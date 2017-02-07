Zack Wheeler | Starting Pitcher | #45 Team: New York Mets Age / DOB: (26) / 5/30/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 196 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (6) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Mets pitching coach Dan Warthen said Wednesday that Zack Wheeler (elbow) felt "a little tenderness" following his last bullpen session. The thought is that it's just scar tissue and he'll throw again soon, but Warthen said the Mets are understandably treating Wheeler "with kid gloves." Wheeler has missed back-to-back years, as he had Tommy John surgery in 2015 and encountered all sorts of setbacks last year. Assuming he's healthy enough to pitch again, the Mets are looking at an innings limit in the low 100s for 2017. There's been talk of using him in the bullpen to manage his workload. Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo are the alternatives for the final rotation spot. Source: Anthony DiComo on Twitter

Mets manager Terry Collins said Monday that Zack Wheeler, Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo will compete for the fifth spot in the rotation. "Right now, because (Wheeler) hasn’t pitched in so long, it’s an open competition," Collins said. "It’s not just that Zack hasn’t pitched in so long, but it’s pretty fresh in my mind what I saw Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo do. So, I think they need to be in that mix." Wheeler has been sidelined for nearly two full years due to ongoing elbow issues, as he had numerous setbacks in 2016 as he tried to return from Tommy John surgery. He's healthy now and should have a leg up for the No. 5 spot if he can stay that way, but that's far from a sure thing. Wheeler is also facing an innings limit, so he'll likely be moved to the bullpen at some point even if he secures a rotation spot. Source: Newsday

Zack Wheeler reiterated to Kevin Kernan of the New York Post that he sees himself as a starting pitcher. "I know I belong in the starting rotation, there’s no question about that," said Wheeler, who has missed back-to-back seasons following Tommy John surgery. "I’m a starter. I want to be a starter." Of course, the decision isn't up to him. The Mets don't want to push Wheeler too soon after such an extended absence, so seeing some time in the bullpen is probably an inevitability. This could open things up for Robert Gsellman or Seth Lugo to begin the year in the rotation. We should have a more clear indication of Wheeler's role once he starts pitching in games again. Source: New York Post