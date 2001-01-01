Austin Romine | Catcher | #27

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Team Roundup: Mariners
Oct 17
Postseason Dose: CC Cruises
Oct 17
Team Roundup: Braves
Oct 16
Postseason Dose: Turner Power
Oct 16
Postseason Dose: Verlander!
Oct 15
Postseason Dose: Keuchel Rolls
Oct 14
Team Roundup: Blue Jays
Oct 13
Postseason Dose: Cubs Hang On
Oct 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brian McCann back at C for Astros on Tuesday
Romine catching, Sanchez at DH in Game 4
Hanley Ramirez undergoes shoulder surgery
Sabathia goes six scoreless in Yankees’ win
Aaron Judge swats three-run homer for Yanks
Lance McCullers to start Game 4 for Astros
Brad Ausmus interviews for Red Sox' gig
Kevin Long the early favorite for Mets' job
Severino (shoulder, wrist) in line for Game 6
Maybin starting in LF for Astros in Game 3
Headley again in the DH spot for ALCS Game 3
Corey Seager (back) won't travel with Dodgers
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wire: Week 7
Oct 17
Podcast: Waiver Wire Week 7
Oct 17
Week 6 NFC Targets/Touches
Oct 17
Dose: Mariota Shines in Return
Oct 17
Getting Defensive: Week 7
Oct 17
Dynasty First Down: Week 6
Oct 16
Aaron Rodgers' Injury
Oct 16
Dose: Week Six Review
Oct 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ryan Kalil (neck) expects to return for Wk 7
Lane Johnson cleared, practices Tuesday
Zeke Elliott has hearing in New York Tuesday
Wendell Smallwood (knee) expects to play
Kuechly (concussion) not practicing Tuesday
Winston will not throw until late in the week
Gruden: We'll actively expand Doctson's role
Tyreek Hill (neck) listed as full participant
Rodgers-Cromartie's suspension is over
Jaguars give up on struggling kicker Myers
Marlon Mack gets just two carries in MNF loss
T.Y. Hilton invisible with 1-19 line in loss
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead
Oct 17
Draft Guide: Abuse the Ranks
Oct 16
Draft Guide: Auction $ Values
Oct 16
Appreciating Ariza
Oct 16
Mock Draft Analysis Podcast
Oct 15
Stew: 30-Deep Recap, Part 2
Oct 13
Western Conference Busts
Oct 11
30-Team Draft Breakdown
Oct 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Pels expect Allen (ankle) to play Wednesday
Ntilikina (knee) on track to play Thursday
LeBron James (ankle) a GTD for opener
Jayson Tatum to start at forward on Tuesday
Joel Embiid hopes to play more than 20 mins
Woj: Nuggets will likely waive Jameer Nelson
Dante Exum to undergo shoulder surgery
Richard Jefferson expected to sign w/ Nuggets
Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) doesn't practice
George Hill (groin) hopeful for Wednesday
Walton hints Kuzma could start sans KCP
Aldridge agrees to 3-year extension with SAS
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Oct 17
Dose: Lightning Strikes Again
Oct 17
Washington Capitalizing on PP
Oct 16
Dose: Vegas Gamble Pays Off
Oct 16
Waiver Wired: Avs hot start
Oct 15
Dose: Giroux's Big Night
Oct 15
Bobrovsky Keeps Rolling
Oct 14
Dose: The Stars of Washington
Oct 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Adin Hill to make first NHL start for ARZ
Laurent Brossoit to start for EDM on Tuesday
Joonas Korpisalo starts against Jets on Tue
Curtis McElhinney expected to start on Wed
Andrei Vasilevskiy wins fourth straight game
Justin Abdelakder nets 1G, 1A in loss to TB
Nikita Kucherov scores twice in win over DET
Ehlers earns first star of the week honor
Roman Josi (LBI) practices Monday
Antti Raanta (LBI) won't go to Dallas
Mikael Granlund not ruled out yet for weekend
Jets will go with Steve Mason against CBJ
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Talladega
Oct 15
Update: Talladega (Fall)
Oct 14
DFS: Talladega (Fall)
Oct 13
Chasing Talladega (Fall)
Oct 11
Caps After Talladega (Fall)
Oct 10
Wrapup: Charlotte
Oct 8
Update: Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 7
DFS: Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 6
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Derek Kraus 4th at Roseville, 3rd in points
Will Rodgers: 5th at Roseville, 4th in points
Todd Souza: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Julia Landauer: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Kody Vanderwal: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Bell leads NCWTS points, on to Round of 6
Sauter points runner-up, on to Round of 6
Crafton 9th at 'Dega, moves on to Round of 6
Blaine Perkins: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Seuss out early in Sunoco World Series 150
Burt Myers Sunoco World Series 150 results
Rhodes 23rd at 'Dega, moves on to Round of 6
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES Preview
Oct 17
Perez 4-shot winner at CIMB
Oct 16
Valderrama Masters Preview
Oct 16
Expert Picks: CIMB Classic
Oct 10
CIMB Classic Preview
Oct 10
Steele back-to-back in Napa
Oct 9
Italian Open Preview
Oct 9
Expert Picks: Safeway Open
Oct 3
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Sung Kang preps for home game at The CJ CUP
Rahm walks his childhood fairways of dreams
Cantlay cuts The CJ CUP from his schedule
Ross Fisher falls one short despite Sunday 63
Hatton makes it a double with a win in Milan
K. Bradley R4 67; runner-up in Malaysia
Perez cards Sunday 69; wins CIMB by four
Fleetwood eyes hat trick after day-low 63
Wallace at the summit thru 54 holes in Italy
Matsuyama has low round in R3 at CIMB
Perez stays hot in CIMB; four clear after 54
Lowry among notables to miss cut in Italian
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 8
Oct 15
Week 7 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 12
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Utah QB Huntley (shoulder) listed as starter
ND HC Kelly: Wimbush is 100-percent healthy
Snyder: QB Ertz (knee) will return this year
Breer: Darnold tops scouts' poll of top QBs
Khalil Tate now Arizona's unquestioned QB1
Cal LB Downs (lower body) out for season
Swinney will be cautious with QB Bryant
Signs point to Gophs QB Croft taking over
Rd. 1 prospect UW T Adams (ACL) out for year
Gamecocks RB Dowdle (leg) to undergo surgery
Canes WR Richards (hamstring) is 'day-to-day'
Huskers hire Wazzu's Bill Moos to serve as AD
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
FPL Draft Recap - Week 8
Oct 16
Team News - Week 8
Oct 14
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 8
Oct 13
Late Fitness Check GW8
Oct 13
Stag's Take - Gameweek 8
Oct 13
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW8
Oct 13
Sean's Super Subs - Week 8
Oct 11
AM's Perfect XI - Week 8
Oct 11
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Rojo eyes an early return first-team action
Davies illness will have him miss Real Madrid
Nacer Chadli returns with a goal
Mahrez back in with an equalizer
Aguero set for Man City recall
Spurs' Davies still out with illness
Huddersfield sweating over Billing injury
Carroll hammered after dismissal at Burnley
NUFC forward suffers a setback at St Marys
Moses added to Chelsea's mounting injury list
Brighton remain hopeful over Duffy injury
AFC outgunned as injuries begin to mount
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Miguel Andujar
(3B)
Kyle Davies
(R)
Sonny Gray
(S)
Tommy Kahnle
(R)
CC Sabathia
(S)
Tyler Austin
(1B)
Jacoby Ellsbury
(OF)
Chad Green
(R)
Erik Kratz
(C)
Gary Sanchez
(C)
Dellin Betances
(R)
Clint Frazier
(OF)
Didi Gregorius
(SS)
Bryan Mitchell
(R)
Luis Severino
(S)
Greg Bird
(1B)
Todd Frazier
(3B)
Chase Headley
(3B)
Jordan Montgomery
(S)
Chasen Shreve
(R)
Billy Butler
(1B)
Giovanny Gallegos
(R)
Ben Heller
(R)
Vinnie Pestano
(R)
Caleb Smith
(R)
Starlin Castro
(2B)
Mat Gamel
(1B)
Aaron Hicks
(OF)
Michael Pineda
(S)
Masahiro Tanaka
(S)
Luis Cessa
(S)
Jaime Garcia
(S)
Jonathan Holder
(R)
David Robertson
(R)
Ronald Torreyes
(2B)
Aroldis Chapman
(R)
Brett Gardner
(OF)
Matt Holliday
(DH)
Deibinson Romero
(3B)
Tyler Wade
(2B)
Colin Curtis
(OF)
Domingo German
(R)
Aaron Judge
(OF)
Austin Romine
(C)
Adam Warren
(R)
Matt Daley
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Austin Romine | Catcher | #27
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 11/22/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 2 (0) / NYY
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $805,000, 2018-2019: Arb. eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Austin Romine is starting at catcher and batting ninth for the Yankees in Tuesday's ALCS Game 4 versus the Astros.
Gary Sanchez, who is in the midst of a 0-for-16 skid, is in the designated hitter spot. That means Jacoby Ellsbury, Chase Headley and Matt Holliday are all on the bench. The Yankees' full lineup is as follows: Brett Gardner LF, Aaron Judge RF, Didi Gregorius SS, Sanchez DH, Greg Bird 1B, Starlin Castro 2B, Aaron Hicks CF, Todd Frazier 3B, Romine C.
Oct 17 - 1:12 PM
Source:
Yankees PR on Twitter
Major League Baseball has reduced Austin Romine's suspension to one game following an appeal.
Romine had been suspended for two contests for his involvement in last month's brawl with the Tigers. He'll serve the suspension Friday. Gary Sanchez will return from his suspension Friday and will be backed up by Erik Kratz.
Sep 8 - 2:10 PM
Source:
Jack Curry on Twitter
Major League Baseball suspended Austin Romine two games for his involvement in Thursday's brawl with the Tigers.
Romine went toe-to-toe with Miguel Cabrera in what kicked off an eventful afternoon in Detroit. He'll almost surely appeal.
Aug 25 - 4:57 PM
Source:
MLB Communications on Twitter
Austin Romine has been diagnosed with a bruised left hand and is considered day-to-day.
Romine was pulled from Sunday's game after getting hit by a pitch, but precautionary X-rays came back negative. He should be ready to go the next time he's needed to spell Gary Sanchez behind the dish.
Jul 30 - 4:43 PM
Source:
Bryan Hoch on Twitter
Romine catching, Sanchez at DH in Game 4
Oct 17 - 1:12 PM
Romine's suspension reduced to one game
Sep 8 - 2:10 PM
Austin Romine suspended two games
Aug 25 - 4:57 PM
Austin Romine day-to-day with bruised hand
Jul 30 - 4:43 PM
More Austin Romine Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Seager
LA
(2221)
2
S. Strasburg
WAS
(2001)
3
L. Severino
NYY
(1959)
4
K. Hendricks
CHC
(1884)
5
J. Werth
WAS
(1856)
6
J. Verlander
HOU
(1681)
7
D. Gregorius
NYY
(1622)
8
C. Culberson
LA
(1559)
9
D. Keuchel
HOU
(1531)
10
G. Holland
COL
(1513)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Yankees Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
80
229
50
9
1
2
21
19
16
57
0
0
.218
.272
.293
.565
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
67
12
0
0
0
0
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Oct 1
TOR
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 29
TOR
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.333
Sep 25
KC
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 24
@ TOR
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
Sep 20
MIN
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 16
BAL
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 14
BAL
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
2
Austin Romine
3
Erik Kratz
1B
1
Greg Bird
2
Chase Headley
3
Tyler Austin
2B
1
Starlin Castro
2
Tyler Wade
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
2
Ronald Torreyes
3B
1
Todd Frazier
LF
1
Brett Gardner
CF
1
Aaron Hicks
2
Jacoby Ellsbury
RF
1
Aaron Judge
DH
1
Matt Holliday
2
Clint Frazier
3
Miguel Andujar
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Luis Severino
3
Sonny Gray
4
CC Sabathia
5
Jaime Garcia
6
Jordan Montgomery
7
Luis Cessa
60-Day DL
Yankees transferred RHP Luis Cessa from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Erik Kratz. Cessa is now effectively done for the season with a ribcage injury.
Sep 1
8
Michael Pineda
60-Day DL
Michael Pineda will undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday.
Pineda was diagnosed with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament last week, but he was holding out on a decision until he received a second opinion from Reds medical director Dr. Timothy Kremchek. Kremchek confirmed the initial diagnosis and will perform the surgery. Pineda figures to be sidelined until late in the 2018 season at the very earliest.
Jul 17
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
David Robertson
4
Tommy Kahnle
5
Adam Warren
6
Chad Green
7
Chasen Shreve
8
Bryan Mitchell
9
Giovanny Gallegos
10
Ben Heller
11
Caleb Smith
10-Day DL
Yankees placed LHP Caleb Smith on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to September 13, with a viral infection.
The timetable for his return isn't yet known. Smith has an ugly 7.71 ERA in nine appearances (including two starts) with the Yankees this season.
Sep 16
12
Jonathan Holder
13
Domingo German
Headlines
Team Roundup: Mariners
Oct 17
Daniel E. Dobish recaps a disappointing season for the Mariners in the latest edition of our Team Roundup series.
More MLB Columns
»
Team Roundup: Mariners
Oct 17
»
Postseason Dose: CC Cruises
Oct 17
»
Team Roundup: Braves
Oct 16
»
Postseason Dose: Turner Power
Oct 16
»
Postseason Dose: Verlander!
Oct 15
»
Postseason Dose: Keuchel Rolls
Oct 14
»
Team Roundup: Blue Jays
Oct 13
»
Postseason Dose: Cubs Hang On
Oct 13
MLB Headlines
»
Brian McCann back at C for Astros on Tuesday
»
Romine catching, Sanchez at DH in Game 4
»
Hanley Ramirez undergoes shoulder surgery
»
Sabathia goes six scoreless in Yankees’ win
»
Aaron Judge swats three-run homer for Yanks
»
Lance McCullers to start Game 4 for Astros
»
Brad Ausmus interviews for Red Sox' gig
»
Kevin Long the early favorite for Mets' job
»
Severino (shoulder, wrist) in line for Game 6
»
Maybin starting in LF for Astros in Game 3
»
Headley again in the DH spot for ALCS Game 3
»
Corey Seager (back) won't travel with Dodgers
MLB Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved