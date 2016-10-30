Dee Gordon | Second Baseman | #9

Gordon was originally scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut on Saturday, but he was sent home due to pink eye. Fortunately, it didn't take him long to get back to normal. The 28-year-old should come at a discount in fantasy drafts this year after his disappointing 2016, but his speed remains a game-changer.

That explains why he was scratched from Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. Gordon won't play until Monday at the earliest. The former batting champ is hoping to bounce back after hitting just .268 during a suspension-shortened 2016 campaign.

Gordon was scheduled to start at second base and bat leadoff, but was sent home due to feeling under the weather. He should be ready to return to game action in a day or two.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald believes that the Marlins will be willing to listen to trade offers for Dee Gordon and Marcell Ozuna this offseason.

The Marlins are in the market for upgrades to their starting pitching and don't have the budget to go shopping in the free agent market. Christian Yelich, Giancarlo Stanton and J.T. Realmuto aren't going anywhere, which leaves Gordon and Ozuna as the most logical trade chips, and those that would bring back the type of return they are seeking.