LeMahieu | Second Baseman | #9
Team:
Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 7/13/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 219
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
LSU
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 2 (0) / CHC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $4.8 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
DJ LeMahieu is out of the Rockies' starting lineup on Thursday afternoon against the Phillies.
It looks to be a routine day of rest. Alexi Amarista will start at second base and bat seventh for the Rockies against Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez.
May 25 - 11:10 AM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
DJ LeMahieu went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in the Rockies' defeat of the Reds on Sunday.
LeMahieu hit a go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the third inning and a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth. The second baseman is batting .299/.371/.397 with two home runs and 16 RBI in 45 games this season.
May 21 - 4:38 PM
DJ LeMahieu finished 3-for-4 in Saturday's game against the Dodgers to raise his batting average to .283.
LeMahieu is 16-for-47 (.340) over the past 11 games to raise his average 28 points just since May 2. Last season's National League batting champ is starting to pile up hits again, posting six games with two or more hits over the past 11 outings after managing just 10 multi-hit games in the entire opening month.
May 14 - 2:59 AM
DJ LeMahieu went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Cubs.
LeMahieu contributed an RBI double to the Rockies' six-run outburst off Jake Arrieta in the bottom of the third inning. He also singled and scored in Colorado's three-run fourth inning. The second baseman is batting .280/.362/.368 with 10 RBI and 15 runs scored in 33 games this season.
May 9 - 5:26 PM
LeMahieu out of Rockies' lineup on Thursday
May 25 - 11:10 AM
LeMahieu goes 4-for-5 with homer, two RBI
May 21 - 4:38 PM
DJ LeMahieu coming alive at dish
May 14 - 2:59 AM
LeMahieu goes 2-for-5 in win over Cubs
May 9 - 5:26 PM
More DJ LeMahieu Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Donaldson
TOR
(3123)
2
T. Tulowitzki
TOR
(2860)
3
J. Turner
LA
(2703)
4
M. Adams
ATL
(2539)
5
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2441)
6
A. Pujols
LAA
(2440)
7
Y. Puig
LA
(2325)
8
J. Happ
TOR
(2117)
9
T. Ross
TEX
(2079)
10
T. Story
COL
(2033)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Colorado Rockies Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
49
186
54
9
1
2
17
23
19
27
3
3
.290
.365
.382
.747
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
48
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
146
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 24
@ PHI
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.400
.250
May 23
@ PHI
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
May 22
@ PHI
1
5
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.200
.200
.200
May 21
@ CIN
1
5
4
1
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.800
.800
1.600
May 20
@ CIN
1
4
1
1
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
.250
.400
.500
May 19
@ CIN
1
4
2
1
0
0
2
3
1
0
1
0
1
0
.500
.667
.750
May 18
@ MIN
2
7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
1
.000
.000
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tony Wolters
2
Tom Murphy
10-Day DL
Rockies manager Bud Black said Sunday that Tom Murphy (wrist) is "closer than you think" to returning.
Tests at the beginning of May showed that Murphy's fractured right wrist was healing slower than expected, but it sounds like he's made nice progress since then. Black didn't reveal any hints about when Murphy might be game-ready, however.
May 14
3
Ryan Hanigan
1B
1
Ian Desmond
2
Mark Reynolds
2B
1
DJ LeMahieu
2
Alexi Amarista
SS
1
Trevor Story
2
Pat Valaika
3B
1
Nolan Arenado
LF
1
David Dahl
10-Day DL
When asked Sunday if David Dahl (rib) was close to a return, Rockies manager Bud Black replied, "not so much."
Dahl has resumed taking dry swings as he works his way back from a stress reaction in his rib, but he's still got a long ways to go. Between a slower-than-expected recovery and possible questions about his playing time once activated, things aren't looking so rosy for Dahl's fantasy owners.
May 14
2
Gerardo Parra
CF
1
Charlie Blackmon
RF
1
Carlos Gonzalez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Gray
10-Day DL
Rockies manager Bud Black said during an appearance on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on Tuesday that Jon Gray (foot) is "three weeks away from pitching for us."
This matches up with a recent prediction from Rockies' beat writer Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post. Gray suffered a stress fracture in his left foot last month and has been throwing despite being in a boot. His recovery is taking longer than originally anticipated, but the Rockies have managed to put together the best record in the NL without him. They'll happily welcome him back, of course.
May 23
2
Tyler Anderson
3
Tyler Chatwood
4
Kyle Freeland
5
Antonio Senzatela
6
German Marquez
7
Chad Bettis
60-Day DL
Rockies placed RHP Chad Bettis on the 60-day disabled list with testicular cancer.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Mark Reynolds. Bettis began chemotherapy last week and is slated to miss most of the season.
Mar 26
8
Jeff Hoffman
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Greg Holland
2
Adam Ottavino
3
Jake McGee
4
Mike Dunn
5
Chad Qualls
6
Chris Rusin
7
Jordan Lyles
8
Scott Oberg
9
Jairo Diaz
10-Day DL
Rockies placed RHP Jairo Diaz on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Diaz is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery. He could be ready by May.
Apr 2
Headlines
Daily Dose: Denver Gold
May 25
Daniel E. Dobish talks about the keys to success for the Colorado Rockies and touches on Jacoby Ellsbury's injury in Thursday's Daily Dose.
More MLB Columns
»
Daily Dose: Denver Gold
May 25
»
Notes: Almost Torres Time?
May 24
»
Fasten Your Seatbelts
May 24
»
Daily Dose: Ross Returns
May 24
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 8
May 23
»
MLB Live Chat
May 23
»
Daily Dose: Hello, Joe
May 23
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 22
MLB Headlines
»
LeMahieu out of Rockies' lineup on Thursday
»
Bedrosian (groin) ready to face live hitters
»
Taillon (cancer) throws 35-pitch pen session
»
Baker confirms Koda Glover as Nats' closer
»
Bucs activate Gregory Polanco from the DL
»
McCutchen absent from Pirates lineup Thurs
»
Albert Pujols out of Angels' lineup Thursday
»
Royals @ Yanks postponed early due to rain
»
Pirates' Frazier homers, reaches six times
»
Chatwood allows one hit in seven innings
»
Gonzalez goes 3-for-5 with a three-run homer
»
Severino fires eight shutout frames vs KC
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved