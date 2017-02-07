Player Page

Weather | Roster

Zack Wheeler | Starting Pitcher | #45

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/30/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 196
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (6) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Mets pitching coach Dan Warthen said Wednesday that Zack Wheeler (elbow) felt "a little tenderness" following his last bullpen session.
The thought is that it's just scar tissue and he'll throw again soon, but Warthen said the Mets are understandably treating Wheeler "with kid gloves." Wheeler has missed back-to-back years, as he had Tommy John surgery in 2015 and encountered all sorts of setbacks last year. Assuming he's healthy enough to pitch again, the Mets are looking at an innings limit in the low 100s for 2017. There's been talk of using him in the bullpen to manage his workload. Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo are the alternatives for the final rotation spot. Feb 15 - 1:48 PM
Source: Anthony DiComo on Twitter
More Zack Wheeler Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Zack Wheeler's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Zack Wheeler's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Zack Wheeler's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Zack Wheeler's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
St. Lucie(FSL)A1100010101000.0001.000
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
3Kevin Plawecki
4Tomas Nido
1B1Lucas Duda
2Wilmer Flores
2B1Neil Walker
2T.J. Rivera
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
2Matt Reynolds
3Gavin Cecchini
4Amed Rosario
3B1David Wright
2Jose Reyes
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Curtis Granderson
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Michael Conforto
3Brandon Nimmo
4Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
8Rafael Montero
9Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Fernando Salas
4Jerry Blevins
5Hansel Robles
6Josh Smoker
7Erik Goeddel
8Josh Edgin
9Sean Gilmartin
10Ben Rowen
11Adam Wilk
12Jenrry Mejia
 

 