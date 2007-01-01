Matt Moore | Starting Pitcher | #45 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (27) / 6/18/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 210 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 8 (0) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $5 million, 2017: $7 million club option, 2018: $9.5 million club option, 2019: $10 million club option, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Matt Moore held the Diamondbacks to one run in eight innings Monday as the Giants earned a 4-1 victory. Moore gave up a solo home run to Yasmany Tomas in the top of the fifth inning but was otherwise brilliant, yielding just three total hits while striking out five. He did not issue a walk. The left-hander stands 1-1 with a 2.71 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 8/2 K/BB ratio through his first two starts covering 13 1/3 innings. A home date with the Rockies is next.

Matt Moore failed to hold an early lead in Wednesday's loss to the Diamondbacks, yielding six runs (three earned) on eight hits over 5 1/3 innings. Moore struck out three and walked two on the evening. Chris Owings managed an RBI single against him in the third inning, but it was the fifth inning when things truly went off the rails. In that frame, a two-run fielding error by Brandon Belt drew the Diamondbacks to within 4-3, after which Yasmany Tomas came through with a game-tying RBI double. The Diamondbacks would uncoil for two more runs in the sixth to polish off the scoring on Moore's line. He posted a 4.08 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 178/72 K/BB ratio over 198 1/3 frames last season. His next scheduled start will come (once again) against the Diamondbacks, though Moore will be playing host in that one.

Matt Moore allowed just two hits over five innings in Saturday's Cactus League date with the Mariners. Moore looked in midseason form for this one, striking out four and walking one on the afternoon. He has now blanked the opposition in two of his last three starts after struggling out of the spring gates. He is worth fantasy consideration in both mixed and NL-only formats.