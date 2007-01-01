Player Page

Weather | Roster

Matt Moore | Starting Pitcher | #45

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (27) / 6/18/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 210
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 8 (0) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Matt Moore held the Diamondbacks to one run in eight innings Monday as the Giants earned a 4-1 victory.
Moore gave up a solo home run to Yasmany Tomas in the top of the fifth inning but was otherwise brilliant, yielding just three total hits while striking out five. He did not issue a walk. The left-hander stands 1-1 with a 2.71 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 8/2 K/BB ratio through his first two starts covering 13 1/3 innings. A home date with the Rockies is next. Apr 10 - 7:44 PM
More Matt Moore Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final18.01001.13.3751130500100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SF1101005.186323005.061.88
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 10ARZ111008.031105001.13.38
Apr 5@ ARZ110105.186323005.061.88
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Buster Posey
2Nick Hundley
3Trevor Brown
1B1Brandon Belt
2B1Joe Panik
2Aaron Hill
SS1Brandon Crawford
3B1Eduardo Nunez
2Conor Gillaspie
LF1Jarrett Parker
2Melvin Upton
3Chris Marrero
4Mac Williamson
CF1Denard Span
2Gorkys Hernandez
RF1Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Madison Bumgarner
2Johnny Cueto
3Jeff Samardzija
4Matt Moore
5Matt Cain
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Mark Melancon
2Hunter Strickland
3Derek Law
4Cory Gearrin
5George Kontos
6Ty Blach
7Neil Ramirez
8Will Smith
9Steven Okert
 

 