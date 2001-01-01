Player Page

Austin Romine | Catcher | #27

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (28) / 11/22/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 2 (0) / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Austin Romine is starting at catcher and batting ninth for the Yankees in Tuesday's ALCS Game 4 versus the Astros.
Gary Sanchez, who is in the midst of a 0-for-16 skid, is in the designated hitter spot. That means Jacoby Ellsbury, Chase Headley and Matt Holliday are all on the bench. The Yankees' full lineup is as follows: Brett Gardner LF, Aaron Judge RF, Didi Gregorius SS, Sanchez DH, Greg Bird 1B, Starlin Castro 2B, Aaron Hicks CF, Todd Frazier 3B, Romine C. Oct 17 - 1:12 PM
Source: Yankees PR on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
80229509122119165700.218.272.293.565
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2017671200001
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Oct 1TOR13000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 29TOR13100000010000.333.333.333
Sep 25KC10000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 24@ TOR14110000010000.250.250.500
Sep 20MIN11000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 16BAL14000000010000.000.000.000
Sep 14BAL11000000000000.000.000.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
3Erik Kratz
1B1Greg Bird
2Chase Headley
3Tyler Austin
2B1Starlin Castro
2Tyler Wade
SS1Didi Gregorius
2Ronald Torreyes
3B1Todd Frazier
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Aaron Hicks
2Jacoby Ellsbury
RF1Aaron Judge
DH1Matt Holliday
2Clint Frazier
3Miguel Andujar
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Luis Severino
3Sonny Gray
4CC Sabathia
5Jaime Garcia
6Jordan Montgomery
7Luis Cessa
8Michael Pineda
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3David Robertson
4Tommy Kahnle
5Adam Warren
6Chad Green
7Chasen Shreve
8Bryan Mitchell
9Giovanny Gallegos
10Ben Heller
11Caleb Smith
12Jonathan Holder
13Domingo German
 

 