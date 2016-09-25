A.J. Pollock | Outfielder | #11 Team: Arizona Diamondbacks Age / DOB: (29) / 12/5/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 195 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Notre Dame Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (17) / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $3.5 million, 2017: $6.75 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

A.J. Pollock was lifted from Sunday's Cactus League game with minor left groin tightness. The Diamondbacks are calling his exit purely precautionary. Pollock must have sustained the injury while rounding the bases on his leadoff home run. It sounds as though this is minor and shouldn't impact his availability for the start of the regular season. Source: Scott Miller on Twitter

A.J. Pollock went 1-for-2 with a double and a pair of walks in Saturday's Cactus League loss to the Padres. Pollock was the only Diamondbacks player to notch an extra-base hit on the afternoon. A broken elbow cost Pollock the first five months of the 2016 campaign. He was also bothered by a groin injury in September. In total, the 29-year-old outfielder appeared in just 41 games. When healthy, though, he is well worth the fantasy consideration. In 2015, he slashed .315/.367/.498 with 20 homers, 76 RBI and 39 steals in 609 at-bats.

A.J. Pollock (groin) told Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale that he thought he was "going to feel much better" when he ran on Friday. Pollock was hoping to make a late-season return from a strained groin that he suffered a little over two weeks ago, but this little setback should effectively end his campaign. "He wants to get back in there," Hale said, "and obviously we’re not going to let him run the bases or get in a game until he can run 100 percent without pain." Source: Arizona Republic