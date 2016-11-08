Welcome,
[X]
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Diekman expected to miss first half of season
Rangers ink RHP Dillon Gee to minors deal
Rangers re-sign outfielder Josh Hamilton
Still 'work to do' between Jays, Bautista
Heyman: Wil Myers' extension worth $83M
Phils, Saunders reach one-year, $9 mil pact
Royals strike 5-yr, $65M extension with Duffy
Astros 'in contact' with OAK on Sonny Gray
Cardinals have considered extension for Yadi
Cafardo: Kinsler a 'fallback option' for Dodgers
Jake Arrieta noncommittal on future with Cubs
Russell Martin to play SS for Canada in WBC
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Predators claim Brad Hunt off waivers
Jets bring up Ondrej Pavelec from AHL
Jujhar Khaira nets 1st goal in win over Yotes
T.J. Oshie gets three points in Caps' OT loss
Evgeni Malkin nets three in Pens' 8-7, OT win
Jared Coreau posts 18-save shutout over Habs
Jack Eichel nets 2 goals as Sabres top Stars
Thomas Greiss earns 32-save SO over Bruins
Rangers take Mika Zibanejad (leg) off IR list
Michael Hutchinson expected to start Monday
Antti Raanta (lower body) will miss 7-10 days
Caps without John Carlson (LBI) on Monday
Zach Johnson closer pursuer at Waialae CC
Dillon Gee | Starting Pitcher | #53
Team:
Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 4/28/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Texas-Arlington
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 21 (0) / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
2016: Minor League Contract
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rangers signed RHP Dillon Gee to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Gee put up a 4.68 ERA and 89/37 K/BB ratio over 125 innings last season in a swingman role with the Royals before being shut down in September due to blood clots in his shoulder. He eventually underwent surgery in October for thoracic outlet syndrome, but the hope is that he'll be ready for spring training. That's far from a sure thing, but he'll provide insurance for the rotation and bullpen if he's back to full health. Of course, the Rangers reportedly reached an agreement last week with Tyson Ross, who is also coming back from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.
Jan 17 - 12:50 PM
SB Nation's Chris Cotillo reports that Dillon Gee was cleared medically following last October's thoracic outlet surgery.
Cotillo says that Gee has been throwing since mid-December and there are "multiple teams interested at this point." The 30-year-old holds a 4.97 ERA since the beginning of 2015 and the track record for pitchers coming back from thoracic outlet surgery isn't great, so it's probably not going to cost much to land Gee.
Jan 6 - 5:59 PM
Source:
Chris Cotillo on Twitter
Dillon Gee has elected free agency.
Gee was already an obvious non-tender candidate and ultimately chose to become a free agent after being outrighted off the 40-man roster. The 30-year-old posted a 4.68 ERA and 89/37 K/BB ratio in 125 innings over 14 starts and 19 relief appearances this past season. He underwent surgery last month for thoracic outlet syndrome, but hopes to be ready for spring training wherever he lands.
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 03:59:00 PM
Dillon Gee will undergo thoracic outlet syndrome surgery.
Gee has been dealing with shortness of breath brought upon by blood clots in his lung and shoulder. The right-hander hopes to be ready for spring training but is probably a non-tender candidate as he enters his final year of arbitration eligibility.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 01:14:00 PM
Source:
Rustin Dodd on Twitter
Rangers ink RHP Dillon Gee to minors deal
Jan 17 - 12:50 PM
Gee (thoracic outlet) cleared medically
Jan 6 - 5:59 PM
Dillon Gee elects free agency
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 03:59:00 PM
Dillon Gee to have thoracic outlet surgery
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 01:14:00 PM
More Dillon Gee Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Bautista
TOR
(2840)
2
M. Saunders
TOR
(2738)
3
T. Ross
SD
(2334)
4
J. Arrieta
CHC
(2227)
5
M. Trumbo
BAL
(2126)
6
F. Freeman
ATL
(1962)
7
M. Smith
TB
(1958)
8
C. Iannetta
ARZ
(1880)
9
N. Feliz
PIT
(1781)
10
C. Crawford
LA
(1758)
Texas Rangers Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
KC
33
14
8
9
0
0
125
146
67
65
37
89
0
0
4.68
1.46
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Omaha(PCL)
AAA
1
1
0
1
0
6
4
3
3
1
4
0
0
4.500
.833
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jonathan Lucroy
2
Robinson Chirinos
3
Brett Nicholas
4
Steven Lerud
1B
1
Jurickson Profar
2
Ronald Guzman
2B
1
Rougned Odor
2
Drew Robinson
3
Doug Bernier
SS
1
Elvis Andrus
2
Hanser Alberto
3B
1
Adrian Beltre
2
Will Middlebrooks
LF
1
Ryan Rua
2
Travis Snider
3
Josh Hamilton
CF
1
Carlos Gomez
2
Delino DeShields
3
Jared Hoying
RF
1
Nomar Mazara
2
Cesar Puello
DH
1
Shin-Soo Choo
2
Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Yu Darvish
2
Cole Hamels
3
Martin Perez
4
Andrew Cashner
5
A.J. Griffin
6
Mike Hauschild
7
Allen Webster
8
Yohander Mendez
9
Dillon Gee
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Sam Dyson
2
Jeremy Jeffress
3
Matt Bush
4
Jake Diekman
Sidelined
Jake Diekman will have surgery on January 25 to help alleviate ulcerative colitis and is expected to miss at least half of the season.
That's too bad. Diekman has been open about his fight with the illness and will hopefully get some relief from the procedure. He turns 30 next week and posted a 3.40 ERA and 59/26 K/BB ratio over 53 innings last season. He'll be a nice weapon for the Rangers' bullpen once he's back to full health.
Jan 17
5
Tony Barnette
6
Keone Kela
7
Alex Claudio
8
Tanner Scheppers
9
Dario Alvarez
10
Nick Martinez
11
Brady Dragmire
12
Jose Leclerc
13
Andrew Faulkner
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 17
Nate Grimm has the latest on Jose Bautista's free agency and discusses Tyson Ross' 2017 outlook and beyond in Monday's Offseason Lowdown.
»
Diekman expected to miss first half of season
»
Rangers ink RHP Dillon Gee to minors deal
»
Rangers re-sign outfielder Josh Hamilton
»
Still 'work to do' between Jays, Bautista
»
Heyman: Wil Myers' extension worth $83M
»
Phils, Saunders reach one-year, $9 mil pact
»
Royals strike 5-yr, $65M extension with Duffy
»
Astros 'in contact' with OAK on Sonny Gray
»
Cardinals have considered extension for Yadi
»
Cafardo: Kinsler a 'fallback option' for Dodgers
»
Jake Arrieta noncommittal on future with Cubs
»
Russell Martin to play SS for Canada in WBC
