Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Paxton works seven scoreless to beat HOU
Moore dominant over eight vs. Diamondbacks
Bochy says Posey (head) is 'fine right now'
Cotton goes seven shutout innings vs. Royals
Sean Doolittle earns save versus Kansas City
Jean Segura leaves with strained hamstring
Verlander yields one unearned run over seven
Chris Sale's 10 strikeouts not enough Monday
David Wright (shoulder) resumes throwing
Jackie Bradley (knee) headed to disabled list
Joaquin Benoit named new Phillies closer
Sanchez (biceps) expected to miss four weeks
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Seahawks 'want a lot' for Sherman
Report: Fournette 'in the mix' for Carolina
Keenan Allen estimates he's at 85 percent
C.J. Anderson ready for offseason program
Trevor Siemian full go for offseason program
LeGarrette Blount 'no plans' to sign NE offer
Report: Marshawn Lynch interested in Patriots
Eagles do 1-year deal with backup QB McGloin
Bears ax veteran CB Tracy Porter, clear $3.6M
Fournette 'even in play' for Browns at No. 1
Breer: 'More likely' Butler lands with Saints
Pats expected to re-sign LeGarrette Blount
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Brandon Belt
(1B)
Edgmer Escalona
(R)
Nick Hundley
(C)
Matt Moore
(S)
Buster Posey
(C)
Ty Blach
(R)
Wendell Fairley
(OF)
George Kontos
(R)
Eduardo Nunez
(3B)
Neil Ramirez
(R)
Brett Bochy
(R)
Kevin Frandsen
(OF)
Derek Law
(R)
Angel Pagan
(OF)
Jeff Samardzija
(S)
Trevor Brown
(C)
Cory Gearrin
(R)
Hak-Ju Lee
(SS)
Joe Panik
(2B)
Will Smith
(R)
Madison Bumgarner
(S)
Conor Gillaspie
(3B)
Chris Marrero
(OF)
Jarrett Parker
(OF)
Denard Span
(OF)
Matt Cain
(S)
Gorkys Hernandez
(OF)
Mark Melancon
(R)
Jake Peavy
(S)
Hunter Strickland
(R)
Brandon Crawford
(SS)
Aaron Hill
(OF)
Nestor Molina
(S)
Hunter Pence
(OF)
Mac Williamson
(OF)
Johnny Cueto
(S)
Matt Moore | Starting Pitcher | #45
Team:
San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 6/18/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 8 (0) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $5 million, 2017: $7 million club option, 2018: $9.5 million club option, 2019: $10 million club option, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Matt Moore held the Diamondbacks to one run in eight innings Monday as the Giants earned a 4-1 victory.
Moore gave up a solo home run to Yasmany Tomas in the top of the fifth inning but was otherwise brilliant, yielding just three total hits while striking out five. He did not issue a walk. The left-hander stands 1-1 with a 2.71 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 8/2 K/BB ratio through his first two starts covering 13 1/3 innings. A home date with the Rockies is next.
Apr 10 - 7:44 PM
Matt Moore failed to hold an early lead in Wednesday's loss to the Diamondbacks, yielding six runs (three earned) on eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.
Moore struck out three and walked two on the evening. Chris Owings managed an RBI single against him in the third inning, but it was the fifth inning when things truly went off the rails. In that frame, a two-run fielding error by Brandon Belt drew the Diamondbacks to within 4-3, after which Yasmany Tomas came through with a game-tying RBI double. The Diamondbacks would uncoil for two more runs in the sixth to polish off the scoring on Moore's line. He posted a 4.08 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 178/72 K/BB ratio over 198 1/3 frames last season. His next scheduled start will come (once again) against the Diamondbacks, though Moore will be playing host in that one.
Apr 6 - 1:03 AM
Matt Moore allowed just two hits over five innings in Saturday's Cactus League date with the Mariners.
Moore looked in midseason form for this one, striking out four and walking one on the afternoon. He has now blanked the opposition in two of his last three starts after struggling out of the spring gates. He is worth fantasy consideration in both mixed and NL-only formats.
Mar 18 - 7:13 PM
Matt Moore gave up two earned runs in four innings Sunday in his Cactus League start against the Diamondbacks.
A.J. Pollock led off the game with a solo home run, one of five hits for the D'Backs against Moore. The left-hander also walked two and struck out just one. Moore has struggled in three of his four Cactus League appearances this spring, but it's not necessarily a concern. He is locked into a starting rotation spot with pretty good fantasy upside.
Mar 12 - 5:21 PM
Moore dominant over eight vs. Diamondbacks
Apr 10 - 7:44 PM
Matt Moore struggles late in outing vs. ARI
Apr 6 - 1:03 AM
Matt Moore on his game with five scoreless
Mar 18 - 7:13 PM
Matt Moore allows two runs on five hits
Mar 12 - 5:21 PM
More Matt Moore Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
8.0
1
0
0
1.13
.375
1
1
3
0
5
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
SF
1
1
0
1
0
0
5.1
8
6
3
2
3
0
0
5.06
1.88
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 10
ARZ
1
1
1
0
0
8.0
3
1
1
0
5
0
0
1.13
.38
Apr 5
@ ARZ
1
1
0
1
0
5.1
8
6
3
2
3
0
0
5.06
1.88
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Buster Posey
Sidelined
Giants manager Bruce Bochy said after Monday's game versus the Diamondbacks that Buster Posey (head) is "fine right now."
Posey had to leave the contest after being hit in the head by a 94 mph fastball from Taijuan Walker. It was a scary incident but evidently Posey is not showing post-concussion symptoms at this point. He's certainly not out of the woods yet, though. Posey will be under observation overnight and re-evaluated on Tuesday.
Apr 10
2
Nick Hundley
3
Trevor Brown
10-Day DL
Trevor Brown is dealing with a hip injury in addition to his ankle injury.
Brown's timetable is uncertain, and when he is able to return it's expected he'll be sent down to Triple-A Sacramento. Look for Brown only to be summoned in the event of a long-term injury at the big-league level.
Apr 4
1B
1
Brandon Belt
2B
1
Joe Panik
2
Aaron Hill
SS
1
Brandon Crawford
3B
1
Eduardo Nunez
2
Conor Gillaspie
LF
1
Jarrett Parker
2
Melvin Upton
3
Chris Marrero
4
Mac Williamson
10-Day DL
Mac Williamson (quadriceps) is not yet ready to playing in extended spring training games, manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday.
With Williamson on the shelf and making very slow progress it will be up to Chris Marrero and Jarrett Parker to hold down the fort in left field. Parker will be his biggest competition for at-bats when he is healthy enough to return to the big club.
Apr 4
CF
1
Denard Span
2
Gorkys Hernandez
RF
1
Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Madison Bumgarner
2
Johnny Cueto
3
Jeff Samardzija
4
Matt Moore
5
Matt Cain
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Mark Melancon
2
Hunter Strickland
3
Derek Law
4
Cory Gearrin
5
George Kontos
6
Ty Blach
7
Neil Ramirez
8
Will Smith
60-Day DL
Giants placed LHP Will Smith on the 60-day disabled list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Smith underwent Tommy John surgery last week. He's hoping to be ready to pitch for the Giants next May.
Apr 2
9
Steven Okert
