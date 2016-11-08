Player Page

Dillon Gee | Starting Pitcher | #53

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (30) / 4/28/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Texas-Arlington
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 21 (0) / NYM
Contract: view contract details
Rangers signed RHP Dillon Gee to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Gee put up a 4.68 ERA and 89/37 K/BB ratio over 125 innings last season in a swingman role with the Royals before being shut down in September due to blood clots in his shoulder. He eventually underwent surgery in October for thoracic outlet syndrome, but the hope is that he'll be ready for spring training. That's far from a sure thing, but he'll provide insurance for the rotation and bullpen if he's back to full health. Of course, the Rangers reportedly reached an agreement last week with Tyson Ross, who is also coming back from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. Jan 17 - 12:50 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
KC3314890012514667653789004.681.46
Dillon Gee's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Dillon Gee's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Dillon Gee's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Dillon Gee's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Omaha(PCL)AAA11010643314004.500.833
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Lucroy
2Robinson Chirinos
3Brett Nicholas
4Steven Lerud
1B1Jurickson Profar
2Ronald Guzman
2B1Rougned Odor
2Drew Robinson
3Doug Bernier
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3B1Adrian Beltre
2Will Middlebrooks
LF1Ryan Rua
2Travis Snider
3Josh Hamilton
CF1Carlos Gomez
2Delino DeShields
3Jared Hoying
RF1Nomar Mazara
2Cesar Puello
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Yu Darvish
2Cole Hamels
3Martin Perez
4Andrew Cashner
5A.J. Griffin
6Mike Hauschild
7Allen Webster
8Yohander Mendez
9Dillon Gee
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Sam Dyson
2Jeremy Jeffress
3Matt Bush
4Jake Diekman
5Tony Barnette
6Keone Kela
7Alex Claudio
8Tanner Scheppers
9Dario Alvarez
10Nick Martinez
11Brady Dragmire
12Jose Leclerc
13Andrew Faulkner
 

 