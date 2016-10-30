Player Page

Dee Gordon | Second Baseman | #9

Team: Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:  (28) / 4/22/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 171
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Nova Southeastern
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 4 (0) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Dee Gordon (pink eye) will make his spring debut Tuesday against the Mets.
Gordon was originally scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut on Saturday, but he was sent home due to pink eye. Fortunately, it didn't take him long to get back to normal. The 28-year-old should come at a discount in fantasy drafts this year after his disappointing 2016, but his speed remains a game-changer. Feb 28 - 8:46 AM
Source: Joe Frisaro on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
793258776114471855307.268.305.335.641
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600780000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
New Orleans(PCL)AAA9359110271530.257.278.343
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1J.T. Realmuto
2A.J. Ellis
3Tomas Telis
4Ramon Cabrera
5Carlos Paulino
1B1Justin Bour
2Tyler Moore
2B1Dee Gordon
2Derek Dietrich
SS1Adeiny Hechavarria
2Miguel Rojas
3Ryan Jackson
4Austin Nola
5J.T. Riddle
3B1Martin Prado
LF1Marcell Ozuna
2Destin Hood
CF1Christian Yelich
2Yefri Perez
3Matt den Dekker
RF1Giancarlo Stanton
2Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Wei-Yin Chen
2Adam Conley
3Edinson Volquez
4Dan Straily
5Tom Koehler
6Jeff Locke
7Jose Urena
8Justin Nicolino
9Jake Esch
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1A.J. Ramos
2Kyle Barraclough
3Brad Ziegler
4David Phelps
5Junichi Tazawa
6Dustin McGowan
7Brian Ellington
8Nick Wittgren
9Odrisamer Despaigne
10Hunter Cervenka
11Severino Gonzalez
12Drew Steckenrider
13Caleb Thielbar
14Javy Guerra
 

 