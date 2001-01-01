Austin Romine | Catcher | #27 Team: New York Yankees Age / DOB: (28) / 11/22/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 2 (0) / NYY Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $805,000, 2018-2019: Arb. eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Austin Romine is starting at catcher and batting ninth for the Yankees in Tuesday's ALCS Game 4 versus the Astros. Gary Sanchez, who is in the midst of a 0-for-16 skid, is in the designated hitter spot. That means Jacoby Ellsbury, Chase Headley and Matt Holliday are all on the bench. The Yankees' full lineup is as follows: Brett Gardner LF, Aaron Judge RF, Didi Gregorius SS, Sanchez DH, Greg Bird 1B, Starlin Castro 2B, Aaron Hicks CF, Todd Frazier 3B, Romine C. Source: Yankees PR on Twitter

Major League Baseball has reduced Austin Romine's suspension to one game following an appeal. Romine had been suspended for two contests for his involvement in last month's brawl with the Tigers. He'll serve the suspension Friday. Gary Sanchez will return from his suspension Friday and will be backed up by Erik Kratz. Source: Jack Curry on Twitter

Major League Baseball suspended Austin Romine two games for his involvement in Thursday's brawl with the Tigers. Romine went toe-to-toe with Miguel Cabrera in what kicked off an eventful afternoon in Detroit. He'll almost surely appeal. Source: MLB Communications on Twitter