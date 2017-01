Dillon Gee | Starting Pitcher | #53 Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (30) / 4/28/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Texas-Arlington Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 21 (0) / NYM Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: Minor League Contract Share: Tweet

Rangers signed RHP Dillon Gee to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Gee put up a 4.68 ERA and 89/37 K/BB ratio over 125 innings last season in a swingman role with the Royals before being shut down in September due to blood clots in his shoulder. He eventually underwent surgery in October for thoracic outlet syndrome, but the hope is that he'll be ready for spring training. That's far from a sure thing, but he'll provide insurance for the rotation and bullpen if he's back to full health. Of course, the Rangers reportedly reached an agreement last week with Tyson Ross, who is also coming back from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.

SB Nation's Chris Cotillo reports that Dillon Gee was cleared medically following last October's thoracic outlet surgery. Cotillo says that Gee has been throwing since mid-December and there are "multiple teams interested at this point." The 30-year-old holds a 4.97 ERA since the beginning of 2015 and the track record for pitchers coming back from thoracic outlet surgery isn't great, so it's probably not going to cost much to land Gee. Source: Chris Cotillo on Twitter

Dillon Gee has elected free agency. Gee was already an obvious non-tender candidate and ultimately chose to become a free agent after being outrighted off the 40-man roster. The 30-year-old posted a 4.68 ERA and 89/37 K/BB ratio in 125 innings over 14 starts and 19 relief appearances this past season. He underwent surgery last month for thoracic outlet syndrome, but hopes to be ready for spring training wherever he lands.