Dillon Gee | Starting Pitcher | #53

Sidelined

Jake Diekman will have surgery on January 25 to help alleviate ulcerative colitis and is expected to miss at least half of the season.

That's too bad. Diekman has been open about his fight with the illness and will hopefully get some relief from the procedure. He turns 30 next week and posted a 3.40 ERA and 59/26 K/BB ratio over 53 innings last season. He'll be a nice weapon for the Rangers' bullpen once he's back to full health.