Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Brian Anderson
(2B)
A.J. Ellis
(C)
Matt Juengel
(3B)
Yefri Perez
(SS)
Craig Tatum
(C)
Jeff Baker
(1B)
Jake Esch
(S)
Tom Koehler
(S)
Dillon Peters
(S)
Junichi Tazawa
(R)
Brandon Barnes
(OF)
Jeff Francoeur
(OF)
Kyle Lobstein
(S)
David Phelps
(S)
Tomas Telis
(C)
Kyle Barraclough
(R)
Isaac Galloway
(OF)
Jeff Locke
(S)
Martin Prado
(3B)
Caleb Thielbar
(R)
Justin Bour
(1B)
Frank Garces
(R)
Cam Maron
(C)
A.J. Ramos
(R)
Matt Tomshaw
(S)
Ramon Cabrera
(C)
Severino Gonzalez
(R)
Nick Maronde
(R)
J.T. Realmuto
(C)
Jose Urena
(S)
Hunter Cervenka
(R)
Dee Gordon
(2B)
Kelvin Marte
(R)
J.T. Riddle
(SS)
Wilson Valdez
(SS)
Wei-Yin Chen
(S)
Javy Guerra
(R)
Dustin McGowan
(R)
Miguel Rojas
(2B)
Gil Velazquez
(3B)
Adam Conley
(S)
Cody Hall
(R)
Tommy Medica
(1B)
Moises Sierra
(OF)
Rodrigo Vigil
(C)
Scott Copeland
(S)
Adeiny Hechavarria
(SS)
Tyler Moore
(1B)
Jesus Solorzano
(OF)
Edinson Volquez
(S)
Brandon Cunniff
(R)
Steve Holm
(C)
Justin Nicolino
(S)
Giancarlo Stanton
(OF)
Austin Wates
(OF)
Matt den Dekker
(OF)
Chris Hoo
(C)
Austin Nola
(SS)
Drew Steckenrider
(R)
Nick Wittgren
(R)
Odrisamer Despaigne
(S)
Destin Hood
(OF)
Marcell Ozuna
(OF)
Dan Straily
(S)
Christian Yelich
(OF)
Derek Dietrich
(2B)
Ryan Jackson
(2B)
Troy Patton
(R)
Ichiro Suzuki
(OF)
Brad Ziegler
(R)
Brian Ellington
(R)
Donnie Joseph
(R)
Carlos Paulino
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Dee Gordon | Second Baseman | #9
Team:
Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 4/22/1988
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 171
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Nova Southeastern
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 4 (0) / LA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $3 million, 2017: $7.5 million, 2018: $10.5 million, 2019: $13 million, 2020: $13.5 million, 2021: $14 million club option ($1 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dee Gordon (pink eye) will make his spring debut Tuesday against the Mets.
Gordon was originally scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut on Saturday, but he was sent home due to pink eye. Fortunately, it didn't take him long to get back to normal. The 28-year-old should come at a discount in fantasy drafts this year after his disappointing 2016, but his speed remains a game-changer.
Feb 28 - 8:46 AM
Source:
Joe Frisaro on Twitter
Updating an earlier report, Dee Gordon is dealing with pink eye.
That explains why he was scratched from Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. Gordon won't play until Monday at the earliest. The former batting champ is hoping to bounce back after hitting just .268 during a suspension-shortened 2016 campaign.
Feb 25 - 4:08 PM
Source:
Joe Frisaro on Twitter
Dee Gordon was scratched from the Marlins starting lineup on Saturday due to illness.
Gordon was scheduled to start at second base and bat leadoff, but was sent home due to feeling under the weather. He should be ready to return to game action in a day or two.
Feb 25 - 10:35 AM
Source:
Joe Frisaro on Twitter
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald believes that the Marlins will be willing to listen to trade offers for Dee Gordon and Marcell Ozuna this offseason.
The Marlins are in the market for upgrades to their starting pitching and don't have the budget to go shopping in the free agent market. Christian Yelich, Giancarlo Stanton and J.T. Realmuto aren't going anywhere, which leaves Gordon and Ozuna as the most logical trade chips, and those that would bring back the type of return they are seeking.
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 06:05:00 PM
Source:
Miami Herald
Dee Gordon (pink eye) ready for spring debut
Feb 28 - 8:46 AM
Dee Gordon (pink eye) out until Monday
Feb 25 - 4:08 PM
Dee Gordon (illness) not in lineup Saturday
Feb 25 - 10:35 AM
Marlins could listen to offers on Dee Gordon
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 06:05:00 PM
More Dee Gordon Player News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Florida Marlins Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
79
325
87
7
6
1
14
47
18
55
30
7
.268
.305
.335
.641
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
78
0
0
0
0
Dee Gordon's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Dee Gordon's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Dee Gordon's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Dee Gordon's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
New Orleans(PCL)
AAA
9
35
9
1
1
0
2
7
1
5
3
0
.257
.278
.343
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
J.T. Realmuto
2
A.J. Ellis
3
Tomas Telis
4
Ramon Cabrera
5
Carlos Paulino
1B
1
Justin Bour
2
Tyler Moore
2B
1
Dee Gordon
Sidelined
Dee Gordon (pink eye) will make his spring debut Tuesday against the Mets.
Gordon was originally scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut on Saturday, but he was sent home due to pink eye. Fortunately, it didn't take him long to get back to normal. The 28-year-old should come at a discount in fantasy drafts this year after his disappointing 2016, but his speed remains a game-changer.
Feb 28
2
Derek Dietrich
SS
1
Adeiny Hechavarria
2
Miguel Rojas
3
Ryan Jackson
4
Austin Nola
5
J.T. Riddle
3B
1
Martin Prado
LF
1
Marcell Ozuna
2
Destin Hood
CF
1
Christian Yelich
2
Yefri Perez
3
Matt den Dekker
RF
1
Giancarlo Stanton
2
Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Wei-Yin Chen
2
Adam Conley
3
Edinson Volquez
4
Dan Straily
5
Tom Koehler
6
Jeff Locke
Sidelined
Jeff Locke's recent MRI revealed no structural damage.
While that's encouraging news, the left-hander will be shut down from throwing for the next seven days. The more time that he misses this spring, the harder his chances will be of securing a spot in the club's Opening Day rotation.
Feb 25
7
Jose Urena
8
Justin Nicolino
9
Jake Esch
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
A.J. Ramos
2
Kyle Barraclough
3
Brad Ziegler
4
David Phelps
5
Junichi Tazawa
6
Dustin McGowan
7
Brian Ellington
8
Nick Wittgren
9
Odrisamer Despaigne
10
Hunter Cervenka
11
Severino Gonzalez
12
Drew Steckenrider
13
Caleb Thielbar
14
Javy Guerra
ST Daily: Disco Down
Feb 28
In Tuesday's Spring Training Daily, Ryan Boyer looks at Anthony DeSclafini's elbow injury, Hanley Ramirez's sore shoulder and more.
»
Wright diagnosed with shoulder impingement
»
Dee Gordon (pink eye) ready for spring debut
»
Segura goes 3-for-3 with a homer vs Royals
»
Buxton being considered for MIN leadoff spot
»
Josh Hamilton undergoes surgery on left knee
»
Tebow slugs nine homers in first BP session
»
Cueto expected to arrive at camp this week
»
Collin McHugh dealing with 'general dead arm'
»
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) nearing tee work
»
Donaldson (calf) on track for start of season
»
Adrian Beltre (calf) unsure on status for WBC
»
DeSclafani (elbow) scratched from start Tues.
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
DFS NBA: Improving in the Second Half
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
